Explore Melbourne’s ambitious dining scene with 25 coffee shops, restaurants and bars
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For Americans, the first moments in Melbourne, Australia can feel startlingly familiar, as though stumbling through a parallel universe. One soon realizes it is a place wholly unto itself. Colonized by the British in the 1830s and booming in wealth and population by the Victorian-era gold rush less than 20 years later, the port city retains a European grandeur in its architecture, sprawling parks and glinting beaches. Family-friendly pubs abound. So does an incredible, ambitiously modern dining culture fed by the city’s wellspring of immigrant communities.
Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far.
Eating and drinking through Melbourne is all-consuming as a travel itinerary. Consider too, though, the possibility of a fine-dining destination not more than an hour or so away. A day trip, or overnight, can double as an excursion into the broader geographic beauty of Australia’s southernmost mainland state of Victoria.
Florian
617 Rathdowne St., Carlton North
Queen Victoria Market
Queen Street, Melbourne
Caretaker’s Cottage
139-141 Little Lonsdale St., Melbourne
Flower Drum
17 Market Lane, Melbourne
Embla
122 Russell St., Melbourne
Builders Arms Hotel
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211 Gertrude St., Fitzroy
Tipo 00
361 Little Bourke St., Melbourne
Bar Olo
165 Nicholson St., Carlton
Serai
7 Racing Club Lane, Melbourne
Gimlet
33 Russell St., Melbourne
Manzé
Shop 2/1/5 Errol St., North Melbourne
Malin
687 Rathdowne St., Carlton North
Kafeneion
First Floor/161 Spring St., Melbourne
Tzaki
31 Ballarat St., Yarraville
Abla's
109 Elgin St., Carlton
The Rocket Society
2 Village Ave., Brunswick East
Chiaki
49 Peel St., Collingwood
Proud Mary and Aunty Peg's
At the cafe, the drink menu — whether drip, espresso drinks or pour-overs — includes flavor descriptions that can resemble wine-tasting notes, but there’s nothing fussy about the experience, or the easygoing breakfast and lunch options. Pour-over freaks looking for the highbrow deep dive should walk two blocks to Aunty Peg’s, the Hirtes’ laboratory/counter/roasting facility, for two or three rounds of Panamanian geishas.
Proud Mary —172 Oxford St., Collingwood
Aunty Peg’s — 200 Wellington St., Collingwood
Brother Baba Budan
359 Little Bourke St., Melbourne
Path
362 Victoria St., North Melbourne
Barragunda Dining
113 Cape Schanck Road, Cape Schanck
Brae
4285 Cape Otway Road, Birregurra
Tedesca Osteria
1175 Mornington-Flinders Road, Red Hill
Chae
33 Mountain Road, Cockatoo