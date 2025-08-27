L.A.’s underground coffee scene is booming. 9 places to check out IYKYK events
On the corner of East 4th Street and South Evergreen Avenue on a recent Friday night in Boyle Heights, a large crowd gathered in front of Picaresca Barra de Café swaying to the syncopated beats of Los Chicos del Mambo. Near the band, Natalia Lara of Tortas Ahogadas El Águila filled birote salado rolls from Gusto Bread with carnitas. But the main event was underway inside the cafe: a latte art throwdown.
Throwdowns, special menus, omakases, pop-ups, speakeasies and out-of-the-box events are part of L.A.’s growing underground coffee scene. And they might be the best way to tap into what’s happening in the world of coffee. Cuppings, signature drink service and guest barista takeovers add to the diversity and creativity of these coffee experiences, which keep evolving.
“Each one is offering something special and has varying approaches with some very limited coffees or methods,” says Mikey Muench of Senses Café Projects, a pop-up that has made its way around Los Angeles from the Lasita window in Far East Plaza in Chinatown to restaurants, breweries and cafes such as Homage Brewing, Canary Test, Ondo, HIGTE and Woon.
Senses Café Projects allows Meunch to explore the coffees he enjoys drinking and to experiment with new tools and brew methods, he says. He focuses on pour-overs. “It’s my personal favorite way to enjoy coffee,” says Muench. “I am also experimenting with the nostalgic flavors of my childhood. I’m half Thai and half German. The majority of the beverage ideas and components are inspired by my Asian heritage.”
Yasuo Ishii, founder of leading-edge Tokyo roaster Leaves Coffee, was a guest brewer at Kumquat Coffee downtown last March. Other barista guest appearances at Kumquat have included brewers from Fritz Coffee in Seoul and Ditta Arigianale in Florence.
A few hard-to-get reservation-only coffee omakases also have popped up in L.A., such as Nobu Coffee at Courage Piano Lounge in Gardena, serving coffee hand-poured into a fabric Nel filter in a traditional Japanese kissaten style. Tangible Gratitude serves by reservation only a five-course sensory tasting experience in its Hermosa Beach design studio for $125 per person.
Strategic planning unlocks access. Follow coffee experts, specialty roasters and professional baristas from the high-profile competition circuit on social media; they often drop breadcrumbs to the next opportunity.
Keep up with the 2025 U.S. Coffee in Good Spirits Champion Jerry Truong, for example. He recently guest-bartended special shifts at Hollywood cocktail bar Night on Earth and Johnny’s Bar in Highland Park to serve his competition-winning coffee cocktails. Other key players include Frank La of Be Bright; Kay Cheon of Dune Coffee Roasters in Santa Barbara; World Barista Champion Michael Phillips of Blue Bottle; and consultant Jaymie Lao.
In addition to cafes, restaurants and farmers markets, coffee events are spilling into culinary festivals, art galleries and retail stores around the city. Automaker Rivian recently invited Cheon to make coffee with his Slayer espresso machine on the back of an R1T truck in its Venice showroom garden. The cafe kiosk at fashion brand Goodfight’s Historic Filipinotown shop has become a favorite destination for the coffee community.
“Coffee pop-ups are happening all the time in Los Angeles where your favorite baristas can express their ideas, and coffee folks, professionals and enthusiasts can celebrate coffee in ways you just don’t see in cafes every day,” says Lao.
Here are nine places where you can check out previews of yet-to-open cafes, guest baristas serving rare coffees, special pop-up menus or multicourse tastings.
Cuppings and competitions at Kumquat
Champion takeovers at Be Bright
Be Bright’s second location will open in Koreatown by the end of this year. Watch for announcements for more special coffee takeovers and events at both cafes. “We will definitely have barista takeovers there as well and hopefully do more omakase-style events at the Koreatown location,” says La.
Three Books Coffee at York Manor Market
Will Shadley of Three Books Coffee has brought his coffee concept to York Manor Market several times. At each Three Books pop-up, Shadley chooses books to correspond with each coffee. “You pick a coffee based on the three pieces of physical media in front of you. There are no tasting notes, just a small library card with a few phrases on how the coffee might make you feel,” says Shadley. He recently also created a set menu of culinary-focused drinks at Echo Park bar La Fe and is planning events at Noun Coffee in Marina Del Rey. Three Books Coffee will be serving pour-overs at the next York Manor Market on Sunday.
Pour Sport and Senses Café Project at Woon
Senses Café Project has also made an appearance during Woon brunch and will again in September. Muench served drinks including a Phuket-inspired Hong Kong coffee made with beans from Picaresca. “Woon began as a pop-up business in 2014, so we know how important pop-ups are to the community,” says Woon owner Keegan Fong. “Collabs are a really fun way to bring new audiences together and try new and fun things!”
Moim Coffee at Solarc Brewing
Guest brewers show up at Moim too. Han has also taken Moim on the road, brewing coffee at the Goodfight store in Historic Filipinotown and at Café 2001 in the Arts District as he prepares to open a permanent café in 2026.
A barista 'Super Bowl' at Mandarin Coffee Stand
Bak organized the recent pop-up at the soon-to-open new Mandarin Coffee Stand location, which is scheduled to launch in September in East Pasadena.
Bean Bar at Hollywood Farmers Market
Special guests at Wynd Coffee & Art Gallery
“These events bring fresh energy to the industry to keep pushing the bar,” says Kim. “And we think it allows the public to experience coffee in new and exciting ways. Our goal is to help people see coffee not just as a daily drink, but as an integral part of life and culture.” Follow Wynd on Instagram to find out where it will be serving coffee next and for news about the reopening of the Virgil Avenue cafe.
Throwdowns at Picaresca Barra de Café
Abularach and Hoyos spread the word about their latte art throwdown on social media and with posters designed by tattoo artist Jesse Jaramillo. “This was another way for us and our staff to help our community. The ICE raids have taken an emotional toll on all of us. So collectively we have been looking for ways to help each other,” says Abularach. “We asked Yoshawn Smith from the barista training company the Pour Up L.A. to be our emcee. He is a super talented barista and entertainer.”