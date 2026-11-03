29 newcomers to check out on the 2026 101 Best Restaurants guide
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The annual 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide is an invitation to gather. Our two restaurant critics eat and debate for months to narrow down their selections. Their choices illuminate the city while answering the pressing question of where you should be dining right now, and why.
This year’s mix includes 29 new names. Among them are a handful of restaurants returning to the list after moving locations or reupping their game.
From a haven for Puerto Rican specialties in Woodland Hills to a Southern revival in West Hollywood, check out the newcomers from the 2026 guide.
A Tí
Read Bill Addison’s review of A Tí.
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Aunt Yvette’s Kitchen
Badmaash Venice
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Bao Kee Cafe
Read Bill Addison’s review of Bao Kee Cafe.
Barra Santos
Broken Spanish Comedor
Read Bill Addison’s review of Broken Spanish.
Colossus Harbor
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Colossus Harbor.
Darling
Read Bill Addison’s review of Darling.
Electric Bleu
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Electric Bleu.
Henrietta
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Henrietta.
Holy Basil Santa Monica
Jacaranda
Jade Rabbit
Le Dräq
Lielle
Lielle is astonishing from the outset, a rarity heightened by the front-of-house staff’s united, enlightened mode of hospitality; the surroundings, designed to evoke a sumptuous wine cave; and a spectacular, diverse wine list worthy of the atmosphere. Is it the great higher-end debut of the decade? Quite possibly, and there’s a bonus: Jernmark and his team just opened Marée, a bistro upstairs from Lielle, with fun brainstorms like mussels “gratin” and the city’s next must-have burger.
Read Bill Addison’s review of Lielle.
Little Fish Melrose Hill
Read Bill Addison’s review of Little Fish Melrose Hill.
Loli Farms
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Loli Farms.
Lucia
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Lucia.
Lugya'h
Mish Delicatessen
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Mish Delicatessen.
Olive & Rose
Perse
Read Bill Addison’s review of Perse.
Saqartvelo
Read Bill Addison’s review of Saqartvelo.
Sqirl
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Sqirl.
Tacos La Carreta
Taínos L.A.
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Taínos L.A.
Taquearte California
Read Jenn Harris’ review of Taquearte.
Wilde's
Read Bill Addison’s review of Wilde’s.
Yerord Mas
Read Bill Addison’s review of Yerord Mas.