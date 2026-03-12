Advertisement
Customers at the Auld Dubliner in Long Beach.
Co-founded by Limerick-born David Copley in 2004, the tables, chairs and other woodwork in Long Beach’s the Auld Dubliner were imported directly from Ireland.
(Calvin B. Alagot/Los Angeles Times)
Food

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at L.A.’s best Irish pubs

By Danielle Dorsey
Stephanie Breijo and Jenn Harris
For Subscribers

In 1936, Irish Bostonian entertainment lawyer Tom Bergin founded L.A.’s first Irish pub, the Old Horseshoe Tavern, on Wilshire Boulevard. The bar was later renamed in his honor and relocated to its current Tudor Revival-style building off Fairfax Avenue in 1949.

The tavern claims to have introduced Irish coffee to the U.S. — though some argue that San Francisco’s Buena Vista Cafe holds that title. Either way, Tom Bergin’s is one of the oldest bars in continuous operation in L.A. and boasts the second-oldest liquor license in the city. And its Irish coffee is still one of the best you’ll find.

Today, L.A.’s Irish pub tradition extends to Santa Monica, Long Beach and Woodland Hills, with many founded by Irish immigrants seeking to bring a bit of their homeland to the West Coast in the form of Guinness pints, corned beef and cabbage and traditional Irish folk music.

Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or just looking for somewhere to split the G, here are 13 Irish pubs to check out in L.A. — Danielle Dorsey

The Auld Dubliner

Long Beach Irish Pub $$
An interior of the Auld Dubliner, a stalwart Irish pub in Long Beach. Vintage Irish signage and bric-a-brack on the wall
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
There’s a lot of the old country in the Auld Dubliner, and it’s almost entirely due to Limerick-born co-founder David Copley. When he and friend Eric Johnson built their pub in 2004, Copley imported the tables, chairs and other woodwork from Ireland, and he covered the walls with his family’s photos and heirlooms. His grandfather’s antique bike perches over one of the region’s most extensive Irish whiskey selections, which can be enjoyed as flights, by their lonesome or in cocktails such as the Dublin Donkey. On tap, there’s Guinness, Smithwick’s and Kilkenny. Pad your stomach with an extensive pub menu that includes sausage rolls, boxty, curry chips, a ploughman’s plate, beef stew, Scotch eggs, and steaming shepherd’s pie accompanied by fresh, house-made brown bread. Drop by to catch a match or for the live entertainment six days a week, including traditional Irish music every Sunday.
The Auld Fella

Culver City Irish cuisine Pub $$
Guinness beef and mushroom pie with fries from the Auld Fella.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
By early March, the patio of the cozy pub off Culver Boulevard is draped in Guinness and St. Patrick’s Day Flags. The interior features plaid wallpaper with framed photos of Irish nobles (like Bono) on the wall. Owned by Irishman Kevin Kearns, expect traditional comfort fare such as shepherd’s pies brimming with Guinness-marinated beef, corned beef and cabbage and sticky toffee pudding, while the drink menu spans layered beers, a handful of gin and tonics and Irish-inspired takes on classic cocktails, like the Auld fashioned with Irish whiskey and a Grasshopper with Bailey’s Irish cream. The pub hosts live music acts almost nightly and happy hour extends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with draft beer and well drinks for $8, craft cocktails for $13.50 and discounted bites including a mini Irish lamb stew pie, an Irish sausage roll and buffalo cauliflower. Find a second, more spacious location in Brentwood with an identical menu and similar programming. Both locations will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish dance troupe and bagpipers performing throughout the day.
Gallagher's Pub & Grill

Long Beach Irish Pub $$
Bangers and mash, left, with fish and chips and a Guinness between them on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Ciaran Gallagher’s been a barman much of his life. He started as a teenager at his family’s business in Derry, and eventually brought a bit of Irish flavor to Long Beach with his own pub in 2005. It’s here, amid dark wood and the yellow walls covered in Irish ephemera, where you’ll find hearty portions of iconic pub fare as well as new mash-ups such as the loaded shepherd’s fries. Locals already pile in for the weekly karaoke, game days, BOGO burger specials and happy hour, but on St. Paddy’s Gallagher’s becomes a real party. This year look for Irish dancers and festive live Irish music, plus a morning brunch that features a live harpist.
Griffins of Kinsale

South Pasadena Irish cuisine $
The exterior of Griffins of Kinsale in South Pasadena. The Irish public house also has seating outdoors.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Proprietor Joe Griffin used Victorian lighting, a deep mahogany bar and faux tin ceiling to evoke the ambience of a public house in his family’s hometown of Kinsale, Ireland. To drink, there are Imperial pints and half pints of Irish beer and Magners hard cider, along with a good selection of Irish whiskey. And while you can find a traditional shepherd’s pie or smoked salmon boxty, I’m partial to the Pot O’Gold. It’s a gargantuan bowl of potato wedges buried under cabbage, chopped corned beef and a blanket of melted Irish cheddar.
Ireland's 32

Valley Glen Irish cuisine $
A plate of corned beef and cabbage from Ireland's 32 in Valley Glen.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
A green glow envelops the bar at Ireland’s 32, a wood-walled, Guinness paraphernalia-filled bar in Valley Glen. Around since 1963, the name is a nod to the 32 counties in Ireland. The bar is pouring Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks and Kilkenny on tap, and the menu is a generous mix of traditional Irish pub food and America bar fare. The corned beef and cabbage is the sort of meal that will pad the stomach for multiple rounds of whatever you’re imbibing, with slow-cooked corned beef over a mound of cabbage with roasted potatoes, carrots and parsnips. Order at the bar, take a seat and have faith that the food runner will find you. And there’s always something happening at the bar, with live music five nights a week, karaoke and trivia.
The Irish Times Pub & Restaurant

Palms Bar
A full Irish breakfast, corned beef sandwich and a steak and ale pie with mash on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
You’ll find the craic and a good pint at the Irish Times, a family-run pub in Palms since 1995. A pool table, ample TV screens and programming such as weekly movie nights, trivia and karaoke make for an entertaining scene, but the setting and the food are draw enough. Slide into a shiny red leather booth and take in the dark wood, the long bar and the Irish bric-a-brac, then tuck into bangers and mash, a full Irish breakfast, corned beef sandwiches, skillets of pies and more. Wash it down with an Irish coffee, a Guinness on draft or any of the Times’ numerous beers or ciders be they Irish or local. And on Sundays, stop by for a traditional roast. Looking to feed the masses on St. Paddy’s? The Irish Times is taking advance catering orders for large parties, though the food will feel all the more festive when eaten surrounded by the pub’s day-long slate of activities and entertainment.
JJ Sullivan's Irish Pub

Woodland Hills Pub $
A pint of beer at JJ Sullivan's Irish Pub in Woodland Hills.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
This Woodland Hills bar is steeped in Irish craic, with the majority of the patrons on any given night, seeming to know one another. If Bon Jovi comes on the stereo, the entire room, including those playing billiards in the back, will erupt in song together. It’s a cozy wood-lined room with round tables and plenty of leather stools across from the main bar. Tinsel four leaf clovers hang from the lights. Behind the bar, there’s plenty of Irish beer on tap and Irish whiskey. And the bar happens to be next to Woodland Hills branch of Lum-Ka-Naad, known for both its northern and southern Thai specialties. Maybe squeeze in a plate of kang ho (pan-fried vermicelli and vegetables with Thai-Burmese curry powder) after those pints of Guinness.
The Liberties

Downtown L.A. Irish Pub $$
A frozen irish coffee in a green plastic cup with a pint of Guinness on a wood surface
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Though it’s one of the newest pubs in the city, the Liberties is already a go-to bar for Irish expats. One of its owners hails from the namesake neighborhood in Dublin, and he made sure to export plenty of its charms. The Liberties offers one of the most extensive Irish whiskey collections in L.A., along with some of the city’s finest pours of Guinness; split the G, and you’ll place your photo on the wall alongside the other champions who’ve mastered sipping the pint. It’s also home to a whiskey-of-the-week special and three varieties of Irish coffee, including a frozen option laced with vanilla, Guinness and cacao nibs. Given that much of its staff came over from brewery and pizza specialist MacLeod’s, pizza and other American bar bites take center stage here — as opposed to more traditional pub fare — but there’s Irish cheddar on the burgers, plus specials such as Irish street tacos, which load corn tortillas with mashed potatoes, corned beef and salsa verde.
Molly Malone's Irish Pub

Mid-Wilshire Bar
Fish and chips with a lager on a wooden bar.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The soft amber light bounces off rows upon rows of vintage portraits, the long wooden bar and the occasional directional signs pointing toward Galway and Dublin. It’s no surprise that the Irish-owned and family-run Molly Malone’s is an iconic L.A. watering hole and frequent filming location. The brick-and-wood Irish pub has appeared in films such as “Patriot Games” and “Leaving Las Vegas” since its founding in 1969, but its mark on music might be even larger. Flogging Molly got its start here, and the live-music legacy continues with multiple bands playing its main stage — called the Snug — each week, while trivia, open mics and talk shows provide other entertainment. Its brief food menu includes fish and chips, a burger and wings, while the draft list includes the stalwarts of Guinness and Harp, among more local options.
Murphy's Irish Pub

Long Beach Pub $
A pastrami sandwich, right, and tuna sandwich with Irish beer on a wood table at Murphy's
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Make your way up the stairs, climbing above the Belmont Athletic Club, to find one of the best bars in Long Beach. This compact pub is home to more than 70 beers and some of the city’s most gregarious regulars, who’ll welcome you as if Murphy’s has always been your own haunt too. The deli-sandwich menu offers a bevy of classics, and on St. Paddy’s Day, expect food specials such as corned beef and cabbage. Sip your way through the dozens of global pours, with Irish options like Guinness and Murphy’s Red; ask for a punch card and once you’ve drunk your way through 70 varieties, you’ll earn a coveted place on the bar’s “Hall of Hops,” where shiny plaques commemorate all who’ve accomplished the feat. A word to the wise: Purchase this year’s edition of Murphy’s annual St. Patrick’s Day shirt in advance of the holiday, and you can skip to the front of the line for entry on March 17.
O'Brien's Irish Pub

Santa Monica Irish Pub
O'Brien's owner Willy O'Sullivan stands smiling behind the bar of his Irish pub
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
There are few pub proprietors who can spin a tale like Willy O’Sullivan. The Cork City native founded O’Brien’s in 1994 and can still be found behind the bar every day. He’ll pepper “I’ll tell ya a story about that” into a conversation on nearly any topic, but it’s especially gratifying to hear about Santa Monica’s booming Irish expat scene in the ’80s and ’90s. That’s when he immigrated to L.A. and eventually opened his own pub, building O’Brien’s dark wood bar and shelving by hand to lend a bit of Old World charm to Wilshire. It’s dark and transportive inside, with fare such as spot-on bangers and mash, a full Irish breakfast featuring imported meats and beans, and corned beef and cabbage. To drink, find Irish beers and ciders on draft alongside California craft selections, plus some of the best Irish coffee in the city. Be sure to drop by O’Brien’s for trivia nights and game viewings — especially when it’s Manchester United playing.
Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica Irish Pub $$
An exterior of Sonny McLean's, featuring brick and green wood
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
A digital clock on the wall counts down to St. Paddy’s Day, but the Guinness, Irish whiskey, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and beer-braised beef flow year-round at Sonny McLean’s. The Boston-informed Irish bar is plastered with green hues and dark wood, and regulars and sports fans flock to the dual-sided, copper-topped bar for libations and generous portions. More than two dozen TVs are spread between the dining room and the patio, and the seats can fill up quickly on raucous game days. St. Paddy’s is typically even more busy and boisterous, and offers entertainment such as live Irish music and dancing. The sprawling food menu leans toward American bar bites like burgers, chicken tenders, tacos and sandwiches, but direct your attention to the “pub fare” section for a taste of the Emerald Isle.
Tom Bergin's

Mid-Wilshire Irish cuisine Pub $
Tom Bergin's "House of Irish Coffee" in Los Angeles.
(Courtesy of Tom Bergin’s.)
By Danielle Dorsey
The 90-year-old pub on Fairfax Avenue announces its specialty before you walk in. “House of Irish Coffee,” it says on a neon sign out front and a wooden post above the bar inside. The ceiling is cluttered with shamrock name tags left by past customers, with stained-glass windows and light fixtures and an Irish flag rounding out the decor. Owned by brothers Dave and Francis Castagnetti since 2019, the historic-cultural monument makes a platonic ideal of the classic Irish coffee, with Tullemore Dew Irish whiskey, medium roast coffee, turbinado simple syrup and topped with shaken heavy cream. The bar sells hundreds of the cocktail daily, but on St. Patrick’s Day — when it typically fills up by midafternoon with a line outside — it sells thousands. And for those who prefer caffeine-free tipples, 12 craft beers (including Guinness) are on draft, as well as a barrel-aged old fashioned and a hot toddy. The food menu features Irish classics like fish and chips and shepherd’s pie, along with chicken wings, a cheeseburger and a Reuben sandwich.
