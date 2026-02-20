Advertisement
The Kuku sandevich at Azizam with herb-packed frittata, mayo, cucumbers, radish, and tomatoes on barbari bread.
The Kuku sandevich at Azizam layers an herb-packed frittata with mayo, cucumbers, radish and tomatoes on house-made barbari bread.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Food

10 fantastic vegan and vegetarian sandwiches to try in L.A.

By Khushbu Shah

A sandwich doesn’t have to have meat to be hearty and delicious. Although there are some disappointing meat-free options out there — mediocre bread topped with bland, ultra-processed “meat” or limp cheese — Los Angeles is filled with many vegetarian and vegan sandwiches that showcase just how great the category can be. These sandwiches really highlight the joy of great produce, something the city has incredible year-round access to.

The following sandwiches draw inspiration from L.A.’s multitude of cultures, including Italian panini with fresh mozzarella, a torta with stringy Oaxacan quesillo and a banh mi with nutty vegan pâté. Here are the 10 best vegetarian and vegan sandwiches to try in Los Angeles:

Kuku sandevich at Azizam

Silver Lake Persian $
Kuku sandevich at Azizam
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
At this charming Silver Lake cafe, owners Cody Ma and Misha Sesar transform the legendary Persian frittata kuku sabzi into one the best egg sandwiches in the city. The omelet, or kuku, is made by folding fresh herbs and lots of leeks into a bowl of eggs and then baked until silky but firm. A thick wedge is stuffed between freshly made barbari bread with a dollop of mayo, cucumbers, radish, and tomatoes. It’s best with an order of Azizam’s sumac-dusted fried potatoes. $12.50
Bánh mì ốp la at Bé Ù

East Hollywood Vietnamese $
Staff members cooking in the kitchen of Be U restaurant in Silver Lake
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
If you’re looking for a meatless banh mi, head straight to Vietnamese gem Bé Ù in Silver Lake. There is a stellar option made with lemongrass tofu and pickled vegetables, but the real standout is the bánh mì op la, which features two sunny side up eggs with lacey edges, aioli, housemade vegan paté (made from nuts and seeds), pickled radish and carrots, cucumbers and jalapeños for a kick. The result is a sandwich with serious heft that will keep you pleasantly full for hours. $10.50
Mozzarella at Bread Head

Santa Monica Sandwich Shop
Mozarella sandwich at Bread Head
(Shelby Moore/For The Times)
By Khushbu Shah
Chefs Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder (who spent time cooking together at Trois Mac) left fine dining to open a sandwich shop, which now has locations in Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach and Westwood. The one vegetarian sandwich on the menu at all three locations is simple, but each ingredient is carefully selected for flavor and texture. Bread Head’s signature housemade focaccia is layered with slices of fresh ovaline mozzarella, creamy slices of avocado, a fistful of crunch alfalfa sprouts and a generous amount of pickled red onions. What makes the sandwich extra noteworthy is the addition of their signature aioli-like za’atar spread that adds a zippy punch to each bite. $14
Quesillo torta at Casa Gish Bac

Pico-Union Oaxacan $
Quesillo torta from Casa Gish Bac
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
Casa Gish Bac is best known for its Oaxacan specialities like giant tlayudas and deep, rich moles, but don’t sleep on the incredible tortas. While the restaurant does offer versions with meat, the vegetarian option, loaded with a generous amount of stretchy, salty queso Oaxaca. The fluffy telera bread is also layered with refried black beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, a generous amount of avocado, and pickled onions and carrots for a pop of heat. $15
La Zucca at the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Italian $
La Zucca sandwich from the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
Owner Dominick DiBartolomeo says that the La Zucca, one of the most popular sandwiches on the menu, is based off of a pasta dish he had once in Italy. He loves the sweetness of the zucchini, which is breaded and dried overnight before being fried to maintain its texture. The sandwich also features a double punch of lemon from the creamy lemony ricotta that is imported from Puglia and lemon artichoke tapenade. The finishing touch is a layer of marcona almond pesto that adds a nutty note to each bite. $19
Big green pita at Kismet Rotisserie

Pasadena Mediterranean Rotisserie $
The front counter of Kismet Rotisserie in Pasadena. Roast chicken spins on a spit in the kitchen behind the counter.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
The big green pita is exactly the dish you should order when you can’t decide between a salad or a sandwich and want the best of both worlds. Though rotisserie is in the name, Kismet also puts equal attention on vegetables, including turmeric-roasted cauliflower and smashed cucumbers with caraway vinaigrette. For the big green pita, leafy market greens, slices of cucumbers and radish, crunchy sprouts, chickpeas and broccoli florets are tossed with Kismet Rotisserie’s punchy miso poppy dressing before being stuffed into a pillowy housemade pita. $11
The Smokey at Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli

Highland Park Vegan Butcher Shop Deli $
By Khushbu Shah
Maciel Bañales Luna, the owner of Maciel’s Plant Butcher on York Boulevard, makes all of the vegan meats and cheeses in house and the results are so shockingly realistic. Same goes for the bacon and the melty Gouda (yes, these are vegan too and scratch-made from ingredients like tofu and seitan). Rounding out the sandwich, which is served on toasted sourdough, are slices of avocado, spicy aioli and a spicy-sweet onion-jalapeño jam you’ll want to put on everything you eat. $14.99
Ira Glass at Wax Paper

Elysian Valley American $$
The Ira Glass sandwich from Wax Paper.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
This quirky Frogtown sandwich shop, which also happens to serve some of the best soft serve in town, names each of its menu items after NPR hosts. One of the most popular options? The Ira Glass, Wax Paper’s riff on a classic hippie sandwich, named for the legendary host of “This American Life.” Slices of Bub & Grandma’s seeded sourdough wheat bread are swiped with a garlic aioli and then topped with half of an avocado, shredded Tillamook sharp cheddar, cucumber slices, both pickled and raw red onions for extra flavor, and a mountain of alfalfa sprouts. It’s crunchy, fresh and often sells out, so make sure to place your order early. $16.50
Vegetariano Filippo at Si Roma

Glendale Italian Sandwich Shop $
By Khushbu Shah
Si Roma describes itself on its website as a panini shop — but these aren’t the hot, thin-pressed sandwiches you might imagine. Instead, the restaurant serves all of its offerings on lightly toasted stirato bread, which is similar to ciabatta. The Vegetarian Filippo features mozzarella and ricotta cheese plus a swipe of herby house-made pesto, fresh tomatoes and a generous amount of herbed artichoke hearts — which makes the sandwich feel extra hefty and satisfying. $10
Mushroom French dip at Henrietta

Westside Italian Deli $$
Mushroom French dip from Henrietta.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
The cozy new restaurant and market in Echo Park offers Roman-inspired plates at dinner and a deli case with sandwiches and salads made fresh daily for lunch, all packed with locally sourced produce. The French dip sandwich swaps piles of sliced roast beef for meaty mushrooms that rest under a blanket of melted provolone cheese, and are topped with pickled onions and aioli. The ciabatta, from Clark Street Bakery next door, holds the sandwich together neatly so that it’s dunkable in the bowl of savory mushroom jus that accompanies it, for the perfect, wet bite. $18
