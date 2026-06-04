33 places to eat and drink near SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles is starting to simmer with excitement in anticipation of the World Cup, which kicks off locally with a match between U.S. and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12 and runs through July 19. Alongside other cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the Inglewood stadium will host international soccer teams throughout the tournament, including Switzerland vs. Bosnia (June 18) and Turkey vs. U.S. (June 25), with later matches determined by which teams advance.

Forty-eight countries are set to participate in this year’s World Cup, and many are represented across L.A.’s expansive food scene. As soccer fans rally for their chosen teams, local restaurants are showing their support with extended-hour watch parties and food and drink specials.

Heading to SoFi to watch the games live? Just want to be in the vicinity of the action? There are plenty of standout restaurants and bars to check out nearby, spanning a landmark doughnut shop, destinations for Nayarit seafood and Guadalajara-style tortas, neighborhood coffee shops and a wine bar that spotlights Black winemakers. Here’s where to eat and drink near SoFi Stadium before or after World Cup games:

