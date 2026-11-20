The 11 best turkey recipes published by L.A. Times Food
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Back in the 1990s, we published an L.A. Times original recipe that we brazenly called “the ultimate turkey.” We were wrong. Although it was developed with good intentions — to speed the cooking of the turkey, the stuffing was placed between the skin and the breast meat — the result was a lumpy bird with joints that sometimes emerged from the oven a little too red for comfort. You can find the recipe and read the very good reasoning behind the recipe’s development here.
Since then, we’ve had a much better track record. Former Food editor Russ Parsons, inspired by chef Judy Rodgers’ famed Zuni chicken — the recipe that got us all dry-brining — came up with a turkey version that he affectionately called “the Judy bird.” It’s a recipe that other publications, websites and influencers have picked up, and it might be the most foolproof way to ensure your Thanksgiving turkey stays moist.
This year, for our Thanksgiving potluck guide, with recipes from each of our L.A. Times Food writers and editors (mine is a sweet garleek twist on Jonathan Gold’s creamed leeks), restaurant critic Jenn Harris shared her favorite way for avoiding dry turkey — it’s all in the pickle brine. Former cooking columnist Ben Mims, for his terrific everything-you-need-to-know guide for a classic Thanksgiving, smooths seasoned butter under turkey skin to let the bird baste as it roasts. In 2017, former Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter shared her maple-bourbon smoked turkey, which can be cooked on a barbecue grill or smoker, and in 2018 she showed readers how spatchcocking an herb-roasted turkey makes an easy sheet pan recipe. Meanwhile, former L.A. Times Food editor Amy Scattergood published what is surely the easiest Thanksgiving turkey recipe in the world — no brining and not a single bit of prep. You just stick an unseasoned turkey in the oven and take it out when the meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees.
We’ve also turned to chefs and cookbook writers for some of our best recipes over the years. Fly by Jing founder and cookbook author Jing Gao rubs Sichuan spices on her dry-brined turkey while author Carolynn Carreño uses Mexican mole-inspired spices on her dry-brined bird. Broken Spanish Comedor chef Ray Garcia brines his turkey in chile-amped Tecate beer and roasts it with a carne asada-inspired butter. One of the paper’s most popular recipes during the 1990s was cookbook author Ken Hom’s steamed Chinese American turkey with a stuffing of glutinous rice and sausage. And Andy Baraghani, the bestselling cookbook author and chef, breaks his turkey into pieces before roasting for his easy spiced roast turkey.
With these 11 recipes, there’s a Thanksgiving turkey to fit every cooking style. Any one of them will make your Thanksgiving table more delicious.
More Thanksgiving guides and recipes
All-Time Best Thanksgiving Recipe: Dry-brined turkey a.k.a. 'the Judy Bird'
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Begin the brining the Sunday evening before Thanksgiving and give it several hours in the refrigerator uncovered at the end to thoroughly dry the skin. Because roasting times can vary with big birds, allow an extra hour or so — if it’s done early, tent it with foil and keep it warm; the rest will only improve the texture of the meat.
Note that this is more a technique than a recipe. It makes a bird that has concentrated turkey flavor and fine, firm flesh and that is delicious as it is. But you can add other flavors as you wish. Minced rosemary would be a nice finishing addition. Or brush the bird lightly with butter before roasting. Other options include rosemary-lemon salt (4 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary and 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest added to 1/4 cup kosher salt), sage-and-bay salt (10 dried bay leaves, crumbled; 3/4 teaspoon ground sage and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper added to 1/4 cup kosher salt) and other variations discussed in the article linked below.
From the story: An even better Thanksgiving turkey: Perfecting ‘the Judy bird’
Also: How to brine and roast a turkey: A step-by-step video tutorial
Get the recipeAll-Time Best Thanksgiving Recipe: Dry-brined turkey a.k.a. ‘the Judy Bird’
Cook time: 2 hours 50 minutes
Serves 11 to 15
Pickle-brined Thanksgiving turkey
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My late grandmother Tina would say this as she was walking in the front door of our home for Thanksgiving dinner, even though she was nowhere near the kitchen. Then she’d peek into the oven, tap me on the shoulder and say: “See? It looks dry. You should take it out.” In reality, the 14-pound turkey had only been in the oven for 45 minutes.
To be fair, some years, the turkey was a little dry. Never one to shy away from a challenge (and, because all those years of dry turkey accusations gave me a turkey complex), I became determined to serve grandma the juiciest turkey in the universe. I started experimenting with different brining techniques. I soaked cheesecloth in butter and blanketed the skin. I basted. I flipped the turkey halfway through cooking and basted some more.
I finally came up with a grandma-approved turkey recipe that doesn’t require eight different methods of brining, cooking and basting. I combine buttermilk, pickle brine and my favorite hot sauce to make the brine. Then I add seasoned butter both underneath and on top of the skin. The turkey comes out juicy, beautifully golden brown, and reminds me of excellent pickle-brined fried chicken.
This will be my first Thanksgiving without my grandmother. Grandma, this one’s for you. I promise it won’t be dry.
From the story: The ultimate potluck Thanksgiving recipe guide
Get the recipePickle-brined Thanksgiving turkey
Cook time: About 3 hours, depending on the weight of the turkey, plus 1 day brining time
Makes 1 (11- to 14-pound) roast turkey
Perfect Thanksgiving roast turkey
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From the story: A guide to classic Thanksgiving: Everything you need to know
Watch the step-by-step video tutorial on making the perfect roast turkey
Get the recipePerfect Thanksgiving roast turkey
Cook time: 6 hours, largely unattended, plus 1 day
Serves 12
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Roasted Turkey With Mole-Inspired Spice Rub
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From the story: Embrace a ‘Day of Giving Thanks.’ Make this Mexican-inspired feast
Get the recipeRoasted Turkey With Mole-Inspired Spice Rub
Cook Time: 4 hours plus 1 day to dry-brine the turkey
Makes 1 (12- to 15-pound) roasted turkey
Salt and Sichuan Pepper Dry-Brined Turkey
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Start the dry brining a full day in advance of roasting.
From the story: A spicy Thanksgiving? Pass the mala stuffing, with Fly by Jing founder Jing Gao
Get the recipeSalt and Sichuan Pepper Dry-Brined Turkey
Cook Time: 3 to 4 hours plus resting time, plus 1 day for dry brining
Serves 8 to 10
Spiced and Juicy Roast Turkey with Easy, Breezy Gravy
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From the story: Andy Baraghani puts his bold, stylish spin on Thanksgiving classics
Get the recipe
Spiced and Juicy Roast Turkey with Easy, Breezy Gravy
Cook time: 3 hours 30 minutes, plus 1 day, mostly unattended
Serves 8
The easiest Thanksgiving turkey recipe in the world
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Get the recipeThe Easiest Thanksgiving turkey recipe in the world
Ray Garcia's Tecate-brined Thanksgiving turkey with carne asada marinade
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From the story: Masa and bone marrow stuffing and a Tecate-brined turkey: Thanksgiving with Broken Spanish chef Ray Garcia
Get the recipeRay Garcia’s Tecate-brined Thanksgiving turkey with carne asada marinade
Cook time: 3 days to brine plus 4 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Herb-roasted spatchcocked sheet pan turkey
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From the story: Thanksgiving just got a lot easier. Roast the meal on sheet pans
Get the recipeHerb-roasted spatchcocked sheet pan turkey
Cook time: 2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Ken Hom's Chinese American Thanksgiving turkey with rice and sausage stuffing
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Of course, steamed turkey will never brown. In China, where the vast majority of houses lack ovens, a home cook would fry the turkey afterward to get a crisp, golden skin. In this country, Chinese Americans have enthusiastically taken to oven-roasting the turkey after it’s steamed. In the Test Kitchen, we’ve enthusiastically taken to eating this terrific turkey.
The recipe originally ran in a 1997 Thanksgiving story and was reprinted in 1998 as one of the Food section’s best recipes of the year. It was subsequently published in other years as a reader favorite.
From the story: The Tradition of Experiments: Chinese American, Cuban American and New American turkey recipes
Get the recipeKen Hom’s Chinese American Thanksgiving turkey with rice and sausage stuffing
Cook time: 1 day to dry-brine turkey and soak rice plus 4 to 4 1/2 hours
Serves 10 to 12
Maple-bourbon smoked turkey
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From the story: Thanksgiving recipes from our food writers’ home kitchens
Get the recipeMaple-bourbon smoked turkey
Prep time: 24 hours overnight brining, 1 hour to prepare grill or smoker plus 2 to 3 hours
Serves 6 to 8