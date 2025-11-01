40 food drives and turkey giveaways in L.A. this November
-
-
- Share via
Over 5 million California residents — including 2 million children — rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that cover essential food such as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy, bread and snacks. Those funds are on hold as the federal shutdown continues, putting economic strain on the 1 in 8 Americans who rely on SNAP benefits, during a time of year when budgets are already tight as many prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving.
But Angelenos are stepping up for those in need, from neighborhood nonprofits and community centers to local restaurants and chefs, offering grocery delivery, mobile farmers markets, grab-and-go meals and Thanksgiving spreads.
Here are 40 food initiatives happening across Los Angeles County this November, from free chicken rice porridge on Sundays to a communal Thanksgiving feast. Be sure to read details carefully; some events are open to all with no registration required, while others require advance sign up with proof of income and residency.
Times staff writer Kailyn Brown contributed to this report.
All About the Cinnamon Free Birthday Cakes
Altadena Food and Products Distribution
Bresee Foundation Food Distribution Drive
Christian Outreach in Action Food Bank
Christy's Foundation Free Thanksgiving Groceries
Community Space Food Bank
DTLA’s Very Own Distribution Drive
El Centro de Ayuda Weekly Food Distribution
El Centro del Pueblo Weekly Grocery Distribution
Farmers Market on Wheels
Gopuff Grocery Credits
Hollywood Food Coalition Thanksgiving Dinner
Kreung L.A. Free Chicken Rice Porridge
L.A. Boys and Girls Club - Lincoln Heights Grocery Distribution
LACCEA Annual Turkey Giveaway
L.A. County Parks Free Meal Programs
- Website
-
- Share via
-
-
Latino Resource Organization Weekly Food Distribution
Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion Food Distribution Site
Long Beach Community Table Food Bank
Mad Collective Grocery Pick Up and Meal Assistance
- Website
-
- Share via
-
-
MegaFEAST L.A. Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
Mid East Eats Free Food Kits
New Economics for Women Food Distribution
The People's Free Food Drive-Thru
Produce in the Park
Southern California Crossroads Gardena Food Distribution
Southern California Crossroads Watts Food Distribution
St. Francis Center Food Distribution
The Stillman Center Salvation Army Food Pantry
Together We Thrive Farmers Markets
- Website
-
- Share via
-
-