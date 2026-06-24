33 Paris restaurants to wine, dine, and fall in love with this summer
-
-
- Share via
Paris is modern because it’s constantly changing yet also stays the same. Radical everyday urbanism that synchronizes with strict heritage preservation means its architectural beauty endures and everything else is fluid, including its dining scene.
Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far.
The latest bistros, wine bars, bakeries and specialty coffee shops always promise new and energizing pleasures. But after many, many visits to the world’s most elegant city (there’s actually a Guinness World Record for it), we seek out the familiar — a neighborhood restaurant we’re devoted to, an always-buzzing bar à vin, a classic bistro steeped in history, or the best boulangerie for croissants, choux à la crème or chocolate babka.
Here are the Parisian restaurants, cafes and shops we return to again and again. — Betty Hallock
Boulangerie Mamiche
45 Rue Condorcet, 75009 Paris. Multiple locations.
Brasserie Lipp
151 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris
Breizh Cafe
1 Rue de l’Odéon, 75006 Paris
Café des Ministères
83 Rue de l’Université, 75007 Paris
Café Nuances
51 Rue des Francs Bourgeois, 75004 Paris. Multiple locations.
Caractère de Cochon
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
-
42 Rue Charlot, 75003 Paris
Chez Georges
1 Rue du Mail, 75002 Paris
Clamato
80 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris
Datil
13 Rue des Gravilliers, 75003 Paris
Dreamin' Man
140 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris. Multiple locations.
Freddy's
54 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris
Huîtrerie Régis
3 Rue de Montfaucon, 75006 Paris
Kubri
108 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris
Kunitoraya
1 Rue Villédo, 75001 Paris
Le Cheval d'Or
21 Rue de la Villette, 75019 Paris
Le Rigmarole
10 Rue du Grand Prieuré, 75011 Paris
Les Deux Magots
6 Pl. Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006 Paris
Maison Aleph
20 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris
Maison by Sota Atsumi
3 Rue Saint-Hubert, 75011 Paris
Mille & Un
32 Rue Saint-Placide, 75006 Paris
Mokonuts
5 Rue Saint-Bernard, 75011 Paris
Ogata
16 Rue Debelleyme, 75003 Paris
Oobatz
4bis Av. Jean Aicard, 75011 Paris
Otto
5 Rue Mouffetard, 75005 Paris
Plénitude
8 Quai du Louvre, 75001 Paris
Restaurant Le Duc
243 Bd. Raspail, 75014 Paris
Soces
32 Rue de la Villette, 75019 Paris
Substance Café
30 Rue Dussoubs, 75002 Paris
Table by Bruno Verjus
3 Rue de Prague, 75012 Paris
Tapisserie
65 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris