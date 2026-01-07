31 newcomers to visit from the 101 Best Restaurants list
Two things stand true about The Times’s annual guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles: The roster acknowledges community pillars that reach the highest excellence year after year, and its numbers also make room for entrants bringing fresh, outstanding energy to the region’s dining culture.
Which restaurants are new to the latest 101? It’s one of readers’ most commonly asked questions. This list puts them all in one place.
In 2025 Jenn Harris and I recognized 31 newcomers. They span global cuisines and L.A. County’s geography. Among them: a swank den serving Argentinian and Uruguayan cooking (with a fantastic wine list) in Studio City; a three-story complex in Westchester where the British dishes stand out; a sophisticated supper club featuring live jazz in View Park-Windsor Hills; a modern American neighborhood gem in Glendale; a fast casual outlet featuring glossy, comforting lamb pilaf modeled on the culinary traditions of the Uyghur people of China’s Xinjiang province; and a weekend stand in Cudahy constructing Nayarit-style suckling pig tacos accented with mustard salsa.
It was always a great moment — and a relief, honestly — when Jenn and I went to places one of us was excited about and the other felt the same fervor. “I have found a new comfort food: haleem!” Jenn texted when I steered her to Biryani Kebab House in Koreatown. “I also tried the chapli kabob. Obsessed! Chunky and super fragrant like a Laotian or Thai sausage.”
When she took me to Lorenzo Beverly Hills for the shop’s namesake sandwich, and I buried my head in layers of mortadella with Parmigiano pâté and pistachios between towering slices of focaccia, I managed a few bites, laughed in wonder and said, “Yep, you got me. This is amazing.”
May the guide also lead you to many happy discoveries. — Bill Addison
Alto
Baby Bistro
Backbone
Bar Etoile
Biriyani Kabob House
Budonoki
Café 2001
Casa Gish Bac
Cosetta
Darkroom
Destroyer
Lorenzo California
Los Sabrosos Al Horno
Lum-Ka-Naad
Mercado La Paloma
Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.
Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.
Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.
Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.
The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.
M Joy
Panda Inn
Perle
Phởholic
Rajdhani
Restaurant Ki
RVR
However broadly the idea of an izakaya may be translated, the drinking component is crucial. RVR provides with fresh-fruit shochu highballs, plum-accented negronis, sakes in several styles and wine director Maggie Glasheen’s bottle list that’s strong on off-dry Rieslings and rich, slightly oxidized whites. Even the selection of hot and iced Japanese teas feels closely considered.