Everywhere you need to eat and drink in Palm Springs right now

Like most visitors, I head to Palm Springs, with its average of 350 days of sunshine, to retreat from life’s stresses — to watch the colors of the San Jacinto Mountains shift from morning to evening, to sip dry martinis in the tradition of the city’s Hollywood forebearers and to generally do as little as possible. A culinary tour is never my primary agenda while vacationing in the desert — and yet it’s my nature (and my job) to always be looking for the next great meal.

Palm Springs’ economy hinges on the volatility of seasonal tourism, which explains why so few new restaurants open there, and why some promising upstarts can quickly disappear. But new is fun, especially for Angelenos who travel frequently to the desert. This guide includes five standouts that opened since my last round of Palm Springs recommendations was published in April 2024. A sixth fresh addition highlights a 4-year-old Palm Desert restaurant that blends two tentpole South American cuisines. It’s a reminder that following State Route 111 from Palm Springs, through nearby Cathedral City and beyond, can lead to less-heralded pleasures nestled in the area’s strip malls. Seek them out on your way to or from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and to add rewarding variety to your dining options during vacation all year round.

