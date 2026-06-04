Where to eat and drink near the L.A. Coliseum

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 11 and will run through July 19, with Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium hosting a share of matches alongside other cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

To kick off the festivities, the Los Angeles Coliseum is hosting a four-day Fan Fest June 11-14, where soccer fans can watch live match broadcasts alongside performances, interactive games and food that represents the 48 countries playing in this year’s tournament, with many cuisines found across L.A.’s far-flung food scene.

For those looking to continue exploring the culinary gems of Historic South Central, here are 15 restaurants and bars near the stadium, including an Argentinian bistro, a Japanese ramen shop, Jamaican soul food and burgers inspired by the city’s diverse food cultures. And if you’re looking for places to watch the games among other fans, plenty of local restaurants are ready with extended hours and food and drink specials.

