23 spring cookbooks that we can’t put down

This beautifully bound volume is a totally bilingual introduction to pulque, the singular and polemical agave ferment of ancient Mexico. Its viscous texture, funky flavor and ephemeral natural characteristics make the drink difficult to love for many. Pulque is literally alive, brimming with beneficial microorganisms and a good amount of ethanol to create a unique buzz. For these reasons precisely, pulque has also become an esoteric obsession for many, rooted in the growing impulse of pre-Hispanic reclamation currently taking place in Mexico. Upstart culinary publisher Novo turns to Juan Escalona, a former cook at Pujol and Máximo Bistrot, and biologist César Iván Ojeda as co-author to produce a manual-like volume on how to approach pulque, from its chemical and physical composition to sprinkled-in recipes. These include easy uses like pico de gallo in pulque (simply add a spoonful to a glass, as they do in the town of Zumpango), and barbacoa with pulque. In pre-colonial Mesoamerica and for centuries since, cooks have employed this ingredient, usually in stews and braises. If you’re a fan of foggy rice wines or other Mexican ferments like tepache or tejuino, the draw of pulque is undeniable — when you can find it in drinkable quality. That’s the core issue for us north of the border. Canned and bottled pulques, imported through conventional means, fail in capturing the original’s ephemeral notes and textures. Still, as an object and compendium, “Que Viva el Pulque!” is worth adding to any cooking library that is indigenous-minded.

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