12 creepy L.A. bars and restaurants to visit to get in the Halloween spirit
-
-
- Share via
Let’s be honest: The highlight of most holidays, including Halloween, is the food and drinks involved. While we might not be able to trick-or-treat as adults (at least not without kids in tow), we can take advantage of spooky pop-up bars and restaurants that bring our nightmares to life in immersive settings complete with costumes, creepy cocktails, seasonal plates and ghoulish decor.
Whether you’re looking to sip infused tea at a cannabis-friendly costume party, test your horror knowledge while chowing down on apocalyptic pizza or join a multi-course feast inspired by Korean ghost stories, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween all month long in L.A.
Showing Places
A Mad Hatter's High Tea at The Artist Tree
West Hollywood Dispensary
On Sunday, Oct. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., the lounge inside the Artist Tree will be revamped into a mischievous wonderland for its Mad Hatter’s High Tea, a cannabis-friendly Halloween celebration where guests will sip infused teas alongside pastries, savory sandwiches, fruit and cannabis cookies from Big Pete’s Treats. Patrons who dress in costume will have the opportunity to win prizes. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased online.
Show more Show less
Tremble Club at Bamboo Club
Long Beach Cocktail Bar
Long Beach tiki bar the Bamboo Club is reprising its annual Tremble Club Halloween pop-up through Nov. 2, with spooky decor that involves moody lighting, a trellis of Michael Myers masks, cobwebs in every corner and a deep-sea diving skeleton who greets you at the door. The cocktail menu was been similarly transformed with creepy concoctions such as Creature Feature, a tropical rum drink that swirls black with activated charcoal, and the Tiki Tiki Toil and Trouble bowl with spiced rum, gin, bitters, orange, pineapple, lemon, ginger and orgeat. The food menu remains the same, with pan-Asian-inspired bar food including a crispy chicken sandwich with pineapple teriyaki sauce and Thai tea crème brûlée. Reservations for the pop-up are encouraged and parties are limited to two hours once seated.
Show more Show less
Black Lagoon at the Corner Door
Culver City Cocktails American $$
The annual Halloween pop-up from hospitality industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage has locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico and is touching down in three L.A. bars throughout the month of October. Head to the Corner Door through Nov. 2 for immersive decor and themed cocktails including the Nocturna Colada with rum, coffee liqueur, passion fruit, coconut, pineapple and cardamom bitters and served in a ghostly mug. The menu also includes a non-alcoholic option, Death’s Door, with pineapple, miso falernum, lime, soda and a spirit alternative.
Show more Show less
Black Lagoon at Melrose Umbrella Co.
Fairfax Cocktails American $$
Find the immersive Halloween pop-up series from industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage at three bars across L.A. this October, including Melrose Umbrella Co. Expect a ghoulish atmosphere and cocktails conceived especially for the season, including Griselda’s revenge with gin, white vermouth, mango liqueur, tarragon, lemon, Thai spice bitters and soda. The bar will serve its regular food menus, with a breakfast burrito and tacos offered during the day and a dinner menu with ceviche, charcuterie and steak frites.
Show more Show less
The Obscure Distillery & Cocktail Experience
Downtown L.A. Cocktails $$
This guided experience in the Arts District embraces a mystical atmosphere year-round with a candlelit, spirit-fueled setting. Each ticket affords you six drinks, including three house distillates and three original cocktails, with live art and storytelling throughout. Taste the original menu by selecting Season 1 when purchasing tickets, or try Season 2 with six new pours and a fresh story, or Season 3, a just-released continuation of the lore with new surprises. All-black attire is encouraged and each session lasts two hours. Food can be purchased at the New Orleans-inspired, open-air cafe the Rising Sun next door.
Show more Show less
Black Lagoon at the Ordinarie
Long Beach Cocktails American $$
The Black Lagoon, an immersive Halloween pop-up that takes over bars across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is touching down in Long Beach at the Ordinarie, where you can expect eerie decor and creative cocktails inspired by spooky season, including the Corpse Flower with tequila, ube, banana liqueur, lime and sherry. The theme extends to the tavern’s food menu, including pumpkin soup, a pickled beets salad and a French dip sandwich with braised beef and garlic aioli.
Show more Show less
Halloween Gwishin Dinner Experience at Openaire
Koreatown Californian $$
On Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 31, to Sunday, Nov. 2, the greenhouse-style restaurant from chef Josiah Citrin is hosting the Gwishin Dinner Experience, a multi-course Korean- and French-inspired feast with cocktail pairings that inspired by Korean folklore and ghost legends. Throughout the meal, magicians and illusionists will keep guests entertained with levitation, mentalism and tricks. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased via OpenTable.
Show more Show less
Pete's Spookeasy
Huntington Beach Cocktails American $$
The normally surf-themed bar at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa has transformed into Pete’s Spookeasy for the month of October with Halloween-themed decor, food and drinks. Order mains such as Pasta from the Black Lagoon, with squid ink spaghetti, sautéed shrimp, lobster cream sauce, roasted tomato, asparagus and micro parsley, plus starters including “Bugs” in Stinky Cheese with whipped goat cheese, dates, marzipan “grubs,” figs, hot honey, micro thyme and crackers. Seasonal cocktails include Hex on the Beach, with rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut and nutmeg, and BooBerry Margarita, with tequila, fresh blackberries, lemon and lime juice, agave and a black salt rim.
Show more Show less
Uncle Ollie's Penthouse
Downtown L.A. Dive Bars $
The raucous Skidrokyo bar always feels like a house party, with guests given a reusable red Solo cup upon entry and poles built into the bar for strip and burlesque performances. Already decorated with mismatched furniture that leans outlandish and macabre, Uncle Ollie’s Penthouse is going all out for the month of October with a full slate of events, including DJ and dance nights, arcade and pinball games and a photo booth.
Show more Show less
Weary Livers
Santa Monica Speakeasy Bar $
Every night feels like Halloween at Weary Livers, a Santa Monica speakeasy outfitted with moody lighting, vintage portraits and chandeliers. A Monster Mash karaoke night will be held every Friday in October, with performers encouraged to dress in costume. Beginning the second week of October, the bar will launch its Haunt & Hearth holiday pop-up that blends horror and holiday themes in cocktails such as Naughty But Nice (smoked soju, orange, ginger and cranberry) and the Blood Moon (tequila soju, chamoy rim, black salt, lime, coconut cream, triple sec). The month will culminate with a singles costume party on Oct. 31.
Show more Show less
The 4th Horseman
Long Beach Pizza Craft Beer $$
Every day feels like Halloween at this apocalyptic-themed pizzeria and bar in Long Beach that regularly hosts horror-themed trivia and comedy shows. The 4th Horseman kicked off the month with a limited pizza made in collaboration with the Queen Mary called Ghost Ship (tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated flank steak, black garlic confit, crispy fried onions, smoked ghost pepper aioli) that’s available the first week of October, but spooky celebrations will continue with horror films played around the clock on four giant TVs and a demented game of bingo on Oct. 21.
Show more Show less
1010 Wine
Inglewood Wine Bars $$
The Inglewood wine bar from longtime locals and sisters LeAnn and Leslie Jones is celebrating Halloween with Brunch After Dark on Friday, Oct. 31, with its full brunch menu available for dinner, as well as spooky wine cocktails.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.
No matching entries.
Please reset filters to see all entries.
Top