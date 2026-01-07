Advertisement
A selection of dishes from Budonoki
In Virgil Village, the menu at raucous Budonoki is modeled loosely around izakaya, with Thai and Vietnamese flavors informing Japanese-inspired drinking foods.
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
Food

31 newcomers to visit from the 101 Best Restaurants list

Restaurant critic Bill Addison is at Camelia in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
By Bill Addison and Jenn Harris

Two things stand true about The Times’s annual guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles: The roster acknowledges community pillars that reach the highest excellence year after year, and its numbers also make room for entrants bringing fresh, outstanding energy to the region’s dining culture.

Which restaurants are new to the latest 101? It’s one of readers’ most commonly asked questions. This list puts them all in one place.

In 2025 Jenn Harris and I recognized 31 newcomers. They span global cuisines and L.A. County’s geography. Among them: a swank den serving Argentinian and Uruguayan cooking (with a fantastic wine list) in Studio City; a three-story complex in Westchester where the British dishes stand out; a sophisticated supper club featuring live jazz in View Park-Windsor Hills; a modern American neighborhood gem in Glendale; a fast casual outlet featuring glossy, comforting lamb pilaf modeled on the culinary traditions of the Uyghur people of China’s Xinjiang province; and a weekend stand in Cudahy constructing Nayarit-style suckling pig tacos accented with mustard salsa.

Collaged cocktail images: various colorful drinks

Food

7 new favorite places to grab a drink in Los Angeles

The best places to have a cocktail or coffee in Los Angeles, from matcha to margaritas.

It was always a great moment — and a relief, honestly — when Jenn and I went to places one of us was excited about and the other felt the same fervor. “I have found a new comfort food: haleem!” Jenn texted when I steered her to Biryani Kebab House in Koreatown. “I also tried the chapli kabob. Obsessed! Chunky and super fragrant like a Laotian or Thai sausage.”

When she took me to Lorenzo Beverly Hills for the shop’s namesake sandwich, and I buried my head in layers of mortadella with Parmigiano pâté and pistachios between towering slices of focaccia, I managed a few bites, laughed in wonder and said, “Yep, you got me. This is amazing.”

May the guide also lead you to many happy discoveries. — Bill Addison

Alto

Studio City Argentinian Uruguayan $$$
STUDIO CITY, CA - OCTOBER 22: Asado banderita - Pampa's dry-aged, bone-in short rib and humita - sweet corn stew with spring onion, garlic chili oil and provolone crisp at ALTO Fire to Table in Studio City, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Alto is one of the most ambitious restaurants to open in the San Fernando Valley in recent memory, with a menu that spans the Rio de la Plata region of South America. Co-founders and chefs Juana Castellanos and Esteban Klenzi celebrate the open-fire cooking of the Pampas, with inspiration from their combined Uruguayan and Argentine backgrounds. Most everything is cooked on the wood-fired grill, the flames providing a warm glow throughout the dining room. Pan criollo is as soft as milk bread, with layers you pull away like a good biscuit. Puffs of chipa are chewy and cheesy. There’s chimichurri butter alongside the classic Uruguayan pan marsellés. The asado banderita is the restaurant’s star meat, a dry-aged short rib full of flavor with a grassy, mineral tang. The steamed corn cakes known as humitas are reimagined as a sweet corn stew, like an ultra-luxurious creamed corn dressed with garlic chile oil and a provolone crisp as big and wide as the serving bowl. If you’re lucky, there will be a torta rogel under a glass dome for dessert. The popular Argentine birthday cake involves layers of smooth caramel between wafer-like pastry and a crown of stiff, glossy meringue. It’s as heavenly as it sounds.
Baby Bistro

Chinatown Eclectic $$
Plated dish from Baby Bistro
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
A tiny single-story, 1890s-era Victorian house in Alpine Courtyard — the same Victor Heights complex, developed by architect Jingbo Lou, where Perilla LA resides — is the new home of Miles Thompson, a chef of provocative talents who had a memorable run last decade shaking up Michael’s, the California cuisine progenitor in Santa Monica, with a rush of modernist energy. His menu at Baby Bistro conveys disarming ambiguity: six primary dishes, most of them in flux with the seasons, designed to be ordered in their entirety and shared as a family-style prix fixe. “Spaghetti squash, passionfruit,” read one sparse description in October. What arrived was a layered landscape of the imagination. Chopped dates hid among the lacy squash. Also in the mix: caramelized milk powder, fried rosemary leaves, passion fruit seeds for crunch and a final mantle of goat’s milk Gouda shaved into bouncy curls. Its collisions of sweet and savory tasted like a Thanksgiving casserole passed down the table via a parallel universe. Thompson culls many influences in his cuisine; ultimately, it’s most reflective of his own borderless intellect. He has just the right partner in co-owner Andy Schwartz, who steers a concise, complementary program of natural wines, including a list with often cheeky tasting notes. Baby Bistro is definitely for the experimentally inclined. But in an era when corporate blandness takes up too much real estate in Los Angeles, this restaurant is an alternative and an antidote.
Backbone

Glendale Eclectic $$
GLENDALE, CA - OCTOBER 31: Uni waffle with nori honey butter and yuzu cream at Backbone in Glendale, CA on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Nathan McCall and Karen Yoo opened Backbone restaurant in north Glendale in late 2024, just south of Montrose. It’s an area that feels like an actual small town, nestled into the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. The location alone makes Backbone somewhat of a hidden gem, along with an ambitious menu that traverses the globe. The national dish of Monaco makes an appearance as a trio of barbajuan, the deep-fried pockets of pastry stuffed with velvety potato, Comté and leeks. Uni tongues are draped over a short stack of waffles dressed with nori honey butter and a sharp yuzu whipped cream. McCall and Yoo previously ran butcher shop McCall’s Meat & Fish Co., which they sold in 2021. At Backbone, McCall is demonstrating a similarly flawless command of proteins from both land and sea, including steaks that achieve the perfect synergy of salt, fat and heat. Yoo is making desserts you’ll want to leave room for, like her sphere of Key lime custard encased in a speculoos cookie crust. Backbone is very much a neighborhood restaurant, with McCall and Yoo emerging from the kitchen to offer warm greetings to diners throughout the evening. And when each table gets an order of Yoo’s hot, perfect madeleines to finish the meal? Everyone feels like a regular.
Bar Etoile

East Hollywood French Wine Bars $$
Cheese tart at Bar Etoile
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Jill Bernheimer, who opened vital wine shop Domaine L.A. in 2009, and hospitality ace Julian Kurland have created a Melrose Hill haven that cleanly splices the definitions of “wine bar” and “restaurant” for Angelenos. Looking to swing by somewhere informal but sleek for a drink or two? Behold the silvery zinc bar that dominates the room, with seating for 22 around its mod oval contours. The by-the-glass list leans French and Italian, with a couple of nonalcoholic wine and beer options among them. Kurland is the coolest, most approachable guide through the bottle list: Engage him and he will invest to find something in your price and taste to make you happy. Chef Travis Hayden understands the assignment: His cooking mirrors the prominently featured wine regions (European, with a smattering of California) and is varied, substantial and accomplished enough to make Bar Etoile a true dinner destination. Given the innate affinity between wine and cheese, a sly dairy theme runs through the menu. A custardy dense cheese tart made with nutty Pleasant Ridge Reserve and dusted with chive powder is the can’t-miss dish. Match it with buttermilk-poached trout rillettes scooped using handsomely rumpled house-made chips and a seasonal salad like peaches and tomatoes covered in curls of Prairie Breeze cheddar. An entree of rotisserie chicken pairs equally with a geeky oxidized Jura or a juicy Pinot Noir from Oregon.
Biriyani Kabob House

Koreatown Halal Indian Pakistani $
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Hyderbadi lamb biriyani at Biriyani Kabob House in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
“Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani Foods” reads the sign above the entrance to Enam Karim’s cramped location in a Koreatown strip mall. He opened his restaurant in 2014, devising a huge menu meant to connect the common cuisines of those three subcontinent nations. Plenty of the standard dishes — saucy chicken tikka masala, dark-green saag paneer, samosas grabbed from the hot box near the counter — are good enough. But what registers as outstanding? His Hyderabadi-style lamb biryani, and the specials that hew most closely to the cooking of Pakistan, Karim’s home country. The biryani is torrid with spice, the shank meat pulled effortlessly from the bone and the grains fluffy yet sticky from a masala of ginger, garlic, cardamom and a dozen other seasonings. Karim is mum on the recipe, but there’s a floral pheromone in there that must be kewra, a South Asian ingredient used similarly to rose water. His version of haleem, the fragrant beef and lentil porridge, is so fused in texture and flavor it translates as savory custard. For something brighter, try hariyali chicken immersed in a sauce of mint, cilantro, yogurt and ground cashews. Such specials tend to be advertised on paper taped to the wall, but Karim is an ebullient host: Just ask him what he’s made off-menu any given day.
Budonoki

East Hollywood Japanese Bar Bites $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Charred Japanese sweet potato with miso koji butter and chives, left; naem - Thai pork sausage, crispy rice and herby slaw at Budonoki in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Two-year-old Budonoki is where club meets pub, a bumping, welcoming scene that never loses sight of its essence as a Virgil Village neighborhood restaurant. The vibe: paper lanterns across the ceiling, fluorescent purple and reddish-pink lighting that recalls the curated glow of “Blade Runner 2049,” a playlist that spans the evolutions of R&B and hip-hop through the last 40 years. Founders Eric Bedroussian, Josh Hartley and chef Dan Rabilwongse model menus loosely around izakaya, with Thai and Vietnamese flavors informing Japanese-inspired drinking foods. A few sips into a citrusy martini variation using sake and shochu, and I’m ready to tear into the restaurant’s take on curry pan, flaking apart to reveal a lining of stretchy mozzarella and ground Wagyu beef simmered in sweet Japanese curry. Swipes through smooth aji verde bring cooling herbal contrast. Servers will give instructions on building naem (Thai pork sausage with crisped rice balls and slaw) into one-bite wonders. Be attentive to the slip of paper that lists the night’s specials. The best of them tend to graduate to the main menu. This includes the kitchen’s great underdog, sweet potato cooked in embers, slathered with miso butter and showered with chives. Might a recent run of yellowtail ribs, encased in curried batter as suave fish sticks, be next?
Café 2001

Downtown L.A. Breakfast/Lunch
LOS ANGELES -- AUGUST 28, 2025: The katsu sandwich from Cafe 2001 in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, August 28, 2025. (Emil Ravelo / For The Times)
(Emil Ravelo / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
If the algorithms did their job this summer, you saw a slice of Cafe 2001’s watermelon cake on the socials: mostly fresh fruit, encased between simple sponge cake and smooth whipped cream. A breath of menthol coolness came from an invisible dusting of Fox’s Glacier Mints, a 107-year-old English candy, grated over the top before serving. That kind of sly genius is a trademark of Giles Clark, who grew up in England. He took over the scrappy back corner space of the massive Arts District building mostly occupied by Yess, where he was previously sous chef. The vibe is coffee shop meets concrete bunker, and Clark works out his own permissive definition of daytime cafe cooking. Breakfast plates knowingly mix sweet and savory (lamb hash with applesauce, smoked trout with huckleberry jam), and the lunch staple is a pork tenderloin katsu sandwich that squishes and zings in every right way. One ever-changing lunchtime meat or seafood entree hints at the whimsy and technique Clark has in his reserves. Pastry chef Kota Kawamura makes brilliant fruit tarts, and Clark has mastered brioche doughnuts filled with vanilla custard or strawberry jam. Cafe 2001 is a peculiar little place, enticingly so. Its eccentricity feels like a welcome refuge.
Casa Gish Bac

Pico-Union Oaxacan $
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: White barbacoa at Casa Gish Bac Cocina Oaxaquena in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Earlier this year, David and Maria Ramos closed the original, 15-year-old location of their Oaxacan restaurant to focus on the new, much larger Casa Gish Bac in Pico Union. Set in a former banquet hall with a full liquor license, the space has a rainbow ceiling covered in papel picado. The menu should be familiar to longtime fans of the Ramos’ Valles Centrales cuisine. Tlayudas blanketed in refried beans, quesillo and cabbage. Chicken buried under mole negro. Enchiladas filled and folded into triangles and doused in a red mole with a deep, almost bitter roasted chile flavor. Go with a group and order generously. And plan to visit on a weekend if you want a taste of the barbacoa blanca; pit-roasted with avocado leaves, it’s tender and succulent, with subtle notes of garlic, cumin and anise. Maria, a third-generation barbacoa specialist, offers her barbacoa roja daily, redolent of tomato and dried chiles. The new Casa Gish Bac is just as charming as the original, only now you can order a cold beer to sip while you demolish that tlayuda.
Cosetta

Santa Monica Pizza Italian $$
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Lo spagnolo pizza with melting uni butter at Cosetta in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Zach Pollack recently closed his two East-Central L.A. restaurants — experimental, pasta-leaning Alimento in Silver Lake and pizzeria Cosa Buona in Echo Park — decamping to the opposite side of the city to try his hand with a different crowd. So far, so good in Santa Monica: Cosetta’s small, peachy-colored dining room and sprawling heated patio has appealed equally to families, raucous groups of friends and couples in their date-night bubbles. Credit the persuasive powers of pizza, the menu’s nucleus. The kitchen crew bakes pies formed with thick, bready rims. They excel at transforming chain staples like the Hawaiian or supreme pizza into sophisticated pleasures using higher-brow toppings. Longtime Pollack fans will recognize some greatest hits. Cosa Buona’s exceptional smoked mozzarella sticks reappear, as stretchy and crunchy as ever. I note his Caesar incorporating chicory lettuces, as is the fashion, and then remember he served them that way at Alimento for a decade. One new favorite from the raw bar: sliced scallops, each dotted with a Marcona almond that resembles a cyclops’ unblinking eye. Among the small selection of mains, look for sand dabs fried Milanese-style over a generous splotch of caper-olive tartar sauce. For Pollack, Cosetta has turned out to be a wise, reenergizing move.
Darkroom

Santa Ana Eclectic $$$
SANTA ANA, CA - MARCH 25, 2025: Iberico Pork Schnitzel with Horseradish, Trout Roe, English Peas, Buerre Blanc and Pickled Radish (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
Dinner at Darkroom is an invitation to leap into another dimension by way of a dimly lighted restaurant in a Santa Ana industrial complex. Chef-owner Zach Scherer crafts a menu that zigzags among Asian, Mediterranean and Latin influences, and it will likely change with each visit. Dinner may include calamari over braised cabbage cooked like sweet and slack caramelized onions. Or a Nashville swordfish brushed with a smoky, musty sauce of Calabrian chiles, red wine vinegar, butter and cayenne pepper. A slab of zucchini bread is presented as a riff on both Spanish torrijas and jambon au beurre, seared in a cast-iron skillet with copious amounts of koji butter and ribbons of Spanish ham over the top. Scherer and chef-partner Drew Adams also offer an eight-course tasting menu Thursday through Saturday evenings. Regardless of the format, it’s unlikely you’ll find a similar dinner experience in Orange County, and possibly elsewhere in the universe. BarBeverage director Gianna Marcario is a drinks whiz behind the bar, with small-batch infused vermouth highlighted in many of the low ABV cocktails. If you’re experiencing menu fatigue with the same gem lettuce salad and crudo at every other place in town, Darkroom is the answer.
Destroyer

Culver City Breakfast/Lunch $$
CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 23: Loaded avocado confit - confit cherry tomatoes, smoked prosciutto, burrata, arugula, puffed rice and country bread at Destroyer in Culver City, CA on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Jordan Kahn opened his daytime Culver City restaurant nearly a decade ago, serving intricately layered breakfast and lunch dishes as pleasurable to eat as they are astonishingly beautiful. The arrival of Kahn’s nearby tasting-menu opus Vespertine in 2017 overtook the conversation around him, though it isn’t as if Destroyer fell into secrecy: It’s always busy, a mainstay of the Hayden Tract community and the tech companies that fill its Eric Owen Moss-designed buildings. You can swing by to pick up a pain au chocolat or a handsome mini sesame-carrot bundt cake (Kahn began his career as a pastry chef and his chops are on fine display here) with a sparkling espresso or sweet potato latte. The composed plates are a window into Kahn’s virtuosity for a fraction of the cost of Vespertine. A sweet potato waffle slips into new dimensions with orbiting garnishes of smoked prosciutto, pepper jelly, goat cheese and other savory-sweet elements. Smoked fish arrives in a ceramic bowl, obscured under whipped yogurt, pickled celery root, dill and savory onion granola. It sounds wild and weird until your brain signals “everything bagel with lox,” but with more entertainment for the teeth. There’s nothing else like it in California. Maybe anywhere.
Lorenzo California

Beverly Hills Sandwich Shop $$
Lorenzo with mortadella, Parmigiana pate, toasted pistachios, roasted red bell pepper
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
It doesn’t matter what you pile into the middle of a sandwich. It can be pastrami, sprouts or last night’s dinner. If the bread is good, you’re more than halfway to greatness. You could close your eyes and jab a finger at any sandwich on the Lorenzo California menu and be elated at the selection. They’re all served on puffy, rectangular rolls baked each morning. The bread has the flavor of good extra-virgin olive oil, but it’s thinner and lighter than your average focaccia, with a crust that cracks and collapses into a soft and airy middle. Longtime restaurant manager Renato Araujo and his wife, Cynthia Raslan, took the money they were saving for a house and opened a small sandwich shop in Beverly Hills instead. To make the namesake Lorenzo, Araujo combines a Parmigiano sauce, roasted red peppers, toasted pistachios and a heap of shaved mortadella. It’s pure, porky bliss. He’s making more than a dozen sandwiches to order, plus a short menu of pastas. There’s barely space to make a U-turn in the shop, but do your best to grab a seat and properly tuck into a bowl of the gnocchi. The dumplings are pillowy soft in a rich lamb ragu. And if the tables are full, your sandwich, and your pasta, will be equally satisfying in the car.
Los Sabrosos Al Horno

Cudahy Mexican $
David Delfin's Nayarit-style tacos
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Most weekends on an industrial block of Cudahy, in view of the 710 Freeway following the course of the Los Angeles River, David Delfín sets up a simple stand among other street vendors. (Check the weekly schedule on Facebook or Instagram.) His whole roasted suckling pig tacos, a style regionally specific to Nayarit, are like nothing else I know in Southern California. A taquero will chop one of two combinations — a mix of yielding cuts of meat and crackling skin, or pure pork belly — and pile it on two small corn tortillas with sliced cabbage and a duo of thin salsas, one spicier than the other and both twanging with mustard. Try one of each, and be sure to give them a bracing squeeze of lime. At first the salsa flavors slice like Bertman Original on a ballpark hot dog, but soon they mellow and meld with the pork. (My Southern roots compel me to mention the chance similarity between Delfín’s masterpiece and South Carolina whole-hog barbecue, also traditionally served with mustard-based sauce.) He doesn’t make any other kind of taco. He doesn’t need to.
Lum-Ka-Naad

Northridge Thai $$
NORTHRIDGE, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Kang ho with shrimp - pan-fried vegetables, eggplant, vermicelli noodles, chili, pickled bamboo shoots, mushrooms, seasoned with Thai-Burmese yellow curry powder. Vegan option available at Lum-Ka-Naad in Northridge, CA on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Researching a recent guide to the best Thai restaurants across Los Angeles led me to a first meal at Lum-Ka-Naad, a treasure that operates locations (with some slight variations in the name’s spelling) in Encino and Woodland Hills. Only its 21-year-old Northridge flagship, though, consistently has matriarch Ratri Sonbalee and her signature dish, kuah gling krah dook moo. A dryish curry, somewhere between a paste and a sauce, clings to meaty pork spare rib nubs. The flavors stack like harmonies: citrusy high notes from makrut lime leaves, bass tones from earthen turmeric root. Sonbalee grew up in Krabi, a beach town on the western coast of southern Thailand, but she married into a family with roots in the north and the strongest sections of the menu — the ones detailing northern and southern specialties — reflect the union. From the south, look for kanom jeen tai pla, a deliciously potent and herbal soup highlighting smoked and fermented fish. We asked our server to suggest a northern-style noodle dish. He pointed out kang ho, a pan-fried assembly of vermicelli and vegetables, seasoned with Thai-Burmese curry powder, that was originally conceived as a way to use leftovers. Everything tasted impeccably fresh in this version, and popped even more with the addition of shrimp.
Mercado La Paloma

Historic South-Central Mexican $
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11, 2023: Sopa de Mariscos from Holbox inside Mercado La Paloma on June, 11th, 2023 in Los Angeles . (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
 and Jenn Harris
The line at Holbox during the midweek lunch hour has become a cultural sensation, a queue of locals and visitors trailing past the automatic doors and around the parking lot like devotees angling for the latest iPhone series or limited-release sneakers. Believe the lauds, including ours when we named Holbox as The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. Gilberto Cetina’s command of mariscos is unmatched in Southern California – his ceviches, aguachiles and tostadas revolutionary in their freshness and jigsaw-intricate flavors. The smoked kanpachi taco alone — clinched with queso Chihuahua and finished with salsa cruda, avocado and drizzles of peanut salsa macha — is one of the most sophisticated things to eat in Los Angeles.

Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.

Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.

Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.

Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.

The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.
M Joy

San Gabriel Valley Halal $
SAN GABRIEL, CA - OCTOBER 29: Lamb rib and shank plate with condiments and clear broth soup and sides of yogurt and cole slaw at M Joy in San Gabriel, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Lamb shank, lamb ribs, lamb skewers, lamb bone soup, rice glossy from rich lamb stock: That’s basically the menu at M Joy in San Gabriel, the second U.S. location (after first opening in Anaheim) of a fast-casual chain based in Hangzhou, China. Even if lamb is not your jam, this could be the place that flips your opinion. The restaurant imports lean, grass-fed lamb from New Zealand, and the shank in particular, served over rice flecked with soft bits of carrot, is the mildest, most lulling possible presentation of the meat. Condiments — burgundy-red chile oil, pickled onion spears, shredded carrot salad for crisp contrast — introduce vivid dimensions. Fundamentally, the dish is a deconstructed riff on lamb pilaf traditions closely associated with the Uyghur people of China’s Xinjiang province, once the easternmost terminus on the ancient trade routes that stretched to what became Istanbul and Italy. For more direct spice, order the grilled ribs crusted with cumin and chile flakes, quelling the heat with sips of salted milk tea and yogurt studded with raisins for dessert.
Show more Show less
Panda Inn

Chinese $$
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 21: The orange chicken at the newly remodeled Panda Inn on January 21, 2025 in Pasadena, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore)
By Jenn Harris
Founders Andrew Cherng and his father, chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, may have made the greatest contributions to Chinese American cuisine in the last century. The two opened the original Panda Inn in Pasadena in 1973. Andrew and his wife Peggy would later introduce the first Panda Express at the Glendale Galleria food court a decade later. The restaurants are widely credited with the invention of orange chicken, and dishes like beef and broccoli and General Tso’s chicken became a part of the greater American culinary vernacular in the woks of the Panda restaurants. The original Panda Inn reopened in late 2024 after two years and a complete overhaul, with new dishes introduced by executive chef Aiguo Yang. The braised lion’s head meatballs are a regional specialty of the Yangzhou province, where both Yang and Ming-Tsai are from. They’re soft and supple like giant orbs of dumpling filling, submerged in a rich, brown gravy. Yang also tweaked the recipes for some of the restaurant’s most recognizable dishes, including bumping up the citrus in the orange chicken. The nuggets of fried chicken are crisp under the familiar glaze, with a sun-ripened citrus flavor. It’s the same Panda Inn that earned legions of loyal fans, with a much swankier dining room, a few new regional specialties and orange chicken that’s better than ever.
Perle

Pasadena French $$$
PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 31: Apple tarte tatin - caramelized apples baked in pasty with cinnamon-labneh cream at Perle in Pasadena, CA on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Is there such a thing as a necessary indulgence? I contemplate this question as I near the end of each meal at Perle. Owners Dean Yasharian and Pauline Zee opened Perle in Old Pasadena in the summer of 2020, naming the restaurant after their eldest daughter. Yasharian cooked for more than a decade at Restaurant Daniel in New York City, and the menu at Perle leans classic French. The pâté campagne will transport you to a chic charcuterie in Montmartre, with its rustic texture and robust porky flavors. The Dover sole meunière is supple and tender, bathed in a heavenly brown butter sauce. And most of Yasharian’s traditional bistro fare, including the escargots, salade lyonnaise and caviar blini, have a vegetarian counterpart on the menu. Even as I finish the last dredges of every dish on the table, Yasharian’s variation on a tarte tatin beckons. The apples soften in the oven, their juices running into an amber caramel beneath. A layer of puff pastry bakes over the top, the buttery dough fusing to the apples and caramel before he flips the tart out of the pan. Each spoonful offers a satisfying crack of lacquered pastry and tender fruit. It’s better than the eight versions I recently ate in Paris, and the definition of a necessary indulgence.
Phởholic

Garden Grove Vietnamese $$
WESTMINSTER, CA - OCTOBER 30: Beef shank and oxtail pho at Phoholic in Westminster, CA on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Food obsessives love to fight over pho, and the Little Saigon community in Orange County gives us limitless points for debate. Jenn and I agree on our top choice: Phởholic, Gordon Pham’s venture that began in 2015. He adapted the restaurant’s broth recipe from the pho shops his family ran in Vietnam, and it lands in the sweet spots: beefy yet bright, rich but not oily, and with warm, complex spices rippling through each spoonful without bulldozing over subtler flavors. Fans like to point out the rare (and sporadically available) addition of citrusy-musky ngò ôm among the usual herb garnishes. I come with someone willing to share and order two bowls: the No. 8, with two cuts of flank steak (I sometimes ask for meatballs for more texture), and the blowout No. 16 with deliciously Jurassic hunks of beef shank and oxtail. Outposts exist in Costa Mesa and Stanton, but head first to the original restaurant in Westminster, where the energy is always high and, even when crowded, the turnover is fast. Not sure who needs to hear this, but we can vouch that the Westminster location also sells several plush Labubu figures at the register.
Rajdhani

Artesia Indian $$
ARTESIA, CA - NOVEMBER 06: The mini-thali includes one serving of each menu item and one dessert at Rajdhani in Artesia, CA on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. The AYCE thali offers refills of any item. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The strip malls of Artesia along Pioneer Boulevard, particularly between 183rd Street and Park Avenue, are home to our richest density of regionally specific Indian restaurants. Where to plunge in first? Consider the place where decisions are easiest. Traffic crawls along maddeningly through these blocks, but Rajdhani sits on the second floor of a parking structure where a few spots can be found even on the most crowded weekends. The restaurant serves only a Gujarati-style vegetarian thali in two formats: a single serving, or all you can eat. Choose the latter, and servers place a silver tray in front of you and begin calmly swarming. They deliver mixed vegetable pakoras with chutneys and dhokla (a savory-sweet, canary-yellow cake made with chickpea flour) as opening snacks, followed by griddled roti, puffed puri, kadhi (warmed spiced yogurt), rice if you ask and, finally, a variation on dal and two sabzi (cooked vegetable dishes) that change daily. A Wednesday might bring turiya patra — an earthy combination of juicy-crisp ridge gourd and soft rolled taro leaves with a rustling texture, often served at weddings in Gujarat — and the next day will be undhiyu, a mix of winter vegetables sparked with green chiles and dusted with grated coconut. The meal includes dessert: I suggest silky, warm carrot halva, or shrikhand, thickened yogurt perfumed with saffron and cardamom.
Restaurant Ki

Downtown L.A. Korean $$$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Wild boar at Restaurant Ki in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
“Is this Koreatown upstart the future of fine dining in L.A.?” read the headline for a review I wrote in 2023 of Kinn, a tiny tasting-menu restaurant where Kiyong “Ki” Kim presented his California produce-driven vision of modern Korean cooking in five assured courses. Kinn closed suddenly later that year and Kim regrouped. In January, he introduced 10-seat Restaurant Ki in a Little Tokyo office building, hidden in the same subterranean warren as Sushi Kaneyoshi. At Ki, the future has indeed arrived. With a longer, more meticulous menu glinting with luxury ingredients, Kim bridges the traditional and casual Korean cooking that has defined the cuisine in Los Angeles for decades with the higher-end modern movement booming in places like Seoul and New York. In a dozen or so courses, Kim and his team prepare dinner for guests seated at a long counter. The tone zigzags between hypnotic pleasers and easy-to-love experimentalism. A warming bowl of noodles in seafood broth, laced with eel and Dungeness crab meat, might be followed by grilled lobster tail served in beurre blanc deepened with doenjang (fermented soybean paste) and dusted, playfully and winningly, with dried raspberry powder. Kim’s love of wine shows through in the tightly harmonized beverage pairing. The soundtrack of 1980s-era soft R&B hits strikes a wonderfully dissonant nostalgia in this Gen-Xer, and emphasizes the unstuffy mood to the whole experience. Ki is the year’s highest-ranking debut, a heartening reemergence of one of our freshest culinary voices.
RVR

Venice Japanese American $$
VENICE, CA - JULY 14, 2025: Executive Chef Ian Robinson and Chef Travis Lett at RVR in Venice on Monday July 14, 2025 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
MTN (pronounced “mountain”) closed five years ago and, with a few pivotal modifications, has now returned as RVR (yes, pronounced “river”). That’s the very condensed story behind the California izakaya run by Travis Lett. Its second life turns out to be shockingly good, thanks especially to the brilliance with vegetables that Lett refined as the founding chef of Gjusta and Gjelina. He, executive chef-partner Ian Robinson and their team can tease the Technicolor out of winter: They’ll layer, for example, near-ripe Fuyu persimmons in pinwheel patterns under rounds of lilac-purple daikon with crunchy furikake and torn shiso. In the holy season of summer, apricot replaces the usual cucumber in a take on sunomono, stung with tosazu (vinegar-based dressing smoky with katsuobushi) and aromatic accents of pickled Fresno chiles, ginger and crushed Marcona almonds. I also keep coming back for fluffy duck meatball tsukune served with head-clearing hot mustard; hand rolls brimming with kanpachi and avocado; and pan-fried pork and cabbage gyoza crowned with a crackling, lacy dumpling “skirt.” Brunch has a similar menu to dinner, though also throws in a tamagoyaki omelet rolled with Comte and mochi beignets.

However broadly the idea of an izakaya may be translated, the drinking component is crucial. RVR provides with fresh-fruit shochu highballs, plum-accented negronis, sakes in several styles and wine director Maggie Glasheen’s bottle list that’s strong on off-dry Rieslings and rich, slightly oxidized whites. Even the selection of hot and iced Japanese teas feels closely considered.
Seline

Santa Monica Californian $$$$
A decorated platter with smoked sturgeon tart, fried maitake mushroom and pumpkin
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Dinner at Dave Beran’s year-old fine dining restaurant invites diners to explore where seasonality and surrealism collide. The flavors of roasted banana and eucalyptus on a recent autumn menu, for instance, are unlikely bedfellows under a braised and charred leek as decadent as a piece of Wagyu. In the middle of dinner, you venture into the kitchen to watch the chef dip a fresh mustard green into passion fruit, then flash freeze the two. The fruit creates a delicate sheen of ice that cracks, then melts, meant to mimic the frozen dew on a forest leaf. It’s a course that envelops you in a crisp, cool fall morning. Braised short rib in a mushroom and prune ragout echoes the prized, sticky bits of charred pot roast at the bottom of a pot, accented with the peppery bite of roasted calendulas. It’s an homage to comforting moments Beran spent with his grandmother. The last bites of her roast. Her fondness of potpourri. It’s a cohesive and playful journey, with courses as crave-able as your own childhood favorites. Beverage director Matthew Brodbine’s wine and nonalcoholic pairings keep pace with the menu beautifully. I’m looking forward to experiencing all of the upcoming seasons through Beran’s point of view.
Somerville

View Park-Windsor Hills New American Southern $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Fried chicken and caviar sliders with buttermilk-brined chicken, honey mustard, B&B pickle, Petrossian caviar creme fraiche at Somerville in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The sounds of live jazz music float through the dining room from the four-piece band. The clank of ice sloshing around a shaker is audible from the bar. The party at a booth in the back erupts in a chorus of laughter. An evening at Somerville feels like a big, collective sigh, with lighting that looks like an IRL filter and the immaculate vibes of a private music club. South Los Angeles natives Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan opened the restaurant in late 2024 in the same View Park-Windsor Hills retail complex as the original Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen they founded. It’s named for Hotel Somerville, which later became the Dunbar Hotel, a refuge for Black artists who frequented and performed in Central Avenue’s storied bars and clubs. These musicians helped the area flourish in the early to mid-20th century, at a time when Black artists were not welcome in the city’s white-owned nightlife venues. Somerville cocktails like the Dolemite and Trouble Man are homages to icons of Black culture. Your dinner spread will likely be an eclectic mix of fried chicken sliders lavished with Petrossian caviar crème fraîche; lasagna layered with braised collard greens and béchamel; and a crisp-skinned salmon in a coconut and lemongrass curry. Every evening is dinner and a show, and everyone is welcome.
Somni

West Hollywood Spanish $$$$
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: "Pizza Margherita" at Somni in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The curving counter emulating auditorium seating. The ballet of 20-plus small courses, beginning and ending with trompe l’oeil “one-bites” resembling almonds, feathers, sprinkle doughnuts and berries. The blur of dishes, geometric and sculptural, that evoke the flavors of Spain, or the pluralism of California, or pure realms of imagination. It took Aitor Zabala nearly five years to relaunch Somni from its hidden location in the back of José Andrés’ Bazaar in the SLS Beverly Hills to a freestanding space on a quiet street in West Hollywood. Somni is as much performance as it is dinner. Evenings begin with opening rounds of fanciful canapés in a calm courtyard, and then move inside where the team of chefs and captains glide through the room, placing and presenting dishes in synchronized motions and adding occasional sides. Says Zabala when his most famous dish, a slice of “pizza” with meringue crust, arrives: “It’s gluten-free. Perfect for Los Angeles.” The theater comes at a staggering price: A minimum, with mandatory beverage pairings that begin with a nonalcoholic option, of $745 per person before tax and tip. Somni 2.0 received three Michelin stars mere months into its existence. It’s a place for the super-wealthy to use their black-card concierge services to help score reservations. Otherwise, expect bookings to be nearly impossible for the foreseeable future.
Soowon Galbi

Koreatown Korean Barbecue $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Soowon galbi - USDA premium black angus bone-in short ribs marinated in house marinade for 48 hours at Soowon Galbi in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The best Korean barbecue restaurants don’t crowd your table-top grill with every cut of steak and pork. Purists know that you seek out specific cuts at different restaurants, your pursuit of bulgogi taking you to one shopping center while the finest slabs of pork belly can be found in another. For the marinated short ribs known as galbi, there is only Soowon Galbi. The restaurant marinates flat, wide strips of short rib in a sweet and savory elixir of soy, garlic, ginger and other aromatics for 48 hours. The meat curtains are splayed over the grill, then monitored by the watchful eye of your server, who will seem to appear out of nowhere to flip or cut the meat at just the right moment. The heavily marbled ribs baste in their own fat, and the sugar in the marinade creates crispy, curling edges. The dduk galbi uses the same marinade to flavor minced short rib formed into a tire-sized patty on the grill. Though the galbi is the thing to order, this place is much more than a one-hit restaurant. Don’t miss the perilla seed stew, with a rich and earthy broth and chewy hand-torn noodles.
Sora Craft Kitchen

Downtown L.A. Turkish $$
Icla kofte (Kitel) dumpling in yogurt sauce.
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Okay Inak’s cooking career has included fine-dining temples on both coasts — Eleven Madison Park and Per Se in Manhattan, Mélisse in Santa Monica — but his first solo restaurant resides at the edge of downtown’s Fashion District on a fairly desolate, well-lighted block with plenty of parking. Step inside the tiny dining room facing the open kitchen and you’ll feel Turkish ground beneath your feet. Among intricately dressed salads and elegant kebabs, look for two dishes that define Inak’s worldview. The first is kitel, a large oval dumpling filled with spiced beef and set over thickened yogurt with drizzles of dill-scented herb oil, butter sparked with Aleppo pepper and a finishing tablespoon of meat sauce intensified with chile oil. Next is corti taplamasi, a cloudy, red-orange soup made from cabbage fermented for three weeks. The small, soft, hand-rolled balls knocking around in the broth? Leftover bulgur dough from making kitel. These are regional Turkish dishes you can’t find anywhere else in Los Angeles, by a chef who also has a modernist knack and a roaming imagination. His command extends to dessert. In Sora’s first year, he has served a variation on his father’s specialty called kirecte kabak, soaking chunks of butternut squash in limewater overnight so that, when cooked, their exterior retains a thin, crackling shell while the inside melts to cream. Sweetened with simple syrup, splattered with tahini and flecked with crushed pistachios, it was delicious and a little otherworldly.
Tacos Los Cholos

Huntington Park Mexican $
Prime ribeye tacos with a choice of salsa
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Tacos Los Cholos is a place for carne asada lovers. For the people who require nothing more than salt and a hot grill. It’s a temple of meat of the highest order, where the intoxicating perfume of the mesquite grill and a cloud of smoke greet you as you enter. What began as an Anaheim pop-up in 2019 has grown to encompass a handful of locations across Southern California, including this two-story restaurant in downtown Huntington Park. The Santa Maria-style grill is directly opposite the door, hissing and crowded with beautifully marbled slabs of meat over hot, glowing coals. The menu boasts more than a dozen fillings for tacos, burritos and even baked potatoes. There’s a lot to consider, but direct your attention to the “prime” section of the menu. The rib-eye taco plops what could be half of a steak onto a pair of corn tortillas. It’s enough filling that when you attempt to fold it, half the contents spill from the back. The asada has not been hacked with a cleaver into oblivion, and it’s cooked exactly to your desired doneness. The mesquite smoke clings to the meat, permeating the bite-sized pieces and the bits of char that cling to the edges. A bite of taco. A bite of chile güero. This taco may be why humans discovered fire.
Tomat

Westchester Californian $$
House-milled jeweled saffron rice
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Harry Posner and Natalie Dial swapped careers in medicine and public health, respectively, to devote themselves to an all-day restaurant with a dining room, event space and rooftop terrace in Westchester, where Dial’s family has roots going back four generations. Posner’s ambitious menus catalyze his heritages (including Iranian, most essentially conveyed through crusty-plush barbari bread served with roasted tomato butter); his experiences baking in Italy and cooking on the line in Tokyo; and the very Californian lens through which he marries produce from a nearby garden with a global pantry of seasonings. There’s a lot going on, but one key fact unlocks the secret to the most pleasure-filled meals at Tomat: Posner grew up in England. Follow the lead to a starter of Welsh rarebit, which for the unindoctrinated is smooth, cheddary cheese sauce spread across toast. Tempura broccoli or other seasonal vegetables replace potatoes in a brainy riff on fish and chips. Follow lamb, properly accompanied by mint jelly, with the pure succor of sticky toffee pudding. For a year I’ve been thinking about the stargazy pie, his spin on a savory Cornish seafood pastry, full of smoked trout and with decorative prawn tails poking out from the puffy crust. May it return as a special this winter. If you’re just coming off a daytime flight, swing by for a Scotch egg, its jammy yolk hidden by a crust of black sausage. I know. I’m recommending British fare five minutes from LAX. Welcome, once again, to the delicious enigmas of Los Angeles.
Tun Lahmajo

Burbank Armenian $$
BURBANK, CA - JUNE 27, 2025: Fish Khashlama at Tun Lahmajo in Burbank on Friday, June 27, 2025 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Bill Addison
The primary draw at Tun Lahmajo, a restaurant in Burbank lined with grainy woods to resemble a summer cabin, is right there in the name. A mottled, golden-edged lahmajo lands on nearly every table — or maybe three or four of them, for every person in a group. Cooks here stretch the flatbread nearly as thin as a water cracker, though the flavor has far more char and tang. A silky-rough mixture of seasoned beef and tomato paste is smeared right to the brim, which often handsomely buckles in the heat of baking. This signature, consistent and excellent, has already been embraced by L.A.’s Armenian community. Keep scanning the menu, though. Very few local places delve so deeply into the regionally specific Armenian repertoire. Among khashlama, a category of brothy stews, the generously sized fish version is a particular joy, brought out in a pot with hunks of trout (watch for bones), peeled potatoes and whole peppers, and heaped with dill, parsley and other feathery herbs. Aveolouk (greens with walnut and pomegranate) and strained yogurt, mulchy with herbs, make for substantial sides. Circling back to breads: I prefer the lahmajo plain, and for hedonism order the puffed Megrelakan khachapuri rich in eggs, butter and grated sulguni cheese. Servers carry it wobbling through the dining room, deflating like a souffle. As the speckled pie cools and its ingredients settle and condense, an appealing salty-sharpness becomes more overt.
Vin Folk

Hermosa Beach Eclectic Wine Bars $$
HERMOSA BEACH, CA - JUNE 7, 2025: Mussels Tart with Puff Pastry, Shallot & Leek Cream and Escabeche at Vin Folk in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
All eyes are on the mussels tart as it makes its way from the open kitchen to the dining room at Vin Folk. It’s both precious and picturesque, the love child of mussels in escabeche and pot pie. Mussels are painstakingly arranged in rows over a smoked fennel cream in the center of a diamond of puff pastry built to resemble an open steel tin. The shards of flaky pastry sink into the cream and mussels. The effect is at once rich and acidic. The tart, like everything else on the menu, was inspired by chef-owner Kevin de los Santos’ and chef-partner Katya Shastova’s backgrounds and travels, each dish attached to specific memories. The headcheese toast is a fun, loose interpretation of the patty melt from Langer’s Deli. Beef tongue is an homage to Shastova’s childhood in rural southern Russia. An evening will likely weave from Taiwanese popcorn chicken to breakfast cereal in the Philippines. Partner and beverage director Christina Montoya and sommelier-in-training Idean Hashemian will find the perfect wine to complement it all. It’s the most ambitious restaurant to open in the South Bay in recent memory, and a shining example of destination neighborhood dining.
