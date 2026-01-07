31 newcomers to visit from the 101 Best Restaurants list

Two things stand true about The Times’s annual guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles: The roster acknowledges community pillars that reach the highest excellence year after year, and its numbers also make room for entrants bringing fresh, outstanding energy to the region’s dining culture.

Which restaurants are new to the latest 101? It’s one of readers’ most commonly asked questions. This list puts them all in one place.

In 2025 Jenn Harris and I recognized 31 newcomers. They span global cuisines and L.A. County’s geography. Among them: a swank den serving Argentinian and Uruguayan cooking (with a fantastic wine list) in Studio City; a three-story complex in Westchester where the British dishes stand out; a sophisticated supper club featuring live jazz in View Park-Windsor Hills; a modern American neighborhood gem in Glendale; a fast casual outlet featuring glossy, comforting lamb pilaf modeled on the culinary traditions of the Uyghur people of China’s Xinjiang province; and a weekend stand in Cudahy constructing Nayarit-style suckling pig tacos accented with mustard salsa.

It was always a great moment — and a relief, honestly — when Jenn and I went to places one of us was excited about and the other felt the same fervor. “I have found a new comfort food: haleem!” Jenn texted when I steered her to Biryani Kebab House in Koreatown. “I also tried the chapli kabob. Obsessed! Chunky and super fragrant like a Laotian or Thai sausage.”

When she took me to Lorenzo Beverly Hills for the shop’s namesake sandwich, and I buried my head in layers of mortadella with Parmigiano pâté and pistachios between towering slices of focaccia, I managed a few bites, laughed in wonder and said, “Yep, you got me. This is amazing.”

May the guide also lead you to many happy discoveries. — Bill Addison

