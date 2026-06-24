33 Paris restaurants to wine, dine, and fall in love with this summer

Paris is modern because it’s constantly changing yet also stays the same. Radical everyday urbanism that synchronizes with strict heritage preservation means its architectural beauty endures and everything else is fluid, including its dining scene.

Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far. Read All The Guides

The latest bistros, wine bars, bakeries and specialty coffee shops always promise new and energizing pleasures. But after many, many visits to the world’s most elegant city (there’s actually a Guinness World Record for it), we seek out the familiar — a neighborhood restaurant we’re devoted to, an always-buzzing bar à vin, a classic bistro steeped in history, or the best boulangerie for croissants, choux à la crème or chocolate babka.

Here are the Parisian restaurants, cafes and shops we return to again and again. — Betty Hallock