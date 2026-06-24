10 wonderful places to eat in an ever-changing Hong Kong
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For those of us raised on the great Chinese restaurants of L.A.’s San Gabriel Valley, a visit to Hong Kong can feel familiar. Here you can eat at the restaurant that originated milk tea and popularized the pork-chop bun. Or go on an egg tart crawl at one excellent bakery after another and discover just how flaky the pastry can get. But even an experienced SGV eater can be blown away by the variety, depth and sophistication of the restaurant scene. Not only because of the history of the region’s cuisine, which of course goes back centuries, but for the way a new generation of chefs — including some who have returned to Hong Kong after cooking abroad — are bringing their own modern perspectives to classic recipes and creating new dishes that could very well become classics in the decades to come.
Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far.
Use the guide below as a starting point for your own explorations in a city with thousands of wonderful places to eat.
Bakehouse
Bakehouse - 16 Kai Chiu Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Ho Lee Fook
3-5 Elgin St., SoHo, Hong Kong
Kwan Kee Claypot Rice
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Shop 1, GF, Wo Yick Mansion, 263 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
Lamma Rainbow Seafood Restaurant
Lama Rainbow Seafood Restaurant - No. 23-27, First St., Sok Kwu Wan, Lamma Island, Hong Kong
Lan Fong Yuen Tsim Sha Tsui
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Heath Mall basement, Shop No. S09, Chungking Mansions, 44 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Spring Moon at the Peninsula
1/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
VEA
30F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St., Central, Hong Kong
Wing
29F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St., Central, Hong Kong
Yardbird
154-158 Wing Lok St., Winsome House, G/F, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Yat Lok
G/F, Conwell House, 34-38 Stanley St., Central, Hong Kong