Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
In West Adams, California soul restaurant Alta Adams will be open for dine-in and takeout orders on Christmas Eve.
In West Adams, California soul restaurant Alta Adams will be open for dine-in and takeout orders on Christmas Eve.
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
Food

26 L.A. restaurants serving dine-in and takeout feasts for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, and a delicious feast makes them all the more memorable. But if you’re not up for cooking this year, there are plenty of L.A. restaurants with festive takeout menus guaranteed to please every palate, from a classic prime rib dinner with all of the fixings to creative options that reflect the diversity of our dining scene, such as a comforting Andean stew, lasagna Bolognese and platters with California rolls and yellowtail sashimi.

And if you prefer to skip the cooking and clean up altogether, a handful of local restaurants are open for dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a la carte and prix-fixe offerings that span seasonal favorites, a high-end omakase and a take on the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

From a Pasadena cheesery to barbecue in Culver City, here are 26 restaurants offering dine-in and takeout meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena Cheese Shop $$
PASADENA CA, OCT. 8, 2021: The cheese plate available at Agnes in Pasadena, California.
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Pasadena restaurant and cheesery takes inspiration from the Midwest, so the holiday menu is full of comforting favorites, with an array of specials available for takeout on Christmas Eve, including take-and-bake beef Wellington, a cheese board with all the accouterments, house biscuits, pimento party potatoes, roasted mushrooms, glazed Brussels sprouts, gravy, honey butter and a cookie box. The holiday menu is available as a package for two or four people, and items can also be ordered a la carte. Preorders must be placed online for pickup up on Christmas Eve between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Agnes will be open for walk-ins on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Cheesery’s lunch menu, including charcuterie boards, fried cheese curds, a selection of sandwiches and the famous S’mores cocoa taco.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Alta Adams

West Adams Breakfast/Brunch Soul Food $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: A Spread of popular dishes in a booth at Alta Adams including: Oysters prepared two ways, Wood-Grilled Half Chcken with Chimichurri, Blackened Salmon, Vegan California Gombo and Grilled Pork Chop on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
This Christmas Eve, slide into one of the wooden booths at chef-owner Keith Corbin’s sunlit restaurant in West Adams or order the restaurant’s signature California soul plates to complete your holiday spread at home. The regular menu with black-eyed pea fritters, smoked chicken and sausage gumbo and fried chicken with house-made Fresno hot sauce will be available for dine-in alongside the full beverage menu, with a wine list that highlights BIPOC and women producers, and cocktails including a creative limoncello martini. For those who prefer to enjoy the soulful spread at home, choices include smoked honey butter ham and house-smoked brisket with smoked apple barbecue sauce as mains; sides like cornbread bites, mac and cheese and brown-buttered candied yams; and banana pudding and brown-butter chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Catering orders must be placed online by Dec. 21 and will be available for pickup or delivery on Christmas Eve. Last-minute Christmas Eve takeout orders can also be placed via GrubHub. Adams Wine Shop, the restaurant’s neighboring bottle shop, will be open on Christmas Eve for those who need a last-minute host gift, with mulled wine kits available for purchase.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Ardor

Hollywood Hills West Californian $$
Baja-striped bass from Ardor's holiday menu.
(The West Hollywood Edition)
By Danielle Dorsey
The verdant restaurant at the West Hollywood Edition hotel is hosting a seasonally driven four-course menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highlights such as fresh-baked milk bread, butternut squash bisque, a winter garden salad and bass crudo. The main course offers a choice of Baja striped bass with Manila clams, a prime filet or roasted chestnut ravioli with brown butter au poivre, and the meal will conclude with chocolate delice for dessert.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Augie’s on Main

Santa Monica American $$
Dirty chicken and sides from Augie's on Main.
(Augie’s on Main)
By Danielle Dorsey
The fast-casual dirty chicken spot from chef Josiah Citrin is offering holiday meal packages for two on Christmas Eve, including one with his signature dirty chicken, whipped potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, roasted and glazed carrots, a chopped salad and roasted chicken pan drippings. The other option features prime rib alongside identical sides, save the pan drippings which are replaced with horseradish cream and au jus. Orders can be placed online for pickup and delivery on Christmas Eve.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Coastal Harvest Bar and Kitchen

Santa Monica Californian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The all-day restaurant at the Hyatt Centric Delfina hotel in Santa Monica is open for dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a seasonal a la carte menu filled with holiday cheer, including a shrimp and lobster bouillabaisse with a saffron-tomato broth, slow-braised short rib topped with chocolate mole and prickly pear dressing over mashed potatoes, with a white chocolate raspberry yule log for dessert. A selection of festive cocktails are available for pairing, including the Christmas Mule with peppermint schnapps and ginger beer.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Connie and Ted's

West Hollywood Seafood $$
WEST HOLLYWOOD , CA - OCTOBER 12: The Bouillabaisse at Connie and Ted's on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in West Hollywood , CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The East Coast-style seafood den has an appropriately marine-themed takeout menu for the holidays, including the return of its annual lobster pot pie special. A selection of savory and sweet dishes are available to order a la carte, with prix-fixe packages feeding up to four with a full pound of shrimp, house-smoked fish dip, market salad, dinner rolls, 2.5 pounds of chilled lobster and two rock crabs in shell and choice of Dutch apple crumb pie and bourbon pecan pie for dessert. Preorders can be placed by calling the restaurant directly through Dec. 20, with pick up on Dec. 24 after 3 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Fig Restaurant

Santa Monica Californian $$
A selection of holiday dishes from Fig restaurant in Santa Monica.
(Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows)
By Danielle Dorsey
The lush restaurant at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica is open for Christmas Eve dinner and brunch on Christmas Day. A la carte dinner options include a winter garden salad with roasted beets and turnips, tuna tartare with wasabi tuile, beef Wellington with brown butter mashed potatoes and glazed carrots, a platter of cookies and a mini yule log. Christmas Day brunch features plates you’ll be glad to get out of bed for, such as gingerbread pancakes, a truffle and asparagus omelet, savory bread pudding with smoked gouda and bacon lardons, and Santa’s Hat, a festive dessert that layers orange sponge cake with white chocolate mousse and cranberry glaze.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Firstborn

Chinatown Chinese American $$
Oxtail zhajiangmian from Firstborn.
(Ron De Angelis)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Chinatown restaurant from chef Anthony Wang is open on Christmas Eve with a festive prix-fixe menu that blends classic holiday flavors with his interpretation of Chinese American cuisine, including warm honeynut squash with sesame sabayon, pumpkin congee with confit pork belly, char siu duck leg sausage with duck XO sauce and aged Liberty duck breast with a duck fat scallion pancake. Save room for a ginger cookie topped with buckwheat cream, pear and puffed rice for dessert.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Fuegos L.A.

Exposition Park Argentinian $$
Locro, an Andean stew, and mulled wine from Fuegos L.A.
(Fuegos L.A. )
By Danielle Dorsey
The welcoming Argentine bistro in South L.A. has added a few menu specials for the holidays, including mulled wine, panqueques filled with dulce de leche, seasonal gingerbread and peppermint lattes, and bowls of locro, a traditional Andean stew with corn, squash, beef and pork loin. The catering menu is available to order, in case you want to fill out your table with buttery medialunas and empanadas bursting with hand-cut sirloin, alongside a set menu with choice of vitel toné with poached beef round in an aromatic sauce or an Argentine-style charcuterie board to start; a main course with arugula salad, grilled vacío with chimichurri; and marquise de dulce de leche for dessert, with pickup on Christmas Eve.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Genghis Cohen

Fairfax Chinese American $$
Orange peel beef on a black table at Genghis Cohen. Surrounding the dish is duck sauce, bok choy and white rice.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Chinese American haunt from owners Marc Rose and Med Abrous recently reopened at a new location on Fairfax Avenue after relocating from their original outpost earlier this year and is already in full swing. The full a la carte menu is available to preorder for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, including crab rangoons, New York-style egg rolls, dumplings, triple kung pao and beef and broccoli. Orders must be placed via Tock by Dec. 23.

Dine-in reservations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are full, but hopeful diners can join the wait list in the event of cancellations.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Lawry's the Prime Rib

Beverly Hills Steakhouse $$
A selection of holiday dishes from Lawry's Prime Rib.
(Eugene Dela Cruz)
By Danielle Dorsey
Pick up a feast to enjoy at home or dine in at this classic steakhouse on Christmas Eve. The curated holiday menu features roasted prime rib, butternut squash soup, Chilean sea bass and bourbon eggnog, while takeout packages with prime rib or turkey can feed up to 15 guests.
Route Details

Love & Salt

Manhattan Beach Italian $$
Seasonal Basque cheesecake is available as part of Love & Salt's holiday takeout menu.
(Peridot Consulting)
By Danielle Dorsey
Have a cozy holiday with Italian American specialties from Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach, including lasagna Bolognese that serves four to six; pasta kits with rigatoni alla pesto Genovese for two to four people; and seasonal Basque cheesecake or house-made limoncello for dessert. Preorders must be placed online at least 24 hours in advance, with pickup on Dec. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Lunetta

Santa Monica New American $$
Prime rib is on the menu this Christmas Eve at Lunetta restaurant.
(Lunetta)
By Danielle Dorsey
Head to Lunetta in Santa Monica for a family-style Christmas Eve dinner that showcases California’s seasonality, including a mushroom cappuccino as an amuse course, apple fennel salad and Hawaiian ahi tuna tarter as starters, festive mains such as Maine lobster rigatoni and prime rib, sides of mashed potatoes and fire-roasted veggies and buche de Noel for dessert.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Maple Block Meat Co.

Culver City Barbecue $$
A paper barbecue tray of ribs, brisket, pickles, sauce and onions with mac and cheese from Maple Block Meat Co.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Culver City’s haven for smoked meats is bringing back a handful of customer-favorite dishes available to go for the holidays, including peach wood-smoked Berkshire hams, bone-in prime rib, house-smoked brisket and turkey breast, with house-made sides, sauces and desserts to fill out the rest of your table. Three holiday meal packages are available if you prefer to skip the decision making altogether. Orders must be placed by Dec. 19 with pickup on Dec. 24.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Marelle

Santa Monica Californian $$
The outdoor patio at Marelle restaurant in the Sandbourne Santa Monica hotel.
(Rob Jenson)
By Danielle Dorsey
The beachside restaurant from chef Raphael Lunetta at the Sandbourne hotel in Santa Monica will be open for dine-in on Christmas Eve, with a menu that blends holiday favorites with coastal influence, including a fresh oyster with sparkling mignonette as the amuse bouche, a winter arugula salad or spinach artichoke dip to start, and a choice of rack of lamb or seared scallops as an entree, with sides of roasted grapes and cauliflower gratin to share, and tiramisu for dessert. Reservations can be made online.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Merois

West Hollywood Global $$$
indoor lounge area with tropical theme
(Christian Horan Photography)
By Danielle Dorsey
Take in sparkling city views from the chic, 11th-floor dining room at Merois at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here, you can assemble the holiday meal of your dreams with a la carte dishes that blend pan-Asian influences, such as ginger beef dumplings, kung pao cauliflower and Shanghai Maine lobster, with a short rib entree special. The beverage menu spans wines by the glass and bottle and house cocktails, including a mezcal old fashioned with charred rosemary. End on a sweet note with matcha tiramisu or ube Basque cheesecake for dessert.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Mother Wolf

Hollywood Italian $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Branzino Alla Brace from Mother Wolf on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Through Dec. 31, the glamorous Rome-inspired restaurant from chef Evan Funke will offer its take on the Italian American tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes, with seven courses featuring a range of seafood, such as hamachi crudo, linguine alla Vongole and calamari, plus rotating specials every night. The decadent meal will conclude with Torta do Cioccolato and a crostata with Weiser Family Farms honeynut squash for dessert. Make reservations ASAP to snag a spot on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Nobu

Beverly Grove Japanese $$$$
By Danielle Dorsey
What could make for a more memorable holiday meal than an omakase experience at Nobu L.A.? The menu will be available from Christmas Day through Dec. 28, showcasing Nobu specialties including a selection of sushi, lobster sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing and Wagyu with chanterelles and goma ponzu, and plenty of seasonal dishes. Reservations are highly recommended.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Openaire

Koreatown Californian $$
Restaurant with a greenhouse-style roof and walls
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Enjoy Christmas dinner surrounded by hanging plants at the greenhouse-inspired restaurant on the second-floor terrace at the Line hotel in Koreatown. The three-course menu features starters such as lobster bisque or beet salad, mains including pan-seared halibut or slow-roasted prime rib and chocolate bûche de Noël for dessert. Apple and pumpkin pies are available to preorder online, with pickup Dec. 23.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Rasarumah

Westside Malaysian $$
Two skewers of chicken satay with cucumber and dipping sauce at Rasarumah restaurant.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Chef Johnny Lee’s striking Chinese Malaysian restaurant in Historic Filipinotown will be open with its full menu available on Christmas Eve, including skewers, chili chicken wings, Wagyu beef cheek rendang and passion fruit cream pie for dessert. The newly expanded beverage menu with shochu cocktails is ideal for pairing, with highlights such as a calamansi crusher and sichuan negroni.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Rossoblu

Downtown L.A. Italian $$$
Tortelloni in a simple tomato and butter sauce from Rossoblu restaurant in Downtown
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Italian restaurant from Steve and Dina Samson is offering a Bolognese-inspired dinner for takeout on Christmas Eve, with antipasti such as erbazzone (a spinach and ricotta tart) and Anguilla alla Romagnola (poached eel with tomatoes, olives and parsley); hand-folded tortellini and lasasgna Bolognese as first course options; a second course of breaded veal cutlet with prosciutto and veal jus; and an assortment of biscotti for dessert. Preorders can be placed online for pickup Dec. 24 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Delivery will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Saltie Girl

West Hollywood Seafood $$$
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 19 2023: A spread of dishes on the sunny patio at Saltie Girl LA in West Hollywood. Clockwise from top: LA Pink Salad, Moules Frites, Baked Nantuket Scallops Casino, and Spicy Lobster Spaghetti. (Oscar Mendoza/LA Times)
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The East Coast-founded seafood restaurant from Kathy Sidell is open for dine-in service on Christmas Eve with the full menu available, plus a host of specials including Wagyu and caviar; a trio of handrolls stuffed with toro, King crab and madai; Nantucket Bay scallops tossed in angel hair pasta with the option to add white truffle; whole-grilled Spanish turbot with lobster pommes purée; and a Champagne raspberry tart with pistachio frangipane for dessert. Wash it all down with a seasonal pumpkin bourbon or cranberry bergamot cocktail.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Spago

Beverly Hills Southern California Fusion
Expensive sports cars parked in front of Spago, with people and valets standing on the sidewalk
Spago’s exterior.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The iconic institution from chef Wolfgang Puck is celebrating Christmas Eve in style with winter-white decor and live music from Ashley and the Carnations, with a three-course menu from chef de cuisine Areg Avanessian and pastry chef Della Gossett. There are plenty of plates to choose from on the prix-fixe menu, including roasted Italian chestnut soup, agnolotti del plin with black truffles or Belgium endive salad to start; crispy-scale black sea bass, Christmas goose or pan-roasted Jidori chicken as the second course; and bûche de Noël or sticky toffee cake for dessert. Spicy tuna tartare cones, pizza crowned with Italian white truffles, and caviar are available to order as supplements.
Show more Show less
Route Details

STK Steakhouse

Westwood Steakhouse $$
A selection of holiday cocktails from STK Steakhouse
By Danielle Dorsey
The global steakhouse chain is open for dine-in service on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with classic holiday dishes joining the regular menu, including a roasted turkey dinner with sage stuffing, Parmesan mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and cranberry-orange chutney, as well as a roasted prime rib option with confit fingerling potatoes, green beans and pomegranate reduction.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Tam O'Shanter

Atwater Village Bar
Expect classic Thanksgiving dishes from stalwart Tam O'Shanter's.
(Palm and Ocean)
By Danielle Dorsey
The century-old institution in Atwater Village has menus available for takeout and dine-in on Christmas Eve, including braised brisket and shepherd’s pie as main courses and traditional sides such as stuffing and mashed potatoes. Takeout orders should be placed by Dec. 20 for pickup Dec. 24 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Yama Sushi Marketplace

Harvard Heights Grocery Store $$
A closeup of salmon maki and California rolls from Yama Sushi Marketplace in Koreatown
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The sushi emporium with multiple L.A. locations — including a new outpost in Koreatown — is a destination for imported Japanese home goods, pantry staples and packaged foods, as well as fresh seafood, grab-and-go rolls and chirashi bowls. This holiday season, the marketplace is offering three sushi platters, including a classic spread with crowd-favorite California rolls, salmon avocado rolls and cucumber rolls; a deluxe option for larger parties that adds unagi rolls, hamachi nigiri and more; and a sashimi sushi roll with high-end tuna, yellowtail and salmon sashimi, plus a selection of rolls.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement