19 affordable picks from the 101 Best Restaurants in California guide

Why the constant line zigzagging out the door of this 92-year-old daytime restaurant in San Diego’s vital Barrio Logan neighborhood? Corn tortillas, rolled with pork or chicken and then fried to order in pork lard. Chorizo con huevo, the contents of its bowl covered in soupy beans and tomato-tinged Spanish rice so dense with flavor your taste buds hardly know how to parse the molecules. Alongside the eggs are folded flour tortillas, casually ethereal in their nexus of powdery, stretchy, dense-light textures. I look around the room to see if everyone is as full of wonder as I am. To locals, it’s just Tuesday at Las Cuatro Milpas. These few dishes have been enough to sustain the institution that Petra and Natividad Estudillo began in 1933. While waiting to place your order, glance down the block at Chicano Park, where highway junctions merge overhead, and imagine how the streetscape would have looked to the Estudillos for their first 30 years in business, before the construction of the I-5 and Coronado Bridge carved through the barrio in the 1960s. Two of their grandchildren, all sisters, continue to run the restaurant. May it never change. They expect you to know your order, taken in front of the open kitchen, to keep the queue moving. Bring cash.Now that you’ve had breakfast, stick around Barrio Logan for far more recently opened dining options, including a lunchtime cheeseburger at Hayes Burger or wittily crafted seafood tacos at Fish Guts