Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here
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Los Angeles is the best food city in the United States. When considering breadth and scope, quality of ingredients and cooking, diversity and innovation, and sheer volume, it just can’t be beat. There’s no beginning and no end to its wonders.
But it’s more than that. Although our city can feel chronically fractured, our foods and restaurants may be the only possible glue that binds us. So we asked our Food writers, what are the local dining experiences that define living in our city?
This is our answer. The following are not the definitive “best” restaurants or meals in L.A. — we have a proper critics’ list for that each year. Instead, these experiences are the foundation for understanding what it means to love L.A. through its foods.
Tell us if you disagree, or if there’s anything you think we missed. Whether you’re a hard-boiled native or a first-time visitor with a big appetite, we’re confident that any combination of these 50 dining experiences will make your heart sing with love for L.A.’s invincible food scene. — Daniel Hernandez
Stroll Olvera Street for L.A. Mexican classics
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Satisfy your sweet tooth on a Chinatown pastry crawl
Flouring Cake Shop — (213) 266-8946, 932 N. Hill St., Los Angeles
Long’s Family Pastry — (213) 622-5255, 715 N. Spring St., Los Angeles
Queen’s Bakery — (213) 622-9749, 809 N. Broadway, Los Angeles
Grab lunch at the oldest Japanese restaurant in L.A.
Soak up the noirish vibes at Philippe the Original
Mix and match at the Original Farmers Market
Get the pastrami on double-baked rye at Langer's
Slurp ramen on this historic stretch of 1st Street in Little Tokyo
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Azay — (213) 628-3431, 226 1st St., Los Angeles
Fugetsu-Do — (213) 625-8595, 315 1st St., Los Angeles
Marugame Monzo — (213) 346-9762, 329 1st St., Los Angeles
Kaminari Gyoza Bar — (213) 265-7351, 323 1st St., Los Angeles
Daikokuya — (213) 626-1680, 327 1st St., Los Angeles
Get your cone dipped at the original Fosters Freeze
Unhinge your jaw to eat L.A.’s tallest burger
Get to know the burritos of East L.A.
La Azteca Tortilleria — (323) 262-5977, 287 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles
Macheen — (323) 354-4901, 2633 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles
Guisados — (323) 264-7201, 2100 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles
Eat your way along Sawtelle Boulevard
Tenkatori — (310) 606-1002, 2130 Sawtelle Blvd. Suite 210B, Los Angeles
Tatsu Ramen — (310) 684-2889, 2123 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles
Wanderlust Creamery — (424) 832-3586, 2105 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles
Kura Sushi — (310) 597-4490, 2130 Sawtelle Blvd., Suite 111, Los Angeles
Time-travel through Old Hollywood institutions
Bob’s Big Boy — (818) 843-9334, 4211 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank
Feast on Iranian cuisine and culture around Westwood’s Persian Square
Shamshiri Grill —- (310) 474-1410, 1712 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles
Attari Sandwich Shop — (310) 441-5488, 1388 Westwood Blvd., Suite 101, Los Angeles
Roam the global flavors of Grand Central Market
Take a dumpling tour in the San Gabriel Valley
Long Xi Ji Juicy Dumpling — (626) 480-0011, 1628 Puente Ave., Baldwin Park
Hui Tou Xiang — (626) 281-9888, 704 W. Las Tunas Dr., Suite 5, San Gabriel
Slurp down a scorpion bowl at L.A.'s oldest tiki bar
Drive the coast to Malibu Seafood
Revel in the old-school dishes at Dal Rae
Make eye contact with an itamae at one of L.A.’s best sushi counters
Morihiro — (323) 522-3993, 1115 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles
Fill up on Southern breakfast and hospitality at Serving Spoon
Immerse yourself in Ethiopian food culture via one vibrant L.A. block
Meals by Genet — (323) 938-9304, 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine — (323) 937-8401, 1047 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
Messob — (323) 938-8827, 1041 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
Taste L.A. burger history at an iconic counter spot
Crunch, slurp and burn through an only-in-L.A. taco truck crawl
Tacos y Birria La Unica — (323) 715-4025, 2840 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
Mariscos 4 Vientos — (323) 266-4045, 3000 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla — (213) 453-0193, 3600 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
Go late with Koreatown nightlife
The Prince — (213) 389-1586, 3198½ W. 7th St., Los Angeles,