Where to watch the World Series near Dodger Stadium
It’s Dodgers mania. Los Doyers clinched their spot in the World Series for the second year in a row.
Game 1 kicks off Friday. The first two games facing the Toronto Blue Jays will be away, with the Dodgers returning home for Games 3 and 4. Local restaurants and bars are preparing for back-to-back World Series wins by hauling in extra TVs and adding food and drink specials.
Whether you’re heading to Dodger Stadium and looking for a pre- or post-game destination or just want to be in the thick of Dodger madness, keep reading for 11 places near the stadium that are screening all of the games:
Arts District Brewing Co.
Downtown L.A. Brewery
Watch the Boys in Blue on giant screens at Arts District Brewing Co., where the menu extends beyond beer to include cider, cocktails and non-alcoholic options. To get into the World Series spirit, order a Dodgerita slushie or a Dodger bomb shooter. The brewery is kicking off the series with boozy frozen pops Friday, but patrons can expect additional specials throughout the weekend.
Benny Boy Brewing
Lincoln Heights Brewery $$
The spacious dog-friendly brewery and cider house from Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter in Lincoln Heights is a favorite pit stop before, during or after a game at nearby Dodger Stadium. Cheer alongside other fans while watching the Boys in Blue play live on a big screen in the brewery or on three outdoor TVs in the backyard garden, all with sound on. Alongside the usual cider and craft beer menu, Benny Boy will be pouring Bullpen Dawg Hazy IPA, made in collaboration with Dodgers pitcher and World Champion Alex Vesia. The beer features an illustration of Vesia on the pitcher’s mound and will also be sold in four-packs. Pair your brews with a rotating lineup of food pop-ups, including Correas Mariscos on Friday, Wave Gourmet Burgers on Saturday, BLK Crust on Monday and Jay’s Tacos on Tuesday.
Café Tondo
Chinatown Bar Bites Wine Bars $$
The buzzy Mexico City-inspired day-to-night cafe in Chinatown will be streaming all of the World Series games in its parking lot from a large LED display truck. Cheer at the screen while you sip tallboys, soju and magnums by the glass, and take advantage of stadium-inspired food offerings including peanuts, a Guadalajara-style hot dog and a rib-eye burrito.
The Douglas
Echo Park Cocktails American $$
This neighborhood watering hole is minutes from Dodger Stadium on Sunset Boulevard with an affordable menu of brews and bar bites including nachos, tater tots and a patty melt. Order the L.A.-shaped pretzel for good luck while you watch the game streaming on multiple TVs. In anticipation of a back-to-back World Series win, the bar is releasing a limited-edition T-shirt for purchase.
Golden Road Brewing
Glendale Brewery
Watching the Dodgers play at this Atwater Village brewery feels like you’re in the stadium with concession-inspired helmet nachos, micheladas with mini Nathan’s hot dogs and a dyed-blue version of its Brew Heaven blonde ale that celebrates L.A.’s home team. Take advantage of happy hour all day on Monday for Game 3, with $5.50 pints and micheladas. The lengthy food menu features poke nachos, burgers, tacos, pizzas and a few salads.
Homage Brewing
Chinatown Brewery American $$
This spacious Chinatown brewhouse will be streaming the World Series on three jumbo screens alongside food and drink specials, giveaways and limited merch, including a T-shirt featuring Bugs Bunny in a Dodger uniform. The brewery will also be pouring Between Innings, an American lager brewed in collaboration with the Dodgers groundskeepers. The food menu spans bar-appropriate wings and smashburgers as well as a scallop crudo and masa-battered rockfish tacos.
LaSorted's
Chinatown Pizza Bar Bites $$
Just blocks from Dodger Stadium, Tommy Brockert’s pizzeria serves as a shrine to L.A.’s home baseball team with memorabilia on the walls. In addition to the regular menu, LaSorted’s is adding two specials: an al pastor slice made in collaboration with Taquería Frontera and a hot honey maple bacon dog inspired by the visiting team’s hometown of Toronto. The restaurant will screen the games across five TVs on the interior as well as an 80-inch TV on the patio with full sound, in addition to stadium lights that go off whenever the Dodgers score. A $50 per person minimum spend is required for all parties.
Lowboy
Echo Park Bar
Head to the Sunset Boulevard bar to watch the Dodgers play in the World Series alongside craft cocktails and a comfort-driven menu. Take advantage of food and drink deals like the Triple Play Special with a burger, fries and draft beer for $16, the Sho-Time Special with a Sapporo and a shot of whiskey for $13 or a $7 first pitch jello shot with mezcal and raspberry. The bar will open early at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Short Stop
Echo Park All Styles
The classic Echo Park dive bar is just up the street from Dodger Stadium and will open early at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for Games 1 and 2. Short Stop will be screening the World Series games with sound on, accompanied by drinks specials including $6 Sapporo drafts, $8 Dodgeritas and $10 micheladas until 8 p.m. DJs will keep the party going after the games end, including a hip-hop night on Friday, a Halloween party with a costume contest on Saturday and Motown music on Monday.
Untamed Spirits
Los Feliz Cocktails American $$
Silver Lake’s first bar dedicated to women’s sports is screening the World Series and even opening its doors early on a Monday so patrons can watch Game 3. A women’s sports costume contest will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. when Game 2 starts, or arrive early at 2 p.m. to join a pingpong tournament. TVs are perched throughout the open-air interior and on the sprawling patio with plants hanging from a thatched roof. Enjoy happy hour prices Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., including frozen margaritas for $12 and $10 mocktails. The dinner menu features wings, nachos, an arugula shrimp salad and a handful of tacos.
33 Taps Silver Lake
Silver Lake Bar
The number in this pub’s name refers to the extensive selection of beer and wine available, and all four locations will be screening the World Series games, including the Silver Lake outpost that’s a 10-minute drive from Dodger Stadium. The drink menu will feature two Dodger-specific specials, including a 33 Dodgerita and an Ohtani Old Fashioned. In addition to popular bar bites like nachos, wings and burgers, the dog-friendly restaurant even has a special menu for pups, with 100% of proceeds donated to local animal shelters.
