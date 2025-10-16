Advertisement
Collaged grid of ramen, sushi, fried chicken
(Juliana Yamada, Myung J. Chun and Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

50 L.A. restaurants where dinner costs $50 or less, including tax and tip

By Bill Addison
Stephanie BreijoDanielle DorseyJenn HarrisBetty HallockDaniel HernandezLauren Ng and Laurie Ochoa
Are you eating out less? Is it starting to feel like a sit-down dinner, even at a casual restaurant, can set you back what you might have paid for a big celebratory meal not too long ago?

Daytime is one thing, with lunch deals or happy hour discounts coaxing more consumers out for a bite. But at prime dinnertime lately, getting the check can come with sticker shock.

Industry trends show diners are getting more selective about dining out as inflation worries wallop U.S. consumers. In a 2025 survey from global accounting firm KPMG, 85% of respondents said they are eating at home more often to save money due to budget limitations. As a result, U.S. restaurants and bars saw one of the weakest six-month periods of sales growth during the first half of 2025 — even weaker than during the COVID pandemic when lockdown orders were in place, according to a CNN analysis of Commerce Department data.

In Los Angeles, the added factors of the 2025 wildfires, ICE raids, and rising rental and labor costs make the trend feel especially acute.

About This Guide

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

But with a little strategy, it’s more than possible to have a standout meal at some of L.A.’s most exciting haunts right now without breaking your budget. For this guide, the Food team challenged ourselves to find 50 L.A. restaurants where you can dine for $50 or less per person, including tax and tip.

A nice dinner out translates differently for everyone, so we set a few parameters before beginning our search:

  • The pre-tax total should be no more than $38 per person, in order to account for a roughly 10% sales tax and 20% tip. Sometimes it needs to be even less if a restaurant includes a mandatory service fee.
  • The restaurant doesn’t have to offer table service, but there must be seating available to enjoy your food on-site.
  • It must be open until at least 9 p.m.
  • You must be able to order at least two menu items, whether that’s a starter and a main, an entree and a dessert, or a large plate and a cocktail.

The final list ranges from places ranked on The Times’ annual 101 Best Restaurants guide that require specific hacks to stay within budget, to more casual options where $50 lets you sample a wide swath of the menu. And just in case you’re bringing a date or a friend, we share suggestions for how to approach this challenge as a duo.

Note that the prices outlined below are accurate as of our most recent visits but may change based on which location you visit, whether you’re ordering in person, for pickup or delivery and other factors.

Ahba

Laguna Beach American restaurant
Half chicken, Brussels sprouts and braised lamb with labneh at Ahba in Laguna.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
The roasted half-chicken drenched in chimichurri and served with lush sweet potatoes ($25) can provide a foundation for building a reasonably priced meal at this bungalow on the beach that’s always crowded with couples, families and festive groups. Order at the window in the alleyway, take a number and jockey for a table. Small plates make for a mix-and-match dinner, such as braised lamb and labneh ($21) that comes with hunks of toasty sourdough, or figs with burrata ($15). Main courses such as rigatoni ‘n’ cheese ($17), fried chicken sammie ($17) or Ahba burger ($18 — you can add garlic parm fries for $1.50 or a Caesar side salad for $6) are wallet friendly. Bottles of beer start at $6 (wines at $13), and the carrot cheesecake for dessert is $8. The ocean breeze that sweeps in across PCH: priceless.
Show more Show less
Route Details

A Tí

Echo Park Mexican $$
Two crispy beef tacos in blue corn tortillas with shredded cheddar and tomato salsa at A Tí in Echo Park
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The modern taquería opened by chef Andrew Ponce last year pulls inspiration from L.A.’s wealth of cultures and shifts with the seasons. Despite the menu’s ever-changing nature, the tuna tostada ($18) and crispy beef tacos ($12 for two) became instant staples. You can order both and stay within budget, or try the buttermilk-fried quail with burnt pickles and ancho chile dressing ($21) and pair it with a boozy agua fresca ($16) or budino with Oaxacan chocolate ($10) for dessert. The creative bar menu is worth a separate trip, particularly the house martini that uses an uncategorized spirit with smoke-dried pasilla Mixe chile, plus mezcal, Japanese gin, vermouth and charred hoja santa oil.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Azizam

Silver Lake Persian $
Dishes from the Persian Restaurant Azizam
(Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)
By Lauren Ng
Mix and match anything on Azizam’s menu of affordable homestyle dishes and it’ll be one of best Persian meals you’ve had in L.A. The Silver Lake restaurant and patio from Cody Ma and Misha Sesar has a small menu of sandwiches, hot dishes and mazeh, and nothing, with the exception of occasional daily specials, is over $20. For a cozy, filling dinner that’ll give you leftovers, order the turmeric braised whole chicken leg ($16), which comes with yellow fava bean rice and pickled vegetables and is topped with fried shallots. The melt-in-your-mouth beef tongue, served on fluffy, housemade sesame barbari bread ($13), is another great option, accompanied by fresh herbs, tomato and onion. For a vegan option — or if you’re craving stew — the braised eggplant, split pea and tomato over rice ($14.50) is comforting and light yet hearty. Accompany your entree with a pomegranate radler ($8.50) or the non-alcoholic sour cherry limeade ($4.75), along with the shirazi, or tangy tomato and cucumber salad ($6), and the wild shallot yogurt ($6), which you can and should put on pretty much everything.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bar Amá

Downtown L.A. Tex-Mex $$
LOS ANGELES , CA - AUGUST 25: Mom's green chicken enchiladas from Bar Ama on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles , CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
A skillet of chef Josef Centeno’s “Mom’s green chile enchiladas” ($19.95), cheesy and mellowly spicy, plus a $9 draft glass of Negro Modelo is just one of many delicious ways to explore Bar Amá’s menu without blowing your budget. With the soul of a cantina, Bar Amá is a relaxed and affordable way to enjoy the cooking of one of the city’s best chefs. Centeno’s Takoría menu, with the chef’s takes on taquería favorites, usually includes several types of “dos caras” tacos ($15.95 to $19.95), crisp and with fillings that range from chicken chicharrón and fried shrimp to seasonal vegetables (in spring, he did one with ramps, white asparagus, English peas, green garlic, chanterelles and green salsa). It’s in the seasonal specials that Centeno’s restless talent comes through strongest. In summer, that could mean Centeno’s salad of roasted peaches, hazelnuts and goat cheese; recently, he sizzled figs on a plancha and served them with potatoes, fried panela cheese, salsa macha and a drizzle of honey ($15). Even the splurges — grilled hamachi collar ($26) or his deeply spiced vegetarian birria with hen of the wood and shiitake mushrooms, chickpeas and baby turnips ($25) — give you room to add a beer or $4 Baco Pop. If you come with a friend, share a salad or appetizer or dessert and stay under budget. Or add one of Bar Amá’s cocktails, from a $12 michelada and $14 margarita to a range of $15 and $16 mixed drinks, including a mezcal-fueled Mexican negroni.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Beethoven Market

Mar Vista Californian Italian $$
A whole roasted-mushroom pizza with fior di latte, chives, thyme and Parmesan at Beethoven Market in Mar Vista.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
First: Stop what you’re doing and make a reservation for Beethoven Market. The new Cal-Italian restaurant in Mar Vista is beyond buzzy, and by the time apero hour shifts to dinner at 5 p.m., it’s already overflowing with patrons crowding the bar, street-side patio and courtyard that’s anchored by an olive tree and twinkling with fairy lights. Start with crispy delicata rings drizzled in Calabrian chile honey ($13), followed by a roasted onion pizza ($17) that’s big enough to share and you’ll have enough funds left over for a can of beer ($7). Alternatively, you could order campanelle Bolognese ($19) or ricotta casconcelli ($20) as your main course, paired with a glass of wine ($12 to $18) or That Good Green ($15), a verdant cocktail with vodka, lime, basil syrup and genepy.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bestia

Downtown L.A. Mediterranean Italian $$$
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Oct. 18, 2019: Diners quickly fill up the bar at the beginning of diner service at Bestia, the popular Arts District Italian eatery from husban-and-wife team chef Ori Menashe and pastry chef Genevieve Gergis on Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2019, in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova) Assignment ID: 469757
(Silvia Razgova / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
Is it possible to eat for $50 a person (including tax and tip) at a restaurant that offers a $185 Wagyu ribeye and $80 veal chop? At Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’ always in-demand Bestia, the challenge is tricky, but not impossible. On your own, you could order one of the restaurant’s live-fire-blistered pizzas — which range from a $25 classic Margherita to one topped with soft and spicy ‘nduja sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, spring onion, garlic, arugula and avocado cream for $29 — or one of four Bestia pastas priced $28 (ricotta gnocchi) to $31 (green garbanzo bean Tortellini with lamb bolognese). For $6 more, you can add a very good draft beer, homemade ginger beer or ginger ale or a citrus-sage lemonade.

With a friend, there are even more possibilities. The whole grilled branzino ($52) or slow-roasted lamb neck ($56), which comes with smoked anchovy crème fraîche plus herb-adorned gem lettuce for wrapping the meat, is plenty for two. Or, you could share the $25 pizza and add an appetizer — maybe an herby Caesar salad with squid ink breadcrumbs ($24) or the buttermilk ricotta ($21) with aged balsamic, fennel pollen, herb oil, lava salt and a hunk of grilled bread — and have enough left for one of Gergis’ fantastic desserts. At $14, her buttermilk panna cotta with roasted huckleberries and stone ground wheat cookies should keep you within our $76 budget for two people, even allowing for $6 drinks for each person.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bludso’s

Fairfax American $$
The Lunch Tray, with a bowl of homemade pickles, surrounded by barbecue
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Taste pitmaster Kevin Bludso’s Texas-meets-California-style barbecue at his convivial restaurant on Fairfax Avenue, with communal picnic tables and TVs perched above the bar. Order a quarter-pound of your preferred meat — brisket ($12) is what they’re most known for, in case you need direction — and two sides ($7 for cold options like potato salad and $7.50 for hot sides like mac and cheese and collard greens). Don’t skip the cornbread with honey butter ($3) or a potato roll ($2) so you can make a sandwich with the meat and house pickles served on the side. Finish your meal with ice cream ($5), or skip the sides and opt for a cocktail ($15 to $16) instead. Find a second, more spacious location of the restaurant in Santa Monica.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bone Kettle

Pasadena Southeast Asian Indonesian Asian $$
Citrus Brine Chicken Wings
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
I probably recommend Bone Kettle more than any other restaurant in Old Pasadena. Chef Erwin Tjahyadi’s food is primarily Indonesian, though menu highlights veer to the Philippines with lumpia ($18) and ube gnocchi ($21). You can make a meal out of the starters, pairing a towering papaya salad crowded with shrimp, garlic chips and mangoes ($18) with an order of the citrus-brined chicken wings ($18). The Thai steak salad ($21), tossed in a sweet chili vinaigrette, is substantial enough for a meal. Or sample Erwin’s signature bone broth, a complex, milky bowl of stock with a mound of chewy ramen noodles crowned with top sirloin ($21) or ginger-seared chicken ($19). And there are more than a dozen cocktails, like the Bakit ngayon ka lang (oolong-infused rum soju, peach and calamansi), all priced at $14.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Bridgetown Roti

East Hollywood Caribbean $
Two halves of a green curry shrimp roti wrap on a silver tray on a wood table at Bridgetown Roti in East Hollywood
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The vibrant East Hollywood restaurant from chef Rashida Holmes is a love letter to the Caribbean. At least one flaky, buttery patty is a must — you can’t go wrong with oxtail and peppers or jerk chicken ($8) — and you’ll want a slice of the crispy-edged mac and cheese pie ($7) that zings with curry. That will leave you with enough leftover funds for a roti ($19) stuffed with tender chicken thighs, red pepper goat or channa and sweet potato, and a flight of all four house sauces ($3.50) for dipping throughout your meal. You may be tempted to opt for the newly added lamb burger with yucca fries ($20) instead of a roti, and who am I to steer you away from that inclination? If you’re wanting to wash your meal down with a house beverage, skip the mac and cheese to order a refreshing coco limeade or soursop punch ($5), or explore the newly launched beer and wine menu.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Casa Gish Bac

Pico-Union Oaxacan $
Los Angeles, CA - October 02: The Gish Bac tlayuda at Casa Gish Bac Cocina Oaxaquena on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
The new Gish Bac location on Vermont Avenue is a large former banquet hall with plenty of parking and promise. You’re here for the excellent Oaxacan specialties of barbacoa and various moles by David and Maria Ramos of Tlacolulca. Start with the fried molotes, filled with potato and chorizo ($15), and follow with a full barbacoa plate with rice and beans ($25), or a plate of coloradito ($23) or amarillo ($20). A tlayuda with one meat ($22) easily feeds two people, with enough left over for two draft beers ($8 each), or swap in an extravagantly pinkish Oaxacan-style horchata, topped with customary crumbled walnuts ($8.75) — which would push you just $0.75 over our limit.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Chinchikurin Hiroshima Okonomiyaki

Torrance Japanese $$
Okonomiyaki from Chinchikurin
(Lauren Ng / Los Angeles Times)
By Lauren Ng
Rich, salty and large enough to save for tomorrow’s breakfast, okonomiyaki is the savory pancake you didn’t know you needed. The Japanese comfort food comes in 12 types at Chinchikurin, which has locations in Little Tokyo, Sawtelle and Torrance. All okonomiyaki are served with a small spatula for cutting and contain a thin layer of crepe batter layered with shredded cabbage, dried fish powder, noodles, a fried egg, seaweed powder and an optional choice of protein, in addition to dish-specific add-ins like broccoli and shrimp or cheesy corn. Two of the more simple okonomiyaki on Chinchikurin’s menu, the classic Chinchikurinyaki ($19.50) with tender ground beef and the Hiroshima ($20) , which contains a layer of ikaten (deep fried, flattened squid) are both filling yet balanced enough that you’ll want to get every layer in each bite. While it might seem like the okonomiyaki’s many flavors would clash, they somehow work together to create one multi-layered, satisfyingly umami concoction. Order either option and you’ll have enough remaining funds for Sapporo draft beer ($7).
Show more Show less
Route Details
Chulita

Venice Mexican $$
Ceviche, margarita, and tacos from Chulita
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Serving Alta California cuisine in a beachy environment with wicker light fixtures, staghorn ferns and a cozy sidewalk patio, the menu at Chulita spans small-batch tequila and mezcal labels, ceviche, tacos and large plates such as pescado zarandeado, with plenty of vegan options. Start with cauliflower fundido ($16) or sweet potato taquitos ($15); and fill out your order with a couple tacos folded with blue corn or cassava flour tortillas from Masienda — the beef cheek barbacoa ($8), grilled market fish ($9) and grilled nopales ($8) are popular options. Or, skip the starter in favor of a seasonal margarita ($18) or pumpkin spice churros for dessert ($13).
Show more Show less
Route Details

Cobi's

Santa Monica Southeast Asian $$
An overhead photo of a bowl of beef rendang with crispy shallots on a porcelain platter with chili at Cobi's in Santa Monica
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Dine on Southeast Asian dishes inspired by co-owner Cobi Marsh’s childhood spent across Australia and Indonesia in an idyllic garden setting where roses, eucalyptus and ivy dangle from the ceiling and march across floral wallpaper, with climbing vines and bougainvillea on the patio. The restaurant offers two prix-fixe options under $100 — $64 per person for a lineup of classic and favorite dishes and $78 per person for chef’s choice. But for even more savings, try pairing grilled prawns doused in a ginger and yellow bean sauce ($21) with nasi goreng ($16) or green fish curry ($24) with Thai tea pudding ($12) for dessert. If you’re dining as a pair and willing to exceed your budget by just one dollar, go for the green papaya salad ($15), beef rendang ($28) and a couple glasses of a chilled red ($17 each).
Show more Show less
Route Details

Doto

Silver Lake Californian cuisine
House burger with comte cheese and fries
(Doto Restaurant)
By Danielle Dorsey
The moody Silver Lake bistro from chef Jared Joe Dowling blends Japanese, California and Mexican influences with his British upbringing, resulting in dishes such as Glousetershire pork meatballs and beans ($26) and a smoked char siu hand roll ($8). You’ll see Dowling’s house burger ($20) with a hulking beef patty land on every other table, overflowing with melted Comte and caramelized onions. You could order fries a la carte, but my suggestion would be to try one of the hand rolls ($11-12) instead. Another strategy would be to order the smoked chashu ($26) alongside beer ($6-14) , sake ($10-19) or a glass of wine ($11-25). If you’re a party of two, try the mezze ($48) with smoked lamb shoulder, whipped feta, sumac onions, pickled beets, peppery greens and fresh flatbread for composing your own sandwich; mushrooms ($16); and salted caramel ice cream ($6) for dessert. No matter what, remain flexible as Dowling’s hyper-seasonal menu changes based on whim and farmers market finds. Another hack? Make a reservation for a late dinner that can extend into the nightly happy hour that begins at 9 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Dulan's on Crenshaw

Hyde Park Southern $$
Fried chicken with macaroni and cheese and collard greens at Dulan's on Crenshaw
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A fixture on Crenshaw Boulevard since the ‘90s, you’re sure to leave satisfied after a soulful meal at Greg Dulan’s restaurant. Here, every entree comes with two generous sides and two cornbread muffins, making it easy to stay within budget. Weekend specials such as oxtail or ribs ($26.99) are a must if they’re available, but the smothered fried chicken ($20 for a quarter chicken, $24.99 for half chicken) and meatloaf (two slices for $24.99) are just as delicious, especially when paired with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread dressing and candied yams. Order a sweet tea ($2.99) and peach cobbler ($7.95) to complete the Southern-inspired dining experience.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Father's Office

Micro Brew Pub Hamburger American cuisine $$
CULVER CITY, CA - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 04, 2021 - Wonderful Burger at Father's Office restaurant. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) -
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
The Father’s Office burger, dreamed up by chef Sang Yoon as a no-ketchup, no-substitutions perfection of ground beef (dry-aged chuck) inside a bun (in Yoon’s case, an almost torta-style French roll) has become an integral part of the Southern California burger continuum. At $22, you can pair the burger with an $8 basket of garlic fries (which come with aioli) plus one of Father’s Office’s carefully curated craft beers, many of which cost $10. Other non-burger choices include an $18 mustard-sauced bratwurst topped with shoestring potatoes and served with a side of red cabbage or a $19 crispy fish sandwich or fried chicken sandwich with a beer and maybe a $10 appetizer of stuffed goat-cheese-stuffed piquillo peppers.

If you are with a friend, you can level-up your appetizer pick, possibly sharing an order of $12 arancini, $13 deviled eggs (some of the best in the city) or a $16 beet salad. Or skip the extras and try the burger or bratwurst with one of Father’s Office’s pricier beers or cellar offerings, or one of the restaurant’s excellent cocktails, most of which cost $16. The Office Martini ($16 to $18, depending on the gin), which Yoon likes with lillet blanc and orange bitters, is one of the city’s best.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Found Oyster

East Hollywood Seafood Restaurant
Found Oyster's scallop tostada.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
If you don’t go overboard with Found Oyster’s actual overboard platter, a market-priced shellfish feast, you can grab a spot on the Boat Deck — what the East Hollywood restaurant calls its lively sidewalk space — and relax with chef Ari Kolender’s yuzo kosho-spiked scallop tostada ($22) and a glass of flinty white Weissburgunder (Pinot Blanc) for $16. (Wines by the glass range from $14 to $20 here.)

If you go for a beer ($6 to $8), you can take advantage of the menu’s per-piece shellfish offerings — maybe a ponzu-dressed littleneck clam ($4 each) plus a mussel in a bit of cream on the half shell ($4 each) dressed with fennel and chile. (Watch the market price of the oysters to see what might be available and affordable each day.) If you choose the $6 lager, you can order two of the per-piece shellfish along with the excellent $23 fried cod sandwich, served with frites to make a meal.

With a friend, there are even more choices: Share the restaurant’s famed lobster bisque roll plate with fries ($38) and with your lagers add either the artichoke brandade topped with broiled Gruyère cheese and served with tortilla chips ($18) or a blue cheese-dressed wedge salad with tomato and smoked bacon ($20) or a $9 cup of bacon-y New England-style chowder. Note that the chowder choice would leave enough in our $50-and-under budget to allow each of you to order a glass of wine instead of lager. Or, if your cravings tend toward the sweet, there’s always pie — $12 from Nicole Rucker’s wonderful Fat + Flour.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Fuegos L.A.

Exposition Park Argentinian $$
Asado Tablita from Fuegos
By Danielle Dorsey
Partners Max Pizzi and Fede Laboureau immigrated to L.A. from Argentina 15 years ago and worked behind the scenes in TV and film for years, but when industry strikes threatened their jobs, they took it as an opportunity to pivot with Fuegos L.A. The bric-a-brac wine bistro in South L.A. is anchored by a rusted pickup truck in the parking lot with a grill in the bed for cooking short ribs, pork flank and links of morcilla and Argentinian chorizo sausage. Order at least one house-baked empanada ($5 each) — my favorite is the malbec-marinated beef with tender chunks of sirloin, red bell pepper and onion — and something from the grill, perhaps strips of entraña (skirt steak) served with a peppery arugula salad and crispy fries ($30) or tira de asada (short ribs) with truffle fries ($30). There’s also choripan, or chorizo tucked in a French baguette with chimichurri and criolla sauce ($14) and beef or chicken Milanese topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella that comes with a salad and fries ($20). Either of the latter choices paired with an empanada leaves enough budget for a glass of wine ($12) from the list that favors South American producers. Stop by in the evening for a lively atmosphere that might involve live music or neighbors simply coming together over good food, including Pizzi and Laboureau, who are likely to stop by your table and introduce themselves. The restaurant closes at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, but is open until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Happies Hand Made

Downtown L.A. Chicken $
Chicken tenders with waffles, fries and doughnut iced coffee at Joshua Skenes' Happies Handmade.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Happies Hand Made, from Angler alum Joshua Skenes, proves that fine dining provenance can translate beautifully to a more casual setting, and in the chef’s new Arts District chicken shop, it’s also affordable. There are sandwiches and wings, but I love the smoky-spicy chicken tenders, especially when served with a salad that’s tossed in bright anchovy dressing ($19), or with the crisp-edged “liquid” waffle drowning in maple butter ($21), both of which include fries and a sauce. Supplement these combos with soft serve ($8), a cocktail ($12) or the the house-made yuzu soda ($7), or order the tenders a la carte ($13) and build with sides from there. Don’t skimp on the dipping sauces in options like barrel-aged hot sauce and house chile crisp.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Holbox

Historic South-Central Mexican $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11, 2023: Sopa de Mariscos from Holbox inside Mercado La Paloma on June, 11th, 2023 in Los Angeles . (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Lauren Ng
You probably know Michelin-starred Holbox for its vibrant ceviches and aguachiles, along with its wide selection of tacos and tostadas on housemade heirloom maize tortillas. It’s hard to pass up staples like the octopus taco with squid ink sofrito ($7) and lime-serrano scallop aguachile ($16) — but if you opt for just one of chef Gilberto Cetina’s larger dishes, you might even be able to leave Mercado La Paloma with some leftovers. You can’t go wrong with any of Holbox’s entrees, most of which are served with a side of black beans, cilantro rice, avocado and marinated cherry tomatoes: Try the smoky chile shrimp with garlic butter ($28) and the mesquite-grilled branzino filet served with two blue corn tortillas ($29). To double down on seafood, order the sopa de mariscos ($24), in which five types — rockfish, shrimp, kanpachi, mussels and best of all, housemade fish sausage — intermingle in a thick, tomato-based broth that tastes of the ocean. Though the Historic South-Central marisqueria doesn’t sell alcohol, the sparkling lemonade ($5) makes for a tart, refreshing addition.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Holy Basil

Downtown L.A. Thai $$
Los Angeles, CA - September 25: The wild shrimp curry at Holy Basil on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
As far as dollar-to-flavor ratio, Holy Basil ranks among the highest for value, especially its Atwater location where chef Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat — who was born in Bangkok and grew up in Bangalore — conceives a Thai-Chinese menu with precision twists of far-flung influences. A staple is wok-charred pad see ew with pork belly and XO sauce ($16.50), but you might accompany that with basil-scented gra pow of Angus and Wagyu beef ($16.50) — add a fried egg for $2. The noodles in his khao soi ($20) resemble Italian tube-shaped paccheri ($20), and cabbage is sautéed sukiyaki-style ($14). And nearly a third of the mains don’t exceed $20, about the price of one Tochiaika strawberry at Erewhon.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Iki Ramen

Hollywood Japanese restaurant $
Los Angeles, CA - September 25: The Yuzu Shio Ramen at Iki Ramen on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Noodle soup is the namesake, but the sushi at Iki Ramen is just as much of a standout, and just as affordable. The prices vary slightly between the Koreatown and Hollywood locations, but you’ll find some of the city’s best ramen and sushi at their respective price points. I love the citrusy yuzu shio ramen ($22), which comes topped with thick slices of just-charred pork belly, and I never leave without some form of sushi, such as the real-crab California roll ($11) or plump Hokkaido scallop nigiri ($8 for two pieces). Wash it down with house-made yuzu-ade ($8) or green tea ($5). When I want a sushi-focused meal I often order the hand roll set in Hollywood ($28) or the kaizen don in Koreatown ($30), plus a pork kakuni bao ($6). For those looking to spend a little more, the whisky selection is excellent, as are cocktails like the dashi martini.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Ippudo V

West Hollywood Japanese restaurant
A bowl of vegan ramen at Ippudo V in West Hollywood.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
This quirky-cute vegetable-based experiment from a Japanese ramen chain checks a lot of boxes. It’s vegan, located right in the heart of West Hollywood, has sit-down service, lots of bite-size add-ons (the better to stretch your dollar) and interesting drinks. The ramen options aren’t meant to be stand-ins for meaty originals but are creatively distinct and priced accordingly. A summer shoyu ramen with whole grain noodles, grilled tomato, onion tempura, edible flowers and chives is $22. But the menu is highly configurable, with variables such as a $3 mini-side of a pile of battered and fried enoki mushrooms, $6 cucumber salad and $8 shishito peppers. The beverage menu includes a variety of teas from Kettl, including hojicha and sobacha hot or iced ($7); fresh juices; kombucha ($8); yuzu and lychee sparklers and other nonalcoholic cocktails ($6 to $14) and draft and bottled beer (starting at $11). Wines are more spendy.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Johnny's West Adams

Jefferson Park Deli $
West Adams , CA - July 07: Scenes from Johnny's Pastrami on Sunday, July 7, 2024
(Kemal Cilengir / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Place your order at the window, take a buzzer and find a seat at one of the umbrella-shaded benches in the parking lot, tables hidden on the sandy patio behind the Bar at Johnny’s next door or inside the industrial bar with exposed ceilings. Try the titular pastrami in a French dip sandwich ($19.25), tacos ($9 for two) or on top of fries with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island ($12.95), and you’ll still have enough funds for matzo ball soup ($12.95) and a house-made soda ($6) — my favorite flavor is tamarind and mint. If you skip the soup, that leaves enough to spike the soda with your spirit of choice ($8 upcharge).
Show more Show less
Route Details

Joy

Highland Park Taiwanese $
LOS ANGELES, CA-March 5, 2019: Joy restaurant on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Minced pork on rice, simple greens and shrimp wonton soup with a side of bean curd and cauliflower. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Lauren Ng
Pine & Crane’s sister restaurant in Highland Park offers the same satisfying Taiwanese flavors with a few different items — the most cost-effective of which is the Joy Combo, which contains an appetizer, soup, large sandwich and drink for less than $18. Joy’s selection of cold appetizers, which includes garlicky wood ear mushrooms, a mild soy noodle salad, crunchy pickled cabbage and classic cucumber salad, are all refreshing and balance out the hot and sour soup. Joy’s sandwich buns have a fluffy, sesame-seeded top half and a scallion pancake bottom half, filled with either pork belly, five spice beef or braised bean curd (tofu skin), along with pickled radish and cucumber, crushed peanuts and cilantro. Joy also shares Pine & Crane’s dessert menu — take home some peanut and black sesame mochi ($8.50) or hot forbidden rice pudding with coconut milk and sweet potato balls ($7.50) for later.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Katsu Sando

San Gabriel Valley Japanese $
The classic pork katsu sando with fruit sando, hambagu steak plate and miso soup from Katsu Sando in San Gabriel.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Mix and match to your heart’s content at Katsu Sando, which serves some of the best sandwiches in the region — and, more recently, a few Japanese and Korean combo-plate entrées, too. Daniel Son’s omakase, Sushi Sonagi, garners most of the critical praise but the chef-owner’s more casual concept in San Gabriel and Chinatown serves comforting yoshoku-style cuisine where fried-meat sandwiches served on fresh milk bread take center stage, and $50 easily feeds two. Start classic with the original pork or chicken variety ($12.95) and add a few culture-crossing stacks like the Chinese-inspired honey walnut shrimp sando ($16.95) or the Korean-leaning kimchi brown butter chicken sandwich ($15.95). Or supplement your original with one of Son’s creative plates such as the Wagyu hambagu steak with demi-glace, rice, roasted vegetables and miso soup ($17.95). Finish with a dessert fruit sando ($5.95) or pick and choose other snacks, imported drinks and candy from the shelves inspired by konbini, or Japanese convenience stores.
Show more Show less
Route Details

KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar

Studio City Sushi $$
KazuNori opened its first hand roll bar in downtown Los Angeles.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Kazunori Nozawa’s first KazuNori changed the economics of sushi when it opened more than 10 years ago in a parking garage in the core of downtown L.A. Its U-shaped counter (inspired by Apple Pan’s, for maximum efficiency) is still a favorite spot for hand rolls — with the freshest fish and crispiest seaweed around. Its six hand roll set is $29 and might include toro, yellowtail, salmon, bay scallop, crab and lobster. (Nozawa — the sushi chef behind the original Nozawa in Studio City — says he was the initiator of the crab hand roll as a finale for omakase.) The “Nozie” set includes seasonal specials and costs $30. Add a Sapporo Premium or Ozeki One Cup Sake for $7 each. “Kanpai” all around.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Kismet Rotisserie

Pasadena Mediterranean Rotisserie $
Kismet Rotisserie from Kismet.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer’s rotisserie chicken micro-chain, a spinoff of their Mediterranean-Californian flagship restaurant Kismet, now has four locations around the metro area: East Hollywood, Studio City, Culver City and the newest in Pasadena. It’s easy to think of chicken and sides primarily as carryout fodder, and Kismet Rotisserie certainly does big business in takeout, but the quality of the food makes it worthy of a quiet solo meal or quick dinner for two — especially the Culver City and Pasadena outposts, which have the most appealing, streamlined-mod atmospheres. Plenty of mix-and-match options fit the budget. A quarter chicken plate ($18 or $19, depending on the cut of meat) includes a small wedge salad, hummus, pickles, pita and the all-important chile oil and garlic sauce to splash and smear on most everything. Gild a meal for one with excellent, crackly “schmaltzy” roasted potatoes ($7) or fennel-tinged tzatziki ($5.50), ginger “carrotade” ($5) or lemony chicken bone broth ($6) to drink and a tahini chocolate-chip cookie for dessert. Two diners could share a half-chicken plate (36.50) and throw in a “market veg” plate (17.50) with three choices like citrusy shredded carrot salad, smashed cucumbers with caraway seeds and cauliflower stained with turmeric.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Komal

Historic South-Central Mexican $
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 15: The Tlacoyos at Komal, filled with ayocote beans and topped with cactus, on May 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
You can’t go wrong at this outstanding stall inside Mercado la Paloma that specializes in heirloom Mexican corn varieties, all nixtamalized in-house. Two people can eat a whole meal here easily for $50 in total. The milpa salad is a must-have: a wildly satisfying take on the traditional ensalada de milpa with ayocote beans, squash, sweet corn, cucumber, cilantro, and hoja santa dressing ($10) Add molotes de plátano, or fried plantain balls filled with quesillo ($10) and the order of tlacoyos ($10). Throw in an agua fresca or finish with any quesadilla, like a current special of picadillo ($8) for a complete sampling of chef Fátima Juárez’s maturing talents with maíz.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Lasung House

Harvard Heights Korean restaurant $
A giant gravy-topped pork cutlet with fried black tiger shrimp, rice, soup, banchan and more on a white marble tabletop
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The thinly pounded, deep-fried pork cutlets arrive nearly the size of the plate, which is roughly the size of a human head. At Lasung House — the homey Korean restaurant from the team behind Quarters, Origin Korean BBQ and more — the portions are massive and especially so for the signature item. All meals begin with banchan and a cup of hearty cream soup, and the gargantuan katsu combo plates all arrive with cabbage slaw, rice and macaroni salad, starting at $19.99. “Side dishes,” priced $21.99 and below, are all large enough to serve as entrées, but for even less money you can level up katsu combos with cheese ($21.99), curry rice ($21.99), jumbo shrimp ($25.99) or buckwheat noodles ($28.99). These upgrades make for an easily split meal with another diner, especially considering add-ons like extra rice, extra sauce or extra cheese run $2. Drinks are affordable here, too, with beers topping out at $7 and imported Korean sodas at $2.99, but the beverage star is the house-made sikhye slush ($5.99), made from rice and available in three flavors.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Love & Salt

Manhattan Beach Italian $$