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Food

8 unique tea lattes and milk teas that take you around the world

By Melody Xu

Growing up in Amoy, China, Amery Chen always understood tea as a daily ritual to unwind and recharge. When she landed in L.A. for medical school, the daily tea drinking routine stayed with her and kept her alert during long nights of studying.

Now a full-time urgent care doctor who works 50-hour weeks, Chen is sharing her tradition with Angelenos at Torotea, her bustling Diamond Bar tea house that‘s expanding to its fifth location this month.

Chen takes pride in Torotea’s selection of teas imported from around the world, which are brewed in small batches and optionally paired with unique house-made toppings like a popular jelly made from barley tea.

“We’ve been able to attract people from different ages, ethnicities and genders,” Chen said. “It’s meaningful beyond words for me to be able to create something so borderless.”

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In Redondo Beach, Racer Tea Bar owner Chad Webber educates customers every day on the therapeutic properties of teas he sources from around the world. Before the pandemic, Webber was living out of a 1975 Dodge van when he began experimenting with swapping his morning coffee for a London fog rendition sweetened with lavender, honey and oat milk.

It stuck — he branded his Earl Grey tea latte “The Rocker” and began driving around the country selling tea out of his van, until business boomed enough to ditch the wheels and open his brick-and-mortar in late 2021. The storefront’s heavy rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic brings an undeniably unique energy to L.A.’s tea scene.

“The locals of South Bay have responded incredibly well to it,” Webber said. “We’re busting out of the norm. This isn’t your grandma’s tea shop.”

If you’re looking to explore beyond L.A.’s bountiful coffee and matcha shops, here are eight L.A. spots dedicated to milk teas and tea lattes that span a wide array of styles and cultures, from a modern Indian restaurant serving ginger and cardamom chai lattes in Culver City to a lively Argentine mate shop in Northridge.

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Mugwort tea latte at Horang Tea House

Koreatown Teahouse $
Assorted teas at Horang Tea House in Koreatown
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
Horang Tea House is Koreatown’s new kid on the block. After opening in August to sell pure teas and tea lattes, the most popular of the latter has proved to be the mugwort tea latte. Mugwort powder, which is widely used in Korea to give an earthy flavor to rice cakes and baked goods, is imported from Korea. Then co-owner Seeun Lee and baristas whisk the powder with water, milk and vanilla syrup before bottling it up. All tea lattes are served chilled and bottled without ice in a 12-ounce size, $7. Lee recommends drinking it this way to avoid a watered-down taste, but an ice cup is available to purchase for an additional 50 cents.
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Ginger and cardamom chai latte at Almost Famous

Culver City Modern Indian $$
The ginger and cardamom chai at Almost Famous in Culver City
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
Tucked away in Culver City’s arts district, Almost Famous prides itself on its chai as much as its contemporary Indian menu. A self-proclaimed chai snob, general manager Vijay Rajput put his 25 years of industry experience toward co-founding the restaurant last year and serves this $7 house chai latte as its crown jewel. A Darjeeling tea imported from the famed tea town in India, Almost Famous’ chefs cook the blend with cardamom seeds and fresh ginger. The final result is combined with whole milk to make it creamy and rich, and it’s served piping hot to complement or cap off your meal.
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Dulce de leche mate latte at Mate Conmigo

Northridge Argentinian $
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 2, 2026: The iced mate with fruits and cream at Mate Conmigo in Northridge on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. (Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
Chatter is the constant backdrop at Mate Conmigo. That’s exactly how owner Gabriela Simoni and her sons envisioned their Northridge cafe: a celebration of the South American diaspora, where yerba mates are shared over good company. Their menu’s combinations are as endless as the conversations. Hot or iced mate lattes come sweetened with vanilla, lavender or dulce de leche. The latter, $4.75 when ordered hot in the small size, is a nod to the cherished mate tradition in their homeland of Argentina. Another popular option is to pair cold mate with milk and up to three fruit syrups made in-house (mango, maracuya and guava are together a crowd favorite). Regardless, the store sources its mate from Argentina and serves whole, oat or almond milk at no additional charge.
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Ember milk tea with barley jelly at Torotea

Diamond Bar Teahouse $
The Ember Milk Tea at Torotea in Diamond Bar
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
Growing up in Amoy, China, and the Bay Area, Amery Chen arrived in L.A. for medical school and her residency. Now, queues are a constant at her tiny storefront in Diamond Bar, where you’ll almost always see patrons lined up to order drinks like the popular $7.60 ember milk tea. Named after its smoky flavor, the drink uses a combination of light-roasted barley and dark-roasted oolong teas imported from Taiwan, with chewy jelly made in-house from barley tea. Torotea has locations in Diamond Bar, San Marino, Chino Hills and Santa Ana, with a fifth location coming this fall to downtown L.A.’s Arts District.
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Black Thai tea latte at Racer Tea Bar

Redondo Beach Teahouse $
The Twist the Throttle at Racer Tea Bar in Redondo Beach
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
In owner Chad Webber’s words, Racer Tea Bar is “not your grandma’s tea shop.” It looks more like a speakeasy, where rock ‘n’ roll posters dominate the walls and a Mortal Kombat arcade game nestled in the back has a clientele of its own. If you’re debating what to order, Webber favors his “Twist the Throttle” latte, made from a black Thai tea blend imported from Thailand. The tea — which comes with coconut shavings and dried apple slices — is boiled, strained and chilled in-house before it’s sweetened with brown sugar and served with oat milk. The resulting flavor is a happy medium between brown sugar milk tea at your favorite boba shop, and traditional Thai iced tea. All tea lattes at Racer, which default to oat milk, are $6.70; pure teas are $5.
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Kenyan masala at Flavors From Afar

Hollywood Global $$
The Kenyan masala tea from Afar in East Hollywood
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
A social enterprise as much as a restaurant, Flavors From Afar doesn’t have a dedicated chef but instead hosts residencies spotlighting immigrant and refugee chefs from around the world. Patrons can pair their meals with milk-based tea drinks, with tea sourced directly from African families, including Somali shaah and Kenyan masala. The latter is a rich, comforting blend of strong black tea, milk and warming spices like ginger and cardamom that add a slight kick of spice to the creamy, aromatic beverage. Owner Meymuna Hussein-Cattan, herself an Ethiopian immigrant born in a refugee camp in Somalia, has positioned Flavors From Afar to spearhead the mission of her nonprofit Tiyya, which empowers displaced people in rebuilding their lives in new spaces.
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Hakko cha latte at Tea Master

Downtown L.A. Teahouse $
The Hakko-Cha latte at Tea Master in Little Tokyo
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
Tea Master might be a major player in Little Tokyo’s matcha scene, but don’t overlook its hakko cha. Bold, fruity and fermented, hakko cha translates from Japanese as “fermented tea.” At Tea Master, the $7 hakko cha latte comes with oat milk and honey syrup. Husband and wife Daigoro and Kanako Konno opened Tea Master 10 years ago and source their hakko cha powder from an organic tea farm in Shizoka, Japan.
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Ceylon black tea latte at Chagee

Long Beach Teahouse $
Tea lattes at Chagee in Culver City
(Melody Xu / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
Smooth, subtly citrusy and honey-sweet, this Ceylon black tea latte uses tea imported from Sri Lanka. It’s a highlight of Chagee’s tea latte selection, which also includes jasmine, peach oolong, amber oolong and roasted black teas. The milk tea chain was founded by Junjie Zhang in Yunnan, China in 2017, and gained popularity for its focus on whole-leaf tea brewed fresh and offered with whole or oat milk. Today Chagee has buzzy L.A. locations in Long Beach, Sherman Oaks and Torrance, as well as the Century City and Culver City malls.
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