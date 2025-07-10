19 affordable picks from the 101 Best Restaurants in California guide

I asked two L.A.-based food writers, Bill Esparza and my Times colleague Gustavo Arellano, if they had suggestions in California’s vast Central Valley, anywhere between Bakersfield and Sacramento, that might exemplify the region’s Mexican American dining culture. They both independently sent me to Mi Ranchito Cafe in Stockton, which has stood since 1955. Alexandra Reyes’ father bought the restaurant in 1974; she’s been running it since the 1980s. Among combination plates of enchiladas, tacos, chiles rellenos, camarones al mojo de ajo and breakfasts of machaca and eggs in many styles, the dish called “a la chicana” best distills the taste of the place. It’s a local specialty in which strips of beef are sautéed and then simmered with onions and green and red peppers in a light tomato sauce. Polishing off a plate feels good in the soul. To soak up all the sauce, the restaurant makes amazing flour tortillas unlike any I’ve known before: oblong and three times the usual thickness, almost with distinct layers, and marked with griddle patterns like a secret alphabet I’m sure I can decipher if I stare long enough. Dining within the restaurant’s wood-paneled walls and murals of vaqueros on horseback can feel like a time capsule. Locals keep tables and counter seats full, likely realizing the keeper of traditions they have in the place.

Show more Show less