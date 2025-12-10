26 L.A. restaurants serving dine-in and takeout feasts for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, and a delicious feast makes them all the more memorable. But if you’re not up for cooking this year, there are plenty of L.A. restaurants with festive takeout menus guaranteed to please every palate, from a classic prime rib dinner with all of the fixings to creative options that reflect the diversity of our dining scene, such as a comforting Andean stew, lasagna Bolognese and platters with California rolls and yellowtail sashimi.

And if you prefer to skip the cooking and clean up altogether, a handful of local restaurants are open for dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a la carte and prix-fixe offerings that span seasonal favorites, a high-end omakase and a take on the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

From a Pasadena cheesery to barbecue in Culver City, here are 26 restaurants offering dine-in and takeout meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

