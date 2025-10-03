12 creepy L.A. bars and restaurants to visit to get in the Halloween spirit

Let’s be honest: The highlight of most holidays, including Halloween, is the food and drinks involved. While we might not be able to trick-or-treat as adults (at least not without kids in tow), we can take advantage of spooky pop-up bars and restaurants that bring our nightmares to life in immersive settings complete with costumes, creepy cocktails, seasonal plates and ghoulish decor.

Whether you’re looking to sip infused tea at a cannabis-friendly costume party, test your horror knowledge while chowing down on apocalyptic pizza or join a multi-course feast inspired by Korean ghost stories, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween all month long in L.A.

