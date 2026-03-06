Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
In Long Beach, Ammatoli is offering a special iftar spread throughout Ramadan.
(Shelby Moore)
Food

8 halal restaurants to break your fast during Ramadan

By Angela Osorio

Ramadan is in full swing in Los Angeles, where a community of hundreds of thousands of Muslims is observing a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection and service. With the unfolding war in the Middle East, the holiday holds even more significance for locals with ties to the region.

The Islamic holiday began Feb. 17 and ends March 19, during which observers fast from dawn to sunset to foster discipline, self-control and gratitude. Observers break their daily fast with an iftar, a festive meal shared with loved ones after sunset. Many also rise before dawn for a suhoor meal.

Halal, which translates to “permissible” in Arabic, pertains to the type of meat and the way it’s prepared. Pork and its byproducts are not allowed, and a Muslim must slaughter the animal while invoking the name of Allah. The animal must also be healthy and blood should be completely drained after slaughter.

This Ramadan season, several L.A. restaurants are offering late-night hours, special iftar menus and discounts for the holiday.

Advertisement

“The demand for iftar and halal food is skyrocketing,” said Assad Shalhoub, a member of MENA Creator Club, a community group for Middle Eastern and North African content creators that organized an iftar gathering at West Adams’ Maydan Market. “I think a lot of people are becoming more proud of their culture and their heritage, and with that comes a lot of people seeking things like this.”

Here are eight halal restaurants to break fast and share a meal with loved ones during Ramadan.

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Al Watan Halal Tandoori

Hawthorne Indian $
From left, Biryani, chicken tikka and naan from Al Watan.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Al Watan’s iftar buffet ($24 per person) feels like a homestyle family dinner, with silver platters of traditional Indian and Pakistani dishes like creamed lentils, tandoori chicken and fluffy sesame naan, along with fresh dates and rice pudding lined up on a red tablecloth. There’s ample seating weekdays after sundown, making it a tranquil, intimate getaway to break fast on your own or with a group. Al Watan also offers catering, an on-site prayer room and a separate dining space for families and small parties. Specialty dishes include the nehari, a spicy beef curry, and maghaz masala, bits of cow brain cooked with herbs and spices.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Ammatolí

Long Beach Middle Eastern $$
LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 03: Clockwise from bottom left: ouzi lamb chops with aromatic basmati rice, green peas, carrots, toasted nuts, cucumber and yogurt salad; shishbarak - dumplings filled with spiced ground meat, cooked in a creamy yogurt sauce with Aleppo pepper; fatet dajaj - spiced chicken layered over crispy toasted pita bread and garlic yogurt sauce, garnished with toasted almonds and pomegranate seeds; six-way mezza, hummus, spicy hummus, roasted beet hummus, foul, falafel at Ammatoli in Long Beach, CA on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
A 2026 James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality, Ammatoli is recognized for its dreamy Levantine cooking and vibrant, Mediterranean-style interior. Founded in 2018 by Jordanian chef Dima Habibeh, the restaurant in downtown Long Beach is offering a special iftar menu ($75 per person) featuring amar al-deen or tamer Hindi juice, lentil soup, a mezza spread (kibbeh, jibneh sambousek, hummus), salad (tabbouleh or fattoush), a main dish (ouzi lamb chops, mloukhieh or mashawi) and dessert (muhalabia).
Show more Show less
Route Details

IHOP Tujunga

Tujunga American $
TUJUNGA, CA - MAY 04: Some of the items from the Halal menu at IHOP include (clockwise from bottom): chicken and waffles, classic burger, tilapia Florentine and the pancake combo with halal turkey bacon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Tujunga, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Halal eaters come from miles away to dine at this IHOP in Tujunga, which offers a year-round halal menu, a three-course iftar meal ($23.99 per person) and 24-hour service on Fridays and Saturdays during Ramadan. Mohammad Ashraf, owner of the Tujunga franchise and previously of one in Fullerton, petitioned the corporation to launch a halal menu so Muslims like himself could enjoy the diner’s classic menu items. In 2012, he launched a full halal menu at the Tujunga location, featuring chicken strips, steak burgers and breakfast plates. For iftar, the restaurant is offering a three-course special featuring an appetizer (two chicken strips, onion rings or mozzarella sticks), entree (salmon, chicken quesadilla, fisherman platter or classic chicken sandwich) and dessert (three cinnamon dippers).
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mandi House

Westwood Middle Eastern $$
Platter number one at House of Mandi in Westwood
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Originally based in Anaheim, Mandi House moved to Westwood in 2024, claiming to be the first authentic Yemeni restaurant in the city. The restaurant serves large platters of mandi — consisting of chicken, lamb, rice and spices — for groups of up to 18 people. They also serve authentic Yemeni dishes like hrada, a stew with shredded lamb and beef mixed with fenugreek, and lamb haneeth, tender meat slow cooked in a tandoor oven. For Ramadan, Mandi is offering a daily iftar buffet ($40 per person) featuring a soup and salad bar, appetizers, and six rotating dishes from their menu served in gold platters, along with juice, coffee and tea. Mandi offers low, cushioned seating around a center table for a communal dining setting, as well as a prayer corner and mats for those who wish to pray before or after a meal. The interior is decorated with crescent moons, burning incense, ornate lamps and gold LED lights. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m on weekends for Ramadan, and the iftar buffet is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Maydan LA

West Adams Global $$
Los Angeles, CA - October 01: The Pozole from Malena at Maydan Market on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
(Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Rose Previte started Maydan in Washington, D.C. in 2017, with a vision to create a space for loved ones to bond over a meal. Last fall, Previte opened Maydan Market in a 1,600-square-foot food hall in West Adams, featuring five food concepts across Afro-Mexican, Zapotec and Thai cuisines. At Maydan L.A., toward the back of the food hall, chefs cook over the fire in a large hearth that allows for 360-degree viewing of roasted meats and vegetables. For Ramadan, inspired by her Lebanese background, as well as other Middle Eastern and North African cuisines, Maydan is serving a smaller version of its traditional tawle tasting menu ($70 per person) with hummus and a tangy walnut casik spread, chicken shish taouk, lamb shish and smoky oyster mushroom kebabs, a plate of mouneh, cyprus-style halloumi (brined cheese) and more.
Show more Show less
Route Details

New York Chicken and Gyro

Canoga Park Mediterranean $
An order of Drip wings from New York Chicken and Gyro.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
New York Chicken and Gyro aims to bring the late-night halal street food experience to L.A. with juicy cheeseburgers, stuffed gyro and generous platters of chicken, lamb and falafel. Open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, the family-owned mini-chain has five locations across L.A. County. Although the restaurant is not offering Ramadan specials, happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. with discounted dishes, including a chicken falafel sandwich for just $9.99.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Simpang Asia

Palms Indonesian $
An iced drink on a table next to banana leaf-wrapped nasi bungkus with chicken curry and beef rendang
(Dua Anjum / For The Times)
By Angela Osorio
The halal South Asian restaurant started as a grocery store in Palms in 2002, founded by an Indonesian couple selling products from their homeland. Leni Kumalasari and Welly Effendy later turned the market into a casual dining spot with affordable Indonesian food catered to college students. Now, with an additional location in Venice, Simpang continues serving colorful plates of traditional Indonesian dishes like nasi kuning, chicken satay, egg noodles, tender beef stew and woku branzino in a vibrant setting decorated with indoor plants and an elephant mural. Simpang is also offering a free dessert for Ramadan — just mention “Iftar Delight.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Urban Skillet

North Hollywood Burgers Chicken Wings $
A hamburger with lettuce, halal bacon and cheese.
(Dua Anjum / For The Times)
By Angela Osorio
Owner and Pakistan-born Mohammad Azeem Farooq purchased Urban Skillet in 2015 and rebranded it with a halal menu, before opening a location in North Hollywood in 2018, followed by two more in Northridge and Santa Monica. Now the chain has franchise locations across Southern California, Minnesota and Texas, all known for its variety of juicy, half-pound halal burgers featuring turkey bacon, Nashville-style fried chicken and sunny-side up eggs, in addition to grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken wings, all-beef hot dogs and loaded fries. Urban Skillet is offering a 20% discount during Ramadan, valid from 5 to 8 p.m. Use code iftar20 for takeout orders.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement