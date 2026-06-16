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Collage of foods over L.A. Dining typography
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Ly / Los Angeles Times; Photos By Photo by Dania Maxwell, Jason Armond, Jay L. Clendenin, Mariah Tauger and Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times; Alex Justice, Ron De Angelis and Solomon O. Smith / For The Times)
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Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here

By Bill Addison
Stephanie BreijoDanielle DorseyBetty HallockJenn HarrisDaniel Hernandez and Laurie Ochoa
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Los Angeles is the best food city in the United States. When considering breadth and scope, quality of ingredients and cooking, diversity and innovation, and sheer volume, it just can’t be beat. There’s no beginning and no end to its wonders.

But it’s more than that. Although our city can feel chronically fractured, our foods and restaurants may be the only possible glue that binds us. So we asked our Food writers, what are the local dining experiences that define living in our city?

This is our answer. The following are not the definitive “best” restaurants or meals in L.A. — we have a proper critics’ list for that each year. Instead, these experiences are the foundation for understanding what it means to love L.A. through its foods.

Tell us if you disagree, or if there’s anything you think we missed. Whether you’re a hard-boiled native or a first-time visitor with a big appetite, we’re confident that any combination of these 50 dining experiences will make your heart sing with love for L.A.’s invincible food scene. — Daniel Hernandez

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Stroll Olvera Street for L.A. Mexican classics

Chinatown Mexican
Visitors walk amid the stands and businesses of Olvera street
(Etienne Laurent/For The Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
The hand-rolled taquitos and soul-warming avocado salsa that drenches them can feel like Los Angeles itself is wrapping its loving arms around you. Not much has changed here, thank goodness, since Aurora Guerrero opened Cielito Lindo in 1934. A temporary closure may affect your visit, but other businesses such as La Luz del Día restaurant deserve our love.
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Satisfy your sweet tooth on a Chinatown pastry crawl

Chinatown Bakery $
Los Angeles, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2024 Photo by Solomon O. Smith Los Angeles, CA - August 28: A moon cake displayed on a gift box bearing he mascot of Phoenix Bakery. Chinatown on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Solomon O. Smith / For The Times)
(Solomon O. Smith/For The Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Snack your way through Chinese cuisine and culture in one of L.A.’s most walkable neighborhoods with Chinatown’s ample bakeries. Start with the originator, the famous Phoenix Bakery, which is nearing its centennial and offers sugar butterflies, seasonal mooncakes, and the signature, pillowy strawberry cake among other classics. Don’t miss Flouring Cake Shop, an artful, modern bakery with cake bars in flavors such as black sesame and toasted coconut; Long’s Family Pastry for dim sum and sweets like pineapple buns and sponge cakes; and Queen’s Bakery for sesame-flecked rice puffs.

Flouring Cake Shop — (213) 266-8946, 932 N. Hill St., Los Angeles
Long’s Family Pastry — (213) 622-5255, 715 N. Spring St., Los Angeles
Queen’s Bakery — (213) 622-9749, 809 N. Broadway, Los Angeles
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Grab lunch at the oldest Japanese restaurant in L.A.

Boyle Heights Japanese
People wait outside a small storefront with Japanese lanterns and signage out front
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Otomisan is the oldest continuously operating Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. It’s a living monument to the history of Boyle Heights, once home to one of the city’s largest communities of Japanese immigrants. The beloved diner, tiny and charming, serves nostalgic comfort food. Sit at the counter for crispy-fried tonkatsu pork cutlets, tempura and beefy soup with udon noodles.
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Soak up the noirish vibes at Philippe the Original

Chinatown Sandwich Shop American cuisine
Food on a tray on a table.
(Alex Justice/For The Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
Everything about this grand French dip stalwart, from the cafeteria counter service to the sawdust-covered floor, makes for a transformative experience of old-school L.A, every time. Best before or after a Dodgers game for peak L.A. vibes, but a late-night visit for a lamb dip with extra hot mustard and a purple pickled egg can feel noirish and soothing.
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Mix and match at the Original Farmers Market

Fairfax American Barbecue Ice cream Brazilian Coffee Candy Shop $
People sit at a table in a market.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Time-travel with L.A.’s near-century-old, indoor-outdoor farmers market, where stalls like Magee’s Kitchen carvery and Bob’s Coffee & Doughnuts have old-world charm. You can taste your way through these decades-old gems alongside the sprawling market’s newer vendors, mixing and matching for the best of it all: raw oysters, sourdough pizza, hot pastrami, pierogi, baklava, Italian wines, local produce and other treats. With more than 100 vendors and food shops, the possibilities are endless.
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Get the pastrami on double-baked rye at Langer's

Westside Deli American $$
Two stacked halves of a plain hot pastrami sandwich on rye at Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant in Westlake. Pickle on plate.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The hot pastrami sandwich at Langer’s Deli is a quintessential sandwich experience for anyone who considers themselves a fan of stuff between bread. The slabs of hot, tender, peppery and smoky meat on crusty rye bread have spawned a sort of pilgrimage for those looking to pay homage to an L.A. institution and become one of the last remaining vestiges of deli culture on the West Coast.
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Slurp ramen on this historic stretch of 1st Street in Little Tokyo

Downtown L.A. Japanese
Kevin Ramirez and Joseph Sanz sign in to get a seat at Daikokuya in Little Tokyo
(Zoe Cranfill/Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Japanese breakfast at Azay, mochi at Fugetsu-Do, udon at Marugame Monzo, gyoza at Kaminari — these are just a few of the must-try places along Little Tokyo’s 1st Street. The blocks between Central Avenue and Judge John Aiso Street are a National Historic Landmark, representing the original, pre-World War II cultural heart of one of the largest Japanese communities in the U.S., with more than a dozen buildings constructed between 1882 and 1957. The ramen at Daikokuya might draw the longest lines, but the entire block is dense with delicious finds.

Azay — (213) 628-3431, 226 1st St., Los Angeles
Fugetsu-Do — (213) 625-8595, 315 1st St., Los Angeles
Marugame Monzo — (213) 346-9762, 329 1st St., Los Angeles
Kaminari Gyoza Bar — (213) 265-7351, 323 1st St., Los Angeles
Daikokuya — (213) 626-1680, 327 1st St., Los Angeles
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Get your cone dipped at the original Fosters Freeze

Inglewood Ice cream $
A cone of soft serve ice cream held up outside the original Fosters Freeze in Inglewood.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
For a dip into L.A.’s soft serve history, stop by the first Fosters Freeze location in Inglewood, first opened by George Foster in 1946. The old-school walk-up stand offers regular and dipped cones along with banana splits, layered parfaits and other roadside favorites.
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Unhinge your jaw to eat L.A.’s tallest burger

Willowbrook Burgers American $
A towering burger on a tray.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Hawkins House of Burgers, the unassuming Watts burger stand founded in 1939 by James Henry Hawkins, who came to L.A. as part of the Great Migration that brought millions of Black Southerners west, is now run by his daughter Cynthia Hawkins, who crafts a menu of roadside classics including hot dogs and chili cheese fries alongside catfish and fried chicken plates, plus maximalist burgers loaded with toppings. The Leaning Tower of Watts comes stacked with three half-pound patties, a hot link, pastrami, chili, bacon and a fried egg, with a large fries and two drinks in the combo — this is not a burger to take on alone.
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Get to know the burritos of East L.A.

Boyle Heights Mexican $
Al & Bea's bean and cheese burrito with green chile sauce.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The tacos are legendary, but East L.A. is also home to some of the city’s best burritos of nearly every shape and variety. Taste your way through soft, stewy beans, fluffy eggs and thick strands of cheese at Al & Bea’s in Boyle Heights — a walk-up stand and mainstay since 1966 — or East L.A.’s La Azteca Tortilleria, where the chile relleno burrito garnered its own cult following. If you’re getting an early start, begin your journey in Boyle Heights with some of L.A.’s best breakfast burritos: at Macheen and the original Guisados.

La Azteca Tortilleria — (323) 262-5977, 287 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles
Macheen — (323) 354-4901, 2633 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles
Guisados — (323) 264-7201, 2100 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles
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Eat your way along Sawtelle Boulevard

Sawtelle Japanese Ice cream Fried Chicken Sushi $
The ice cream case at Wanderlust Creamery, with two rows of trays in flavors like ube malted crunch and lilikoi pineapple
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
In Sawtelle, a historically Japanese neighborhood designated as Sawtelle Japantown in 2015, you can ricochet between two marquee shopping centers on Sawtelle Boulevard to try exemplary karaage at Tenkatori, steaming bowls of ramen at Tatsu Ramen, world-inspired ice cream flavors (pictured) at Wanderlust Creamery and revolving sushi at Kura.

Tenkatori — (310) 606-1002, 2130 Sawtelle Blvd. Suite 210B, Los Angeles
Tatsu Ramen — (310) 684-2889, 2123 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles
Wanderlust Creamery — (424) 832-3586, 2105 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles
Kura Sushi — (310) 597-4490, 2130 Sawtelle Blvd., Suite 111, Los Angeles
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Time-travel through Old Hollywood institutions

Burbank American Steakhouse
Celebrity photos and autographs line the wooden wall over a red leather booth at the Smoke House Restaurant in Burbank.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Sip martinis with rib-eye steaks or milkshakes with cheeseburgers at two Burbank restaurants long considered Old Hollywood celebrity hangouts. Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and Humphrey Bogart all frequented the Smoke House restaurant (pictured) that’s been around since 1946, and Bob’s Big Boy (opened in 1949) was where David Lynch ate lunch daily in the 1980s.

Bob’s Big Boy — (818) 843-9334, 4211 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank
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Feast on Iranian cuisine and culture around Westwood’s Persian Square

West Los Angeles Persian $$
A kebab meal on a plate.
(Shelby Moore/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
The “Persian Square” sign hangs at the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue, welcoming you to “Tehrangeles,” the community epicenter of the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. For feasting options, start with the kebab-rich Tehran Plate Special at Taste of Tehran , saffron-rich tahchin for lunch at Shamshiri Grill, beef tongue sandwich (among many options) at Attari Sandwich Shop, and a fragrant namesake ice cream at Saffron & Rose.

Shamshiri Grill —- (310) 474-1410, 1712 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles
Attari Sandwich Shop — (310) 441-5488, 1388 Westwood Blvd., Suite 101, Los Angeles
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Roam the global flavors of Grand Central Market

Los Angeles County Food Market
An indoor coffee stand.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The historic food hall first opened its doors in downtown L.A. in 1917 in the Beaux-Arts-style Homer Laughlin Building as the largest public market on the West Coast. Today, it is home to more than 40 vendors that reflect the city’s expansive food scene, with stalwarts such as China Cafe dating to 1959, alongside newcomers like the Donut Man, Nonna’s Empanadas and Oaxacan stand La Sandunga.
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Take a dumpling tour in the San Gabriel Valley

Alhambra Chinese Taiwanese Shanghainese $
Shanghai pan fried small bao (sheng jian bao) at Kang Kang Food Court in Alhambra.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
It is possible to sample the breadth and depth of the vast regional cuisines of China and Taiwan in the San Gabriel Valley, and why not start with dumplings? Head to Kang Kang Food Court for crispy bottom sheng jian bao (pictured); Long Xing Ji Juicy Dumpling for xiao long bao; and Hui Tou Xiang for meat-filled blintzes and chive pockets.

Long Xi Ji Juicy Dumpling — (626) 480-0011, 1628 Puente Ave., Baldwin Park
Hui Tou Xiang — (626) 281-9888, 704 W. Las Tunas Dr., Suite 5, San Gabriel
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Slurp down a scorpion bowl at L.A.'s oldest tiki bar

Valley Glen Cocktails $
People at a bar react to a flaming bowl.
(Gerard Burkhart/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Tiki has been intertwined with L.A.’s bar culture since Don the Beachcomber debuted in Hollywood in the 1930s. Opened by brothers Edwin and Ace Libby in 1958, Tonga Hut is the oldest surviving tiki bar in the city and offers a challenge that involves trying all 78 cocktails from “Beachbum Berry’s Grog Log,” an archive of classic recipes by author and tiki historian Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. Those who successfully complete the challenge will join the “Loyal Order of the Drooling Bastard” and get their name immortalized on a wall plaque.
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Drive the coast to Malibu Seafood

Malibu Seafood $$
An overhead of a tray of fish and chips, clams, chowder and fried oysters on a red wood picnic table at Malibu Seafood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Drive the curves and gentle hills of Pacific Coast Highway to reach Malibu Seafood, a fish market and restaurant founded in the 1970s where lifelong fans and tourists alike line up for trays of freshly caught grilled fish, ceviche, fried oysters, steamed clams and squid steaks. Take your tray to the tiered patios of picnic-bench seating overlooking the ocean and enjoy your fish and chips with a side of salt air.
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Revel in the old-school dishes at Dal Rae

Pico Rivera Steakhouse American $$$
A waiter flames Steak Diane tableside at Dal Rae in Pico Rivera.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
The first time a local took me to Dal Rae, I sighed and went, ‘Oh, this is really Los Angeles.’ Smoky Los Angeles, under-the-table Los Angeles, that sense of classic time-capsule cool, forged in the mid-20th century in windowless dining rooms like this, enduring any tides and trends. Yes, you want the hunk of iceberg wedge, the table-side steak Diane and a bone-dry martini. To start.
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Make eye contact with an itamae at one of L.A.’s best sushi counters

Downtown L.A. Japanese $$$
Chopsticks dig into a sashimi lunch.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
A history of Japanese immigration that began in the late 1800s helped L.A. give rise to one of the world’s richest sushi cultures. For an affordable introduction to the city’s sushi greatness, find a counter seat at Sushi Gen in Little Tokyo and ask the itamae (sushi chef) what’s fresh; for an ultimate omakase splurge, spend a few hours in front of Morihiro Onodera at Morihiro, his namesake Echo Park oasis.

Morihiro — (323) 522-3993, 1115 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles
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Fill up on Southern breakfast and hospitality at Serving Spoon

Inglewood Southern $
People sit at a lunch counter and booths.
(Damon Casarez/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Since its founding in 1983, this Inglewood restaurant has been a welcoming neighborhood outpost for affordable Southern plates including floppy golden pancakes, salmon croquettes and fried catfish over grits. Now in its third generation of family ownership with siblings Justin Johnson and Jessica Bane at the helm, the relaxed diner bustles from open to close with regulars, local workers and families who get served a side of warm hospitality with fried chicken and waffles plates.
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Immerse yourself in Ethiopian food culture via one vibrant L.A. block

Little Ethiopia Ethiopian $$
A plate of food on a table.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Little Ethiopia, as designated by the L.A. City Council in 2002, is unmistakable: a chockablock stretch near Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard with business signs in Amharic script. Start with a weekend dinner of slow-cooked Doro Wot at Meals by Genet, L.A.’s grand dame Ethiopian restaurant; compare vegetable platters at Lalibela and Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine; and slow down with a coffee ceremony at Messob.

Meals by Genet — (323) 938-9304, 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine — (323) 937-8401, 1047 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
Messob — (323) 938-8827, 1041 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles
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Taste L.A. burger history at an iconic counter spot

West Los Angeles Hamburger $
Hands hold a burger.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
Hamburgers are in Southern California’s DNA, starting with the invention of the cheeseburger credited to teenage line cook Lionel Sternberger in about 1924 at the long-gone Rite Spot along Pasadena’s section of Route 66 on Colorado Boulevard. In-N-Out, the Original Tommy’s, Fatburger, Bob’s Big Boy, Cassell’s, Pie ‘n Burger, Father’s Office and, of course, McDonald’s started here too. Only at the Apple Pan, however, can you eat a tomato-relish-topped steakburger that tastes pretty much the same as it did when original owners Ellen and Alan Baker came up with the recipe at their previous Hollywood sandwich shop in 1927. My favorite is the Tillamook Cheddar-draped hickoryburger, unchanged since the U-shaped counter spot opened in 1947 — thanks in part to actor John Lithgow, who complained when he noticed a slight variation in the sauce, and the restaurant reversed course.
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Crunch, slurp and burn through an only-in-L.A. taco truck crawl

Boyle Heights Mexican Seafood $
Customer picks up two plates of food at the Mariscos Jalisco food truck.
(Carter Hiyama / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
In Boyle Heights, start a taco immersion course at the Olympic Avenue location of Mariscos Jalisco with its enduring masterpiece: tacos dorados de camarón, ensnaring spiced, minced shrimp and cooling them with a pool of red salsa and sliced avocado. Then try the specialties at Tacos y Birria La Unica, Mariscos 4 Vientos and Los Originales Tacos Arabes De Puebla, all within a mile radius along Olympic.

Tacos y Birria La Unica — (323) 715-4025, 2840 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
Mariscos 4 Vientos — (323) 266-4045, 3000 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla — (213) 453-0193, 3600 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
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Go late with Koreatown nightlife

Koreatown Korean
Food and bottles on a table.
(Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Koreatown is always bustling but at night it comes to life. Among the neon-lit karaoke bars, affordable pochas, world-class restaurants and well-worn dives, start with two of its most iconic spots: the Prince and Dan Sung Sa. At the former, slide into large, red leather booths for classic cocktails and Korean fried chicken, corn cheese, kimchi pancakes and an array of soju in a 1920s setting. At the latter, transport to Seoul via a weathered wooden bar that grills a rainbow of anju, including popular meat skewers best washed down with icy beer and soju.

The Prince — (213) 389-1586, 3198½ W. 7th St., Los Angeles,
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Shop with L.A.’s finest chefs at Santa Monica Farmers Market

Santa Monica
A man inspects produce.
(Jordana Sheara/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Wednesdays and Saturdays, the intersection of Arizona Avenue and 2nd Street in Santa Monica hosts one of the world’s most dazzling weekly farmers markets, a collection of Central and Southern California producers selling gem-toned fruits and vegetables (and meats and cheese and more) year-round. The surefire trick to catch what L.A.’s greatest chefs are buying? Show up Wednesdays right at the 8 a.m. opening.
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Glimpse L.A.’s amazing Armenian food scene at one tiny kebab shop

Glendale Armenian $$
A takeout container of chicken and beef kabobs.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
At Mini Kabob, the Martirosyan family — Ovakim, Alvard and their son Armen — have marinated Armenian-style kebabs so thoroughly that the seasonings permeate on a cellular level, grilling them over flames to charred juiciness. Pan-fried beef cutlets and the chicken “Cesar” wrap are deep cuts from their takeout operation in Glendale, home to one of the largest populations of Armenians outside Armenia.
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