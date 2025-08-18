Advertisement
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
Food

65 of our favorite places to eat in the San Fernando Valley

By Bill Addison
Stephanie BreijoDanielle DorseyBetty HallockJenn HarrisLauren NgLaurie Ochoa and Karla Marie Sanford
For Subscribers

Los Angeles has many valleys, but only one is the Valley. You know it as soon as you crest over the 101, 405, 170 or 5 freeways, its bordering hills verdant or golden depending on the time of year. Pull off almost any exit and you’ll immediately be greeted by shopping centers, strip malls, mom-and-pop markets and fine-dining dens serving up some of the city’s most ambitious and heartfelt meals.

Bounded by mountains on all sides, the San Fernando Valley spans 260 square miles and is home to nearly half of L.A.’s population, around 1.8 million people. Across its expanse, it assumes many identities.

Our favorite places to eat and drink in the 818. From high-end sushi to burger shacks, tiki bars, dives and more.

Read all the Stories

Long before its peaks and basins were crisscrossed with highways and miles-long boulevards, the Tongva people lived along the water-rich and wooded areas of the Valley for more than 7,000 years. In the late 18th century, Spanish settlers by way of Mexico traversed over the Santa Monica Mountains into what is now known as Encino.

More than a century ago, the citrus orchards began to give way as Warner Bros., Walt Disney and Universal studios built out their filming lots. A tinge of Tinseltown and tourism followed, while room to grow brought a midcentury housing boom to the region. Themed restaurants and tiki haunts popped up to keep diners entertained. Now, it’s difficult to find a Valley establishment that hasn’t made a TV or film appearance.

As Valley dwellers began settling in — immigrants, suburban families, celebrities — its food scene flourished in step.

On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, you’ll find Casa Vega, its dim interior practically untouched since Rafael “Ray” Vega first founded it in 1956. The son of Tijuana-born immigrants who ran popular Cafe Caliente on Olvera Street beginning in the 1930s, Vega introduced many Valley diners — including a flock of silver screen regulars — to Mexican-American staples such as fajitas and enchiladas.

Farther south in Studio City, take your pick from a parade of Japanese restaurants along Sushi Row. The stretch of Ventura Boulevard became a hub for high-end Japanese cuisine after pioneering chef Kazunori Nozawa opened his Edo-style sushi restaurant Nozawa in 1987. Though that location has since closed, Nozawa has spawned a global restaurant empire with his KazuNori, Nozawa Bar and Sugarfish chains.

Pull off the main drag and you’ll find hidden gem burger shacks, taquerias, hot dog joints, kebab shops and neighborhood delis. Meanwhile, Valley residents are spearheading new concepts.

“We’re born and bred Valley kids, so we had to do it in the Valley,” said Marissa Shammas on opening Yala Coffee, a Middle Eastern-inspired cafe, with her husband Zain Shammas in Studio City. “[People] commonly think [the Valley] is where things go to die — and we think that that’s where things go to be more.”

There’s more to discover than ever when it comes to dining in the 818 (or 747). Eight Times food writers spent months exploring the Valley in search of the best for this guide, reconnecting with old favorites and finding new surprises.

For me, it was also an exercise in nostalgia. Old shortcuts returned like muscle memory as I reacquainted myself with the Woodland Hills blocks where I navigated young adulthood. In North Hollywood, my home for several years into my early 30s, former standbys suddenly returned to the forefront of my mind: The tiki bar across the street from my old apartment, a hole-in-the-wall Puerto Rican restaurant where salsa music draws you in, a vibrant Jamaican bistro that now sits in Sherman Oaks. I found myself wishing I could linger in the Valley longer.

Here are our favorites, spanning Filipino-Mexican fusion in a Northridge car wash-turned-restaurant, a DMV-adjacent street-stand for lamb barbacoa in Arleta and a fast-growing mini chain of Sephardic pastries. It’s time to dig into the Valley.
Danielle Dorsey

Chatsworth

Les Sisters' Southern Kitchen

Chatsworth Soul Food Southern $
A three-piece chicken plate from Les Sisters' with a side of collard greens.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Jessica Huling, whose grandmother Clara opened the original Les Sisters’ in Chatsworth nearly 40 years ago, runs the remaining, newer location in Winnetka. It’s a casual, comfortable space with counter service and walls adorned with the restaurant’s various accolades. And there are many, with Huling’s fried chicken worthy of all the awards. The chicken is seasoned well with a mixture of herbs and spices that bring to mind Thanksgiving dinner, and the skin is golden and craggy. There’s also meatloaf, smothered pork chops, catfish, hush puppies, po’boys, gumbo and jambalaya. The collard greens are some of the best in town, tender and submerged in pot liquor you’ll want to sip.
Route Details
Route Details

Canoga Park

Go's Mart

Canoga Park Japanese $$$$
Go's Mart is a tiny sushi bar in Canoga Park serving some of the best seafood in the L.A. area.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Go’s Mart — the eight-seat sushi counter that started as an addendum to a market and video store in a classic Canoga Park strip mall — is nearing its 30th anniversary. The shelves of snacks and video tapes are long gone, but Tsuyoshi and Chiemi Kawano are the bedrock spirit of the place, a beloved and quintessential Valley charmer decorated with various refrigerators, frenetic-orange paint and the occasional spray of lilies or tuberose. On the back wall is a dry-erase board of the day’s fish, usually 20 to 30 varieties. Recently that included young amberjack, butterfish, kohada, seki aji, live sweet shrimp, Japanese scallop and uni, snow crab, hairy crab, baby abalone and spear squid.

Tsuyoshi is known for his particular brand of sushi chef flair, fillips of punchy flavors such as shiso, yuzu kosho, lemon peel and a sliver of tsukudani (preserved kelp) for tai snapper or one tiny, crunchy ingot of white onion and a top hat of caviar for his kawagishi toro. But the fundamentals of Edomae sushi — harmonious neta (toppings) and shari (seasoned rice) — aren’t overlooked, which is why he has so many devout regulars.
Route Details
Route Details

Winnetka

Cupid's Hot Dogs

Winnetka American Restaurant $
A Chicago dog, top, with a signature Cupid dog with chili, mustard and onions at Cupid's Hot Dogs in Winnetka.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Few things feel more quintessentially San Fernando Valley than a Cupid dog on a hot day. Maybe it’s the large “The VALLEY” mural in the Winnetka location’s parking lot — where carhop service and car shows can occasionally be found — or perhaps it’s that iconic heart-shaped signage that’s stood over low-slung buildings and strip malls for nearly 80 years. It’s probably the fact that the Walsh family’s been slinging hot dogs across the Valley since 1946, with sisters Morgan and Kelly Walsh serving as third-generation stewards. Whatever the case, their thin dogs still snap with each bite. The signature Cupid dog — a creation of their father’s in the 1980s — is punchy with mustard and onions, and the chili is so thick it’s practically a paste. The flavors and generational influence collide here, a sort of trip through decades of family and Valley history in a single hot dog stand.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Woodland Hills

Brothers Sushi

Woodland Hills Sushi Restaurant $$$
LOS ANGELES, JULY 30, 2025 - Chirashi at The Brothers Sushi in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The composed plates are some of the most creative of L.A.’s omakases, and the sushi menu runs the gamut from traditional nigiri and hand rolls to dry-aged fish that’s dripping with ponzu jelly, wakame and chive blossoms. Opt for the omakase or the sushi omakase to let owner and sushi chef Mark Okuda lead you through a procession of dishes, or go the a la carte route to build a meal of sushi and small plates such as agedashi black sesame tofu topped with uni; fried dry-aged fish bones that make for a perfect drinking snack; and seared dry-aged toro with ice plants and tomato, a dish that should be (and usually is) on every table.

Okuda, a child of the Valley and an Asanebo vet, has built a small sushi empire beginning with Woodland Hills, then Santa Monica and Culver City. The original location feels the most quintessential, with Okuda’s own collectibles on display along with his favorite knives. Stroll to the back to peek at the dry-aging fish refrigerator, but take a seat at the sushi counter for the best view of the night: Okuda and his team carefully preparing each morsel.
Show more Show less
Route Details
LaaLaaPan

Woodland Hills Indonesian $
Indonesian fried chicken with three different sambals at Laalaapan restaurant in Woodland Hills.
(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
With so many of the world’s cuisines available in Southern California restaurants, it’s surprising that Indonesian food is underrepresented here. A few great places — Agung on Beverly Blvd., Indo Cafe in Palms, Merry’s House of Chicken in West Covina and more — have appeared and then disappeared. But as columnist Jenn Harris wrote recently, a smattering of new Indonesian restaurants have emerged. One of the best is LaaLaaPan, opened two years ago by Lili Winahyu in a Woodland Hills mini-mall. You will want the Indonesian fried chicken, which comes with three different sambals, including one amped with shrimp paste and another with green chiles that is hard to stop eating. In-the-know regulars go for Winahyu’s nasi goreng pete, which, inspired by her grandmother’s cooking, turns the familiar Indonesian fried rice dish intriguingly pungent with pete or sator beans — also known as stinky beans for their bitter aftertaste. Think funky asparagus. Nasi tumpeng mini is a good sampler of the restaurant’s dishes, with beef rendang, chicken sate, omelet strips, stir-fried noodles and the fried fermented soybean cake called orek tempeh around a cone of coconut-turmeric rice. For dessert or, my preference, to sip with the food, try LaaLaaPan’s es teler with jackfruit, avocado, shredded coconut, condensed milk and coconut water served in a milkshake glass. It’s not only refreshing, but it helps tame the stinky bean funk.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Prose Kitchen & Bar

Woodland Hills Italian Mediterranean American Californian $$
An order of lasagna at Prose Kitchen + Bar in Woodland Hills.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Partners David and Molly Gussin took over the former Gasolina Cafe space in Woodland Hills and opened Prose Kitchen and Bar in February. It’s a cozy neighborhood restaurant with forest green walls and plush leather booths designed for lounging and lingering. David’s culinary background includes stints at Fig & Olive, Cleo and STK, and the restaurant has a menu that’s as diverse as his resume with dishes you’ll want to pass around the table. Cheddar and chive biscuits both flake and crumble. Order enough for the entire table and ask for extra honey butter. Lasagna rolls are filled with a mixture of smooth mascarpone, ricotta and braised short rib. Tender, roasted beets are arranged over a smear of spiced labneh with crispy lentils and a pomegranate vinaigrette. Without a full liquor license, there’s wine, zero-proof cocktails and espresso drinks for now. The dessert on every table is a sticky toffee pudding growing in a butterscotch toffee sauce with vanilla crème anglaise and candied pecans. It’s as excellent and decadent as you’re imagining.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Northridge

Brent's Deli

Northridge Deli $$
LOS ANGELES, MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025 - The hot brisket plate and black reuben pastrami sandwich at Brent's Deli in Northridge, CA on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
I have been frequenting Brent’s Deli in Northridge since I was in diapers, and I can’t remember a time when there wasn’t a wait for a table. The booths are filled with big families and groups of friends. The dining room is always warm and buzzing. The mini potato pancakes manage to be all crush on the outside and fluff in the middle. The cherry apple sauce is the color of a sunset. If I’m at Langer’s, the only bread is the double-baked rye bread. At Brent’s, the long onion roll is the preferred vessel for the grilled pastrami, slathered with Thousand Island dressing. Maybe it’s the state of the world, but recently, my tastes at Brent’s have veered towards someone twice my age. It may never be sexy, but I crave the stuffed cabbage doused in a sweet and sour tomato sauce at least once a week.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Humble Bee Bakery & Cafe

Lake Balboa Breakfast/Lunch $$
The English Butty at Humble Bee Bakery & Cafe in Northridge.
(Lauren Ng / Los Angeles Times)
By Lauren Ng
Since 2012, the Bonanno family’s Humble Bee Bakery & Cafe has cemented its status as one of Northridge’s favorite breakfast spots. The farmhouse-like restaurant’s long wooden tables are filled with families for brunch on weekends, when a rotating list of specials — recent offerings include a Wagyu tri-tip hash and a pesto quiche with roasted blue oyster and lion’s mane mushrooms — are available alongside menu mainstays like the English butty: a fried egg and turkey sausage sandwich served on homemade brioche with pickled onions and arugula (tip: put those inside the sandwich) and pan-fried potatoes. On the left side of the restaurant, you’ll find long shelves of local-ish food and home products for sale, and on the right, next to a large wooden barn door, a display of freshly-baked pastries from lemon cheese danishes to whole cherry pies.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Lum-Ka-Naad

Northridge Thai $$
Southern Thai-style spare ribs, top, with Northern Thai-style larb kua at Lum-Ka-Naad in Northridge.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The spices practically radiate off the curries, stir-frys and salads at Lum-Ka-Naad, Ratri Sonbalee’s Thai restaurant where flavor profiles range from tart to sweet to citrusy to earthy all in a single bite. After the Krabi native moved to Los Angeles she opened her first restaurant along a quaint stretch of shops in Northridge in 2004, then expanded to Encino and Woodland Hills. In Lum-Ka-Naad’s original location, you can often see her stirring and slicing from the large window that peers into the kitchen.

There are satays, sour-pork salads, sun-dried jerkies, curries, stuffed chicken wings and beyond. With a menu of more than 150 items, close your eyes and point and you’ll land on something worthwhile, but direct your attention to the Northern- and Southern-Thai sections of the menu, where Sonbalee really shines. Don’t skip the Kuah Gling Krah Dook Moo, a spicy Southern-style curry of pork spare ribs made using a recipe so secret that Sonbalee won’t teach any of her staff how to make it.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mo Nina's Filipino Restaurant

Northridge Filipino Mexican $
The fried chicken from Mo Nina's Filipino restaurant in Northridge.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Tucked into a corner of the Cruisers Car Wash in Northridge, next to the Costco gas station, sits Mo Nina’s Filipino restaurant. It’s opposite the small store where customers pay for their car wash and peruse a small selection of greeting cards and air fresheners. Mo Nina’s serves a menu that’s half Filipino and half Mexican, with a menu of lechon kawali and pork sisig alongside plates of chile relleno and carne asada. Whichever style of food you choose, lunch starts with a bowl of chips and salsa along with a bowl of what tastes like bone broth studded with green onions. The pork belly adobo is salty and sweet, swimming in the familiar brown sauce spiked with soy and vinegar. If there’s fried chicken when you visit, order it. The skin is crisp and delicate, with two pieces draped over a savory coleslaw. With a straw umbrella for decor and synthetic grass separating the dining room from the car wash tunnel, it’s almost like you’re having lunch at a restaurant that’s not inside of a car wash. Almost.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Reseda

Firehouse Taverna

Tarzana Greek $
A greek salad with gyros from Firehouse Taverna in Reseda.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The Reseda restaurant feels like you’re eating in the downstairs living room of a friend’s home. The room smells of warm spices, and the staff greets you like you’re family. Owner Antonis C. Konnaris started cooking at his family’s home in Cyprus when he was 12 years old. His portions are generous, with each of the main entrees accompanied by a side of fluffy rice pilaf and a Greek salad. I’m partial to the Greek salad with a pile of gyros over the top for a quick weekday lunch. The grilled halloumi is perfectly squeaky. Spanakopita is filled with lemony spinach and cheese. Konnaris is making avgolemono soup and moussaka, too. If you’re in the mood for the recognizable Greek-American classics, this is the place.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Las Fuentes

Reseda Mexican American $
A chile relleno plate from Las Fuentes restaurant in Reseda.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Las Fuentes started as a Reseda food truck operation with Alejandro and Norma Morales in 1980. The couple opened the restaurant in 1982, and it’s been a family-run business ever since. With a line that typically stretches out the front door, it’s easy to make friends and compare favorites while you wait to order. The plates of food are brimming with rice, refried beans covered in globs of melted cheese and dishes like Chile Colorado in a rust-red sauce, chile relleno and carne asada. The chips are always hot, and the salsa bar is self-serve. It’s the neighborhood Mexican-American restaurant everyone wants around the corner.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Vinh Loi Tofu

Reseda Vietnamese
Vegan Pho at the restaurant Vinh Loi Tofu in the San Fernando Valley
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Karla Marie Sanford
This completely vegan Vietnamese restaurant, located in a Reseda strip mall, is perfect for indecisive patrons. “I pick, you eat” is the catchphrase of owner Kevin Tran, totally California cool, striding through the restaurant in shorts and Crocs and calling out to regulars (most of the customers are), “You good?” He and wife Lynne Phan infuse a homeyness into the white-and-orange-walled establishment: Origami hearts from their children alongside Kevin’s numerous marathon medals decorate the walls; if you have a question about the food Kevin or Lynne will sit down, without asking, at the table with you; and when they inevitably choose your main dishes for you, they do so with precision and care.

In the eyes of Kevin, a chef who is constantly refining and reinventing the menu, there is no most popular dish, just what’s uniquely suited to each customer. Here, though, are some guardrails: If you come with a group, come hungry and order a spring roll, soup and stir fry dish to share. Whatever you do, be sure not to miss the teriyaki duck fried rice. With a base of chopped ramen noodles amongst the rice, the mock duck (available as a springy protein in most other mains) truly shines cooked hard, resulting in a crunch with sweet glaze.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Lake Balboa

Koko's Middle Eastern Restaurant

Lake Balboa Middle Eastern $$
Armenian manti, served with yogurt and tomato sauces, at Koko’s Middle Eastern Restaurant in Van Nuys
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
“The dish takes about 20 minutes to bake,” said the server about manti, the tiny, tapered, open-faced meat dumplings often served at Armenian celebration meals. During the short wait, our orders for mezze arrived: a classic trio of creamy-dense hummus, moutabal (silky pepper spread with walnuts for crunch) and labne; a tomato-stained bulgur salad called eech; and shanklish, a crumbly aged cheese coated in dried herbs and spices. There would be kebabs later in the meal, but the manti proved to be the center of attention: crisped just enough, with the heady trill of allspice ringing through the filling of ground lamb and beef. Sides of yogurt and tomato sauce are meant to be poured over together for satisfying contrast. Elias Janesian, whose grandfather fled to Syria after the Armenian genocide, and his family has been preparing and serving the Syrian Lebanese repertoire of the Armenian diaspora with unusual care for 16 years. I’ve been to Koko’s several times over the years, and the crowd is always a little different. On a recent night, it was all large tables of men speaking in animated Armenian, many of whom held unlit cigarettes in one hand, poised for a smoke break, while they ate with the other hand.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Encino

Pasta|Bar

Encino Californian $$$$
Cappalletti with mushroom, dashi and escarole in a wide-rimmed white bowl at Pasta Bar in Encino.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Before “Top Chef’s” Phillip Frankland Lee and his wife and business partner, Margarita Kallas-Lee, built a country-spanning empire of restaurants and pop-ups, they began in an Encino strip mall. Their concepts there have rotated throughout the years, but it’s still where you can find their first location of Sushi Bar, as well as one of their most ambitious projects to date: the Michelin-starred Pasta|Bar, where fresh pasta, California produce and cross-cultural nods play out across a dozen or so constantly changing courses that extend far beyond pasta.

From an intimate, low-lit room and a counter that overlooks the open kitchen, watch the entirety of the evening’s meal: There’s precision but also whimsy and ample creativity, with courses such as tai crudo in calamansi and pistachio, the sauce entirely in black-and-white design; cavatelli with mole, secreto and poblano; and Kallas-Lee’s showstopping desserts such as bone marrow with raspberries and currants or a brown-butter brioche and smoked-banana ice cream sandwich garnished with caviar. This is a memorable meal and a great place to celebrate an occasion.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Posto 896

Encino Hungarian Italian $$
Chicken paprikas over nokedli (the Hungarian word for spaetzle) from Posto 896 in Encino.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Hungarian is one cuisine rarely found among the plenitudes of Los Angeles. Peter Fabian-Zomora aimed to represent when he opened Posto 896 in a cozy, sunny space in an Encino strip mall at the end of 2022. He divides the menu between Italian and Hungarian dishes; it’s the latter that makes the restaurant worth seeking out. Start, as is traditional, with soup. In summer, choose a cooling sour cherry variation scented with cinnamon and cloves and thickened with sour cream. Hearty, beefy goulash will warm, and for evergreen comfort there is chicken soup smoothed with the merest amount of cream and scented with the licorice nip of tarragon. Home in on three entrees: chicken paprikash in a velvety sauce properly rouged with paprika and served over nokedi, the Hungarian equivalent of spaetzle; cubed pork sauteed with a homey jumble of bacon, potatoes, onion and garlic; and excellent stuffed cabbage, the leaves pickled to offset the richness of the ground beef and rice filling, and a finishing slick of sour cream. Yes, a lot of sour cream appears in the food, but it never registers on the palate as overkill in the context of the cooking.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Sabzee Mediterranean Market

Encino Persian cuisine Middle Eastern cuisine $$
Chicken thigh kebab on sangak flatbread with rice, charred tomato and chile pepper from Sabzee Mediterranean Market in Encino.
(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
There are many fine Persian restaurants in the San Fernando Valley — Sadaf in Encino, Shirin in Woodland Hills and Shamshiri in Northridge among them. Two of the more interesting places to get Persian kebabs, stews and soups (including ash reshteh, the always-satisfying greens-and-noodles soup) are next door to each other in Woodland Hills — Denj and Asal Bakery & Kebab, which is known for its sangak. (That’s the pebbly Persian flatbread that, as Times contributor Margy Rochlin once wrote, is “sold in sheets so long they could be used as sesame-seed encrusted table runners.”) But it’s through a neighborhood’s supermarkets that you get a sense of what residents want to eat, and one spot that shows the depth of the Valley’s love of Persian food is the always-busy Sabzee Mediterranean Market. (Finding a parking spot there is a challenge with many rewards — try for a street spot instead of the lot.) In addition to marinated meats for cooking at home, fresh produce, plus good French and Bulgarian feta cheese, Sabzee’s prepared food section makes dinner at home easy and delicious. There are not only kebabs, soup and stews (such as a deeply flavored fesenjoon), but an impressive array of rice dishes, from herb-packed polos to burnished tahdig-crusted rice casseroles, including the layered chicken tahchin. Most in demand, however, are Sabzee’s flatbreads — sangak as well as taftoon — made in a rotating oven. “Ten more minutes!” a baker tells one customer, who ignores the already-packaged sheets of sangak made earlier. “I’ll wait,” she tells him. “I want mine hot.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Shin Sushi

Encino Japanese $$$
Encino, CA - October 5: The menegi nigiri, top, and omakase appetizer plate, bottom, at Shin Sushi on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Encino, CA. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Tim)
By Bill Addison
Among the abundance of sushi across the Valley, for a reasonable omakase (around $200 per person) I particularly admire Shin Sushi in Encino, an experience of the genre stripped to its essence. Chef-owner Taketoshi Azumi doesn’t pad an evening at his counter with farmers market finds, vegan derivations, A5 Wagyu or truffle salt. Dinner will start with an appetizer plate of rotating seafood and a vegetable (say, blanched fresh bamboo shoot) that frequently includes one sawagani — a tiny fried crab that is entirely crunch. Then Azumi, who has mastered the art of concentrating while smilingly chatting with customers, channels his energies solely into nigiri. His unions of seasonal fish and rice are riveting, no maximalist embellishments needed. Pray that he receives his shipment of menegi, needle-thin Japanese chives. He binds a bundle of them to rice with a band of nori and a finishing sprinkle of bonito flakes. This is often a finale piece, and its resonant sharpness doesn’t dim until after a spoonful or two of tofu mousse with black sugar syrup for dessert.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Van Nuys

Bill's Burgers

Van Nuys American Restaurant $
A double cheeseburger at Bill's Burgers.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Los Angeles is a burger-loving region with countless patties to pick from, but few left their mark on the iconic item as much as Bill Elwell. The sardonic and occasionally cantankerous restaurateur purchased his small roadside stand in 1965 and continued manning the antique flat-top grill there until earlier this year. Though he died in late July at the age of 98, his legacy lives on at Bill’s Burgers, where his double cheeseburger remains the platonic ideal: perfectly crusted, not-too-thin patties draped in melty American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, all wrapped together in paper. The shack — which opens early for breakfast — also offers chili dogs, burger-patty breakfast burritos and egg sandwiches. A few of Elwell’s less meaty signatures can still be found here, too: It’s still cash-only, and there are no substitutions. You can almost hear his voice when you read the warning at the top and bottom of the menu: “You can’t have it your way, this is not Burger King.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Cemitas Don Adrian

Van Nuys Mexican $
Milanesa de pollo cemita from Cemitas Don Adrian in Van Nuys.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
“Number 8 or 11,” the cashier told me through the walk-up window at Cemitas Don Adrian when I asked for her favorites on the long menu of cemitas, a sandwich that originated in Puebla, Mexico. No. 8 comes with cured steak, but I opted for no. 11 with milanesa de pollo. A breaded, pounded-thin slab of dark meat chicken is tucked inside a toasted, plate-sized cemita bun crusted with sesame seeds and with lettuce, white onion, avocado, tomato, crumbly queso fresco, stringy quesillo and your choice of chipotle or jalapeño peppers spilling out. I took the cashier’s recommendation and ordered mine with jalapeños, which are just-pickled, slightly crunchy and acidic with a mild heat. Papalo is added when it’s in season. Cilantro and radishes are served on the side. Ranging from $15 for no. 11 to up to $23 for the “L.A. 100%” that’s loaded with five meats, it’s easy to see why local workers line up for the cemitas every weekday around lunchtime. Outside of the cashier’s picks, the sandwiches can come stuffed with breaded steak, lamb barbacoa or marinated chicken with head cheese, plus eggs, tofu and additional vegetarian options. A second location with seating is just a couple minutes away on Van Nuys Boulevard.
Show more Show less
Route Details
El Cocinero Restaurant

Van Nuys Vegan
Tacos at El Cocinero.
(Betty Hallock/Los Angeles Times)
By Karla Marie Sanford
Sometimes with vegan restaurants you wish the chef prioritized vegetables rather than meat substitutes. Not so at El Cocinero, which perfectly mimics the sabroso of a street-side taqueria for those who don’t eat meat. Burritos, nachos and tacos are the most popular dishes at this casual strip mall joint lodged between a nail spa and drug testing establishment. Of the proteins — exceptionally seasoned soy saves the jackfruit carnitas — the crunch and flavor of the chicaron, served with chipotle mayo, tomato, onion and cilantro, stand out. But the side dishes shine here too: The just-salty-enough refried beans, not overly thick with the consistency of a split pea soup, are a must. If you’re in a rush or want to stock your fridge, pozole, ceviche de palmitos and almond-based flan are sold to-go.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Kobee Factory

Van Nuys Syrian Mediterranean $
Mix of kibbehs and salad, including fried and grilled beef as well as the vegetarian from Kobee Factory .
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Kibbeh, in its essence, is a combination of spiced ground meat and fine bulgur wheat; how a cook shapes and prepares the recipe varies regionally between eastern Mediterranean countries. At Waha Ghreir’s restaurant in Van Nuys, the shape and texture of her tapered fried kibbeh are superior, the crunch of the ground bulgur shell properly crisp and the spiced filling generous with pine nuts. Look for variations less common in local dining rooms, including a slightly bouncier grilled version of kibbeh, a specialty of Ghreir’s native Syria, and a beautiful layered variation baked in a pan. The rest of the menu has gradually expanded since she opened Kobee Factory in 2014. One can order a feast of smooth baba ghanoush and lemony stuffed grape leaves; plates of singed chicken and beef kebabs or beautifully collapsing lamb shank over rice with chopped salad and a swirl of hummus on the side; and wraps filled with garlicky chicken shawarma or doughnut-shaped falafel. The dining room, with half a dozen tables and spare decor, is unassuming, but the cooking — precise, soulful — is anything but.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mariscos Corona

Van Nuys Mexican
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 2, 2022: Shrimp agua-chile stuffed avocado is served at Mariscos Corona in Van Nuys on Friday, September 2, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Karla Marie Sanford
At this no-frills Mexican seafood restaurant, the service is as quick as the plates are big. The ceviche, to start, is served with avocado and features a bright lime flavor that tastes just like a bag of Limón flavored chips. The dish is happily outdone by the aguachile ostiones, oysters set in an ice bath of tangy verde marinade. Though the oysters admittedly lack that fresh-from-the-sea brine, when topped with shrimp, cucumber, avocado, red onion and jalapeño, you can’t deny a perfectly balanced bite.

If you’re really hungry, a whole red snapper can be grilled or fried and served al la diabla, al mojo de ajo, rancheros, al ajillo or a la veracruzana, with killer fries on the side. Aside from food, the original Mariscos Corona location serves jamaica and pineapple juices and horchata, but if you want to enjoy a margarita with your seafood, a second location on Victory Boulevard serves beer and liquor.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mercado Buenos Aires

Van Nuys Argentinian $
The provoleta served on a hot skillet at Mercado Buenos Aires in Van Nuys.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Owner Paul Rodriguez air-dries his provoleta with dried herbs for 48 hours. The method helps prepare the cheese for the extreme heat of the grill, giving it a bitter, pronounced sharpness that mellows once it’s melted. Rodriguez says the skillets of hot cheese are a common way to start a meal back home in Argentina. The asador at the Van Nuys restaurant cooks the cheese until it approaches molten but doesn’t collapse completely. Follow the cheese with a parrilla Argentina, served on a tabletop grill meant to bring a taste of Rodriguez’s weekend barbecues to your table. Skirt steak, short ribs and links of chorizo sizzle on the small grills filled with hot charcoal. You dunk them in a chunky salsa criollo or green chimichurri. And because the restaurant is also a market and deli, you can grab a jar of the chimichurri, a bottle of Malbec and some empanadas to take home.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Sweet Bakery & Kabob Factory

Valley Glen kabob shop $
Lamb lula and chichen shish kabobs in takeout containers with charred at Sweet Bakery & Kabob Factory in Van Nuys.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Throw a stone and find great kebabs all over the San Fernando Valley, but duck into one particular Van Nuys strip mall to find one of the best triple threats: a combination kebab shop, Armenian bakery and market. The grocery shelves are a kaleidoscope of colorful labels: Armenian specialty goods, Eastern European jarred vegetables, Middle Eastern dips and spreads, dried beans and grains, tubs of spices stacked high. The butcher case stretches the length of the kitchen with marinated meats that can come home with you or find their way onto mighty sword-like skewers that get grilled to order over the coals. Portions are generous and prices are competitive at Sweet Bakery & Kabob Factory, where most kebab plates run $12.99.

Attached is Sweet Bakery, where the daily-baked bounty includes tarts, cakes, leavened breads and savory pastries. Spicy mushrooms or ground beef top crispy-edged lahmajoon; fresh perashki, the dough just-crisp from a deep fry, comes stuffed with ground beef, sauteed cabbage or dilly mashed potatoes; and the ring-like loaves of matnaqash are a golden brown. Be sure to pick something from all three — the the bakery, the market and the grill — and don’t overlook the cases of fresh baba ghanoush and chicken soup or the freezer of handmade dumplings.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Tun Lahmajo

Burbank Armenian $$
BURBANK, CA - JUNE 27, 2025: Spread of dishes including: fresh baked breads (Lahmajo and Megrelakan, Avelouk, Ostri, Fish Khashlama and Omelet with Basturma and tan at Tun Lahmajo in Burbank on Friday, June 27, 2025 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
The signature at the Valley’s finest Armenian restaurant is right there in the name: lahmajo, a mottled, golden-edged flatbread smeared with a silky-rough mixture of seasoned beef and tomato paste right to the brim. A squeeze of lemon is the only embellishment it needs. There’s one lahmajo variation covered with cheese, though for the pleasures of molten dairy I’d steer you more toward the restaurant’s selection of khachapuris, especially the puffed Megrelakan enriched with eggs and butter and the salty, stretchy cheese called sulguni. Savory breads, flat or otherwise, are Tun Lahmajo’s calling cards. If you’re curious, though, the menu reaches far deeper, into categories of homestyle Armenian dishes rarely seen in Los Angeles restaurants: cold salads, roasted meats, a range of soups and herbed stews. Order a starter of strained yogurt, its density somewhere between mascarpone and cream cheese, to dollop over ripped hunks of lahmajo and bring silkiness to meats like lamb ribs roasted in the oven. I love the way qrchick, a ruddy soup jolted with pickled cabbage, slashes through the richness of the khachapuris. Fish khashlama, one among a class of brothy stews, is a summery joy, brought out in a pot with hunks of trout, peeled potatoes and whole peppers and heaped with dill, parsley and other feathery herbs.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Pacoima

Pupusería Cuzcatlán

Pacoima Salvadoran $
An order of loroco pupusas from Pupuseria Cuzcatlan in Pacoima.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
There’s no shortage of valley restaurants serving Salvadoran food, but the pupusas at Pupusería Cuzcatlán are at least 38% better than the rest, the chicken pastelitos fuller, the salsa more electric. The loroco and cheese ooze out from the pockets of masa harina, each one mottled with crisp golden patches across the surface. The pasatelitos are delicate with a rich corn flavor, nearly bursting with stewed shredded chicken, potato and carrots. One is a snack. With a pupusa it’s a meal. There’s a small dining room and a storefront near the register with a comprehensive selection of packaged Salvadoran snacks. The beverage cooler is stocked with bottles of Cuzcatlán, a drink that shares a name with the restaurant, and refers to a precolonial El Salvador. It’s an orange-hued carbonated beverage that tastes a little like cream soda and pairs nicely with just about anything on the menu.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Arleta

Barbacoa Ramirez

Arleta Mexican $