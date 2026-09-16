14 Latino-owned restaurants from the 101 Best Restaurants guide

The significance and influence of Latin foodways in Los Angeles cannot be overstated.

Our city may be best known for the rows of taco trucks that light up our avenues after dark, but dig deeper and you’ll find endless culinary riches that proudly showcase traditions and cultures from all across Latin America.

In North Hollywood, two siblings honor their Dominican heritage with recipes passed down from their grandmother at a 16-seat storefront.

A bastion for Nicaraguan food has emerged in Huntington Park, serving platters of carne asada alongside custardy nacatamales and quesillos bursting with crema and caramelized onion.

In Historic South-Central, a bustling food hall centered around economic development allows diners the opportunity to taste the coastal flavors of Mexico, hearty Yucatecan cochinita pibil, fresh Oaxacan aguas frescas and unexpected antojitos like tlacoyos filled with ayocote beans and suadero tacos topped with potato matchsticks from an heirloom molina, all in one space.

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For Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, consider this list of 14 restaurants pulled from the most recent 101 Best Restaurants guide a primer for discovering the vast contributions of Latin America within our current food scene, from a genre-defying barbecue joint in Lincoln Heights to farmers market pupusas and an edgy El Sereno taqueria. — Danielle Dorsey