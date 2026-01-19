With 6 new bakeries, Pasadena is your next dessert destination

Bring a fully charged phone and an open mind to Miopane, which occupies the corner of Raymond Avenue and Holly Streets at the northern edge of Old Pasadena. The battery power is for the line that will inevitably spill out the door and down the block. And the open mind is for the high probability that whatever Miopane croissant you were eyeing on Instagram, may not be in the case when you reach the front of the line.



Miopane is the first U.S. outpost of a bakery that originated in Taiwan. Founder Jimmy Liu, who is originally from Pasadena, has a small team of six bakers who make 30 different bakes a day, including croissants, sweet and savory bagels, and buns of both the cinnamon and sticky varieties.



Pray, hope and wish that the upside-down sticky bun makes an appearance during your next visit. The plush dough is wrapped around a thick cinnamon paste that swirls throughout the bun. It’s heavy on the spice, with a strong, almost bitter cinnamon flavor that helps balance the intense sugary sweetness of the thick caramel and pecans splayed over the top. Some of the caramel remains sticky, while certain parts harden over the nuts to create a sort of brittle.



While the bun is worth every second in line, the bakery is known best for its filled bagels and a line of flavored croissants. The bagels are soft with a slight chew, and filled with an inner core of a variety of cream cheese or other flavorings. A roasted tomato with herbs and cheddar bagel was like a tightly coiled round of stuffed crust pizza studded with sweet tomatoes, chunks of cheese and leaves of basil.



“The idea started as me not wanting to have to do anything to my bagels, because I feel like, cutting the bagel and spreading things on top is cumbersome,” says Liu. “Why not put things inside the bagels? If a flavor combination makes sense, it makes sense to put it in a bagel.”



Liu has turned everything from a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to strawberry shortcake into a bagel. He applied the same logic to the croissants, with flavors like the everything and egg breakfast croissant with pesto, or the jalapeno and cream cheese croissant.

