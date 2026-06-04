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(Kyle Platts / For The Times)
Food

31 restaurants and bars hosting World Cup watch parties in L.A.

By Bill Addison
Stephanie BreijoJenn HarrisDanielle Dorsey and Angela Osorio

L.A. will soon explode in color as Angelenos and tourists alike don jerseys and wave flags representing their favorite soccer teams playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with some of the matches taking place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

The action kicks off with Mexico vs. South Africa on June 11 and will continue through July 19, with later matches determined by which teams advance. Forty-eight countries are represented in the tournament, including heavyweights like Brazil and Argentina with multiple titles under their belts, and hopeful underdogs like Haiti, whose men’s team qualified for the competition for the first time in 52 years.

Local restaurants, sports bars, coffee shops and breweries are getting in on the action with World Cup viewing parties, complete with big-screen TVs, extended hours, food and drink specials, games, giveaways and live performances. Some require tickets or a reservation, but many are free, family-friendly and open to all.

About This Guide

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

Some spots are committed to screening every game throughout the tournament, while others are focused on championing the countries their cuisines hail from, including an Argentinian bistro in South L.A. offering discounted empanadas, a German beer garden in Eagle Rock serving vegan sausages and schnitzel and a Panamanian restaurant in Long Beach where you can watch the Central American team play while you sip soursop lemonade alongside jerk mac and cheese.

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From Hawthorne to Sherman Oaks, here are 31 restaurants and bars screening World Cup matches this summer:

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Barney's Beanery

West Hollywood Bar
A view of the dining room at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
In recent years Barney’s Beanery found itself “the hot Gen Z bar,” but this local chain with century-old roots has been a go-to sports bar for generations of Angelenos. Its lengthy list of celebrity clientele included Jim Morrison, Marilyn Monroe, Eve Babitz and Clark Gable, who were all drawn to the wood-accented watering hole and homey signature dishes such as the legendary chili. Nosh on some during every game of the World Series, which will be broadcast at every location: Santa Monica, Burbank, Pasadena, Westwood and — the L.A. originator — West Hollywood. There’ll be a Barney’s screening the matches across multiple TVs in multiple corners of the county, and serving that famous chili alongside plenty of other bar-food stalwarts such as potato skins, burgers, loaded fries and dozens of beers on tap.
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Benny Boy Brewing

Lincoln Heights Brewery $$
Los Angeles, CA - July 16: A view of the dog-friendly environment at Benny Boy Brewing on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
(B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Lincoln Heights brewery and cider house is a popular stop during Dodger season, not just because of its convenient location near the stadium, but its commitment to screening games on big-screen TVs in the brewery and patio. For World Cup, the dog-friendly beer garden will expand its programming to include all of U.S. and Mexico’s matches (plus other big games) from June 11-July 19, alongside a host of food trucks, beer, cider, slushies and micheladas. The backyard will open early for select games, including a noon watch party for Mexico vs. South Africa on June 11, with a DJ spinning from 2 to 6 p.m. Valet parking will be offered, but ride share is encouraged. Check the website for an updated event schedule.
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BiergartenLA

Koreatown Korean Gastro Pub $$
Four Kalbi tacos from BiergartenLA
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
This unassuming Koreatown gastropub successfully fuses Korean and German flavors in chile-sauced kalbi tacos, gravy-doused German fried rice, a schnitzel katsu burger and drunk bier chicken that’s oven-roasted and beer-brined, served with cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeño and daikon. The bar features more than 25 craft beers on draft, plus bottles, cans, ciders, nonalcoholic options, a short wine list and cocktails, with deals on beer and shot pairings. The bar will extend its hours to screen every World Cup match from June 11-July 19, including opening at 10 a.m. for Germany vs. Curacao on June 14 and at 9 a.m. for Spain vs. Cape Verde on June 15.
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Wilshire / Western Station
1.4 miles, 29-min walk

Boomtown Brewery

Downtown L.A. UCLA
A group of fans cheers at Boomdown Brewery.
(Nick Gingold / Craft Media LA)
By Danielle Dorsey
The downtown L.A. brewery will serve as an outpost for U.S., Mexico and Brazil matches throughout World Cup, as well as home base for Barra 76 L.A., the official fan group for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Doors will open at least two hours before kickoff with live DJs, food pop-ups specific to the countries playing, craft beer specials and full audio across indoor and outdoor screens. Brazil watch parties will feature dishes from Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine.
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Little Tokyo / Arts District Station
0.5 miles, 11-min walk
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Cafe Bleu

Koreatown Korean $
Hello Kitty cocktail from Cafe Bleu in Koreatown.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times )
By Angela Osorio
Koreatown’s buzzing lounge tucked in a plaza on 6th Street regularly shows games on its large projector screen, as well as two smaller TVs. The bar prides itself in its extensive spirits collection, with over 200 bottles on the shelf — serving a variety of Korean sojus, beers, cocktails and honey tea highballs. Also worth trying is an extensive menu of traditional and modern Korean dishes, including a hefty plate of kimchi fried rice and kimchi shrimp pasta drenched in a white wine and rose sauce. Join Cafe Bleu for a pre-game party with guest DJs on June 11, 18 and 24, two hours before South Korea’s World Cup matches. Happy hour is every day from 5 to 9 p.m., with buy two get one free for all soju drinks, $5 to $11 beers, and discounted appetizers, sandwiches and pastas.
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Wilshire / Normandie Station
0.4 miles, 8-min walk

Cardinale Du Vin

Pico-Robertson Wine Bars Tapas $$
The exterior of Cardinale du Vin in Pico-Robertson.
(Cardinale Du Vin)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Pico-Robertson wine bar will screen World Cup matches that take place during business hours, with drinks discounted to $10 wine specials, $5 Singha and Orion beers and $10 burgers. On Tuesdays, Leopard Pizza Co. pops up on the patio with Neapolitan-style pies that pair perfectly with the beverage list. The experimental Thai-leaning menu from executive chef Paul Chuanchaisit is available Wednesday through Sunday, including hamachi crudo in a roasted chili jam sauce, tom yum scallop risotto and crying tiger steak frites.
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Wilshire / La Cienega Station
1.4 miles, 30-min walk

The Cat & Fiddle

Hollywood British $$
Head to the Cat & Fiddle on Christmas Eve for British holiday classics such as beef Wellington
(The Cat & Fiddle)
By Danielle Dorsey
The family-owned English pub in West Hollywood is celebrating World Cup with viewing parties throughout the tournament, kicking off with U.S. vs. Paraguay on June 12, with complimentary beer tickets for guests courtesy of Stone Island retail brand. More than six TVs will be spread across the interior and patio, alongside giveaways, food and drink specials and other match-day activities, including a $25 pie and pint deal featuring a shepherd’s pie (vegan available), curry chicken pie or steak and mushroom pie paired with a pint. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for highly anticipated matches. Tables will require a minimum spend of $25 per person.
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Common Space Brewery

Hawthorne Brewery $
Hawthorne, CA - January 20: Commonspace Brewery on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Hawthorne, CA. (Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)
(Daniel Hernandez/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The dog-friendly brewery in Hawthorne will be open for every World Cup game with big screens, wall-to-wall seating and extended hours for early and late matches, with watch party collaborations with LA Galaxy, I Love Micheladas, Angel City FC and Que Parche. Festivities will kick off on June 11 at noon for Mexico vs. South Africa, with a live DJ, a new beer release and limited merch.
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Crenshaw Station
1 mile, 22-min walk
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Dialog Cafe

West Hollywood Breakfast/Lunch $
The patio of West Hollywood's Dialog Cafe.
(Emily Palos / Dialog Cafe)
By Stephanie Breijo
One of L.A.’s trendiest cafes might not scream “FIFA” from the outset, but West Hollywood’s Dialog will be screening all of the matches — and offering specials whenever the U.S. scores. Throughout the World Cup, Dialog won’t just draw lines for its viral breakfast burritos, matchas and sandwiches; the charming corner cafe will be screening the games on projectors, and offering a special $1 “boozy beverage” for 20 minutes every time the U.S. scores. For the specially priced drink, drop by on June 12 at 6 p.m. for USA vs. Paraguay; June 19 at noon for USA vs. Australia; and June 25 at 7 p.m. for USA vs. Turkey, and watch for more USA dates should the team proceed.
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Fatty Mart

Mar Vista Global $
David Kuo's newest Mar Vista project is part corner store, part specialty grocer, part community space and multiple parts restaurant.
(Wonho Lee / Fatty Mart)
By Danielle Dorsey
Chef-owner David Kuo’s global mega-mart is hosting a free, three-day World Cup viewing party from June 19-21 in collaboration with the Venice Fest, a neighborhood block party on June 20 with live music, food and more. Dubbed Goals & Grooves, the multiday activation will transform Fatty Mart into an indoor-outdoor hub with live broadcasts of the matches, DJs, games, food and drink specials and giveaways.
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Fuegos L.A.

Exposition Park Argentinian $$
An empanada on a wood plate with dipping sauce on a white wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Argentina’s national men’s soccer team is ranked third in the world by FIFA, and the recently expanded Argentinian wine bar in South L.A. is going all out with food and drink specials during World Cup. From partners Max Pizzi and Fede Laboureau, Fuegos will offer a handful of discounted combos throughout the tournament, including a trio of empanadas for $16.50, two hot dogs for $18.50 and choripan with fries for $16.50. When teams from Latino countries play, the bistro will add dishes representing those countries, including guacamole and quesadillas, ropa vieja and ceviche. Reservations are encouraged for the Argentina vs. Austria match that begins at 9 a.m. on June 22.
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Expo / Western Station
0.6 miles, 13-min walk

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Bar
A tray of pub fries, or French fries smothered in house-made beer cheese and boneless buffalo wings with ranch on the side.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The Greyhound is a delicious and dependable bet for any game day — but during the World Cup it’s a winning destination. With multiple screens and some of the best bar bites in the city, this gastropub has become a hub for every fandom, and especially for those cheering on the LA Spurs and England’s Tottenham Hotspurs. Given its location in Northeast L.A. and its community-minded ethos, it’s also a gathering for Latino fans — so expect a large turnout for the U.S., Mexico and England matches, though all World Cup games will be screened. Look for country-specific beer specials and dishes such as pastrami fries for U.S. games or carne asada fries for Mexico games, plus swag giveaways and special cocktails.
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Highland Park Station
0.3 miles, 6-min walk
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Hi Tops

West Hollywood Bar/Nightclub Bar Bites $$
Two halves of a breakfast sandwich stacked
(Kelly Puleio)
By Bill Addison
Owners Jesse Woodward and Dana Gleim bill their two L.A. locations of Hi Tops (and the original in San Francisco) as “your go-to neighborhood gay sports bar.” The vibe in both the West Hollywood and Los Feliz outposts: craggy brick walls, light wood floors, exposed ceiling beams, mounted TVs facing every possible angle and overall a fun, diverse crowd. The menu plays to the universally appealing mix of burgers, sandwiches, salads and “stadium fare” options like loaded nachos, warm pretzels and corn dogs. Beer options range from Bud Light to Chimay Premiere and local craft IPAs, and cocktails run strong and smart. A cocktail creation like the “Klaw” — a limey blend of gin, green chartreuse, cardamom bitters and pineapples — defies sports bar stereotypes, something that can be said of these places as a whole. During World Cup matches, anticipate packed, invested throngs in WeHo and a slightly calmer vibe in Los Feliz.
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The Holloway

Echo Park American Cocktails $$
Two cocktails, a basket of hot wings and a kale salad on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Five years after closing, the Holloway reopened in its former Echo Park location that previously housed the Lonely Oyster. With TVs, bar games and weekly events including a Mario Kart tournament and bingo, it didn’t take long to reaffirm its status as a neighborhood favorite. The menu features creative crowd pleasers such as Cool Ranch fries, a foot-long Dodger dog to rival the ones sold at the nearby stadium, beer-battered fish and chips and buffalo wings, plus a $25 meatloaf dinner every Monday and a rotating Sunday supper for the same price, with lasagna and crab risotto making recent appearances. The bar opens daily at noon and plans to screen all World Cup matches.
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Kiez Küche & Beer Garden

Highland Park German $$
Pork schnitzel with mushroom sauce, red cabbage and spaetzle at Kiez Küche & Beer Garden in Highland Park.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The German-style beer garden in Eagle Rock is screening all Germany, U.S. and Mexico group stage matches across TVs in the interior and the patio, with full sound. The menu of vegan sausages and schnitzels will expand with new food and drink specials, plus rotating German and Belgian beers bottled and on draft. Reservations are encouraged. Sister restaurants Wirtshaus (on Fairfax Avenue) and Rasselbock (in Mar Vista) will also screen World Cup matches.
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Lucky Baldwin's

Pasadena British Bar Bites $
The bar area at Lucky Baldwin's
(Lucky Baldwin’s )
By Jenn Harris
Lucky Baldwin’s is a classic British pub with two locations in Pasadena (one in Old Pasadena and one in East Pasadena) and a third in Sierra Madre. If there’s a soccer game happening somewhere in the world, it will be on one of the TVs at Lucky Baldwin’s. Screens are viewable from nearly every seat in all three venues. There’s a full menu of bar food, but Lucky Baldwin’s excels at traditional British pub fare: bangers and mash, pasties, pies and anything accompanied by chips.
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Allen Station
0.7 miles, 15-min walk
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Midnight Oil

Long Beach Dim Sum Cocktails $$
An array of dim sum and the fried rice cocktail at Midnight Oil in Long Beach.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
From the hospitality group behind Anaheim’s Blind Rabbit speakeasy and the San Clemente tiki bar the Lost Inferno, Midnight Oil is a collective of three distinct bars under one roof. The Apothecary nods to the Chinese medicine shops that owner Leonard Chan visited with his family growing up, including a menu with dumplings and beef noodle soup. Hao Peng You is a speakeasy inspired by the Chinese immigrants who moved to the U.S. in the 1800s and opened hand laundry shops, with the interior making sly references to the illicit gambling and opium dens often operating in the back of such shops, plus a meticulous cocktail program and street food-inspired bites. The Lagoon pulls from the 1954 movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon” with playful tiki cocktails and dishes including loco moco sliders and flash-fried Spam musubi. The entire space will activate for World Cup from June 12 through June 27, with live screenings, food and drink specials. Admission is free.
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1st Street Station
0.2 miles, 3-min walk

Nativo

Highland Park Bar/Nightclub
Patrons sit at the outdoor patio at Nativo.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The vibrant Mexican restaurant and bar in Highland Park is hosting an array of live watch events throughout the World Cup, starting off with a soccer-inspired fashion show on its patio on June 7, with local brands showcasing refurbished and reimagined soccer jersey designs that highlight the intersection of fútbol, fashion, music and Latin American culture in L.A. The first viewing party will kickoff on June 12 with Mundial y Mezcal, extending to neighboring Shop Mi Vida with an artisan market, community activations and food and drink specials, all while the U.S. vs. Paraguay match screens live in the background. The bar will also host Sunday brunch viewing parties on its patio throughout the tournament, with rotating food pop-ups alongside creative brunch cocktails, michelada kits and live DJs. A soccer-themed cocktail menu with drinks named after legends like Jorge Campos, with mezcal, lime, watermelon cordial and agave and Pelé O Rei with Oaxacan rum, pineapple, coconut, lime and coconut water.
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Highland Park Station
1.4 miles, 30-min walk

O'Brien's Irish Pub

Santa Monica Irish Pub
Guests inside a bar
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
While Ireland didn’t progress to the 2026 World Cup, one of L.A.’s top Irish pubs will still be representing. O’Brien’s — a decades-long destination for live sports — will be screening every match across TVs that hang throughout the dark-wood bar and on the patio. Drop in for great pints, some of the best Irish coffee in town, and iconic dishes such as a full Irish breakfast and fan-favorite bangers and mash as you watch. “As one of the busiest soccer bars on the West Coast, I am expecting great crowds,” owner Willy O’Sullivan said.
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17th Street / SMC Station
1 mile, 22-min walk

Original Farmers Market

Fairfax American Barbecue Ice cream Brazilian Coffee Candy Shop $
Los Angeles, CA - April 20: A clock tower above the Taschen book store, at The Grove, just outside the Original Farmer's Market in Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The almost 90-year-old farmers market in Beverly Grove will serve as an official World Cup Fan Zone from June 18-21, with day passes for $5 and $17 for a four-day pass. Fans can tune into the matches via 15- and 30-foot-tall screens in front of the Clock Tower, tour beer gardens courtesy of Gott’s Roadside and Bar 326, and keep the family entertained with an interactive soccer playground and children’s activities hosted by Tiki Taka soccer league. The more than 40 market vendors span Brazilian churrasco, Mediterranean kebabs, Cajun-style gumbo and Florentine sandwiches, with many offering limited World Cup-inspired dishes and drinks. On-site parking is free for 90 minutes with validation. Tickets can be purchased online.
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Wilshire / Fairfax Station
1.1 miles, 24-min walk
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Panama International Restaurant

Long Beach Panamanian $$
Oxtail plate from Panama International restaurant in Long Beach.
(Panama International Restaurant)
By Danielle Dorsey
The restaurant previously known as Caribbean Soul Kitchen with a former location in Mid-Wilshire changed its name to Panama International and relocated to Long Beach at the end of last year, but diners can expect the same Caribbean staples that made it a neighborhood favorite, including chicken tamales wrapped in plantain leaves, twice-fried patacones, five-hour braised oxtail and whole snapper stuffed with lobster, shrimp, clams and crab. For World Cup, the restaurant will screen Panama’s matches against Ghana (June 17), Croatia (June 23) and England (June 27), with live DJs, performances and giveaways. Viewing passes start at $10 with a $25 food and drink minimum and group rates are available. Tickets can be purchased online.
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Downtown Long Beach Station
0.2 miles, 4-min walk

Pijja Palace

Silver Lake Indian Restaurant
Two pizzas, chicken wings and a glass of beer on a green-tile tabletop.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Even approaching the doorway in the corner of a Silver Lake strip mall, the eyes begin tracking the rapid-pace images flashing inside: Thirteen TV screens mounted around the wood-lined dining room. Counter, booth, table, it doesn’t matter: Every seat in this “Indian sports bar,” as owner Avish Naran defines Pijja Palace, has a direct view of the game. A dozen beers on draft check the familiar boxes of IPAs, lagers lighter ales and a stout or two. The food menu — dominated by wings, pastas and pizzas reimagined with broadly Indian flavors — follows no such conventions. Snack on airy, extra crisp onion rings or wings in barbecue sauce spiked with tamarind and jaggery. For good reason, the restaurant moves plenty of saucy, rich “chutney pijjas”: a tomato pie, its sauce threaded with dried fenugreek leaves, served with an arty splatter of green chile or habanero chutney over top. Or concoct your own pie with choices like chicken tikka, roasted garlic and curried bell peppers jalfrezi.
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The Plant Chica

Leimert Park Plant Shop
Los Angeles, CA - March 09: Sandra Mejia, owner of The Plant Chica, poses for a portrait at the shop's new Leimert Park location on Sunday, March 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
(Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The community greenhouse in Leimert Park is partnering with Mandala Studios and Amplify Africa on a pan-African cookout with a live screening of the U.S. vs. Australia and Haiti vs. Brazil matches on June 19. The free, family-friendly event doubles as a Juneteenth celebration with art, face painting, games and live music. Reservations can be made online.
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Leimert Park Station
0.2 miles, 4-min walk

Robin Hood British Pub

Sherman Oaks British Pub Cocktails Bar Bites $
The exterior of Robin Hood British Pub in Sherman Oaks.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
I’ve written at length of my fondness for Robin Hood British Pub in Sherman Oaks. It’s the glistening bangers, the otherworldly fish and chips, the shoestring fries and everything else that emerges from the fryer. It’s also due to a deep appreciation for the staff. Many of the employees have called the pub home for decades. Robin Hood plans to show all of the World Cup games in the main bar and dining area. I’ll probably see you there.
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Smorgasburg L.A.

Downtown L.A. Eclectic $$
LOS ANGELES, CA- March 1, 2020: Smorgasburg LA general manager Zach Brooks on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The weekly open-air market at Row DTLA is a great way to get acquainted with the region’s rising culinary talent, with many of its vendors going on to helm some of the city’s most impressive restaurants. On June 14, Smorgasburg is launching World Grub with DJs, shopping vendors, photo opps and swag provided in partnership with Ambiente Central. World Cup programming will run every Sunday through the end of the month, with TVs set up in the beer garden and food and drink specials from vendors, including produce from around the world at Prosperity Market’s mobile farmers market, face painting and a mini-soccer pitch. Guests can collect stamps in their World Grub passport to win an exclusive Smorgasburg jersey heat-pressed with their favorite team’s flag.
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San Pedro Street Station
1.4 miles, 31-min walk

Tiny's Hi-Dive

Sawtelle Bar
An Italian beef sandwich with a Chicago dog and a bottle and shot of Jeppson's Malört on a black table at Tiny's Hi-Dive.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
One of West L.A.’s favorite dives swears much of its allegiance to Chicago — and thusly the Bears — but Tiny’s Hi-Dive regularly screens games of all kinds throughout the year. This bar is home to multiple TVs and multiple rooms for imbibing, and it’ll be screening all World Cup matches, with the sound on, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Be sure to order a few Chicago dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, wings and frozen Irish coffees while you’re there.
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Expo / Bundy Station
0.4 miles, 8-min walk

Tony's Darts Away

Burbank Bar Bites American $
A basket of vegan chicken wings with carrots, celery and two beers at Tony's Darts Away in Burbank
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
This Burbank bar boasts an extensive list of California craft beers on draft and a food menu that can be made almost entirely vegan. Think fried pickles; vegan smashburgers, warm Bavarian pretzels and wings and a vegan or non-vegan tuna melt. There are TVs overhead and plenty of activities to keep you occupied during halftime and commercial breaks. Shoot some pool in the back or grab a board game from the bookshelf.
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Untamed Spirits

Los Feliz Cocktails American $$
Open since June, Untamed Spirits is the first women's sports bar to open in Los Angeles.
(Alyson Aliano/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Wives Janie and Stephanie Ellingwood opened Silver Lake’s first bar dedicated to women’s sports last summer, joining a short but growing list of bars around the country intent on uplifting professional women’s sports teams. Untamed Spirits features TVs throughout the space, from the open-air interior to the covered patio with string lights and hanging plants. The menu offers elevated bar standards including brisket nachos, kimchi fried rice and a smashburger, with house cocktails such as a pear lychee martini and tequila watermelon punch. Taco Tuesday brings tacos priced from $3 to $5, $3 tequila shots and $10 margaritas, while weekend brunch adds smoked brisket hash and a breakfast burrito. The bar plans to screen World Cup matches, including food and drink specials and giveaways, and will kick off the tournament by opening early on June 11 for Mexico vs. South Africa, as well as U.S. vs. Australia on June 19.
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Wirtshaus

Fairfax German Beer Garden $$
Pork jager schnitzel, a half-eaten Bavarian pretzel and kasekrainer and wildschwein wurst and sides
(Brandon Ly/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
You’ve probably driven past this lively German sports bar and beer garden on La Brea Avenue. The food menu spans the German and Eastern European dishes you’d expect, like a Bavarian pretzel served with sweet mustard and house beer cheese, a selection of sausages including from smoked pork that oozes Emmentaler cheese and wild boar with roasted garlic and wine, a selection of schnitzel and classic sides like sauerkraut, plus a hearty beef goulash with house-made Spätzle (egg noodles). The bar hosts trivia nights on Wednesdays and a Bavarian night with live traditional music on the first Saturday of every month. For World Cup, Wirtshaus will show all Germany, U.S. and Mexico matches on TVs on the patio and in the back projector room.
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The Wood

Inglewood Barbecue $$