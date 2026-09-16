14 Latino-owned restaurants from the 101 Best Restaurants guide
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The significance and influence of Latin foodways in Los Angeles cannot be overstated.
Our city may be best known for the rows of taco trucks that light up our avenues after dark, but dig deeper and you’ll find endless culinary riches that proudly showcase traditions and cultures from all across Latin America.
In North Hollywood, two siblings honor their Dominican heritage with recipes passed down from their grandmother at a 16-seat storefront.
A bastion for Nicaraguan food has emerged in Huntington Park, serving platters of carne asada alongside custardy nacatamales and quesillos bursting with crema and caramelized onion.
In Historic South-Central, a bustling food hall centered around economic development allows diners the opportunity to taste the coastal flavors of Mexico, hearty Yucatecan cochinita pibil, fresh Oaxacan aguas frescas and unexpected antojitos like tlacoyos filled with ayocote beans and suadero tacos topped with potato matchsticks from an heirloom molina, all in one space.
For Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, consider this list of 14 restaurants pulled from the most recent 101 Best Restaurants guide a primer for discovering the vast contributions of Latin America within our current food scene, from a genre-defying barbecue joint in Lincoln Heights to farmers market pupusas and an edgy El Sereno taqueria. — Danielle Dorsey
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Barbacoa Ramirez
Casa Gish Bac
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Damian
Delmy’s Pupusas
El Bacano
Evil Cooks
Las Segovias
Los Sabrosos Al Horno
Macheen
Mercado La Paloma
Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.
Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.
Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.
Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.
The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.