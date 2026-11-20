Back in the 1990s, we published an L.A. Times original recipe that we brazenly called “the ultimate turkey.” We were wrong. Although it was developed with good intentions — to speed the cooking of the turkey, the stuffing was placed between the skin and the breast meat — the result was a lumpy bird with joints that sometimes emerged from the oven a little too red for comfort. You can find the recipe and read the very good reasoning behind the recipe’s development here.

Since then, we’ve had a much better track record. Former Food editor Russ Parsons, inspired by chef Judy Rodgers’ famed Zuni chicken — the recipe that got us all dry-brining — came up with a turkey version that he affectionately called “the Judy bird.” It’s a recipe that other publications, websites and influencers have picked up, and it might be the most foolproof way to ensure your Thanksgiving turkey stays moist.

This year, for our Thanksgiving potluck guide, with recipes from each of our L.A. Times Food writers and editors (mine is a sweet garleek twist on Jonathan Gold’s creamed leeks), restaurant critic Jenn Harris shared her favorite way for avoiding dry turkey — it’s all in the pickle brine. Former cooking columnist Ben Mims, for his terrific everything-you-need-to-know guide for a classic Thanksgiving, smooths seasoned butter under turkey skin to let the bird baste as it roasts. In 2017, former Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter shared her maple-bourbon smoked turkey, which can be cooked on a barbecue grill or smoker, and in 2018 she showed readers how spatchcocking an herb-roasted turkey makes an easy sheet pan recipe. Meanwhile, former L.A. Times Food editor Amy Scattergood published what is surely the easiest Thanksgiving turkey recipe in the world — no brining and not a single bit of prep. You just stick an unseasoned turkey in the oven and take it out when the meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees.

We’ve also turned to chefs and cookbook writers for some of our best recipes over the years. Fly by Jing founder and cookbook author Jing Gao rubs Sichuan spices on her dry-brined turkey while author Carolynn Carreño uses Mexican mole-inspired spices on her dry-brined bird. Broken Spanish Comedor chef Ray Garcia brines his turkey in chile-amped Tecate beer and roasts it with a carne asada-inspired butter. One of the paper’s most popular recipes during the 1990s was cookbook author Ken Hom’s steamed Chinese American turkey with a stuffing of glutinous rice and sausage. And Andy Baraghani, the bestselling cookbook author and chef, breaks his turkey into pieces before roasting for his easy spiced roast turkey.

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With these 11 recipes, there’s a Thanksgiving turkey to fit every cooking style. Any one of them will make your Thanksgiving table more delicious.