15 of the best Thai restaurants in Los Angeles
Thai is a pillar cuisine of Los Angeles. The largest Thai population outside of Thailand calls Los Angeles home. The community designation in East Hollywood is the only officially recognized Thai Town in the United States. As with Koreatown and Historic Filipinotown, the neighborhood took root when our country, via the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, welcomed waves of migration from across Asia.
As with all of the world’s great culinary traditions, “Thai cuisine” really means micro-regional cooking styles. In L.A., we can taste the breadths. We can seek out the mulchy, herbaceous pleasures of sai ua from Thailand’s northernmost extremes, bordering Laos, noting how the textures of the sausage vary by the hands who make them. Rice is crisped in salads, pounded into noodles, powdered into a seasoning, stir-fried in infinite variations or served plain, sticky or not, as a catchall for prismatic flavors.
At Holy Basil’s second location in Atwater Village, chefs “Deau” Arpapornnopparat and “Joy” Yuon bring fresh, experimental energy to Thai cooking in L.A.
Curries, silken with coconut milk, will change with the color of the chiles in their pastes. Appearances deceive. I did not believe how profoundly capsicums can set a body aflame until I plowed through several bites of kua kling phat tha lung, the hottest dish at Jitlada, during my initiation lunch in 2008. I am long past that milestone, but I’d do it over again that one time.
No matter the headline, I’m wary of the word “best.” These are 15 favorites, often emphasizing the specificity of a Thai chef’s home region. Use it as a blueprint. Wander the outdoor food court of the Wat Thai temple in Sun Valley on an early Sunday afternoon. Find a friend and walk the blocks of Thai Town, scanning menus to see what appeals. There will soon be another restaurant vying for boat noodle supremacy. Maybe someone will soon show up making chor muang, the ornate royal flower dumplings, that I’ve had a hard time finding. Being a pillar cuisine is knowing that room for possibility always remains.
Anajak Thai
The restaurant closed for a couple of months over the summer for a renovation, revealing a brighter, significantly resituated interior — and introducing an open kitchen and a second dining room — in August. The menu didn’t radically alter: It’s the same multi-generational cooking, tracing the family heritage, leaning ever-further into freshness, perfecting the details in familiar dishes. Fried chicken sheathed in rice flour batter and scattered with fried shallots, the star of the Justin-era menu, remains, as does the sublime mango sticky rice that Rattikorn makes when she can find fragrant fruit in season and at its ripest.
A-Kin Thai Kitchen
Ayara Thai
Chiang Rai
Heng Heng Chicken Rice
Holy Basil
Jitlada
Lacha Sochum
Lum-Ka-Naad
It’s an overwhelming document, listing over 150 items: To delve into some lesser-seen gems, center your ordering to the sections detailing northern and southern specialties. From the south, beyond the kuah gling (also commonly spelled kua kling), there’s a refreshing, umami-spiked salad of anchovies paired with matchsticks of tart green apple, and kanom jeen tai pla, a deliciously potent and herbal soup of smoked and fermented fish with bamboo shoots and other vegetables, served with a side of noodles. From the north, look for hor noong, a tamale-like construction of chicken in creamy yellow curry steamed in banana leaves. When we asked our server to suggest a noodle dish, he pointed out kang ho, a pan-fried assembly of vermicelli, vegetables and Thai-Burmese curry powder (leaning slightly toward sweeter spices and black pepper) originally conceived as a way to use leftovers. Everything tasted impeccably fresh in this version, and was even better with the addition of shrimp.
Luv2eat Thai Bistro
Last year the pair opened spinoff Luv2Eat Express in the same plaza, centered on a cafeteria-style format where the staff fills metal plates with carefully spiced curries and soups ladled from steam-table bins. It’s an opportunity for the chefs to vary their repertoires, and the scene is often calm. When the bistro is packed and you’re in a hurry, this is your excellent alternative.