The best pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal drinks to sip in L.A. this fall

Warm Santa Ana winds that scatter palm fronds on sidewalks. The Dodgers playing in another World Series. A new lineup of cozy caffeinated beverages at your favorite local coffee shop. These are the signs of fall in Los Angeles.

It’s been more than 20 years since Starbucks first released its pumpkin spice latte, but the autumnal trend is showing no signs of slowing down — now it starts at the end of summer. Here in L.A., neighborhood cafes embrace the season by pulling inspiration from our abundance of farmers market produce and the diverse cultures that shape our city.

In addition to now-classic pumpkin spice, you’ll find espresso lattes sweetened with sweet potato, horchata and whiskey-caramel, as well as an influx of embellished matcha and hojicha creations that reflect L.A.’s growing tea scene.

From a pumpkin pie latte crowned with graham cracker crumbles to a subtly sweet salted maple option, here are 13 of the best seasonal drinks to sip in L.A. this fall:

