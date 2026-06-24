Explore Melbourne’s ambitious dining scene with 25 coffee shops, restaurants and bars

For Americans, the first moments in Melbourne, Australia can feel startlingly familiar, as though stumbling through a parallel universe. One soon realizes it is a place wholly unto itself. Colonized by the British in the 1830s and booming in wealth and population by the Victorian-era gold rush less than 20 years later, the port city retains a European grandeur in its architecture, sprawling parks and glinting beaches. Family-friendly pubs abound. So does an incredible, ambitiously modern dining culture fed by the city’s wellspring of immigrant communities.

Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far. Read All The Guides

Eating and drinking through Melbourne is all-consuming as a travel itinerary. Consider too, though, the possibility of a fine-dining destination not more than an hour or so away. A day trip, or overnight, can double as an excursion into the broader geographic beauty of Australia’s southernmost mainland state of Victoria.