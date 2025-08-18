65 of our favorite places to eat in the San Fernando Valley
Los Angeles has many valleys, but only one is the Valley. You know it as soon as you crest over the 101, 405, 170 or 5 freeways, its bordering hills verdant or golden depending on the time of year. Pull off almost any exit and you’ll immediately be greeted by shopping centers, strip malls, mom-and-pop markets and fine-dining dens serving up some of the city’s most ambitious and heartfelt meals.
Bounded by mountains on all sides, the San Fernando Valley spans 260 square miles and is home to nearly half of L.A.’s population, around 1.8 million people. Across its expanse, it assumes many identities.
Long before its peaks and basins were crisscrossed with highways and miles-long boulevards, the Tongva people lived along the water-rich and wooded areas of the Valley for more than 7,000 years. In the late 18th century, Spanish settlers by way of Mexico traversed over the Santa Monica Mountains into what is now known as Encino.
More than a century ago, the citrus orchards began to give way as Warner Bros., Walt Disney and Universal studios built out their filming lots. A tinge of Tinseltown and tourism followed, while room to grow brought a midcentury housing boom to the region. Themed restaurants and tiki haunts popped up to keep diners entertained. Now, it’s difficult to find a Valley establishment that hasn’t made a TV or film appearance.
As Valley dwellers began settling in — immigrants, suburban families, celebrities — its food scene flourished in step.
On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, you’ll find Casa Vega, its dim interior practically untouched since Rafael “Ray” Vega first founded it in 1956. The son of Tijuana-born immigrants who ran popular Cafe Caliente on Olvera Street beginning in the 1930s, Vega introduced many Valley diners — including a flock of silver screen regulars — to Mexican-American staples such as fajitas and enchiladas.
Farther south in Studio City, take your pick from a parade of Japanese restaurants along Sushi Row. The stretch of Ventura Boulevard became a hub for high-end Japanese cuisine after pioneering chef Kazunori Nozawa opened his Edo-style sushi restaurant Nozawa in 1987. Though that location has since closed, Nozawa has spawned a global restaurant empire with his KazuNori, Nozawa Bar and Sugarfish chains.
Pull off the main drag and you’ll find hidden gem burger shacks, taquerias, hot dog joints, kebab shops and neighborhood delis. Meanwhile, Valley residents are spearheading new concepts.
“We’re born and bred Valley kids, so we had to do it in the Valley,” said Marissa Shammas on opening Yala Coffee, a Middle Eastern-inspired cafe, with her husband Zain Shammas in Studio City. “[People] commonly think [the Valley] is where things go to die — and we think that that’s where things go to be more.”
There’s more to discover than ever when it comes to dining in the 818 (or 747). Eight Times food writers spent months exploring the Valley in search of the best for this guide, reconnecting with old favorites and finding new surprises.
For me, it was also an exercise in nostalgia. Old shortcuts returned like muscle memory as I reacquainted myself with the Woodland Hills blocks where I navigated young adulthood. In North Hollywood, my home for several years into my early 30s, former standbys suddenly returned to the forefront of my mind: The tiki bar across the street from my old apartment, a hole-in-the-wall Puerto Rican restaurant where salsa music draws you in, a vibrant Jamaican bistro that now sits in Sherman Oaks. I found myself wishing I could linger in the Valley longer.
Here are our favorites, spanning Filipino-Mexican fusion in a Northridge car wash-turned-restaurant, a DMV-adjacent street-stand for lamb barbacoa in Arleta and a fast-growing mini chain of Sephardic pastries. It’s time to dig into the Valley.
— Danielle Dorsey
Chatsworth
Les Sisters' Southern Kitchen
Canoga Park
Go's Mart
Tsuyoshi is known for his particular brand of sushi chef flair, fillips of punchy flavors such as shiso, yuzu kosho, lemon peel and a sliver of tsukudani (preserved kelp) for tai snapper or one tiny, crunchy ingot of white onion and a top hat of caviar for his kawagishi toro. But the fundamentals of Edomae sushi — harmonious neta (toppings) and shari (seasoned rice) — aren’t overlooked, which is why he has so many devout regulars.
Winnetka
Cupid's Hot Dogs
Woodland Hills
Brothers Sushi
Okuda, a child of the Valley and an Asanebo vet, has built a small sushi empire beginning with Woodland Hills, then Santa Monica and Culver City. The original location feels the most quintessential, with Okuda’s own collectibles on display along with his favorite knives. Stroll to the back to peek at the dry-aging fish refrigerator, but take a seat at the sushi counter for the best view of the night: Okuda and his team carefully preparing each morsel.
LaaLaaPan
Prose Kitchen & Bar
Northridge
Brent's Deli
Humble Bee Bakery & Cafe
Lum-Ka-Naad
There are satays, sour-pork salads, sun-dried jerkies, curries, stuffed chicken wings and beyond. With a menu of more than 150 items, close your eyes and point and you’ll land on something worthwhile, but direct your attention to the Northern- and Southern-Thai sections of the menu, where Sonbalee really shines. Don’t skip the Kuah Gling Krah Dook Moo, a spicy Southern-style curry of pork spare ribs made using a recipe so secret that Sonbalee won’t teach any of her staff how to make it.
Mo Nina's Filipino Restaurant
Reseda
Firehouse Taverna
Las Fuentes
Vinh Loi Tofu
In the eyes of Kevin, a chef who is constantly refining and reinventing the menu, there is no most popular dish, just what’s uniquely suited to each customer. Here, though, are some guardrails: If you come with a group, come hungry and order a spring roll, soup and stir fry dish to share. Whatever you do, be sure not to miss the teriyaki duck fried rice. With a base of chopped ramen noodles amongst the rice, the mock duck (available as a springy protein in most other mains) truly shines cooked hard, resulting in a crunch with sweet glaze.
Lake Balboa
Koko's Middle Eastern Restaurant
Encino
Pasta|Bar
From an intimate, low-lit room and a counter that overlooks the open kitchen, watch the entirety of the evening’s meal: There’s precision but also whimsy and ample creativity, with courses such as tai crudo in calamansi and pistachio, the sauce entirely in black-and-white design; cavatelli with mole, secreto and poblano; and Kallas-Lee’s showstopping desserts such as bone marrow with raspberries and currants or a brown-butter brioche and smoked-banana ice cream sandwich garnished with caviar. This is a memorable meal and a great place to celebrate an occasion.
Posto 896
Sabzee Mediterranean Market
Shin Sushi
Van Nuys
Bill's Burgers
Cemitas Don Adrian
El Cocinero Restaurant
Kobee Factory
Mariscos Corona
If you’re really hungry, a whole red snapper can be grilled or fried and served al la diabla, al mojo de ajo, rancheros, al ajillo or a la veracruzana, with killer fries on the side. Aside from food, the original Mariscos Corona location serves jamaica and pineapple juices and horchata, but if you want to enjoy a margarita with your seafood, a second location on Victory Boulevard serves beer and liquor.
Mercado Buenos Aires
Sweet Bakery & Kabob Factory
Attached is Sweet Bakery, where the daily-baked bounty includes tarts, cakes, leavened breads and savory pastries. Spicy mushrooms or ground beef top crispy-edged lahmajoon; fresh perashki, the dough just-crisp from a deep fry, comes stuffed with ground beef, sauteed cabbage or dilly mashed potatoes; and the ring-like loaves of matnaqash are a golden brown. Be sure to pick something from all three — the the bakery, the market and the grill — and don’t overlook the cases of fresh baba ghanoush and chicken soup or the freezer of handmade dumplings.