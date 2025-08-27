Advertisement
A woman pours coffee
Sherry Gao, owner of Pasadena’s Mandarin Coffee Stand, hosts occasional after-hours pop-ups and is about to open a second location in East Pasadena.
(Stephanie Brejio / Los Angeles Times)
Food

L.A.’s underground coffee scene is booming. 9 places to check out IYKYK events

By Julie Wolfson

On the corner of East 4th Street and South Evergreen Avenue on a recent Friday night in Boyle Heights, a large crowd gathered in front of Picaresca Barra de Café swaying to the syncopated beats of Los Chicos del Mambo. Near the band, Natalia Lara of Tortas Ahogadas El Águila filled birote salado rolls from Gusto Bread with carnitas. But the main event was underway inside the cafe: a latte art throwdown.

Throwdowns, special menus, omakases, pop-ups, speakeasies and out-of-the-box events are part of L.A.’s growing underground coffee scene. And they might be the best way to tap into what’s happening in the world of coffee. Cuppings, signature drink service and guest barista takeovers add to the diversity and creativity of these coffee experiences, which keep evolving.

“Each one is offering something special and has varying approaches with some very limited coffees or methods,” says Mikey Muench of Senses Café Projects, a pop-up that has made its way around Los Angeles from the Lasita window in Far East Plaza in Chinatown to restaurants, breweries and cafes such as Homage Brewing, Canary Test, Ondo, HIGTE and Woon.

row of coffee shops

Food

Best coffee city in the world? Los Angeles

Find the best cafes, freshest brews and your favorite beans in the coffee-shop capital of the world.

Senses Café Projects allows Meunch to explore the coffees he enjoys drinking and to experiment with new tools and brew methods, he says. He focuses on pour-overs. “It’s my personal favorite way to enjoy coffee,” says Muench. “I am also experimenting with the nostalgic flavors of my childhood. I’m half Thai and half German. The majority of the beverage ideas and components are inspired by my Asian heritage.”

Yasuo Ishii, founder of leading-edge Tokyo roaster Leaves Coffee, was a guest brewer at Kumquat Coffee downtown last March. Other barista guest appearances at Kumquat have included brewers from Fritz Coffee in Seoul and Ditta Arigianale in Florence.

A few hard-to-get reservation-only coffee omakases also have popped up in L.A., such as Nobu Coffee at Courage Piano Lounge in Gardena, serving coffee hand-poured into a fabric Nel filter in a traditional Japanese kissaten style. Tangible Gratitude serves by reservation only a five-course sensory tasting experience in its Hermosa Beach design studio for $125 per person.

Strategic planning unlocks access. Follow coffee experts, specialty roasters and professional baristas from the high-profile competition circuit on social media; they often drop breadcrumbs to the next opportunity.

Keep up with the 2025 U.S. Coffee in Good Spirits Champion Jerry Truong, for example. He recently guest-bartended special shifts at Hollywood cocktail bar Night on Earth and Johnny’s Bar in Highland Park to serve his competition-winning coffee cocktails. Other key players include Frank La of Be Bright; Kay Cheon of Dune Coffee Roasters in Santa Barbara; World Barista Champion Michael Phillips of Blue Bottle; and consultant Jaymie Lao.

In addition to cafes, restaurants and farmers markets, coffee events are spilling into culinary festivals, art galleries and retail stores around the city. Automaker Rivian recently invited Cheon to make coffee with his Slayer espresso machine on the back of an R1T truck in its Venice showroom garden. The cafe kiosk at fashion brand Goodfight’s Historic Filipinotown shop has become a favorite destination for the coffee community.

“Coffee pop-ups are happening all the time in Los Angeles where your favorite baristas can express their ideas, and coffee folks, professionals and enthusiasts can celebrate coffee in ways you just don’t see in cafes every day,” says Lao.

Here are nine places where you can check out previews of yet-to-open cafes, guest baristas serving rare coffees, special pop-up menus or multicourse tastings.

Cuppings and competitions at Kumquat

Downtown L.A. Coffee $
By Julie Wolfson
Kumquat regularly brews coffees from award-winning global roasters at its Highland Park and DTLA cafes. It also owns and operates cafe and roaster Loquat and bakery Fondry. Look for announcements from Kumquat about its many bar takeovers and events. There was a line down the block at the downtown location when the founders of Fritz Coffee from Seoul offered a pop-up menu of coffee and baked goods to raise money for L.A. fire relief. In recent months, guest baristas included: Anthony Douglas, the 2022 World Barista Champion; three-time Italian Barista Champion Francesco Sanapo of Ditta Artiginale in Florence; and Yasuo Ishii and Miho Hariu of Leaves Coffee in Tokyo. A recent cupping by reservation featured Hacienda La Esmeralda, an award-winning washed geisha that fetched the highest price ever — $30,204 per kilo —at the Best of Panama auction.
Champion takeovers at Be Bright

Fairfax Coffee $
Laura Coe, guest barista at Be Bright Coffee.
(Julie Wolfson / For The Times)
By Julie Wolfson
This independent family-owned coffee company began as a residency at weekly downtown food fest Smorgasburg and opened a café in Hollywood next to the Groundlings Theatre. Owner Frank La won the U.S. Barista Championship in 2024; earned a spot at the world competition that year in Busan, Korea; and forged relationships with fellow barista champions. Recent bar takeovers at Be Bright include Laura Coe, Brewers Cup Champion of Spain; 2025 U.S. Brewer Champion Justin Bull; and April Brewer Cup Champion Christian Bak. “We want to highlight the barista profession, whether or not they work with us,” he says. “There are so many talented baristas out there and if they have coffees and recipes they want to share with our guests, they are welcome to do so. It’s also nice to have different perspectives on coffee because at the end of the day coffee is so multifaceted and deserves to be shared.”

Be Bright’s second location will open in Koreatown by the end of this year. Watch for announcements for more special coffee takeovers and events at both cafes. “We will definitely have barista takeovers there as well and hopefully do more omakase-style events at the Koreatown location,” says La.
Three Books Coffee at York Manor Market

Highland Park Public market
Coffee service at Three Books pairs books with coffee drinks.
(Simon Chae)
By Julie Wolfson
York Manor was built in 1913, was once a church, and is now an event space where Maria Galindo and Garret Gooch host their monthly York Manor Market. This shopping event brings together artisans, designers and culinary vendors with new and vintage items, ceramics, flowers and, of course, coffee. “One of the best things about starting our market a year and a half ago has been working with all the incredible coffee vendors,” says Galindo. “Some of them have gone on to do amazing residencies and open their own bricks-and-mortars.” The Philippine-inspired specialty coffee company Boondocks started at York Manor Market and now has a café space in Westwood. Bent Coffee and Cherry Brew have also served coffee during the market.

Will Shadley of Three Books Coffee has brought his coffee concept to York Manor Market several times. At each Three Books pop-up, Shadley chooses books to correspond with each coffee. “You pick a coffee based on the three pieces of physical media in front of you. There are no tasting notes, just a small library card with a few phrases on how the coffee might make you feel,” says Shadley. He recently also created a set menu of culinary-focused drinks at Echo Park bar La Fe and is planning events at Noun Coffee in Marina Del Rey. Three Books Coffee will be serving pour-overs at the next York Manor Market on Sunday.
Pour Sport and Senses Café Project at Woon

Historic Filipinotown Chinese $$
Pour Sport coffee pop-up at Woon Kitchen.
(Julie Wolfson / For The Times)
By Julie Wolfson
Woon in Pasadena began serving brunch in May with several weekend services featuring Pour Sport Coffee, founded by Monica Jo. On the Pour Sport menu: pour-over coffee, almond jelly cold brew with honey cold foam, and vibrant matcha yuzu tonic. Jo left a fashion job at Guess at the end of 2023 and formerly worked at Go Get ‘Em Tiger, learning coffee from the ground up, and at Woon’s original location. She serves GGET beans for Pour Sport to make her favorite espresso tonics and affogatos.

Senses Café Project has also made an appearance during Woon brunch and will again in September. Muench served drinks including a Phuket-inspired Hong Kong coffee made with beans from Picaresca. “Woon began as a pop-up business in 2014, so we know how important pop-ups are to the community,” says Woon owner Keegan Fong. “Collabs are a really fun way to bring new audiences together and try new and fun things!”
Moim Coffee at Solarc Brewing

Glassell Park Craft Brewery
Joe Han, founder of Moim Coffee.
(Julie Wolfson / For The Times)
By Julie Wolfson
Joe Han of Moim Coffee sets up shop in the wonderland of fermented beverages that is Solarc Brewing in Glassell Park. Solarc makes space for Han to serve Moim’s pour-over menu, a rotating list of espresso drinks and specialty beverages. The name Moim translates to “gathering” in Korean. Han says his initial idea was to focus on the gathering of people to drink coffee together and highlight details about the farmers who grow and harvest the beans. “I just try to keep it simple,” he says. “I want three things. I want [coffee] to be sweet, I want there to be good clarity, and I want it to be balanced.”

Guest brewers show up at Moim too. Han has also taken Moim on the road, brewing coffee at the Goodfight store in Historic Filipinotown and at Café 2001 in the Arts District as he prepares to open a permanent café in 2026.
A barista 'Super Bowl' at Mandarin Coffee Stand

Pasadena Coffee
The line at Mandarin Coffee Stand in Pasadena for a recent coffee event.
(Sherry Gao)
By Julie Wolfson
Most days, a long line trails through the historic Burlington Arcade in Pasadena, leading to Mandarin Coffee Stand. Owner Sherry Gao occasionally hosts an after-hours coffee pop-up with her set menu of beverages and snacks for enthusiastic fans. During this summer’s Coffee Fest, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, champion baristas from across the city and around the world — including Christian Bak, Jaymie Lao, Frank La, Joe Han, Laura Coe and Iohan Orum (the “Super Bowl” of coffee) — joined Gao to serve signature drinks and fresh pastries.

Bak organized the recent pop-up at the soon-to-open new Mandarin Coffee Stand location, which is scheduled to launch in September in East Pasadena.
Bean Bar at Hollywood Farmers Market

Hollywood Farmers Market
Bean Bar at the Hollywood Farmers Market.
Bean Bar at the Hollywood Farmers Market.
(Julie Wolfson / For The Times)
By Julie Wolfson
The next coffee superstar just might be at a local farmers market. The founder of Blue Bottle, James Freeman, began hand-brewing coffee in 2003 at the Ferry Building Farmers Market in San Francisco before launching his global coffee company. Throughout Los Angeles County, farmers markets not only connect us with local produce, but also food vendors and beverage companies. There may be no better way to start a Sunday morning than with a drip coffee or iced Honey Boo Bear oat milk latte from Bean Bar at the Hollywood Farmers Market. Both are crafted and served with warm hospitality by owner Sabrina Ford and her sister Alison Ford. (Also, carrying the cute bear bottle around the market is likely to spark a conversation with market goers about where to get one.) Ford started Bean Bar in 2023 and held its first event at the Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park. “We have been roasting our own beans since April, partnering with Unbound Brews, a micro roaster in Mid-City. The owner there, Jon Muth, is amazing!” Bean Bar is available for events, and its coffees are served at Alta restaurant and Adams Wine Shop.
Throwdowns at Picaresca Barra de Café

Boyle Heights Mexican American Coffee
A recent latte art throwdown at Picaresca Barra de Café in Boyle Heights.
(Julie Wolfson / For The Times)
The crowd at Picaresca’s recent latte art throwdown showed how popular the cafe has become among coffee enthusiasts. Owners Leo Abularach and Elisa Hoyos hosted competitors and spectators by planning an exuberant party complete with a live band and their favorite torta pop-up. “We want to plan a latte art throwdown each year,” says Abularach. “Our next event will probably be a poetry night for Día de los Muertos, and we are starting to plan a special menu for the holidays.”

Abularach and Hoyos spread the word about their latte art throwdown on social media and with posters designed by tattoo artist Jesse Jaramillo. “This was another way for us and our staff to help our community. The ICE raids have taken an emotional toll on all of us. So collectively we have been looking for ways to help each other,” says Abularach. “We asked Yoshawn Smith from the barista training company the Pour Up L.A. to be our emcee. He is a super talented barista and entertainer.”
