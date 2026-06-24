Our guide to London’s global dining gems. 15 of the best pubs, food halls and bake shops

Constantly evolving but with an eye on tradition, London remains one of the world’s finest food cities — and today it’s better than ever. Its bustling and diverse populace has helped nearly every cuisine find a home there, making the choice between dim sum, kebabs, Michelin-starred tasting menus, pub fare, suya, famous martinis, Punjabi delights and a chippy run feel more than a tad overwhelming.

Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far. Read All The Guides