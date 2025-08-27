L.A.’s underground coffee scene is booming. 9 places to check out IYKYK events

On the corner of East 4th Street and South Evergreen Avenue on a recent Friday night in Boyle Heights, a large crowd gathered in front of Picaresca Barra de Café swaying to the syncopated beats of Los Chicos del Mambo. Near the band, Natalia Lara of Tortas Ahogadas El Águila filled birote salado rolls from Gusto Bread with carnitas. But the main event was underway inside the cafe: a latte art throwdown.

Throwdowns, special menus, omakases, pop-ups, speakeasies and out-of-the-box events are part of L.A.’s growing underground coffee scene. And they might be the best way to tap into what’s happening in the world of coffee. Cuppings, signature drink service and guest barista takeovers add to the diversity and creativity of these coffee experiences, which keep evolving.

“Each one is offering something special and has varying approaches with some very limited coffees or methods,” says Mikey Muench of Senses Café Projects, a pop-up that has made its way around Los Angeles from the Lasita window in Far East Plaza in Chinatown to restaurants, breweries and cafes such as Homage Brewing, Canary Test, Ondo, HIGTE and Woon.

Senses Café Projects allows Meunch to explore the coffees he enjoys drinking and to experiment with new tools and brew methods, he says. He focuses on pour-overs. “It’s my personal favorite way to enjoy coffee,” says Muench. “I am also experimenting with the nostalgic flavors of my childhood. I’m half Thai and half German. The majority of the beverage ideas and components are inspired by my Asian heritage.”

Yasuo Ishii, founder of leading-edge Tokyo roaster Leaves Coffee, was a guest brewer at Kumquat Coffee downtown last March. Other barista guest appearances at Kumquat have included brewers from Fritz Coffee in Seoul and Ditta Arigianale in Florence.

A few hard-to-get reservation-only coffee omakases also have popped up in L.A., such as Nobu Coffee at Courage Piano Lounge in Gardena, serving coffee hand-poured into a fabric Nel filter in a traditional Japanese kissaten style. Tangible Gratitude serves by reservation only a five-course sensory tasting experience in its Hermosa Beach design studio for $125 per person.

Strategic planning unlocks access. Follow coffee experts, specialty roasters and professional baristas from the high-profile competition circuit on social media; they often drop breadcrumbs to the next opportunity.

Keep up with the 2025 U.S. Coffee in Good Spirits Champion Jerry Truong , for example. He recently guest-bartended special shifts at Hollywood cocktail bar Night on Earth and Johnny’s Bar in Highland Park to serve his competition-winning coffee cocktails. Other key players include Frank La of Be Bright; Kay Cheon of Dune Coffee Roasters in Santa Barbara; World Barista Champion Michael Phillips of Blue Bottle; and consultant Jaymie Lao .

In addition to cafes, restaurants and farmers markets, coffee events are spilling into culinary festivals, art galleries and retail stores around the city. Automaker Rivian recently invited Cheon to make coffee with his Slayer espresso machine on the back of an R1T truck in its Venice showroom garden. The cafe kiosk at fashion brand Goodfight’s Historic Filipinotown shop has become a favorite destination for the coffee community.

“Coffee pop-ups are happening all the time in Los Angeles where your favorite baristas can express their ideas, and coffee folks, professionals and enthusiasts can celebrate coffee in ways you just don’t see in cafes every day,” says Lao.

Here are nine places where you can check out previews of yet-to-open cafes, guest baristas serving rare coffees, special pop-up menus or multicourse tastings.