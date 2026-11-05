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Food

This must be Little Tokyo

Betty Hallock. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Deputy Food Editor Follow
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On weekends, 1st and 2nd streets between Alameda and Los Angeles swell with crowds of families, anime fans, sneakerheads and tourists and locals alike in search of ramen or sushi, manga and magazines, matcha, toys, Japanese crafts, groceries, traditional sweets, records, Shohei paraphernalia and vintage fashion.

This is Little Tokyo, one of the most walkable, vibrant neighborhoods in Los Angeles — a historic small town within a big city that has thrived, even if sometimes precariously, through waves of urban development.

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The 300 block of 1st Street is known as the Little Tokyo Historic District, a nationally registered designation that’s the heart of the neighborhood. Here more than a dozen buildings preserve the pre-World War II streetscape and represent the social and cultural history of Japanese Americans in L.A.

The block is also an emblematic crossroads, where sweeping changes and cultural preservation converge.

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“People want places like Little Tokyo,” says Kristin Fukushima, executive director of Little Tokyo Community Council, a nonprofit focusing on sustainable development for more than 5,000 residents and 400 businesses. “People identify with the culture and character of the neighborhood.”

In 1884 a cook named Hamanosuke “Charles Hama” Shigeta opened L.A.’s first Japanese-owned business, Kame, a 1st Street restaurant that stood where gift shop Bunkado is today. It was the seed of what’s now the largest Japanese American neighborhood in the U.S.

In the spring of 1942, Little Tokyo was emptied almost overnight, its residents forced from their homes and sent to incarceration camps. The businesses and institutions that survived and rose after the war remain part of its foundation, including confectionery shop Fugetsu-Do, Anzen Hardware and Far East Cafe, along with Buddhist temples such as Koyasan and Higashi Honganji.

Echoes of displacement resounded last summer when masked federal agents arrived in Little Tokyo and armored vehicles flanked the Japanese American National Museum — a memorial of historic trauma turned into a backdrop for immigration enforcement sweeps.

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Los Angeles, CA - May 01: Michael Okamura, a volunteer at the Japanese American National Museum, gives a tour of First Street in Little Tokyo on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced that the historic district in downtown Los Angeles will be named to its annual list of 11 of America's most endangered historical places. (Carlin Stiehl / For the Times)

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Little Tokyo named one of America’s most endangered places by preservation group

Recent years have seen continued evictions, closures and relocations among businesses that were once staples of the Little Tokyo community.

Meanwhile, generations of activists have helped save the neighborhood from being erased by eminent domain and real estate development. Every major monument and community space exists because of negotiation between activists, city government and corporate interests. “Asian American civil rights are a critical piece of the history here,” Fukushima says, referring to a movement that fought urban displacement, created services and allied with Black, Latino and anti-war groups for social justice.

The latest chapter of endurance is taking shape at the 1st Street North Residences, a mixed-use development with 100% affordable housing that used to be a city-owned parking lot. But before the 1950s the same land was a neighborhood of Japanese American businesses and homes for a growing Black community. Those buildings were demolished following evictions via eminent domain to make way for police headquarters. Now the project represents a reclamation.

Iconic Little Tokyo restaurant Suehiro and mochi maker Fugetsu-Do are expected to move into ground-floor retail spaces surrounding a cherry tree courtyard and the Go For Broke Monument, a black granite memorial honoring the more than 16,000 Japanese American men and women who served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Philip Hirose is a third-generation owner of Anzen Hardware, an institution that disappeared from Little Tokyo in 2023 but returned to its original location on 1st Street earlier this year. He also operates Azay, a restaurant his mother and late father founded. “Being in Little Tokyo where families have known each other for generations, there’s a lot of interconnectedness,” Hirose says. “You get a kind of gem.”

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When asked what it’s like to be part of this neighborhood, one that’s rooted in a century of resilience and renewal, he says, “It feels like everything.”

What's included in this guide

Anyone who’s lived in a major metropolis can tell you that neighborhoods are a tricky thing. They’re eternally malleable and evoke sociological questions around how we place our homes, our neighbors and our communities within a wider tapestry. In the name of neighborly generosity, we may include gems that linger outside of technical parameters. Instead of leaning into stark definitions, we hope to celebrate all of the places that make us love where we live.

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What L.A. neighborhood should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

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Start with Japanese breakfast at Azay

Downtown L.A. Japanese $$
Little Toyko , CA - October 23, 2026: Diners enjoy lunch at Azay in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, on Oct. 23, 2026.(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Azay, a restaurant founded by the late chef Akira Hirose and now run by his son Philip and wife JoAnn, is one of the few places in Los Angeles serving traditional Japanese breakfast, and this one is stellar. Comprising several small dishes, it feels like a celebration and draws a weekend crowd (reservations recommended). A wood tray arrives at the table laden with jewel-like dishes such as grilled black cod and rolled omelet. Or order the daily bento or à la carte items including custardy, savory chawanmushi or curry potato croquettes with shiso aioli. Visit the family’s legacy shop next door, Anzen Hardware, for Japanese kitchen goods, knives and housewares. Philip Hirose also regularly programs community workshops and pop-ups.

Pro tip: Park all day in the Aiso Parking Garage across the street at 101 N. Judge John Aiso St., named after the first Japanese American to hold a judicial position in the continental U.S.

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Try fresh mochi at 122-year-old Fugetsu-Do

Downtown L.A. Sweets shop
Brian Kito, owner of Fugetsu-Do, fulfilling an order in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Seiichi Kito opened Fugetsu-Do in Little Tokyo more than 120 years ago, and his grandson, Brian Kito, now runs the family’s mochi shop and factory on a historic block of 1st Street. The chewy Japanese confections, made by pounding glutinous rice, come in a rainbow of pastel colors (including Dodgers light blue because like all of Little Tokyo, Kito’s a fan). Fillings include sweet red bean paste, peanut butter and chocolate. Mochi makers start early in the morning to prepare each dumpling-like wagashi by hand. Behind the glass case in the tiny store, which is also crammed with shelves of Japanese snacks and rice crackers, are seasonal varieties. In the springtime, that includes kusa mochi made from the herb mugwort, and pale pink cherry-blossom mochi wrapped in the leaves of the tree. But the most popular is one stuffed with fresh strawberry.

Fugetsu-Do is the oldest operating Japanese American business in the U.S., and the Kito family has plans to move its operations into a dedicated space in the 1st Street North Residences to ensure its survival as rents skyrocket in Little Tokyo.

See the 150-foot Shohei Ohtani mural on Miyako Hotel

Downtown L.A. Public Art
A Japanese-style tower rises above Japanese Village Plaza and Shohei Ohtani's mural.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Mexican American muralist Robert Vargas — who was born near Little Tokyo in Boyle Heights — painted a 150-foot image of superstar baseball player Shohei Ohtani on the side of the 11-story Miyako Hotel, unveiled in the spring of 2024. The painting, titled “L.A. Rising,” is meant to promote a cultural bridge between communities celebrating Dodgers pride. Vargas painted two versions of Ohtani, the best two-way player in the history of Major League Baseball (he’s the first to hit at least 50 home runs and steal at least 50 bases in a single season). The mural shows Ohtani both pitching and hitting, and you can see him come to life by using an augmented reality feature. Scan a QR code located beneath the mural and point your phone camera at the image to see Ohtani swing and pitch.
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Head to the new Kinokuniya for Japanese manga and magazine heaven

Downtown L.A. Art
Anime books at Kinokuniya bookstore in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya’s Los Angeles location reopened in June in a sprawling new space on the ground floor of the Kajima Building on the corner of 1st Street and San Pedro. What’s inside? A massive selection of translated manga, Japanese-language books, magazines. I head straight to the magazine section for the art, design, fashion, lifestyle, cooking, music and manga publications of Japan. No other country’s periodicals match Japanese magazines’ maximalist approach: high-quality printing, rich visuals, extreme attention to detail and deep dives into all aspects of niche topics. Almost everything is in Japanese, but you don’t have to read kanji to get lost in the latest issue of interiors-focused Casa Brutus or men’s fashion compendium Popeye.

Although books and magazines fill much of the store, a large area is dedicated to stickers, stationery and toys, part of the selection that made Kinokuniya’s former sprawling space on the second floor of Weller Court a nexus for pop culture fans. During its relocation, Kinokuniya opened a pop-up shop at the Bloc shopping center on 7th, which is now a permanent location too.
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Shop for souvenirs at Bunkado, where Little Tokyo began

Downtown L.A. Gift Store
Pedestrians cross the street in front of Bunkado.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Gift shop Bunkado stands at the location of Little Tokyo’s beginning, where Hamanosuke Sugita opened a restaurant called Kame (which means “turtle,” a symbol of longevity) in 1884, the first Japanese-owned business in Los Angeles. In 2022, L.A. City Council commemorated the site and “the birth of Little Tokyo” with a plaque and street sign. Bunkado was founded in the same location in the mid-1940s by renowned Japanese American oil painter Tokio Ueyama and his wife, Suye Ueyama, after they returned from incarceration. The name means “house of culture,” and the Ueyamas built an artists hub and eventually became important sellers and importers of recorded Japanese music. The store is now owned by their niece, Irene Tsukada Simonian, and sells Japanese ceramics, art tools, incense, toys, T-shirts and postcards.

See a piece of history at the soon-to-reopen Japanese American National Museum

Little Tokyo Art Museum
Pedestrians walk past the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
Just south of MOCA Geffen, the Japanese American National Museum opened in 1992, the culmination of organizing that dovetailed with a movement for restitution in the decades after mass incarceration of Japanese American citizens. Located in what was the first Buddhist temple in L.A., the world’s premier repository for Japanese American history has undergone a two-year renovation and is scheduled to reopen in January 2027. The renovated museum expands its interior galleries and redesigns the experience of walking through an actual, preserved section of a wooden barracks shipped from Heart Mountain incarceration camp in Wyoming — part of its new core exhibit, “In the Future We Call Now: Realities of Racism, Forging Democracy.” JANM houses the largest collection of artifacts documenting Japanese American incarceration. Museum-goers will find more immersive installations and new technology that creates conversations from pre-recorded interviews with historic figures.

Get in line for L.A.'s best sashimi special at Sushi Gen

Downtown L.A. Japanese $$$
Chicken teriyaki and the sashimi lunch special from Sushi Gen.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Toshiaki Toyoshima, from Aomori prefecture in Japan, opened Sushi Gen in Little Tokyo in 1980, just as sushi culture in Los Angeles began booming. Toyoshima previously had worked at the formative restaurant Tokyo Kaikan, which featured one of the first sushi bars in the U.S. and where chef Ichiro Mashita reportedly invented the California roll. But the claim to fame at Sushi Gen — a paragon of L.A. strip-mall sushiya — isn’t rolls. It’s Edo-style nigiri and sashimi, fresh and consistent for three and a half decades now. Regulars sit at the sushi bar for a parade of ama ebi (sweet shrimp), hirame (Japanese flounder) and hikarimono (“silver-skinned fish” such as sayori, aji and kohada), as well as tuna, yellowtail and salmon, all pristinely fresh. But most of the customers that form the line spilling into the parking lot are probably here for the lunch specials served in the dining room. The sashimi lunch special costs just $26. But sit at the bar if you want one of L.A.’s best affordable omakase experiences.

Also in Little Tokyo, Sushi Kaneyoshi, an extremely difficult reservation, offers peerless omakase prepared by Yoshiyuki Inoue.

Find retro Americana at Gator's Vintage

Downtown L.A. Vintage store
Gator and Speedy chatting inside of Gator's Vintage in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Michael “Gator” Green opened Gator’s Vintage in the former Raggedy Threads location off 2nd Street in Frances K. Hashimoto Plaza in 2024. Specializing in U.S. workwear, Gator’s in Little Tokyo closes a fascinating sort of full-circle cultural loop: After World War II, Japan fell in love with midcentury American style — denim, varsity jackets and rockabilly-wear, and its Ametora (for “American traditional”) movement helped save heritage brands from obscurity. Green recently returned from a buying trip to the Appalachians scouring for workwear and says he’s now sorting through hundreds of pounds of clothes. In store, you might discover western shirts, bolero jackets, ‘50s atomic fleck gabardine “Ricky” jackets, pre-1970s French chore coats and hard-to-find Levi’s and Wranglers, military gear, single-stitch T-shirts, midcentury sweatshirts and pre-war sport coats and hand-painted ties. Check the glass case by the cash register for a collection of turquoise and silver jewelry.
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Go for Gundam, Godzilla and gachapon at Little Tokyo Mall

Downtown L.A. Toys
A customer browses rows of capsule toy vending machines at Gashapon in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
The subterranean level of Little Tokyo Mall is an ersatz version of Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district, and the draw here are the several shops that make up Anime Jungle — heaven for otaku, or anime superfans. Many gravitate toward the anime figurines in Jungle 1st and the massive glass display cases at TCG Jungle (a.k.a. Jungle 4th) with extensive single trading cards for completing collections such as for Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering and Dragon Ball Super. But check out what regulars call “Sci-Fi Jungle” (Jungle 3rd), featuring new-release and vintage mecha “giant robot” models, especially classic Gundam — even rare Showa-era 1980s kits. For kaiju (“mysterious creature”) enthusiasts, this is also the premier U.S. hub for all figurine styles of Godzilla, “king of monsters.” Hit the gachapon vending machines that line the mall for mini figurines. Find more sofubi (soft vinyl) toys at Monster Patrol Toys on 1st Street.

Take a break for coffee and brick toast at Cafe Dulce

Downtown L.A. Coffee
Pastry case at Cafe Dulce in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Cafe Dulce draws a line of people waiting underneath the red and white paper lanterns strung across the rooftops of Japanese Village Plaza. But it moves quickly. The orders flow, and the staff is expertly fast, slinging milk teas, espresso drinks and matcha, along with the pastries that the corner shop has become known for: brick toast, bacon doughnuts and roti buns. An all-time customer favorite is the “dinosaur egg,” a chewy oval Korean-style tapioca-flour bun that’s distinctly green-blue because it’s made with spirulina. It has a crisp exterior and is soft, airy and chewy on the inside. Variations incorporate black sesame seeds or walnuts. Co-owner James Choi, who left a career at a Big Four accounting firm to open the cafe-bakery with his mom more than 15 years ago, has become a champion of Little Tokyo small businesses. He and his wife also opened Yoboseyo Superette on 2nd Street.

Snack on hot-off-the-griddle imagawayaki at Mitsuru Cafe

Downtown L.A. Japanese
Little Toyko , CA - October 23, 2026: The interior of Mitsuru Cafe. (Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Mitsuru Cafe is a tiny takeout window in the center of Japanese Village Plaza — a commercial anchor in Little Tokyo built to reflect rural Japan and where the Sei Fujii Memorial Lantern honors the landmark legal battles to secure property ownership rights in California. Mitsuru Yamaguchi started her business selling festival sweets and snacks in the 1960s, before moving into her permanent location here in the ‘70s. Her daughter Rumi now runs Mitsuru, famous for its imagawayaki — griddled cakes filled with sweet red bean paste. “Little Tokyo was my backyard during my childhood and every store had someone I knew,” Rumi Yamaguchi says. “We were and are a community of friends and neighbors watching out for each other.

“I watched my mother make imagawayaki my whole childhood,” says Rumi. “She even carried me on her back while making them back in the ‘70s. She told me the first lesson was observing and asking questions (which I did … a lot). When I turned 16 she said to me, if you can drive a car, you are ready to touch the pan.”

Join a class, club or listening party at JACCC, Little Tokyo's arts epicenter

Little Tokyo Multi-venue performing arts center
James Irvine Japanese Garden at JACCC in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
The Japanese American Community and Cultural Center is an arts institution in the heart of Little Tokyo with a robust program of events, exhibits and classes. Its mission to preserve Japanese and Japanese American arts and culture honors a community reshaped by incarceration during World War II and fosters a thriving modern legacy. The center includes a sprawling plaza with a 150-year-old grapefruit tree (planted around the 1880s as a remnant of William Wolfskill’s historic citrus orchards and fondly known as “Sunny”); a sculpture designed by artist Isamu Noguchi; an 880-seat theater; gallery; shop; and award-winning Japanese garden. JACCC hosts listening parties in collaboration with In Sheep’s Clothing Hi-Fi; theater shows such as kabuki performances and film screenings; bokashi composting lessons; art exhibits; classes for kinsugi, flower arranging, calligraphy and sashiko; and a breakfast club and izakaya nights with chef Gary Matsumoto. On Saturdays, a weekly farmers market takes place in the central plaza.
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Dive into a bowl of noodles at Hinodeya Ramen & Bar

Downtown L.A. Japanese
Ramen noodles being made at Hinodeya in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
A modern, inviting ramen counter that’s a fourth-generation import from Japan, Hinodeya serves an under-the-radar signature bowl of noodles that’s worth seeking out among the many ramen shops in Little Tokyo, where there’s definitely no shortage. Daikokuya might be the standard bearer for tonkotsu (rich pork broth) ramen in the neighborhood, with the lines to prove it. But Hinodeya’s house bowl of ramen has a complex, compelling, not-too-heavy dash-based broth made with bonito flakes, kombu seaweed, scallop bouillon and pork, distinct and delicious. The ramen is topped with chashu (roast pork), bamboo shoots, soft-boiled egg, seawee, baby spinach, green onions and sesame seeds.

Grab a paddle at Little Tokyo Table Tennis at Terasaki Budokan

Downtown L.A. Cultural Center
Players wait for their turn at a Little Tokyo Table Tennis (LTTT) session in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
On Tuesday nights, table tennis players of all levels pour into the Aratani Family Gymnasium at Terasaki Budokan, the community and sports center built by nonprofit Little Tokyo Service Center after decades of grassroots planning and fundraising. Sportswear brand Little Tokyo Table Tennis and its founder Jiro Maestu have hosted the weekly ping-pong club for more than five years, a buzzing social gathering place for the serious and the less-so. Hit the merch table for Maestu’s designs: a rotating selection of sought-after LTTT caps and paddle covers. The club’s vibe is organized chaos and extremely inclusive, a $5 game night where neighborhood seniors and L.A.’s fashion crowd play alongside laser-focused members of other regional clubs. “Some tables get sweaty,” one player noted.

Drink a Japanese whisky, or a highball, at Wolf & Crane

Downtown L.A. Cocktails
Scenes from Wolf & Crane in Little Tokyo.
(Jeni Afuso / For The Times)
By Betty Hallock
Wolf & Crane is a welcoming local fixture on 2nd Street, a neighborhood bar in the center of Little Tokyo that also happens to house one of the most extensive collections of Japanese whisky in the U.S. The list includes rare, custom and ultra-aged bottles from Japan’s century-old heritage houses as well as the wave of modern craft distilleries that have burgeoned in the past decade. Whisky flights offer tastings at a range of prices, starting at around $30. You might also try pours of the limited-edition Komagatake single-cask bottling distilled at Mars Shinshu or, say, Hibiki 17 Years Old, a definitive benchmark for Japanese blended whisky. If available, the Yamazaki 25 Year Old aged in Mizunara oak has a legendary flavor profile of incense, sandalwood and dried fruit, and will cost you several hundred dollars. Or go for happy hour, weekdays until 7 p.m., and grab a highball and handrolls from the new nearby location of seafood market The Joint.
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