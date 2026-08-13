9 L.A. spots for world-class shaved ice this summer

Shaved ice might be the perfect summertime treat. Melt-on-your-tongue ice crystals and endless combinations of fruity syrups, condensed milk, red beans or even cereal flakes mean that you can customize them to your liking and never get bored.

In L.A., in addition to your typical American snow cones, there’s a global array of shaved ice at our fingertips, including Korean bingsu, a milk-based ice with an ultra-fine, powdery texture that’s topped with sweet red beans or rice cakes, and Japanese kakigori, with ice shaved into delicate, fluffy shards and flavored with sweet, poured-over syrups.

Then you have Hawaiian shave ice, with powdery ice topped with island flavors like guava, passion fruit and pineapple. It often features a hidden scoop of vanilla ice cream or dairy-free Dole Whip and toppings like sweet condensed milk, mochi balls or toasted coconut. All around town, you’ll find raspado vendors selling the Mexican treat, traditionally made by hand-scraping a block of ice and topping it with sweet syrups, condensed milk and savory chili-lime seasonings.

Mewame owner Ben Kang moved to L.A. from Korea six years ago and started out as an employee at a local shaved ice shop.

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“When I used to work at my previous job, a lot of people asked if we have dairy-free options,” said Kang.

Kang, who is lactose intolerant, was inspired to open Mewame in West Hollywood last summer, serving bingsu-inspired treats that are completely dairy-free, swapping condensed milk for oat or coconut milks.

From late-night bingsu in Pasadena to matcha kakigori at an NYC-founded ramen shop, L.A.’s shaved ice shops are a refreshing escape from the unrelenting sun.