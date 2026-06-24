Our guide to London’s global dining gems. 15 of the best pubs, food halls and bake shops
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Constantly evolving but with an eye on tradition, London remains one of the world’s finest food cities — and today it’s better than ever. Its bustling and diverse populace has helped nearly every cuisine find a home there, making the choice between dim sum, kebabs, Michelin-starred tasting menus, pub fare, suya, famous martinis, Punjabi delights and a chippy run feel more than a tad overwhelming.
Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far.
British food, oft and incorrectly maligned, is hitting its own stride with new and modern cafes, bakeries and fire-kissed restaurants that relish in seasonal ingredients, plump seafood pulled from icy waters and acres of nearby rolling farmland. This year alone, London’s been repeatedly heralded as one of the best food cities on Earth, if not the best entirely. To scratch the surface of London’s dining gems, follow this guide for just a few of our favorites, be it a decades-old nose-to-tail institution, a mind-melting cocktail bar or an eclectic taste of the Barbary Coast. —Stephanie Breijo
A bar with shapes for a name
232 Kingsland Rd., Whitmore Estate, London E2 8AX
Ambassadors Clubhouse
25 Heddon St., London W1B 4BH
The Barbary
16 Neal’s Yard, London WC2H 9DP
Beigel Bake
159 Brick Lane, London E1 6SB
Brat
4 Redchurch St., London E1 6JL
Café Cecilia
32 Andrews Road, London E8 4FX
The Connaught
The Connaught, Carlos Place, London W1K 2AL
Dishoom
7 Boundary St., London E2 7JE
The Harrods Food Halls
87-135 Brompton Road, London SW1X 7XL
Jolene
67 Redchurch St., London E2 7DJ. Multiple locations.
Lyaness and Seed Library
Lyaness: 20 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PD
Seed Library: 100 Shoreditch High St., London E1 6JQ
Ottolenghi
50 Artillery Lane, London E1 7LJ. Multiple locations.
Plaquemine Lock
139 Graham St., London, N1 8LB
The Smoking Goat
64 Shoreditch High St., London E1 6JJ
St. John
26 St John St., Barbican, London EC1M 4AY. Multiple locations.