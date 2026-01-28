20 restaurants to support in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga Canyon
L.A.’s coastal and canyon communities are resilient and rebuilding since the Palisades fire destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, including some of the city’s most locally beloved and iconic restaurants. Those that survived the blaze have become even more vital as communal linchpins and gathering places of Palisades, Topanga and Malibu residents.
In the Palisades, Sunset Boulevard snakes past swaths of burned-out lots, some punctuated by scaffolding and excavators beginning the rebuilding process. It winds past signs for road closures, park closures, business closures, and past signs that declare “REBUILDING TOGETHER” and “THEY LET US BURN.”
Neighboring Topanga Canyon saw fewer destroyed structures than the Palisades but faces its own extended rebuilding. Powerline repairs and landslides blocked the canyon’s PCH entry for much of 2025, and this access point, when open, is often whittled down to a single lane. Restaurants, the weekly farmers market and other businesses regularly post to social media to raise awareness that “Topanga is open.”
Farther north along PCH, Malibu restaurants are just beginning to recover. The scenic highway closed to nonresidents for the first five months of 2025. In the time since, business has gradually returned — but chefs, restaurateurs and staff say it still feels far more depleted than before the fire. Even toward the northern edge of the city, where Lily Castro sells burritos far from the Palisades fire’s reach, the popular restaurateur says business fell as much as 50% last year.
Some online listings and maps still mark destroyed restaurants as currently open, misrepresenting how affected many of these businesses remain.
A few restaurants managed to relocate and reopen, such as Flour Pizzeria in Brentwood and Cinque Terre West in Venice, both previously in the Palisades. Others already had additional locations, such as Cholada Thai’s Long Beach outpost or Cafe Vida’s in Culver City and El Segundo. Some are gradually rebuilding and readying to reopen, such as Duke’s, which survived the fire but suffered more than a year of closure due to the ensuing mudslides and flooding. Some, like the Reel Inn, are navigating an arduous rebuilding process rife with red tape and mixed messages.
You can help by visiting and supporting local dining spots. Here’s how to eat your way through some of the best restaurants of the coast and Topanga Canyon, including new Malibu destinations for sake, sushi and oysters; one of L.A.’s most scenic farmers markets; some of the city’s best burritos; and the sibling restaurant to the iconic Moonshadows.
Pacific Palisades
Gladstones
The expanded deck and public viewing area quickly became a local gathering spot and haven for neighborhood residents, with no purchase required to enjoy the open seating and shoreline views. Murals from local artist Jonah Never brighten the walls around a communal firepit, depicting a ’53 Corvette cruising down PCH from Malibu and storefronts of local businesses lost in the fire, including Reel Inn and Rosenthal Wine Bar, as well as mobile home park Tahitian Terrace.
The shortened food menu still has plenty of seafood favorites such as crab cakes, ceviche, fish and chips and lobster mac and cheese, plus a burger and steak for those who prefer turf over surf. The tiki-leaning beverage menu features refreshing cocktails that pair perfectly with a beach day, like a watermelon mojito, a strawberry daquiri and a house mai tai, as well as wine and draft beer.
Moku Sushi
Palisades Garden Cafe
Prima Cantina x Spumoni
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Topanga Canyon
The Canyon Bakery
Endless Color
Inn of the Seventh Ray
Topanga Farmers Market
The last year hasn’t been easy. Its organizers say that the continued road construction is making attendance a challenge even for locals, stretching some attendees’ previously five-minute commutes into 30 minutes or longer. Still, the market continues on with its rainbow of produce, weekly music classes for children, feeding seniors in the area, and adding new vendors. Drop by for this great local market every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cafe on 27
Malibu
Basqueria
Broad Street Oyster Co.
Clark's Oyster Bar
The Country Kitchen
Lily's
“Everything you see here is my own recipe: the salsa, the way we marinate chicken,” she said. “Nobody can compete with me because my food is my Lily style.”
But following the fires, Castro says she saw business dip as much as 50%. Thankfully, she added, business is returning now that tourists can access PCH again, and she is grateful to them and the Malibu community for their support in the last year — and over the last four decades.