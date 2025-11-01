Advertisement
Volunteers sort donated food items
Volunteers sort donated items to be picked up by churches, shelters, schools, soup kitchens across Los Angeles County at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Food

40 food drives and turkey giveaways in L.A. this November

By Danielle Dorsey
Karen Garcia and Deborah Netburn

Over 5 million California residents — including 2 million children — rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that cover essential food such as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, bread and snacks. Those funds are on hold as the federal shutdown continues, putting economic strain on the 1 in 8 Americans who rely on SNAP benefits, during a time of year when budgets are already tight as many prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving.

But Angelenos are stepping up for those in need, from neighborhood nonprofits and community centers to local restaurants and chefs, offering grocery delivery, mobile farmers markets, grab-and-go meals and Thanksgiving spreads.

Here are 40 food initiatives happening across Los Angeles County this November, from free chicken rice porridge on Sundays to a communal Thanksgiving feast. Be sure to read details carefully; some events are open to all with no registration required, while others require advance sign up with proof of income and residency.

Times staff writer Kailyn Brown contributed to this report.

All About the Cinnamon Free Birthday Cakes

Sherman Oaks Desserts Bakery
All About the Cinnamon will provide free birthday cakes for children in need throughout November.
(All About The Cinnamon)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Sherman Oaks dessert shop specializing in cinnamon rolls named after R&B and hip-hop icons is offering free birthday cakes to children in need throughout November, while supplies last. Place an order for a vanilla confetti cake by reaching out via email to info@allaboutthecinnamon.com.
Altadena Food and Products Distribution

Altadena Community Center
By Danielle Dorsey
Aaron Community Cultural Center is behind this food distribution event at Fair Oaks Burger in Altadena on Nov. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. Shelf-stable foods, hygiene items, children‘s toys and more will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration completed online ahead of time.
Bresee Foundation Food Distribution Drive

Koreatown Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
The Bresee Foundation is hosting three food distributions for the month of November. The distribution days include Nov. 1, 21 and 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. To participate in the distribution, individuals and families must show proof that they reside in the city of Los Angeles and are low-income.
Christian Outreach in Action Food Bank

Long Beach Nonprofit
By Karen Garcia
Christian Outreach in Action is a nondenominational nonprofit organization that hosts a food bank Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. It also offers a seniors-only food bank Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon; participants need to show proof of identification. Participants that are in need of pet food can ask on-site staff for dog and cat food. The organization also offers three hot meals that include breakfast, which is served at 7:30 a.m. Lunch is served Saturdays and the last Sunday of the month at 11 a.m. Dinner is offered Monday through Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Christy's Foundation Free Thanksgiving Groceries

Northridge Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
In partnership with Bank of America, Christy’s Foundation will give away free Thanksgiving groceries at Northridge Fashion Center, including free groceries, including fresh produce, pantry staples, meat and holiday favorites on Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No registration is required.
Community Space Food Bank

Koreatown Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
Community Space Food Bank is opening its pantry from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with food, clothing, community meeting space and youth and family referral services for those in need.
CultivaLA - Cesar Chavez Garden Food Distribution

Pico-Union Public garden
By Karen Garcia
CultivaLA - Cesar Chavez Garden is hosting a food distribution Nov. 7 starting at 10 a.m. until supplies run out.
DTLA’s Very Own Distribution Drive

Downtown L.A. Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
Impact L.A. is joining forces with the ANE Foundation, L.A. Regional Food Bank, National Breast Cancer Foundation and Baby 2 Baby on distribution drives in downtown L.A. on Nov. 7 and Nov 21. No registration is required, with fresh produce, pantry staples, hygiene kits and more provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
El Centro de Ayuda Weekly Food Distribution

Boyle Heights Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
El Centro de Ayuda hosts a free weekly food distribution Monday starting at 10 a.m. until supplies are gone. Participants will receive a package of groceries that include fresh produce, pantry staples and other items. To be eligible for the food distribution, you must be a resident of the city of Los Angeles and low-income.
Show more Show less
El Centro del Pueblo Weekly Grocery Distribution

Echo Park Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
El Centro del Pueblo has a weekly distribution Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The free grocery bag includes shelf-stable goods, fresh produce and more. To be eligible for the distribution, participants must provide proof of income and residency in the city of Los Angeles.
Esperanza Elementary School Food Distribution

Westside School
By Karen Garcia
Esperanza Elementary School will have a free food distribution Nov. 5 starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last.
Farmers Market on Wheels

Leimert Park Farmers Market
By Danielle Dorsey
St. John’s Community Health and L.A. Regional Food Bank are teaming up for this mobile farmers market, with fresh fruits and veggies, canned meats, beans, soups, rice, pasta, sauces, grains and perishable items Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Each household can expect to receive approximately 25 to 40 pounds of food.
Gopuff Grocery Credits

Downtown L.A. Food Delivery Services
By Deborah Netburn
Gopuff is offering SNAP recipients a $50 credit, broken into two $25 credits during the month of November, for SNAP-eligible items that include milk, butter, bread, fruit and beverages. Eligible participants are those who have a SNAP EBT card connected to their Gopuff account or who add their SNAP EBT card. Instructions on how to add your SNAP EBT card to your account can be found online. Eligible participants can use the first $25 credit Nov. 1-15 with the code “SNAPRELIEF1”; the second credit can be used Nov. 16-30 with the code “SNAPRELIEF2.”
Show more Show less
Hollywood Food Coalition Thanksgiving Dinner

Hollywood Meal Drive
By Danielle Dorsey
Newly reopened Chinese American restaurant Genghis Cohen and local nonprofit Mad Collective are partnering with Hollywood Food Coalition on a free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. No sign-up is required, and meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Kreung L.A. Free Chicken Rice Porridge

Culver City Cambodian
Kreung L.A. will be offering free chicken rice porridge on Sundays at Bar & Garden in Culver City.
(Kreung L.A.)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Cambodian food pop-up is offering free babaw mawn, or chicken rice porridge, on Sundays throughout November, or until SNAP funding returns. The savory porridge, which chef Sam Oum describes as a communal dish that represents care and connection in Cambodian culture, is topped with fried garlic and served with fresh herbs, scallion, lime and chile oil, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bar & Garden in Culver City, or until the food is gone.
Show more Show less
L.A. Boys and Girls Club - Lincoln Heights Grocery Distribution

Lincoln Heights Community Center
By Karen Garcia
The L.A. Boys and Girls Club - Lincoln Heights has grocery distributions on-site every Thursday starting at 4 p.m. If there is someone in need who cannot go to the distribution in-person, the Boys and Girls Club does offer door-to-door delivery.
L.A. Care Community Resource Center - Lincoln Heights Food Pantry

Lincoln Heights Community Center
By Karen Garcia
The L.A. Care Community Resource Center in Lincoln Heights opens its doors to a food pantry the last Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LACCEA Annual Turkey Giveaway

Atwater Village Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
The L.A. County Chicano Employees Assn. (LACCEA) is hosting its annual turkey giveaway Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. until food runs out. Registration can be completed online, with one frozen turkey per family.
L.A. County Parks Free Meal Programs

Park
By Danielle Dorsey
L.A. County Parks is offering free meals at parks across the region, including a teen supper program for ages 12 to 16 at 16 parks on weekdays; an after-school youth snack program for ages 17 and under at 48 parks on weekdays; and a senior nutrition program for ages 60 and up at nine parks on weekdays. Registration is required; visit the website for additional details.
Show more Show less
Latino Resource Organization Weekly Food Distribution

North Hollywood Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
Every Friday the Latino Resource Organization hosts a food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Distributed food includes pantry staples, fresh produce and other grocery items. To participate, those in need must provide proof that they are a resident of the city of Los Angeles and low-income.
Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion Food Distribution Site

Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
The Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion hosts a first-come, first-serve food distribution site Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will be given canned and jarred food items such as pastas, beans and rice. It holds a produce-focused distribution on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.
Show more Show less
Long Beach Community Table Food Bank

Mutual Aid Group
By Karen Garcia
The Long Beach Community Table is providing nutritious food to anyone who visits the organization during open community hours Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The free service doesn’t require participants to apply, provide personal information or make an appointment. For those who are in need but unable to go to the food bank in-person, the Community Table does offer free home grocery delivery each weekend to qualified homebound residents in the greater Long Beach area. To qualify for delivery, you must complete a food request online, have a serious medical condition or disability and no mode of transportation. Qualifying participants must live within the organization’s service area, which includes Long Beach, Lakewood, Bellflower and Signal Hill. Deliveries are usually made Saturday, Sunday or Monday anytime in the morning to early afternoon.
Show more Show less
Mad Collective Grocery Pick Up and Meal Assistance

Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
Mad Collective, a local organization dedicated to uniting communities through food and essential care, is providing free grocery bag pick ups and meal assistance for those in need throughout November. Groceries can be picked up on select Sundays from the Grant in Glassell Park and Bar Bandini in Echo Park. Those in need can register for grocery pick up or meal assistance through an online form. Food donations are being collected at Scribble, Cafe Nido, Kif and Potluck Local throughout November; check Instagram for specific requests and drop off times.
Show more Show less
MegaFEAST L.A. Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
United MegaCare is hosting MegaFEAST L.A., a drive-through food distribution intended to support families impacted by the January wildfires, in partnership with It’s Bigger Than Us and ONE | A Potter’s House Church, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. Register online for a Thanksgiving meal box that feeds up to six people; 1,000 free turkeys will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Show more Show less
Mid East Eats Free Food Kits

Watts Palestinian $
Los Angeles, CA - July 31: Mid East Eats Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
(Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The only legally permitted home kitchen in Watts is offering free grab-and-go food kits for children in Watts every day from their front yard. All are welcome to grab a bag, but Mid East Eats co-owners and husband and wife Sumer and Andrew Durkee especially encourage children who attend nearby Jordan Downs and 92nd Street Elementary schools and walk home from school to take advantage.
Show more Show less
New Economics for Women Food Distribution

Canoga Park Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
On the second Friday of the month, the New Economics for Women organizations hosts a food distribution from 10 a.m. until supplies are gone. Participants must provide proof that they are a resident of the city of Los Angeles and low-income.
The People's Free Food Drive-Thru

Chesterfield Square Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
Community organization Miss Rodgers’ Neighborhood hosts an ongoing drive-through event with free food every other Sunday from 3 p.m. until they run out, with the next distribution happening Nov. 2 at the Bread Yard.
Produce in the Park

Pico-Union Park
By Danielle Dorsey
Mutual Aid L.A. network is hosting this food distribution and donation event every Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at St. James Park, including produce sourced from Food Forward and provided directly to those in need, with excess food delivered to several L.A. Community Fridges and pantries. Everyone is welcome to pick up produce, help out or both. Volunteers are needed to sort and bag produce, deliver items to a fridge and a handful of other roles. Spanish speakers are especially needed.
Show more Show less
Southern California Crossroads Gardena Food Distribution

Harbor Gateway Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
Southern California Crossroads offers on-site services which include food distribution, essential items and support for families. The organization distributes 100 bags of fresh produce every Thursday starting at 10 a.m., while supplies last. The distribution is first-come, first-serve, and no registration is required to participate. Crossroads partners with Baby2Baby to offer essential baby items, including formula and diapers to those in need.
Show more Show less
Southern California Crossroads Watts Food Distribution

Watts Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
Southern California Crossroads offers on-site services that include food distribution, essential items and support for families. The organization distributes 350 bags of fresh produce every Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m., while supplies last. The distribution is first-come, first-serve, and no registration is required to participate.
Show more Show less
St. Francis Center Food Distribution

Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
The St. Francis Center hosts food distributions Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program is open to Los Angeles residents. Those who wish to participate must fill out an online form before coming to the pantry to receive their groceries.
The Stillman Center Salvation Army Food Pantry

Harbor City Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
The Stillman Center Salvation Army opens its food pantry doors Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Depending on the number of people in a family, participants will be given one to two boxes filled with six to eight canned food items, pasta, fresh produce, frozen meals, bread and pastries.
Show more Show less
Together We Thrive Farmers Markets

Farmers Market
By Danielle Dorsey
Founded by Lindsay Chambers, Together We Thrive provides free fruits and vegetables at three farmers markets held in three locations each week, including in Canoga Park on Mondays from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; San Fernando on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Pasadena on Fridays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.. The farmers market will be closed Nov. 28. Visit the organization’s Instagram page for the farmers market monthly schedule, addresses and more details.
Show more Show less
Toberman Neighborhood Center Grocery Distribution

San Pedro Community Center
By Karen Garcia
The Toberman Neighborhood Center holds grocery distribution Mondays, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The center also offers free hygiene kits and diapers for those who need it.
Turkey Giveaway and Family Thanksgiving Dinner

Florence Community Center
By Danielle Dorsey
The Salvation Army Siemon Family Youth & Community Center is hosting a drive-through and walk-up turkey giveaway Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
Venice Family Clinic Gardena Health Center Free Food Market

Harbor Gateway Farmers Market
By Karen Garcia
The Venice Family Clinic’s Gardena Health Center hosts a free food market every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fresh produce and other food items are available to those in need.
We Grow L.A. Grocery Giveaway

Harvard Park Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
We Grow L.A., an organization dedicated to providing resources for local youth, families and entrepreneurs, hosts a weekly grocery giveaway every Friday at 11 a.m. at the Slauson Super Mall. That programming will continue in November, in addition to a Thanksgiving meal served at Greater Works in Inglewood on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. and 1,000 free turkeys distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at Wilshire Police Department on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. Those interested in donating or volunteering can email founder Lauren Brazile at lauren@wegrow.com.
Show more Show less
Westlake FamilySource Center Food Pantry

Westside Service Organization
By Karen Garcia
Central City Neighborhood Partners (CCNP) offers a first-come, first-served food pantry Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to walk over to the center to pick up a bag of groceries that includes fresh produce, dry goods and canned food; on some distribution days the grocery bag includes a packet of meat or chicken. On distribution days, participants can also check out the resource fair that CCNP hosts.
Show more Show less
Wilmington YMCA Food Distribution

Wilmington Community Center
By Karen Garcia
The Wilmington YMCA hosts a food distribution every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. while supplies last. For the month of November, the food distribution will be Nov. 11 and 25; next month,the distribution will be Dec. 9.
4th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

San Fernando Service Organization
By Danielle Dorsey
In partnership with the City of San Fernando, mobile food pantry Ignite the Light of Hope will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving turkey drive Nov. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with more than 200 free turkeys given on a first-come, first-served basis at Las Palmas Park. Turkey donations and drop offs are accepted through Nov. 17, with a $25 donation covering a turkey and all of the fixings for a full family.
Show more Show less
