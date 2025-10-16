50 L.A. restaurants where dinner costs $50 or less, including tax and tip
-
-
- Share via
Are you eating out less? Is it starting to feel like a sit-down dinner, even at a casual restaurant, can set you back what you might have paid for a big celebratory meal not too long ago?
Daytime is one thing, with lunch deals or happy hour discounts coaxing more consumers out for a bite. But at prime dinnertime lately, getting the check can come with sticker shock.
Industry trends show diners are getting more selective about dining out as inflation worries wallop U.S. consumers. In a 2025 survey from global accounting firm KPMG, 85% of respondents said they are eating at home more often to save money due to budget limitations. As a result, U.S. restaurants and bars saw one of the weakest six-month periods of sales growth during the first half of 2025 — even weaker than during the COVID pandemic when lockdown orders were in place, according to a CNN analysis of Commerce Department data.
In Los Angeles, the added factors of the 2025 wildfires, ICE raids, and rising rental and labor costs make the trend feel especially acute.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
But with a little strategy, it’s more than possible to have a standout meal at some of L.A.’s most exciting haunts right now without breaking your budget. For this guide, the Food team challenged ourselves to find 50 L.A. restaurants where you can dine for $50 or less per person, including tax and tip.
A nice dinner out translates differently for everyone, so we set a few parameters before beginning our search:
- The pre-tax total should be no more than $38 per person, in order to account for a roughly 10% sales tax and 20% tip. Sometimes it needs to be even less if a restaurant includes a mandatory service fee.
- The restaurant doesn’t have to offer table service, but there must be seating available to enjoy your food on-site.
- It must be open until at least 9 p.m.
- You must be able to order at least two menu items, whether that’s a starter and a main, an entree and a dessert, or a large plate and a cocktail.
The final list ranges from places ranked on The Times’ annual 101 Best Restaurants guide that require specific hacks to stay within budget, to more casual options where $50 lets you sample a wide swath of the menu. And just in case you’re bringing a date or a friend, we share suggestions for how to approach this challenge as a duo.
Note that the prices outlined below are accurate as of our most recent visits but may change based on which location you visit, whether you’re ordering in person, for pickup or delivery and other factors.
Ahba
A Tí
Azizam
Bar Amá
Beethoven Market
Bestia
With a friend, there are even more possibilities. The whole grilled branzino ($52) or slow-roasted lamb neck ($56), which comes with smoked anchovy crème fraîche plus herb-adorned gem lettuce for wrapping the meat, is plenty for two. Or, you could share the $25 pizza and add an appetizer — maybe an herby Caesar salad with squid ink breadcrumbs ($24) or the buttermilk ricotta ($21) with aged balsamic, fennel pollen, herb oil, lava salt and a hunk of grilled bread — and have enough left for one of Gergis’ fantastic desserts. At $14, her buttermilk panna cotta with roasted huckleberries and stone ground wheat cookies should keep you within our $76 budget for two people, even allowing for $6 drinks for each person.
Bludso’s
Bone Kettle
Bridgetown Roti
Carousel
Casa Gish Bac
Chinchikurin Hiroshima Okonomiyaki
Chulita
Cobi's
Doto
Dulan's on Crenshaw
Father's Office
If you are with a friend, you can level-up your appetizer pick, possibly sharing an order of $12 arancini, $13 deviled eggs (some of the best in the city) or a $16 beet salad. Or skip the extras and try the burger or bratwurst with one of Father’s Office’s pricier beers or cellar offerings, or one of the restaurant’s excellent cocktails, most of which cost $16. The Office Martini ($16 to $18, depending on the gin), which Yoon likes with lillet blanc and orange bitters, is one of the city’s best.
Found Oyster
If you go for a beer ($6 to $8), you can take advantage of the menu’s per-piece shellfish offerings — maybe a ponzu-dressed littleneck clam ($4 each) plus a mussel in a bit of cream on the half shell ($4 each) dressed with fennel and chile. (Watch the market price of the oysters to see what might be available and affordable each day.) If you choose the $6 lager, you can order two of the per-piece shellfish along with the excellent $23 fried cod sandwich, served with frites to make a meal.
With a friend, there are even more choices: Share the restaurant’s famed lobster bisque roll plate with fries ($38) and with your lagers add either the artichoke brandade topped with broiled Gruyère cheese and served with tortilla chips ($18) or a blue cheese-dressed wedge salad with tomato and smoked bacon ($20) or a $9 cup of bacon-y New England-style chowder. Note that the chowder choice would leave enough in our $50-and-under budget to allow each of you to order a glass of wine instead of lager. Or, if your cravings tend toward the sweet, there’s always pie — $12 from Nicole Rucker’s wonderful Fat + Flour.