10 of the best L.A. scoop shops for vegan ice cream

Ask any vegan about the early days of plant-based ice cream, and they’ll shudder at the thought. Remember the chalky, grainy consistency? The barely-there sweetness? Before Los Angeles became a hub for vegan cuisine, sorbet was the best available option. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case — now, some of the best scoop shops in the city are dedicated to plant-based ice cream that delivers the same flavor and texture you’d expect from dairy versions.

Opened in 2010, KindKreme was L.A.’s first fully dairy-free ice cream chain, operating three locations before it closed, one at the former Sage Regenerative Kitchen and Brewery in Echo Park. It remained one of the city’s only destinations for vegan ice cream until 2014, when Van Leeuween launched artisanal pint flavors.

The trend picked up in 2015 with the opening of Yoga-urt, a plant-based frozen yogurt chain that now has four locations. Around the same time, established creameries began introducing vegan options, and oat, cashew and macadamia milks started landing in stores, indicating a growing desire for dairy milk alternatives.

Magpies Softserve opened in Silver Lake the following year, with “flavors that reflect the city, like horchata, ube, Thai tea and black sesame,” said Warren Schwartz, who co-owns the chain with his wife Rose. The couple uses a coconut cream, oat milk and nut milk base for soft serve that also makes its way into pies. “We experimented with plant-based fats, emulsifiers and natural stabilizers to get that creamy, satisfying texture that people expect,” he added.

L.A. is now awash with vegan ice cream shops serving flavors inspired by childhood nostalgia, cultural heritage and our region’s abundant year-round produce. From raw-vegan ice cream made with young Thai coconut meat to dairy-free frozen yogurt infused with healthy probiotics, here are 10 vegan ice cream shops to help you cool down this summer.

