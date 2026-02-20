10 fantastic vegan and vegetarian sandwiches to try in L.A.

A sandwich doesn’t have to have meat to be hearty and delicious. Although there are some disappointing meat-free options out there — mediocre bread topped with bland, ultra-processed “meat” or limp cheese — Los Angeles is filled with many vegetarian and vegan sandwiches that showcase just how great the category can be. These sandwiches really highlight the joy of great produce, something the city has incredible year-round access to.

The following sandwiches draw inspiration from L.A.’s multitude of cultures, including Italian panini with fresh mozzarella, a torta with stringy Oaxacan quesillo and a banh mi with nutty vegan pâté. Here are the 10 best vegetarian and vegan sandwiches to try in Los Angeles:

