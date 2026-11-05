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Creamy butternut squash lasagna is one of the options available at Angelini Osteria this Thanksgiving.
Creamy butternut squash lasagna is one of the options available at Angelini Osteria this Thanksgiving.
(Angelini Osteria)
Food

33 L.A. restaurants to order Thanksgiving takeout from this year

By Tiffany Tse

Thanksgiving should be about gathering around the dinner table with the people you love, whether you’re sitting in front of spread that you’ve prepared or made by one of our city’s dazzling chefs. And with a dining scene as deliciously diverse as ours, there are endless options to choose from if you opt to outsource some of your holiday cooking.

This year, the possibilities go well beyond the traditional bird and trimmings. Think Korean-style bossam, Mexican and Salvadoran tamales, Italian lasagna, Hawaiian guava ham and so much more. Of course, there’s plenty of classic Thanksgiving fare, too, from savory stuffing and creamy mashed potatoes to enough pumpkin pie to keep everyone happy. Looking for a Thanksgiving dinner for one? A feast for the entire extended family? The following guide has something for every palate and party size. All you have to do is place your order and pick it up (or, in some cases, have it delivered right to your door). Keep reading for 33 L.A. restaurants making the holidays a little easier with creative takeout meals.

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Angelini Osteria

Fairfax Italian $$$
A selection of entrees and sides from Angelini Osteria's Thanksgiving takeout menu.
(Angelini Osteria )
By Tiffany Tse
Iconic Los Angeles restaurant Angelini Osteria makes feeding a hungry crowd easy with its large party trays, featuring some of its greatest hits. The creamy, cheesy butternut squash lasagna is must-try — layered with pumpkin purée and Parmigiano Reggiano sauce. There are also short ribs braised in Barolo wine and served over soft polenta, or a whole wood-oven-roasted porchetta with tomato and eggplant gratinati. Finish on a sweet note with an apple tart alla Milanese or carrot cake with Nutella. Order online by Nov. 18 for pickup or delivery on Nov. 25.

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Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena Cheese Shop $$
A selection of holiday dishes from Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery.
(Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery)
By Tiffany Tse
Comfort food is practically the love language of this beloved Pasadena restaurant, so you’ll be in good hands come Thanksgiving. Agnes is putting its own spin on the holiday spread, swapping the usual turkey for lamb Wellington and giving mashed potatoes a Southern-inspired twist with pimento cheese. You’ll also find house-made cheddar biscuits, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, pumpkin pie and plenty of gravy to go around. Priced at $350, the full feast serves four and is available for pickup, but feel free to cherry-pick your favorites à la carte, including pecan and Dutch apple pies. Place your order online by 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 for pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Bridgetown Roti

East Hollywood Caribbean $
A selection of Thanksgiving dishes from Bridgetown Roti
(Joseph Duarte)
By Tiffany Tse
Turkey may be a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition, but Chef Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti is bringing a little Caribbean heat to your holiday banquet with jerk turkey legs and whole honey-jerk chickens. Round out your dinner with other à la carte items like channa and sweet potato curry, callaloo greens and a macaroni and cheese pie made with three cheeses and house curry. There are also boxes of handmade patties with your choice of meat or vegetarian fillings. Feeding a crowd? The supper package ($250) serves 8 to 10, while the larger feast package ($500) feeds 16 to 20. Orders placed online must be picked up Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
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Deluxe 1717

Pasadena Latin American $$
For Thanksgiving, Deluxe 1717 is serving up an eclectic mix of holiday favorites with unexpected twists.
(Deluxe 1717)
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Onil Chibás, whose cooking is inspired by his Cuban heritage and love of seasonal California ingredients, is serving up an eclectic mix of holiday favorites with unexpected twists. Think brioche stuffing with apples and roasted celeriac, Kenyan-style collard greens with smoked turkey and serrano chile and Brussels sprouts with butternut squash and bacon. For the main event, choose between herb-roasted turkey breast, barbecue-smoked turkey legs and thighs, seared beef tenderloin or a vegetarian-friendly stuffed delicata squash. Start the festivities with mushroom barbacoa empanadas or mini sweet corn muffins with tomato bacon jam, and finish with one of four pies — including a tempting sweet potato and bourbon version. Everything on the à la carte menu ($24 starters, $40 sides, entrees between $58 and $160 and desserts between $52 and $58) can be ordered online through Nov. 22 for pickup on Nov. 25.
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Eataly L.A.

Century City Italian $$
A selection of Thanksgiving dishes from Eataly L.A.
(Eataly North America)
By Tiffany Tse
The Italian marketplace has plenty of options whether you’re feeding just a few people or a full house. Smaller gatherings can opt for the turkey breast meal ($149, serves four), while those looking to skip the bird altogether can choose a baked salmon or turkey meatball feast ($169 each, serves four). If the whole family is coming, get the whole roasted turkey feast ($299, serves six to eight) complete with mushroom lasagna, porchetta stuffing, buttery mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli rabe, brioche rolls and tiramisu, among other sides. There are plenty of à la carte options, from truffle mashed potatoes and eggplant Parmigiana to Italian salumi and cheese platters. You can even pick up a fully cooked whole turkey or a fresh bird to roast yourself. Place orders online by Nov. 21 through 23 (48 hours ahead) for pickup and delivery from Nov. 23–25.

Yama Sushi Marketplace

Harvard Heights Grocery Store $$
A selection of sushi rolls from Yama Sushi Marketplace.
(Yama Sushi Marketplace)
By Tiffany Tse
There’s something refreshing about a Thanksgiving spread that doesn’t require any reheating, carving or cleanup. Skip the oven altogether with sushi platters from Yama, which has locations in San Gabriel, West L.A. and Koreatown. Platters range from $55 to $105 with crowd-pleasing combinations of rolls, nigiri and sashimi. If you’re really looking to make a splash, the special Black Box assortment ($95–$157) comes with an elegant presentation worthy of the holiday — just break out the chopsticks and you’ll be ready to go. For orders of four or more platters or 10 or more bentos, order online by 6:30 p.m the day before. Large catering orders require at least three days’ notice. For Black Box assortments, email catering@ejlentertainment.com.

Pasta Sisters

Culver City Italian $$
Lasagna and pasta dishes from Pasta Sisters
(Pasta Sisters)
By Tiffany Tse
If there’s one thing an Italian nonna knows how to do best, it’s feed a ravenous crowd. At Pasta Sisters, founder and chef Paola Da Re (a nonna herself) brings her family’s recipes to your Thanksgiving party with scratch-made dishes that just need to be reheated and served. Choose from bubbling pans of lasagna, turkey and ricotta meatballs in your choice of tomato or mushroom cream sauce, and roasted potatoes or broccoli. For dessert, there’s creamy tiramisu made from a family recipe passed down through generations. Dishes range from $70 to $145 and serve 10 to 12 people each. Place orders online for pickup or delivery from all three Pasta Sisters locations in Mid-City, Culver City, and Costa Mesa, ideally with at least 48 hours’ notice.

Bistro Na’s

Temple City Chinese $$$
Bistro Na's is offering a Cantonese take on chicken for Thanksgiving this year.
(Ariel Ip)
By Tiffany Tse
Known for its imperial Chinese cuisine, the Temple City restaurant is preparing a Cantonese-style take on chicken, marinating it using the char siu method for sweet, crispy skin and tender, juicy meat. Served alongside vibrant carrots, tomatoes, baby potatoes and portobello mushrooms, the chicken makes for a stunning presentation. Only 40 will be available at $68 each, for pickup or dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, with reservations opening one week in advance. Call (626) 286-1999 or email reservations@bistronas.com to order.
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Maple Block Meat Co.

Culver City Barbecue $$
Maple Block Meat Co. is selling whole smoked turkeys and whole turkey breasts, plus sides and dessert.
(Maple Block Meat Co.)
By Tiffany Tse
Thanksgiving turkey is great on its own, but add a little smoke and it’s glorious — which is why you should consider this Culver City barbecue favorite for your holiday celebration. Known for its peach wood-smoked meats, the restaurant is offering whole free-range turkeys in three sizes ($265–$355), along with boneless turkey breast, all served with gravy. Complete your feast with barbecue-inspired sides like cornbread-sausage stuffing, mac and cheese with white cheddar crumble, and braised greens with smoked ham hocks. You can order sides individually or opt for the $297 package that feeds 10 to 12 and includes biscuits, stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and chocolate bread pudding. For smaller celebrations or office gatherings, there are also individual Friendsgiving meals ($39 per person) with turkey, cornbread and your choice of two sides. Order online by Nov. 20 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mélisse

Santa Monica American $$$$
A Thanksgiving plate from Melisse in Santa Monica.
(Citrin / Melisse)
By Tiffany Tse
Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin is about to turn Turkey Day into a fine-dining experience. The maestro behind Santa Monica’s Citrin and Mélisse is rolling out a lavish holiday smorgasbord for two with all the trimmings. Clocking in at $300, the menu includes pumpkin soup; herb-roasted turkey with chanterelle mushrooms, apple and brioche stuffing with pomegranate gravy; and dry-aged prime rib with horseradish jus. But the most special touch comes from Citrin’s own family recipes, with his mom’s praline pecan yams, Szechuan green beans, Yukon potato purée, and fresh cranberry sauce complementing the meal. She’s also got dessert covered with apple and spiced pumpkin pies. Preorder online by noon on Nov. 23.

Fig Restaurant

Santa Monica Californian $$
A selection of holiday dishes from Fig restaurant in Santa Monica.
(Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows)
By Tiffany Tse
Tucked inside Santa Monica’s historic Fairmont Miramar Hotel, this beachside bistro is all about seasonal ingredients, sourcing many from nearby farmers markets. That approach carries over to its Thanksgiving menu, where the vegetable sides are just as mouthwatering as the main event. Priced at $475 for eight people, their turkey to-go dinner includes a whole roasted turkey and a lineup of sides that go well beyond the usual suspects, including yams with crème fraîche and vanilla, chestnut stuffing with apples and herbs, broccolini with pickled kumquats and roasted carrots with hot honey and pomegranate seeds. There are also mashed potatoes, Parker House rolls, spiced cranberry sauce and pie to cap off the meal. Order online by Nov. 21 for curbside pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Harold & Belle's

Jefferson Park Creole Cajun Soul Food $$
An overhead of Thanksgiving takeout dishes, including whole turkey and sides.
(Harold & Belle’s)
By Tiffany Tse
For more than 55 years, Harold & Belle’s has been bringing a taste of New Orleans to Los Angeles, and Thanksgiving is no exception. This family-owned institution is serving up Creole classics with Cajun fried turkey, signature filé gumbo, jambalaya, oyster dressing and plenty of other Southern favorites. Go all in with a family-style extravaganza starting at $425 for 10 to 12 people, with larger packages feeding up to 50 for $1,125, or create your own spread with à la carte dishes. Celebrating solo? There’s a Thanksgiving dinner for one priced at $52, with your choice of turkey or beef pot roast, cornbread stuffing, candied yams and bread pudding. Orders require at least 72 hours’ notice, with pickup available through 7 p.m. on Nov. 25. Delivery is also available for an additional fee. To order, call (323) 735-9023 or email catering@haroldandbelles.com.
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Mokja

Highland Park Korean $
The Thanksgiving spread at Yi Cha.
(Stan Lee)
By Tiffany Tse
Thanksgiving is getting a Korean-American makeover at chef Debbie Lee’s Highland Park market-café Mokja. You’ll find crispy pork belly bossam and Korean fried chicken drumsticks tossed in your choice of halmuni garlic or pimento chile sauce, along with mouthwatering sides like kimchi smashed potatoes, japchae with seven vegetables, and Wagyu bone marrow corn cheese. Even dessert gets a creative twist, with kabocha squash pie topped with misugaru whipped cream and persimmon bread pudding drizzled with doenjang caramel. Order everything à la carte or go all in with the Mokki Mukbang package ($295), which feeds six to eight and includes a generous spread of mains and sides. Place your order online by Nov. 20 for pickup on Nov. 25 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Simpang Asia

Palms Indonesian $
A selection of Thanksgiving dishes from Simpang Asia.
(Simpang Asia )
By Tiffany Tse
At this much-loved Indonesian restaurant in Palms, a $125 holiday feast that feeds four will get you aromatic grilled chicken coated in a sweet and savory maple tamarind glaze, as well as hearty beef ribs. Sides include cardamom-spiced potato frikadellen; Indonesian-style potato patties served with fried onions; sautéed Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries and crispy shallots; and nasi goreng, Indonesia’s famous fried rice. Finish on a sweet (but not too sweet) note, thanks to pumpkin pudding with coconut mascarpone. To preorder, email catering@simpangasia.com by 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Pasjoli

Santa Monica French $$$
Basque cheesecake from Pasjoli
(Wonho Frank Lee)
By Tiffany Tse
This Thanksgiving, chef Dave Beran is offering a family-style meal priced at $125 per person, featuring roasted turkey breast with turkey leg confit, herbs de Provence stuffing, black truffle gravy, pommes purée, haricots verts casserole and cornbread with honey butter. And because one dessert is never enough, the meal comes with both apple crumble and pumpkin Basque cheesecake. If you can’t get enough of the latter, a limited number of whole cheesecakes are available to order separately. Everything comes with detailed reheating instructions, with orders accepted online until sold out, with pickup on Nov. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kuya Lord

Filipino $$
One of the Thanksgiving meal packages at Kuya Lord includes slow-braised Australian lamb ribs in sweet adobo sauce.
(Wonho Frank Lee)
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Lord Maynard Llera has rightfully earned a devoted following for his bold take on Filipino cooking. For Thanksgiving, he’s serving up a Pamilya tray ($197) that feeds four to six, featuring almond wood-grilled whole chicken, slow-braised Australian lamb ribs in sweet adobo sauce, 20 crispy pork lumpia, java garlic rice and pancit sotanghon with shredded chicken and vegetables. Dessert comes in the form of two small calamansi pies with pandan whipped cream. For more intimate gatherings, the Ate tray ($72) features grilled Hiramasa fish collars, while the Kuya tray ($60) includes Llera’s signature Lucenachon (a slow-roasted pork belly with impossibly crisp skin). Both feed two to three and come with rice, noodles and calamansi pie. À la carte options include Lucenachon, whole grilled branzino, Wagyu ribeye bistek, smoked and braised Wagyu short rib kare-kare and trays of sweet and spicy pancit chami. To preorder, email hello@kuyalord.com, and the restaurant will send an invoice and payment link once your order is finalized. Pickup is on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
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Firstborn

Chinatown Chinese American $$
Dry-aged duck is on the Thanksgiving takeout menu at Firstborn.
(Kenzo Han)
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Anthony Wang’s Firstborn is a showcase for his inventive Chinese American cooking, and his Thanksgiving menu is just as imaginative as his regular one. Choose between a Shaoxing wine-marinated lamb roast crusted with cumin, chile flakes and coriander, or a crown of duck dry-aged for 14–18 days, glazed with rose-scented honey and served with an apple-hoisin sauce. Both serve six to eight people and come mostly prepared, with instructions for finishing at home. Even the sides get the creative treatment, from fermented tofu duchess potatoes to stuffing with duck sausage, garlic chives and black truffle. If you’re feeling extra fancy, spring for the caviar package, which includes a 30-gram tin of Astrea Oscietra caviar with celery root blini, chive crème fraîche and apple-black vinegar caramel. Just don’t skip pastry chef Jaime Craten’s pumpkin fa gao tres leches cake — a fluffy, moist, slightly chewy mashup of the traditional Chinese steamed cake and the tasty Latin American dessert. Preorder online Nov. 1–20 for pickup Nov. 24–25.

Gwen

Hollywood Butcher Shop Steakhouse $$$
A selection of Thanksgiving dishes from Gwen L.A.
(Gwen L.A. )
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Curtis Stone’s Hollywood restaurant and butcher shop takes its meat seriously, sourcing from carefully selected farms and employing a team of skilled butchers who practice old-world techniques. This year, they’re offering a selection of premium birds, including organic Willie Bird turkeys ($175–$220), Spanish Black heritage turkeys from Joyce Farms ($290) and smaller turkey crowns ($75). There are also honey-glazed smoked ham and brine kits to help you get the most out of your bird. To order, call (323) 946-7500. Pickup is available Nov. 21–25, excluding Nov. 23.

Little Dom’s

Los Feliz Italian $$
LOS FELIZ, CA - OCTOBER 3RD: The dining room of Little Doms Italian restaurant is bathed in afternoon light just before dinner service on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Los Feliz, CA. (Joel Barhamand / For The Times)
(Joel Barhamand/For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
This Los Feliz institution’s annual Deep Fried Turkey Thanksgiving Feast is the stuff of legends. Chef and co-owner Brandon Boudet is bringing a taste of his New Orleans roots to the holiday again with a whole deep-fried turkey ($138) cooked right on the sidewalk, accompanied by Southern-inspired sides like homemade fennel sausage and mushroom stuffing, mashed garnet sweet potatoes with coconut cream and toasted pecans, and roasted Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon. For dessert, pastry chef Anne Kirk is baking up brown butter pumpkin pies. The Thanksgiving Bundle ($249) includes a fried turkey and your choice of two sides or pies, serving six to eight. You can even add eggnog, a brown butter-washed Old Fashioned or a wine bundle to keep the good times flowing. Online preorders are open until sold out, with pickup on Thanksgiving morning.

Mish Delicatessen

Fairfax Jewish Cuisine $$
A deli tray of hand-carved meats, a black-and-white cookie, a house-made bagels topped with gravlax and more on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Over on La Brea, chef Eric Greenspan is whipping up a spread of Jewish deli favorites and traditional holiday dishes at Mish. Greenspan has cooked in some of L.A.’s most acclaimed kitchens, but his latest venture is a personal love letter to his culinary roots (and now one of the city’s buzziest new restaurants). His $220 meal feeds four and includes rosemary-rubbed roast turkey breast; arugula salad with pickled beets and dried cherries; challah stuffing with root vegetables, sage and schmaltz-confit dark meat; sweet potato latkes with marshmallow sour cream; wood-grilled carrots with pumpkin seed pesto and dried apricot, and caramelized onion mac and cheese. For a sweet finale, there’s spiced pumpkin and persimmon cream cheese babka. Order online by 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 for pickup or delivery between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
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Norms

Beverly Grove American
A selection of Thanksgiving dishes from Norms.
(Norms Restaurant)
By Tiffany Tse
If you’ve ever found yourself at Norms for a late-night meal or a hearty breakfast, you know this beloved L.A. diner chain doesn’t skimp on portions. The Thanksgiving holiday family meals will easily feed all of your hungry guests, with a choice of roasted turkey breast or brown sugar-glazed ham, plus mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, chicken and sausage gumbo, green salad, and pumpkin or apple pie. The smaller meal can be ordered online and feeds four to five people, with one pie for $99.99, while the larger version feeds 8 to 10 and comes with two pies for $199.99. With locations in Hollywood, Inglewood, Van Nuys, Pico Rivera and beyond, there’s a decent chance a Norms isn’t too far from your Thanksgiving get-together.

Joan's on Third

Beverly Grove American $
A Thanksgiving plate with entrees and sides from Joan's on Third.
(Susie Hastings/Joan’s on Third)
By Tiffany Tse
Joan’s on Third is the kind of neighborhood gem where you can grab a quick lunch, pick up the perfect hostess gift, or take home an entire dinner for the family. Come Thanksgiving, it’s also the perfect one-stop shop for a crowd-pleasing holiday spread, all based on founder Joan McNamara’s own family recipes. Start with a free-range organic roasted turkey, then load up on classic sides like Grandma’s old-fashioned stuffing, maple brown sugar yams, creamy mashed potatoes and corn pudding. There are also a few less traditional options, including farro with exotic mushrooms, shallots and parsley, plus pumpkin, rustic apple and pecan pies for dessert. Joan’s hasn’t forgotten about the drinks, either, with spiced apple-citrus cider and fresh cranberry-rosemary mixers to kick off the festivities. Order by noon on Nov. 20 for drive-through pickup at the Beverly Grove location on Nov. 25 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To order, call (323) 655-2285, ext. 4, or email catering@joansonthird.com.

Super Peach

Century City Eclectic Korean $$
A spread of banchan around a pile of steamed pork slices smothered barbecue sauce
(Kyle Jetter)
By Tiffany Tse
David Chang’s Momofuku empire expanded to Westfield Century City last year with Super Peach — a casual, all-day restaurant offering an approachable take on his cooking. For Thanksgiving, the restaurant is swapping the traditional turkey for bossam, a Korean-style feast starring tender, brown sugar-glazed pork wrapped in lettuce with an assortment of accompaniments. The Half Bo package ($160) feeds four to six and comes with fresh herbs, ssamjang, sesame garlic dip, banchan, rice and miso butter-glazed baked sweet potato. The Whole Bo serves 8 to 10, with a choice of pork ($250) or lamb ($340). Save room for dessert — a seasonal apple pie made with farmers market apples cooked in brown sugar, tucked into a flaky crust with a crumble topping. Place orders online for cold pickup Nov. 24–25, ready to reheat and serve at home.

Cobi's

Santa Monica Southeast Asian $$
A promotional display of a take-home meal including a pork belly and salad.
(Catherine Dzilenski)
By Tiffany Tse
At Cobi’s in Santa Monica, turkey is off the menu this Thanksgiving, replaced by something packed with Southeast Asian flavors instead. The restaurant is prepping a take-and-bake roast pork belly ($140) infused with lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, makrut lime leaf, garlic and Thai chile. The perfectly seasoned pork comes with Cobi’s herb salad and sambal ijo, a punchy Indonesian green chile condiment that cuts through the richness of the meat. The feast serves six to eight and comes with easy instructions for finishing the roast at home. Preorder beginning Nov. 10 by emailing hello@cobis.la, with pickup Nov. 24–25 from 3 to 7 p.m. Orders can also be placed online for Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 pickup from 3 to 7 p.m.
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Wally's

Beverly Hills Wine Bars New American $$$
Thanksgiving dishes from Wally's
(Wally’s)
By Tiffany Tse
Thanksgiving can be as extravagant as your wine collection. That’s why Wally’s, the upscale wine shop and restaurant, is preparing an 18-pound oven-roasted Mary’s organic turkey with gravy, biscuits and cranberry sauce, enough to feed up to 15 people for $350. For $565, the Turkey Dinner for the Family adds truffle mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, vegetarian stuffing, cauliflower gratin and fork-smashed sweet potatoes. You can also order sides à la carte, along with French onion soup, oven-baked truffle Brie, pumpkin Basque cheesecake and individual pecan pies. And because this is Wally’s, you can take the holiday spread up another notch with charcuterie boards, caviar and a selection of excellent wines and Champagne, from a crisp Sancerre to a splurge-worthy bottle of Dom Pérignon. Orders placed online are available for pickup at Wally’s locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Malibu on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery is also available on Thanksgiving Day or the day before upon request.

M Cafe

Hancock Park Vegan $
A selection of vegan Thanksgiving dishes from M Cafe.
(David Tonelson)
By Tiffany Tse
Thanksgiving can sometimes be a tricky holiday for anyone who doesn’t eat meat, but this La Brea café makes a delicious case for a plant-forward feast. Its $58-per-person Thanksgiving supper lets you mix and match two starters, one main and two sides — with dishes like roasted pear bisque, spiced pumpkin hummus, a holiday seitan roast, herb-crusted salmon and a tempeh-mushroom loaf. Sides are anything but an afterthought, thanks to miso-maple mashed butternut squash, roasted Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and mushroom mac and cheese with truffle oil. Everything is also available à la carte. To order, call (310) 295-2859 or email m1@mcafedechaya.com by 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 for pickup or delivery on Nov. 25. between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Hof's Hut

Long Beach American $$
By Tiffany Tse
More than 75 years later, the family-owned restaurant and bakery that began as a beach stand is still going strong, now with locations in Long Beach, Torrance and Seal Beach. For Thanksgiving, Hof’s is putting together a take-home feast ($149.99) that serves four to six, featuring sliced rotisserie turkey breast, apple almond stuffing, seasoned mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, cinnamon apples, creamed corn, candied yams with toasted marshmallows and a whole pumpkin pie with whipped cream. You can also order extra sides, including a trio of mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy for $27.99, plus holiday pies and cakes. Place orders online for pick up on Nov. 25 to receive a $15 bonus card for a future visit.

Vallarta Supermarkets

North Hollywood Grocer $
Carnitas is on the Thanksgiving menu at Vallarta Supermarkets.
(Vallarta Supermarkers)
By Tiffany Tse
You might know this Southern California grocery chain — which originated as a small Mexican butcher shop in Van Nuys in 1985 — for its fresh tortillas, house-baked pan dulce and extensive meat counters. With locations throughout L.A., including Boyle Heights, Van Nuys, Pasadena and Glendale, Vallarta is bringing back two budget-friendly holiday deals. From Nov. 18–26, spend $50 or more on groceries and you can snag a 10- to 14-pound turkey, holiday ham or four-pack of Cornish hens for just $12. The deal is limited to one per family, with no preorder necessary while supplies last. For those who’d rather skip cooking altogether, there’s a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner for $89.99 that feeds six to eight people. The meal includes a Butterball turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, homestyle gravy, stuffing and cranberry orange relish. The dinner is available at select locations, with preorders opening approximately one week before Thanksgiving. Call your local store to confirm availability.
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King's Hawaiian Restaurant & Bakery

Torrance Hawaiian $$
King's Hawaiian is offering pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving dessert.
(King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant)
By Tiffany Tse
You probably know King’s Hawaiian for its irresistibly soft, pillowy, slightly sweet rolls, but this South Bay institution has so much more to offer (though, to be fair, their rolls are some of the best around). For Thanksgiving, the Mahalosgiving family meal ($200) feeds four to six people with a mix of holiday staples and Hawaiian favorites, including two pounds each of oven-roasted turkey and guava ham with marmalade. Sides include Portuguese sausage stuffing, Hawaiian mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables and steamed rice, along with cranberry sauce, gravy, and, of course, a dozen of the iconic rolls. Pumpkin pie takes care of dessert. Everything comes chilled and ready to reheat, with orders placed online and pickup available Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Sherman Oaks American $$
The signature ham meal is available to order for Thanksgiving from the Honey Baked Ham Company.
(The Honey Baked Ham Company)
By Tiffany Tse
Every year around Thanksgiving, you can spot long lines snaking outside Honey Baked Ham stores, with customers lining up for the chain’s famous spiral-sliced, honey-glazed hams. But there’s plenty more on the menu — including whole turkeys, slow-smoked turkey breasts and a variety of sides, from classics like green bean casserole and macaroni and cheese to less traditional offerings like Tuscan-style broccoli and maple sweet potato soufflé. A wide range of family meal packages are also available, including signature bone-in ham or ham-and-turkey feasts with four sides (pricing varies by location). While Honey Baked Ham has outposts across L.A., the new Sherman Oaks store, co-owned by “The Office” star Leslie David Baker, is the only one in Southern California offering white-glove delivery for Thanksgiving. Just opt in when placing your order, and a dedicated delivery person will contact you to coordinate everything — meaning you can skip the legendary holiday lines altogether.

Polly's Pies

Cerritos American Bakery $$
A holiday ham and Thanksgiving sides from Polly's Pies.
(Polly’s Pies)
By Tiffany Tse
Yes, this old-school bakery and diner chain offers tons of delicious pies, but it also takes the rest of Thanksgiving seriously. At locations throughout L.A., including Long Beach, Cerritos and Montebello, you can order several heat-and-eat meals, including a whole turkey feast with an 11- to 13-pound bird ($199.99), a whole ham feast ($189.99), and a half ham feast for smaller gatherings ($104.99). Each comes with an array of sides, including smashed potatoes, homestyle stuffing and Southern-style green beans, plus your choice of pie. The larger meals feed six or more, while the half ham serves up to four. If you’re handling the turkey yourself, the Everything But the Bird package ($109.99) takes care of the sides. Individual turkey and ham dinners are also available, along with à la carte sides. And, of course, there’s pie — lots of it. Choose from classics like apple, pumpkin and pecan to boysenberry, banana-strawberry, pumpkin maple crunch and more. Orders can be placed online.

Gloria's Cafe

Palms Mexican Salvadoran $$
By Tiffany Tse
Turkey and tamales might not be the most traditional Thanksgiving pairing, but at this unassuming neighborhood spot on Venice Boulevard specializing in Salvadoran and Mexican food, it makes perfect sense. The restaurant is offering an approximately 18-pound turkey with casamiento (a Salvadoran rice and beans dish) and homemade mashed potatoes for $199, enough to feed 8 to 12 people. You can also add a dozen homemade Mexican tamales filled with chicken, carnitas or Ortega chile and cheese, or Salvadoran tamales with chicken, pork or green corn. For those who don’t need an entire turkey, there are individual turkey plates and pan con pollo, a traditional Salvadoran-style chicken sandwich. Call (310) 838-0963 to preorder.
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Votana

Downtown L.A. Mediterranean $$
The dining room at Votana restaurant.
(Votana)
By Tiffany Tse
After decades of sitting empty, downtown L.A.’s historic Hotel Clark finally reopened this fall — bringing with it a new California-Mediterranean restaurant called Votana. Just weeks after opening, they’re already taking on Thanksgiving. Here, a $195 takeout package feeds four and includes a 10- to 12-pound whole roasted turkey with gravy, sausage and herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted fall vegetables and cranberry sauce. Instead of pumpkin pie, you’ll finish with a mini pumpkin Basque cheesecake. Preorder online by Nov. 23, at least 72 hours in advance, for pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
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