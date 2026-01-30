Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Kitchen at Long Beach cafe Alder & Sage
Long Beach cafe Alder & Sage is remaining open in Long Beach for its staff today, but will donate select proceeds to a local immigrant-rights organization.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Food

Many L.A. restaurants say they can’t afford to close for today’s general strike. They’re donating instead

Stephanie Breijo.
By Stephanie Breijo
Staff Writer Follow

After a tumultuous month of continued national immigration raids and the ICE shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, nationwide protests are set to occur today amid calls for a general strike. Small businesses across the L.A. area announced Friday closures in observation of the strike, while others who voiced support said the decision to close is impossible — especially for independent restaurants, which suffered an outsized string of hardships through 2025, causing a growing number of permanent closures.

Many operators who say they are unable to close are donating a portion or all profits from Friday’s business to immigrant-rights causes. Some say they’ve left the decision up to their staff, who rely on the day’s wages. One restaurateur, who requested anonymity for fear of ICE retaliation, said their employees’ earnings regularly pay for undocumented staff’s private transportation to and from work, and they cannot afford to close for even a single night.

Guelaguetza-co-owner and Independent Hospitality Coalition member Bricia Lopez took to social media Thursday afternoon to provide tips for fellow restaurateurs who can’t afford to close their businesses today. They included donating to immigrant-rights organizations or spotlighting specific fundraising dishes, as many across the county now are.

SAN PEDRO, CA - JANUARY 28, 2026: Residents and registered nurses from Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center hold a vigil for Alex Pretti, a registered nurse who was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis on January 28, 2026 in San Pedro, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Anti-ICE ‘National Shutdown’ protests planned in L.A. County. Here’s where to find them

Here are locations where ‘ICE Out’ protests are planned in Southern California.

Some local restaurants are opting to remain open but are donating the day or the weekend’s proceeds to nonprofits and legal funds, or they’re temporarily flipping their dining rooms to centers for community action such as leading workshops for protests signs.

Advertisement

Guelaguetza is offering free horchata and cafe de olla for protesters or those who can provide proof of donations to immigrant communities through 3 p.m. In Glassell Park, a pop-up tonight will raise funds for street vendors currently avoiding work for fear of ICE. Taiwanese chef Vivian Ku is fundraising at her downtown and Highland Park restaurants, while she closes Silver Lake’s Pine & Crane to the public in order to use it as a staging ground for aid groups today.

“For a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, etc., they’re just a few bad days from being upside down for the month, and a few bad months from having no business at all,” an owner of Highland Park’s Santa Canela posted to Instagram on Thursday. “We understand the weight and power of collective action, but plain and simple: We didn’t feel comfortable making financial decisions on behalf of our entire team as to whether or not they could afford to lose another shift at the end of the month at a time when cost of living has never been higher.”

Long Beach, CA - October 26: Co-owners Kym Estrada, left, and Alvin Torres, right, pose for a portrait at San & Wolves Bakeshop on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Long Beach, CA. Torres and Estrada opened San & Wolves in February, after years of doing pop-up events. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Food

L.A. restaurants thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then 2025 happened

Chefs, restaurateurs and others in the industry sound off on a tumultuous 2025 but show some optimism for the years ahead.

Home-style Chinese restaurant Woon, with locations in Historic Filipinotown and on the edge of Pasadena bordering Altadena, will remain open, too.

“I wish we had the luxury of closing our doors, but we will keep them open as we stand in solidarity with our community and neighbors,” chef-owner Keegan Fong posted to Instagram. “We’ve given our staff the option to take the day off while also allowing those who need the hours to continue to work.”

Advertisement

Even those who are closing today have stressed the importance of supporting local restaurants.

Historic Filipinotown bar Thunderbolt posted its decision to close on Friday morning, with a statement on Instagram that read, “This strike isn’t about small businesses, but they will bear the weight of it...For small business in the food and beverage industry, closing the doors on a Friday night — during an already brutal January — can be catastrophic.”

Here are some L.A.-area restaurants remaining open today and fundraising for immigrant rights.

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Alder & Sage

Long Beach Coffee Breakfast/Brunch $$
Staff behind the scenes of Alder & Sage in Long Beach
Staff behind the scenes of Alder & Sage in Long Beach
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Popular coffee shop and restaurant Alder & Sage recently posted that it will remain open today, but will donate 100% of the proceeds from today’s iced beverages to Órale, a Long Beach-based grassroots organizer devoted to immigrant rights and aid. “As a small business, we believe the best way to support our community and our staff is to remain open,” the cafe’s Instagram statement read.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Baroo and Shiku

Downtown L.A. Korean $$$
2025 Events 101 Baroo
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Baroo and Shiku owners Kwang Uh and Mina Park will open both of their Korean restaurants today, one a fine dining tasting menu in the Arts District, the other a quick-casual stall within Grand Central Market. Both restaurants will donate 30% of today’s sales to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. “We are a restaurant of immigrants and children of immigrants,” they wrote in a joint statement, adding, “we believe in the power of the people to effect change and even change their own destiny.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Donna's and Lowboy

Echo Park Italian American $$
A horizontal photo of head-on shrimp scampi, two meatballs, and parm-topped garlic bread from Donna's restaurant in Echo Park
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Two of Park Hospitality’s three Echo Park businesses remain open today: Donna’s, a popular red-sauce Italian joint, and Lowboy, a neighborhood bar specializing in smash burgers, are both donating 15% of today’s profits to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. In a post to Instagram, the restaurant’s team wrote that they “stand in solidarity with those condemning ICE and support [today’s] strike,” but felt it necessary to remain open “as a small employer.” Their third Echo Park business, Bar Flores, closes today, as does its new Los Feliz bar, Vandell.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Goldburger

Granada Hills American Food $
A double cheeseburger smash burger on a blue tray with curly fries and sauce at Goldburger in Chinatown
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
All three of Goldburger’s locations will remain open today out of necessity, but will donate a portion of its sales from the whole weekend to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. Stop by Highland Park, Los Feliz and the newest, in Granada Hills, for burgers, pies, curly fries and more to suppot. “We are open tomorrow,” owner Allen Yelent wrote on Instagram. “Not becuase [sic] we want to, but because we have to. Closing is an extremely difficult thing for us to do and cutting our staffs hours just doesn’t make sense. God I wish I was in a position to pay folks to not work but that’s literally impossible without sales especially after the tough year we just had.”
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Good Neighbor Bar

Altadena Bar/Nightclub $$
Families enjoying Triple Beam Pizza during Good Neighbor Bar and West Altadena Wine + Spirits pop-up series.
The happy, chaotic scene outside Good Neighbor Bar and West Altadena Wine + Spirits with families enjoying Triple Beam Pizza, one of the rotating vendors appearing during the shop and bar’s summer pop-up series.
(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Altadena community linchpin Good Neighbor served as a gathering place before the Eaton Fire. Since then, it’s only grown more important to raising aid and awareness. hOwners and husband-and-wife team Randy Clement and April Langford (also of Everson Royce bar and Silverlake Wine) — posted that they will donate a portion of proceeds to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. They added, “We stand solid with forces of good and we stand solid with every and all actions that will help deliver us all from this completely f—ed up evil.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Kumquat Coffee

Downtown L.A. Coffee $
HIGHLAND PARK, CA - NOVEMBER 01: "Cloudy with a Chance of Peanuts" is the signature coffee drink at Kumquat Coffee Co. in Highland Park. Photographed on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Popular coffee shop Kumquat remains open today in order to financially support its staff, but is donating 100% of its profits from all beverages to Freedom for Immigrants and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.
Route Details

Loreto

Elysian Valley Seafood
LOS ANGELES, CA - THURSDAY, JULY 7, 2023 - An Aguachile Negro with a Michelada on the side, served at Loreto in Frogtown. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Loreto’s seafood-focused Mexican restaurant will remain open today, donating 100% of Friday’s cocktail proceeds to immigration aid groups and legal support. “While we wholeheartedly agree that ICE must be defunded (abolished) and we must put an end to the police brutality and this human rights crisis,” the restaurant’s Instagram statement reads, “unfortunately not every small business can sustain a Friday closure.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Love Hour

Koreatown American $
An overhead of fries (at center), a cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, sauces and fish sandwich from Love Hour in Koreatown.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Koreatown burger bar Love Hour is deeply embedded in the community, regularly hosting fundraisers and mutual aid groups. On Friday it is remaining open but donating a portion of today’s proceeds to grassroots organization Ktown for All, which is providing aid to local street vendors. “Love Hour was built by immigrants, and we believe in showing up for our community, our neighbors, and our staff — in the ways we know how,” the official statement said. “By staying open, we’re able to support our team while also giving back to the people and place that have supported us from the beginning.”
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Maru Coffee

Beverly Hills Coffee Shop $
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Lt to Rt: Coffee drinks Espresso Tonix and Cream Top from Maru on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
One of the city’s most celebrated coffee shops is keeping all three of its locations open — in Beverly Hills, Los Feliz and the Arts District — and donating 100% of its Friday profits to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. “As an immigrant-owned business, we stand in solidarity with our community and those working toward positive change,” a statement on Maru’s Instagram account said.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Petit Trois

Sherman Oaks French $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Mussels from Petit Trois from their Hollywood location on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Both of Ludo Lefebvre’s French bistros are open today, with the original Hollywood outpost open for lunch and dinner, and Le Valley through lunch service until 3:30 p.m. A portion of proceeds from both restaurants will be donated to the ACLU. “We are doing our best to maintain our values while also supporting our team who rely on their wages and tips,” Petit Trois posted to Instagram this morning.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Pine & Crane DTLA

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$
Vivian Ku's downtown outpost of Pine & Crane reprises some of her biggest hits from last year's Taiwanese breakfast pop-up, Today Starts Here.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Vivian Ku’s downtown location of Pine & Crane remains open today, as does its sibling restaurant Joy, in Highland Park. Meanwhile, the original Silver Lake Pine & Crane will be closed for regular business but remains open “as a hub for food distribution in partnership with various community groups,” per an official announcement. Ku and her team are donating 10% of the Taiwanese restaurants’ proceeds to nonprofit Esperanza Immigrant Rights and the Southern California chapter of the ACLU today.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Rustic Canyon

Santa Monica American $$$
Baja striped bass from Rustic Canyon
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
While the owners of Rustic Canyon wrote that they fully support the general strike and the decision to strike, many small businesses cannot afford to — and that they themselves did not feel they could make the decision for the entirety of their team. Instead, the seasonal restaurant will remain open tonight, and will donate 20% of the evening’s sales to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

“What we feel is best for our team is to remain open this Friday to support our community,” the restaurant’s team posted to Instagram this morning. “We have communicated with our staff, and offered all of them the opportunity to take the day off to exercise their freedom of speech by protesting. We understand the weight and power of collective action, but we did not feel comfortable making financial decisions on behalf of our entire team as to whether or not they could afford to lose another shift at the end of the month when the cost of living has never been higher, or to take away their sense of community when that may be what they need most at that moment.”
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Saltie Girl

West Hollywood Seafood $$$
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 19 2023: Warm, melted butter oozes down the side of the popular Lobster Roll at Saltie Girl. The Lobster Roll is available either hot or cold and is served with house made salt and vinegar chips. (Oscar Mendoza/LA Times)
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The Sunset Strip’s seafood-centric Saltie Girl will remain open today for its staff and wages, per an official statement. The restaurant will also be donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. “We’re staying open today during the general strike to support our staff and protect employee wages,” the restaurant’s online statement read. “This wasn’t a light decision, but it is the right one.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Santa Canela

Highland Park Bakery $
A hand holds a churro that spells "L.A." against a white wall at Santa Canela in Highland Park.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Ellen Ramos and the restaurant group behind Loreto are creating artful pastries and coffee drinks at their modern panadería, and today they’re donating 100% of the proceeds of all of those drinks to “mutual aid immigration and legal funds for local families.” The team posted to Instagram Thursday also sharing that staff were given the option to strike.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Solarc Brewing

Glassell Park Craft Brewery
By Stephanie Breijo
While Solarc Brewing is normally a destination for fermented beverages, on Friday evening it will be a spot for soup: From 5 to 9 p.m., it’s hosting a fundraising pop-up by Pink Flamingo Supper Club. All proceeds from the soup-centric menu will benefit street vendors who are unable to work currently.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Suá Superette

Windsor Square Sichuan Grocer $$
Los Angeles, CA - March 24: A view of Sua in the neighborhood of Larchmont in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The Larchmont cafe and market from Fly by Jing founder Jing Gao is donating 100% of its Friday profits to the Mad Collective in an effort “to support food deliveries to local families impacted by ICE raids,” per an official statement. Suá will also offer a free drink with proof of donation to the Mad Collective or the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Woon

Pasadena Chinese $$
A spread of modern Chinese dishes on a wood table at Woon Pasadena: noodles, tofu, wings, Chinese broccoli and more
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Both locations of the family run, home-style Chinese restaurant Woon remain open today out of necessity. But the Historic Filipinotown and Pasadena operations will donate 10% of the day’s proceeds to nonprofit the Mad Collective. “I wish we had the luxury of closing our doors, but we will keep them open as we stand in solidarity with our community and neighbors,” chef-owner Keegan Fong posted to Instagram. “We’ve given our staff the option to take the day off while also allowing those who need the hours to continue to work.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement