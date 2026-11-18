Stuffing might not be the centerpiece, but it’s an essential element of the perfect Thanksgiving meal. It’s crispy on top, moist underneath and bursting with fall flavors, like fragrant herbs, nuts, apples and celery.

As modern Thanksgiving spreads weave influence from many cuisines and cultures, stuffing proves easy to adapt. Swap the typical bread for masa or cornbread, traditional herbs for mala spice mix or the butter for nutritional yeast to make it vegan. And then there are the classics: stuffings with sourdough and herbs, chestnuts and apple sausage or an East Coast-style dressing topped with fried oysters.

Here are eight of our favorite stuffing recipes to make for Thanksgiving.