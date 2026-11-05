33 L.A. restaurants to order Thanksgiving takeout from this year

Thanksgiving should be about gathering around the dinner table with the people you love, whether you’re sitting in front of spread that you’ve prepared or made by one of our city’s dazzling chefs. And with a dining scene as deliciously diverse as ours, there are endless options to choose from if you opt to outsource some of your holiday cooking.

This year, the possibilities go well beyond the traditional bird and trimmings. Think Korean-style bossam, Mexican and Salvadoran tamales, Italian lasagna, Hawaiian guava ham and so much more. Of course, there’s plenty of classic Thanksgiving fare, too, from savory stuffing and creamy mashed potatoes to enough pumpkin pie to keep everyone happy. Looking for a Thanksgiving dinner for one? A feast for the entire extended family? The following guide has something for every palate and party size. All you have to do is place your order and pick it up (or, in some cases, have it delivered right to your door). Keep reading for 33 L.A. restaurants making the holidays a little easier with creative takeout meals.

