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Taínos L.A. in Woodland Hills offers an array of traditional Puerto Rican plates.
In Woodland Hills, Taínos L.A. offers traditional Puerto Rican plates, such as mofongo with shrimp, fried red snapper and a guava-glazed chicken with rice and stewed beans.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Food

4 Puerto Rican restaurants for a taste of the island’s cuisine in L.A.

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Angela Osorio
By Danielle Dorsey and Angela Osorio

When San Juan native Rafael Rodriguez opened Señor Big Ed in Cypress in the mid-90s, there were few Puerto Rican restaurants in Southern California.

“A lot of customers were driving long ways to come to eat at Señor Big Ed,” said restaurant manager Veronica Coronado. “They would get very emotional when they would eat the food, because it reminded them so much of their childhood.”

While cities like New York and Miami have come to be veritable hubs for Puerto Rican cuisine, the food community here in Los Angeles — more than 3,000 miles away from the island — still remains relatively small.

And yet, demand for Boricua cuisine is on the rise locally, due in part to a growing Puerto Rican population — about 47,000 residents, according to the Los Angeles Almanac — and rapper Bad Bunny’s recent Super Bowl halftime show that paid homage to his homeland and made history as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance of all time, with more than 4 billion views globally.

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“His whole movement and everything that he’s been doing for the island … has really been this big boost for global awareness of the Puerto Rican identity and culture,” said Carmen DeLeon, the actor and chef behind Capicu, a Puerto Rican pop-up in L.A.

While longstanding restaurants like Señor Big Ed have anchored communities for decades, newer spots like Taínos in Woodland Hills and La Casa de Iris in Long Beach are expanding the Boricua food landscape in L.A.

“Everyone comes to look for this food because this is like gold,” said Edwin Torres, chef at Taínos in Woodland Hills.

In addition to traditional guisados, mofongo (mashed green plantains) and banana-leaf-wrapped pasteles, Taínos shares Puerto Rican dishes rarely seen outside of home kitchens. Soon, co-owner Odessa Rodriguez plans to add guanimes con bacalao, boiled flour dumplings with salted cod, a Taíno dish that traces back centuries.

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“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We are just trying to bring back essential plates that our ancestors ate,” Rodriguez said.

DeLeon, known as the Not Starving Artist on Instagram, started her pop-up in 2023 with her sister Anabel, serving small bites at bars, farmers markets and local events. The siblings grew up in Arizona cooking Puerto Rican food with their island-born parents, and DeLeon said she’s passionate about making the cuisine accessible to others.

“I want to attract people first, and then I can talk about where these dishes derive from and where the inspiration comes from,” she said.

The current menu features pizza empanadillas, vegan arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), vegan tostones and gazpacho, and mini sandwiches with ham, cheese and sweet pimiento peppers.

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DeLeon hopes more people will grow excited about Puerto Rican food as they discover the culture and meaning behind the cuisine.

“There’s so much history and structure and love behind this group of people, this environment, this culture, this food, this identity,” she said. “I hope that when people eat this food … I want your belly to feel full, I want you to feel as if you’re sitting at my house with my family.”

Similarly, Rodriguez hopes Taínos will become a cultural hub for Boricuas in L.A.

“It fulfills me to feel that I am providing a sense of comfort, nostalgia, home,” she said. “It’s bigger than food.”

Whether you’re craving nostalgic flavors from home or looking to experience L.A.’s small but growing Puerto Rican food scene, here are four restaurants serving up a taste of the Isla del Encanto. — Angela Osorio

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Mofongos

North Hollywood Puerto Rican $$
Mofongo de camarones from Mofongos.
(Astrid Kayembe / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The dish to order is in the name at Mofongos, a standby for traditional Puerto Rican cuisine in North Hollywood that opened in 2009. You can order the staple side of mashed green plantains alongside shrimp smothered in Criolla sauce, pork chops, carne guisada or mojo-marinated pernil, with other Caribbean specialties rounding out the menu, such as codfish fritters, pasteles and tostones. Wash it all down with a can of Coco Rico, Puerto Rico’s popular coconut-flavored soda.

Tucked in a narrow golden-yellow building with an interior to match, Mofongos does its best to invoke a fonda you might stumble into on the island, with large photos of colorful homes in Old San Juan, straw hats and caretas, the vibrant horned masks worn during Carnaval celebrations, hung on the walls.
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La Casa de Iris

Long Beach Puerto Rican $
The Iris Sampler from Casa de Iris, featuring pork skewers, beef empanadas, stuffed potato balls and fried yucca.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
This family-owned restaurant in downtown Long Beach serves recipes passed down from Ponce native Iris Negron. Her daughter Maria and grandson Eddie brought her dream of having a restaurant to life in 2023, starting as a food stand in Wilmington and later opening a storefront in July 2025. You’ll find stuffed mofongo, jibarito sandwiches and pollo guisado in a tropical interior with faux flowers hanging from the ceiling. Regular specials are offered throughout the week, including $12.99 mofongo on Tuesdays. Try the popular Iris Sampler, featuring a platter of fried empanadas, guava barbecue chicken skewers, stuffed potato balls and fried yuca on a hanging rack, and stop by on the weekends for sancocho.
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Señor Big Ed

Cypress Puerto Rican $
Mofongo and arroz con gandules from Señor Big Ed.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
San Juan native Rafael Rodriguez opened a location of Green Burrito, a Mexican chain now owned by Carl’s Jr, in Cypress over 40 years ago. After nearly 10 years of serving burritos and the like, Rodriguez began introducing Puerto Rican food on the weekends. Little by little, his clientele began to grow, with customers traveling long distances to try the food. Current owner Yolanda Coronado started working at the restaurant in the ‘80s, learning and mastering Rodriguez’s recipes. Since buying the restaurant in 2002, Coronado has continued serving Orange County the same Boricuan dishes, in addition to a small Mexican menu. Popular dishes include the stuffed mofongo, canoa de platano maduro (plantain stuffed with beef and cheese) and pasteles, or Puerto Rican tamales, with masa or yuca.
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Tainos L.A.

Woodland Hills Puerto Rican $
Woodland Hills, CA, United States - May 07, 2026: A guava chicken dish is displayed at Tainos L.A. on Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Woodland Hills, CA. The restaurant serves Puerto Rican food. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
In the kitchen of Tainos, you’ll likely find Edwin Torres — better known as “El Tío” — mashing plantains with a wooden pilón, preparing the classic mofongo. Hailing from Ponce, Torres has over 30 years experience as a chef, working in several Puerto Rican hotels and launching his own restaurants, including Paco Pollo, a fast-casual chicken joint with locations in San Juan and Guaynabo. Torres came to L.A. over three years ago to join his niece, Odessa Rodriguez, in her venture to start a Puerto Rican restaurant. Rodriguez launched a ghost kitchen in 2022, selling to-go orders of mofongo, pernil and daily stews. Now, with a new location on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, Tainos offers dishes like mofongo with churrasco, pernil with arroz con gandules, deep-fried red snapper, and Torres’ evolving inventions, including an octopus salad drenched in olive oil, citrus and herbs. Rodriguez hopes her restaurant serves as a community hub, with regular events such as bomba dance and drum lessons on Saturdays. “It’s going to be somewhere you want to go, to either eat or just feel like you belong somewhere,” she said.
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