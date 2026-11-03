29 newcomers to check out on the 2026 101 Best Restaurants guide

The annual 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles guide is an invitation to gather. Our two restaurant critics eat and debate for months to narrow down their selections. Their choices illuminate the city while answering the pressing question of where you should be dining right now, and why.

This year’s mix includes 29 new names. Among them are a handful of restaurants returning to the list after moving locations or reupping their game.

From a haven for Puerto Rican specialties in Woodland Hills to a Southern revival in West Hollywood, check out the newcomers from the 2026 guide.