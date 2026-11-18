8 stuffing recipes we love to make for Thanksgiving
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Stuffing might not be the centerpiece, but it’s an essential element of the perfect Thanksgiving meal. It’s crispy on top, moist underneath and bursting with fall flavors, like fragrant herbs, nuts, apples and celery.
As modern Thanksgiving spreads weave influence from many cuisines and cultures, stuffing proves easy to adapt. Swap the typical bread for masa or cornbread, traditional herbs for mala spice mix or the butter for nutritional yeast to make it vegan. And then there are the classics: stuffings with sourdough and herbs, chestnuts and apple sausage or an East Coast-style dressing topped with fried oysters.
Here are eight of our favorite stuffing recipes to make for Thanksgiving.
More Thanksgiving guides and recipes
Aunt Angie's Thanksgiving oyster dressing with fried oysters
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Every year at Thanksgiving she prepares two stuffings: a more ubiquitous variety studded with sausage, apple and pecans, and this oyster dressing for Barrett. Its funky, rich flavor can be polarizing, and while many family members opt for the sausage stuffing, I pile my plate with this oyster dressing whenever it’s in front of me. It’s aromatic with the traditional flavors of celery, mushroom, parsley and garlic, but the use of plump, jarred oysters and some of their liquor imparts depth and a light brininess, as well as moisture for the whole dish.
This year I’ve modernized my aunt’s oyster dressing by topping it with fried fresh oysters from L.A. chef Ari Kolender’s cookbook, “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea,” for crunch and even more flavor. Note: Jarred oysters are often found in the refrigerated seafood section or in the seafood case of most major grocers around the holiday season (not to be confused with tinned, smoked oysters).
Get the recipeAunt Angie’s Thanksgiving oyster dressing with fried oysters
Cook time: About 1 hour, 15 minutes
Serves 6 to 10
Jing Gao's Mala Stuffing
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Get the recipeJing Gao’s Mala Stuffing
Cook time: 1 hour 25 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Sourdough and Herb Stuffing
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This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Get the recipeSourdough and Herb Stuffing
Cook time: 2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
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Jonathan Gold's Chestnut Apple Sausage Stuffing
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From the story: Restaurant critic Jonathan Gold shares his secrets to the perfect Thanksgiving stuffing
Get the recipeJonathan Gold’s Chestnut Apple Sausage Stuffing
Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Ray Garcia's Masa Stuffing
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That’s not stuffing from a box.
From the story: Masa and bone marrow stuffing and a Tecate-brined turkey: Thanksgiving with Broken Spanish chef Ray Garcia
Get the recipeRay Garcia’s Masa Stuffing
Cook time: 3 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Extra-Oniony and Celery Stuffing
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Get the recipeExtra-Oniony and Celery Stuffing
Cook time: 3 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Spiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing
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This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Get the recipeSpiced Cornbread and Sausage Dressing
Cook time: 2 hours
Serves 8 to 12
Vegan Country Stuffing with Lots of Celery
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From the story: Better-than-boxed classic bread stuffing gets a vegan makeover
Get the recipeVegan Country Stuffing with Lots of Celery
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves 12