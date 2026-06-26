9 great places to try Midwest-style tavern pizza in L.A.

Growing up in suburban Detroit, there was deep-dish square pizza and there was round pizza. The round style was the kind of pizza you’d find at your local bowling alley, roller rink, arcade or neighborhood sports bar. It was thin, super crispy and you could pick it up and eat it with just a napkin.

I wasn’t aware that any of my hometown pizzas were considered trendy until 2016 when Detroit-style pies exploded in NYC and then, during the pandemic, in Los Angeles. But much like the square pizza, the thin, crispy, round pies have an identity as well: Tavern-style pizza has many names (party cut, bar pie, etc.) but it’s the slightly lesser known, thin-crust style of pizza born in the Midwest. And lately, it’s been having a moment in Los Angeles.

“It was the kind of pizza they served you at whatever bar you were at,” says fellow Michigan native Aaron Lindell of Echo Park’s Quarter Sheets . “I wasn’t aware then that it was its own style,” he says.

What makes it a Midwest-style tavern pie exactly? Essentially it’s a lower-moisture, higher-fat dough resulting in a thin, crackery, flaky pizza crust. Typically bar pies go lighter on tomato sauce and caramelize the mozzarella significantly, resulting in a molten matrix of cheese and sauce that takes me back to my childhood with each bite.

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Despite its prevalence in Michigan and other parts of the Midwest, tavern-style is most commonly associated with the Chicagoland area, thanks to places like Vito & Nick’s. Lindell developed his own recipe for bar pie in 2023 that combines Midwest tavern style with those of the northeast to bump up business on slower nights. Now, the nights that Quarter Sheets has bar pies on the menu are some of the busiest of the week.

However, Lindell was far from the first to offer a take on tavern-style pizzas here in L.A. Eagle Rock’s Casa Bianca Pizza Pie opened in 1955 with the intention to bring Chicago thin-crust to Los Angeles. Fresh Brothers Pizza opened in 2008 in Manhattan Beach specializing in tavern-style pies and wings and the chain quickly expanded to 20 locations in the SoCal area. In 2013, Rance’s Chicago Pizza opened in Costa Mesa offering both Chicago deep dish and tavern-style (and eventually expanded to Long Beach in 2017). Midwest icon Gino’s East of Chicago even opened in Sherman Oaks in 2019, also offering their take.

And since the pandemic, newer spots have been doing their own versions much like Quarter Sheets.

Here are nine places to try tavern-style pizza around L.A. right now.

