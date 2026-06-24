10 wonderful places to eat in an ever-changing Hong Kong

For those of us raised on the great Chinese restaurants of L.A.’s San Gabriel Valley, a visit to Hong Kong can feel familiar. Here you can eat at the restaurant that originated milk tea and popularized the pork-chop bun. Or go on an egg tart crawl at one excellent bakery after another and discover just how flaky the pastry can get. But even an experienced SGV eater can be blown away by the variety, depth and sophistication of the restaurant scene. Not only because of the history of the region’s cuisine, which of course goes back centuries, but for the way a new generation of chefs — including some who have returned to Hong Kong after cooking abroad — are bringing their own modern perspectives to classic recipes and creating new dishes that could very well become classics in the decades to come.

Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far. Read All The Guides

Use the guide below as a starting point for your own explorations in a city with thousands of wonderful places to eat.