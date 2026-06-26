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A hand pulls a square slice of meatball-and-jalapeño-topped tavern style pizza at Rance's Chicago Pizza in Long Beach
With tavern-style, stuffed deep dish and pan deep dish options, Rance’s Chicago Pizza brings a taste of the Windy City to Long Beach and Costa Mesa.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

9 great places to try Midwest-style tavern pizza in L.A.

By Kelly Dobkin

Growing up in suburban Detroit, there was deep-dish square pizza and there was round pizza. The round style was the kind of pizza you’d find at your local bowling alley, roller rink, arcade or neighborhood sports bar. It was thin, super crispy and you could pick it up and eat it with just a napkin.

I wasn’t aware that any of my hometown pizzas were considered trendy until 2016 when Detroit-style pies exploded in NYC and then, during the pandemic, in Los Angeles. But much like the square pizza, the thin, crispy, round pies have an identity as well: Tavern-style pizza has many names (party cut, bar pie, etc.) but it’s the slightly lesser known, thin-crust style of pizza born in the Midwest. And lately, it’s been having a moment in Los Angeles.

“It was the kind of pizza they served you at whatever bar you were at,” says fellow Michigan native Aaron Lindell of Echo Park’s Quarter Sheets. “I wasn’t aware then that it was its own style,” he says.

What makes it a Midwest-style tavern pie exactly? Essentially it’s a lower-moisture, higher-fat dough resulting in a thin, crackery, flaky pizza crust. Typically bar pies go lighter on tomato sauce and caramelize the mozzarella significantly, resulting in a molten matrix of cheese and sauce that takes me back to my childhood with each bite.

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Despite its prevalence in Michigan and other parts of the Midwest, tavern-style is most commonly associated with the Chicagoland area, thanks to places like Vito & Nick’s. Lindell developed his own recipe for bar pie in 2023 that combines Midwest tavern style with those of the northeast to bump up business on slower nights. Now, the nights that Quarter Sheets has bar pies on the menu are some of the busiest of the week.

However, Lindell was far from the first to offer a take on tavern-style pizzas here in L.A. Eagle Rock’s Casa Bianca Pizza Pie opened in 1955 with the intention to bring Chicago thin-crust to Los Angeles. Fresh Brothers Pizza opened in 2008 in Manhattan Beach specializing in tavern-style pies and wings and the chain quickly expanded to 20 locations in the SoCal area. In 2013, Rance’s Chicago Pizza opened in Costa Mesa offering both Chicago deep dish and tavern-style (and eventually expanded to Long Beach in 2017). Midwest icon Gino’s East of Chicago even opened in Sherman Oaks in 2019, also offering their take.

And since the pandemic, newer spots have been doing their own versions much like Quarter Sheets.

Here are nine places to try tavern-style pizza around L.A. right now.

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Bar Next Door

Hollywood Hills West Bar/Nightclub $$$
Pizzas from Bar Next Door.
(Bar Next Door)
By Kelly Dobkin
The 1940s-inspired WeHo bar has never had a proper food menu until this May when owner Lawrence Longo decided to drop bar pies on Sundays. “I’m obsessed with the bar pie, I love that thin, crispy style,” Longo says. Inspired by the bar pies he had at Chicago’s Pizz’amici, he decided to debut them at Bar Next Door. The pies are made right next door at Prince Street Pizza, a New York-founded pizzeria that Longo was responsible for bringing to L.A. Developed by former Stella chef Rob Gentile, the bar pies come in three varieties. Inspired by the 1940s, the bar pies are named after famous gangsters of the same era: Mickey Cohen is topped with “Sunset sauce,” mozzarella, dry oregano and pecorino; Al Capone comes with Fra Diavolo sauce, fennel sausage, mozzarella, spicy giardiniera, black garlic and pecorino; and Lucky Luciano features spicy vodka sauce, mozzarella, pecorino and basil. Bar pies are available nightly at Bar Next Door along with half pints of the viral Henry’s Secret ice cream for dessert.
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Bar Pie L.A.

Silver Lake Pizza $$
A pizza from Bar Pies, a pop up at Hot Tongue in Silver Lake.
(Jason LeCras)
By Kelly Dobkin
Pizza podcaster and former audio engineer Alex Koons opened Hot Tongue in Silver Lake in 2022, after teaching himself how to make pizza during the pandemic. And since 2024 he’s also been experimenting with another concept: Bar Pie LA. Operating as a pop-up for now, it’s available every Monday at Hot Tongue. “The idea is to expand the menu a bit while still keeping things very simple, classic and approachable,” Koons says. Made with a three-day fermented sourdough whole wheat organic crust that’s put through a Proluxe Pizza Press for maximum thinness, it’s baked at a high temperature until the pecorino-heavy mozzarella blend caramelizes and the dough gets that crispy brown edge. While Koons has no ties to the Midwest himself, he’s a pizza enthusiast and has been tinkering with the recipe for years. He hopes to spin Bar Pie LA into its own stand-alone concept sometime soon.
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Casa Bianca Pizza Pie

Eagle Rock Pizza $$
A pizza from Casa Bianca.
(Kelly Dobkin)
By Kelly Dobkin
This Eagle Rock pizzeria opened way back in 1955 when the Martorana family relocated to Los Angeles from Chicago. Inspired by Italian family recipes, the husband-and-wife duo behind Bianca was intent on bringing Chicago-inspired pizza to their new hometown — namely a thin crust-style pie. While theirs is cut into triangles instead of squares, it uses the same crackery, crispy dough that is the tavern-style hallmark. Now run by children Ned and Andrea, the spot was also a favorite of The Times’ late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold. In addition to a make-your-own option, you can choose from variations like Hawaiian, sausage, deluxe, bianco (white pizza) and even a gluten-free crust.
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Comfy Pup

Pizza $$
A pizza from Comfy Pup.
(Comfy Pup)
By Kelly Dobkin
Video producer and Chicago native Michael Walker started Comfy Pup in November 2020 after cooking to feed hungry activists during the George Floyd protests. At first, the pop-up focused on other Chicagoland favorites like hot dogs and Italian beef (obviously, sales were bolstered when “The Bear” debuted in 2022), but in 2023, he started making tavern-style pizzas. Inspired by the style of Chitown suburban favorite Barnaby’s, Walker’s goal was to do a faithful re-creation of that specific childhood pie, which features a thin crust with a doughier edge. “The bar pies I saw coming out here were not like the lowbrow, suburban pizza places that I grew up loving,” he says. Comfy Pup eventually gained a six-month stint at Smorgasburg and has been popping up on and off since 2020. Walker’s goal is not to do Comfy Pup for profit, but more of a side quest, donating proceeds to help victims of ICE and other causes. He hopes to bring it back this summer so stay tuned to his Instagram for the next drop.
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Gino's East of Chicago

Sherman Oaks Italian Restaurant
A pizza from Gino's East of Chicago.
(Gino’s East of Chicago)
By Kelly Dobkin
Midwest ex-pats were pleasantly surprised when this legendary Chicago-born pizzeria expanded to Sherman Oaks in 2019. Founded in 1966 by two taxi drivers, the now iconic brand operates as a franchise, ships nationally via Goldbelly and uses ingredients like Wisconsin cheese, California tomatoes and a GMO-free crust. The L.A. location operated by Dan Michaels and Tod Himmel offers 11 varieties of tavern pie including the Meaty Legend (pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon) or the Diavola (spicy pepperoni, basil truffle oil, basil). For the ultimate Chicago experience however, try the Italian Beef tavern pie that’s topped with the namesake braised meat plus sweet peppers and giardiniera.
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Masa of Echo Park

Echo Park Italian Restaurant
A pizza from Masa of Echo Park.
(Masa of Echo Park )
By Kelly Dobkin
In 2004, husband-and-wife restaurant veterans and native Chicagoans Rob Rowe and Rhonda Reynolds opened Masa of Echo Park to bring their hometown’s deep-dish pizzas to a new audience. In 2025, they added a Midwest-inspired 14-inch tavern-style, square-cut pie to the menu. “Prior to the Tavern we did a thin-crust we called the ‘Bistro,’ Different dough, different process. As Chicagoans, making a true tavern-style was the final piece of the puzzle,” Reynolds says. The dough differs wildly from the thicker crust pizza they make, with very low hydration and a five-day fermentation process. Offering 10 different varieties of tavern-style pie, each named after a different street in Echo Park, you can choose from options like the Bonnie Brae (sun-dried tomato pesto, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmesan) to the Alvarado (Cajun-spiced blackened chicken, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, mozzarella, Parmesan).
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Pizza Cafe L.A.

Silver Lake Pizza $$
A pepperoni pie from Pizza Cafe L.A.
(Kelly Dobkin)
By Kelly Dobkin
What started as a pandemic-era pop-up in 2020 from owner Diego Garcia is now this cozy pizzeria in Silver Lake that operates like an emporium for regional pizza styles. The overachieving menu includes takes on Neapolitan, Brooklyn-style, New Haven, Detroit square crust and Chicago tavern-style as well. The 18-inch tavern pies are made with Wisconsin cheese and local tomatoes for the sauce and available with your choice of toppings or as Classic Tavern (sausage, bell peppers, jalapeño). These pies are massive, so make sure to bring a crowd if you’re planning to take one down.
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Quarter Sheets

Echo Park Pizza Bakery $$
The bar pie at Quarter Sheets in Echo Park.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Aaron Lindell added bar pies to the menu to complement his Detroit-inspired square slices back in 2023. “It had been in the back of my mind for a while,” he says. His inspirations included the pies from his Midwest childhood, New Jersey-style bar pies he’d seen at spots like Fratesi’s Pizza, and the bar pie style of South Shore Boston. Combining all three styles into one recipe, he came up with a lower moisture, higher fat dough that he rolled out into a cracker-thin crust for Quarter Sheets’ version. His bar pies are cut into triangular slices unlike the tavern-style cut that is traditional to the Midwest. “Our bar pies are kind of its own thing, much like our square pies are not straight up Detroit-style,” he says. Topped with a combination of low-moisture and fresh mozzarella, his bar pies are available for dine-in only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. Choose from plain cheese with hot oil (toppings optional) or the “special” with pickled Jimmy Nardello peppers, olives, vodka sauce, ‘nduja (toppings on this one change slightly every two weeks).
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Rance's Chicago Pizza

Long Beach Italian Restaurant
A hand pulls a square slice of meatball-and-jalapeño-topped tavern-style pizza at Rance's Chicago Pizza in Long Beach
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Southern California native Rance Ruiz first fell in love with Chicago-style stuffed pizza while visiting his sister’s college town in Illinois in 2012. A year later he decided to open this Chicago-focused pizzeria in Costa Mesa, alongside childhood friend Aaron Tofani. Now with locations in Costa Mesa and Long Beach, the pizzeria offers thin-crust tavern-style pies in three sizes with your choice of toppings. The restaurant uses a proprietary dough recipe, Wisconsin cheese and local tomatoes as well as a “no freezers” policy — meaning everything is scratch-made daily.
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