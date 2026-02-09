20 places to reserve for date night from the 2025 101 Best Restaurants guide
You can glean countless vital character traits while sharing a meal with someone. Do they use a serving spoon or dive right into your shared crème brûlée? Do they hog the dessert? How do they feel about small plates? Sharing?
Valentine’s Day may be just another date night, but it’s an opportunity to get dressed up (or not), spend some quality time with a partner (or friend), and possibly read too much into their dining habits. Or think of it as another reason to support your favorite local restaurants.
Whatever brings you out on Saint Valentine’s special day, we have some recommendations for dinner. — Jenn Harris
Alto
Studio City Argentinian Uruguayan $$$
Alto is one of the most ambitious restaurants to open in the San Fernando Valley in recent memory, with a menu that spans the Rio de la Plata region of South America. Co-founders and chefs Juana Castellanos and Esteban Klenzi celebrate the open-fire cooking of the Pampas, with inspiration from their combined Uruguayan and Argentine backgrounds. Most everything is cooked on the wood-fired grill, the flames providing a warm glow throughout the dining room. Pan criollo is as soft as milk bread, with layers you pull away like a good biscuit. Puffs of chipa are chewy and cheesy. There’s chimichurri butter alongside the classic Uruguayan pan marsellés. The asado banderita is the restaurant’s star meat, a dry-aged short rib full of flavor with a grassy, mineral tang. The steamed corn cakes known as humitas are reimagined as a sweet corn stew, like an ultra-luxurious creamed corn dressed with garlic chile oil and a provolone crisp as big and wide as the serving bowl. If you’re lucky, there will be a torta rogel under a glass dome for dessert. The popular Argentine birthday cake involves layers of smooth caramel between wafer-like pastry and a crown of stiff, glossy meringue. It’s as heavenly as it sounds.
Ammatolí
Long Beach Middle Eastern $$
The sun-drenched all-day restaurant in downtown Long Beach, run by chef Dima Habibeh and her family, has grown impressively in dimensions and ambitions since its 2018 opening. Habibeh — born to a Palestinian father and a Syrian mother and raised in Jordan — poignantly evinces her origins in her cooking. Shakshouka, its lacy poached eggs nearly submerged in fragrant tomato stew, arrives with sourdough toast from nearby star bakery Gusto Bread for sopping. Solo diners will be happy at the plant-draped bar, rapt by garlic-lemon rotisserie chicken at lunch or sea bass over spiced rice with caramelized onions and nuts at dinner, with perhaps a glass of white wine from Lebanon’s Bekka Valley. Even better is gathering a crowd for a spread that begins with too much mezze: hummus with pine nuts, yielding grape leaves, labneh dyed fuchsia from pureed beets, fried kibbeh stuffed with ground beef or spinach, fattoush sharpened with sumac, a mix of the savory hand pies called fatayer. Saucy moussaka or a platter of kebabs might arrive next, followed by crunchy-cheesy knafeh scented with orange blossom syrup and date cake baked by Habibeh’s daughter Masah. There is no more gracious setting for consummate Levantine cooking in Southern California.
Antico Nuovo
Larchmont Italian $$
What makes Antico Nuovo the finest Italian restaurant in Los Angeles? Chef and owner Chad Colby puts in the research to master lesser-seen dishes, and he adapts more standard ideas in ways that renew their essence. In a summertime salad, marsala and basil exaggerate the honeyed qualities of ripe plums and nectarines. A crackling balloon of focaccia, airier and bouncier than any other in town, is a vehicle for swiping through squiggles of whipped ricotta speckled with pistachio pesto, anchovies set over a stinging green sauce and piped Normandy butter buried under shaved bottarga. The focus is wider than any one region of Italy, but chef de cuisine Arturo Rojas and his team oversee a unifying sort of farm cooking where every cut of animal shows recognized value. That’s especially true of the centerpiece pastas: foglie d’ulivo (a shape that resembles olive-tree leaves, dyed appropriately with the juice of greens) with smoky flecks of roasted squab and halved olives; a ragù Bolognese of silky beef cheeks and veal tongue that entangles pappardelle in meaty depths; tiny, ridged plin dell’ Alta Langa sauced in meat drippings and spectacular with the optional addition of crisped sweetbreads. Let me not forget the ice creams: unusually silky and so complex they hit the palate like sophisticated sundaes. Antico also serves a cannoli that rivals the ones I crunched through in Sicily.
Backbone
Glendale Eclectic $$
Nathan McCall and Karen Yoo opened Backbone restaurant in north Glendale in late 2024, just south of Montrose. It’s an area that feels like an actual small town, nestled into the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. The location alone makes Backbone somewhat of a hidden gem, along with an ambitious menu that traverses the globe. The national dish of Monaco makes an appearance as a trio of barbajuan, the deep-fried pockets of pastry stuffed with velvety potato, Comté and leeks. Uni tongues are draped over a short stack of waffles dressed with nori honey butter and a sharp yuzu whipped cream. McCall and Yoo previously ran butcher shop McCall’s Meat & Fish Co., which they sold in 2021. At Backbone, McCall is demonstrating a similarly flawless command of proteins from both land and sea, including steaks that achieve the perfect synergy of salt, fat and heat. Yoo is making desserts you’ll want to leave room for, like her sphere of Key lime custard encased in a speculoos cookie crust. Backbone is very much a neighborhood restaurant, with McCall and Yoo emerging from the kitchen to offer warm greetings to diners throughout the evening. And when each table gets an order of Yoo’s hot, perfect madeleines to finish the meal? Everyone feels like a regular.
Bar Etoile
East Hollywood French Wine Bars $$
Jill Bernheimer, who opened vital wine shop Domaine L.A. in 2009, and hospitality ace Julian Kurland have created a Melrose Hill haven that cleanly splices the definitions of “wine bar” and “restaurant” for Angelenos. Looking to swing by somewhere informal but sleek for a drink or two? Behold the silvery zinc bar that dominates the room, with seating for 22 around its mod oval contours. The by-the-glass list leans French and Italian, with a couple of nonalcoholic wine and beer options among them. Kurland is the coolest, most approachable guide through the bottle list: Engage him and he will invest to find something in your price and taste to make you happy. Chef Travis Hayden understands the assignment: His cooking mirrors the prominently featured wine regions (European, with a smattering of California) and is varied, substantial and accomplished enough to make Bar Etoile a true dinner destination. Given the innate affinity between wine and cheese, a sly dairy theme runs through the menu. A custardy dense cheese tart made with nutty Pleasant Ridge Reserve and dusted with chive powder is the can’t-miss dish. Match it with buttermilk-poached trout rillettes scooped using handsomely rumpled house-made chips and a seasonal salad like peaches and tomatoes covered in curls of Prairie Breeze cheddar. An entree of rotisserie chicken pairs equally with a geeky oxidized Jura or a juicy Pinot Noir from Oregon.
Barsha
Hermosa Beach Californian Mediterranean $$
Always high on my wish list for Los Angeles: more restaurants bringing the cuisines of North Africa to the forefront. Chef Lenora Marouani does her part by incorporating the flavors of Tunisia she’s learned from her wine expert husband, Adnen, and his family. The couple run two wine bar-shop hybrids, in Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, but at their Hermosa Beach restaurant the Cal-Med menu most directly expresses Tunisian cooking, generous in spice, garlic and olive oil. At Barsha, the street-food sandwich of oil-cured tuna, hard-boiled eggs and potatoes, stained vermilion with harissa, becomes bruschetta: Preserved lemon and harissa light up sous-vide tuna conserva, spread over crusty bread with mashed chickpeas and a jammy egg. Beef cheek, collapsing like the best pot roast, nearly vanishes into a tomato stew over couscous, crowned with butternut squash and shishitos. Even buttermilk-soaked fried chicken, available only during Sunday brunch, reveals hints of tabil, the spice blend abundant in coriander and caraway. Star-shaped pendant lamps cast patterned shadows across the dining room in the evenings, setting the mood for a mellow cocktail of three vermouths and sherry called — what else? — A Night in Tunisia.
Borit Gogae
Koreatown Korean Barbecue $$
“Set menu with barley rice,” reads the humble description for the kaleidoscopic meals served at 4-year-old Borit Gogae, one of Koreatown’s frontrunner restaurants of the decade. For $35 per person, the staff delivers a flood of dishes to the table. Soups, mild pumpkin porridge, salad with bouncy cubes of acorn jelly and a few crunchy mung bean pancakes precede a spread of banchan-style seasoned vegetables (among them, tea leaf, wild greens, eggplant, various mushrooms and a crucial, evolving selection of kimchi) arrayed on a woven basket. Bowls of barley rice also arrive, in which you assemble your lunch or dinner from the many elements to your taste, similarly to bibimbap, finishing with drizzles of sesame oil and staining flicks of gochujang. The family-style setup is informal and communal. Everyone winds up with the nourishing meal they want. For omnivorous gilding, you can order extra group-sized options such as deeply savory grilled short rib patties or bowls filled with raw marinated crab. Artwork by one of the six sibling owners lines the walls, and there’s a table of stacked kitchen wares for sale in one corner. The vibe is upliftingly chaotic, like a busy household — a fitting scenario for the homey style of cooking.
Budonoki
East Hollywood Japanese Bar Bites $$
Two-year-old Budonoki is where club meets pub, a bumping, welcoming scene that never loses sight of its essence as a Virgil Village neighborhood restaurant. The vibe: paper lanterns across the ceiling, fluorescent purple and reddish-pink lighting that recalls the curated glow of “Blade Runner 2049,” a playlist that spans the evolutions of R&B and hip-hop through the last 40 years. Founders Eric Bedroussian, Josh Hartley and chef Dan Rabilwongse model menus loosely around izakaya, with Thai and Vietnamese flavors informing Japanese-inspired drinking foods. A few sips into a citrusy martini variation using sake and shochu, and I’m ready to tear into the restaurant’s take on curry pan, flaking apart to reveal a lining of stretchy mozzarella and ground Wagyu beef simmered in sweet Japanese curry. Swipes through smooth aji verde bring cooling herbal contrast. Servers will give instructions on building naem (Thai pork sausage with crisped rice balls and slaw) into one-bite wonders. Be attentive to the slip of paper that lists the night’s specials. The best of them tend to graduate to the main menu. This includes the kitchen’s great underdog, sweet potato cooked in embers, slathered with miso butter and showered with chives. Might a recent run of yellowtail ribs, encased in curried batter as suave fish sticks, be next?
Camélia
Downtown L.A. French Japanese $$$
Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba — the couple who built Tsubaki, their tiny Echo Park izakaya, and next-door sake bar Ototo into community sanctuaries — have created a superb Japanese-French bistro in downtown’s Arts District as their most ambitious project to date. Frosted pendant globe fixtures, lots of knotty wood paneling, red leather booths and pale green banquettes stamp the lofty space with an overt Midcentury Modern vibe. Menu-wise, precise grafting of cultures is the sum of its owners’ lives, professional and personal. It’s no exaggeration to say Kaplan rewired L.A.’s understanding of sake, and here too a conversation with her could soon have you sipping something herbal, or effervescent, or otherwise mind-opening. Camélia also affords Kaplan the chance to re-center her wine knowledge; her list condenses a tour of France into classic styles and up-and-coming producers. As for the cooking: Namba and his team are hand-stitching two cuisines like master tailors. Every dish, whether a salad of tomatoes matched with burrata and ponzu jelly, or a gushing Croque Madame hiding a clever layer of ham katsu, or sweet potato gratin heightened with thyme and miso butter, feels considered in its own context. Does an abalone and bay scallop pot pie color too far outside the bistro lines? When a chef touches on the sublime, labels mean nothing. We know that in Los Angeles.
Cosetta
Santa Monica Pizza Italian $$
Zach Pollack recently closed his two East-Central L.A. restaurants — experimental, pasta-leaning Alimento in Silver Lake and pizzeria Cosa Buona in Echo Park — decamping to the opposite side of the city to try his hand with a different crowd. So far, so good in Santa Monica: Cosetta’s small, peachy-colored dining room and sprawling heated patio has appealed equally to families, raucous groups of friends and couples in their date-night bubbles. Credit the persuasive powers of pizza, the menu’s nucleus. The kitchen crew bakes pies formed with thick, bready rims. They excel at transforming chain staples like the Hawaiian or supreme pizza into sophisticated pleasures using higher-brow toppings. Longtime Pollack fans will recognize some greatest hits. Cosa Buona’s exceptional smoked mozzarella sticks reappear, as stretchy and crunchy as ever. I note his Caesar incorporating chicory lettuces, as is the fashion, and then remember he served them that way at Alimento for a decade. One new favorite from the raw bar: sliced scallops, each dotted with a Marcona almond that resembles a cyclops’ unblinking eye. Among the small selection of mains, look for sand dabs fried Milanese-style over a generous splotch of caper-olive tartar sauce. For Pollack, Cosetta has turned out to be a wise, reenergizing move.
Darkroom
Santa Ana Eclectic $$$
Dinner at Darkroom is an invitation to leap into another dimension by way of a dimly lighted restaurant in a Santa Ana industrial complex. Chef-owner Zach Scherer crafts a menu that zigzags among Asian, Mediterranean and Latin influences, and it will likely change with each visit. Dinner may include calamari over braised cabbage cooked like sweet and slack caramelized onions. Or a Nashville swordfish brushed with a smoky, musty sauce of Calabrian chiles, red wine vinegar, butter and cayenne pepper. A slab of zucchini bread is presented as a riff on both Spanish torrijas and jambon au beurre, seared in a cast-iron skillet with copious amounts of koji butter and ribbons of Spanish ham over the top. Scherer and chef-partner Drew Adams also offer an eight-course tasting menu Thursday through Saturday evenings. Regardless of the format, it’s unlikely you’ll find a similar dinner experience in Orange County, and possibly elsewhere in the universe. BarBeverage director Gianna Marcario is a drinks whiz behind the bar, with small-batch infused vermouth highlighted in many of the low ABV cocktails. If you’re experiencing menu fatigue with the same gem lettuce salad and crudo at every other place in town, Darkroom is the answer.
Evil Cooks
El Sereno Mexican $$
Husband-and-wife team Alex “Pobre Diablo” Garcia and Elvia “La Bruja” Huerta moved their black-metal-inspired pop-up into a permanent space in El Sereno late last year. Their love of this extreme subgenre of music is evident in the restaurant’s black walls, black skulls and black angel fountain that cries red tears. It’s also palpable in their rebellious, maximalist menu of tacos, burritos and tortas. Huerta’s recado negro is the dark heart of the menu, dubbing the Yucatan-inspired marinade his “black magic.” He burns chiles secos, cacao, tortillas, onion and a handful of spices. The charred pile of ingredients is ground into an ink-black paste that’s smoky and sweet with a murmur of heat. To make his octopus al pastor, he rubs the marinade onto the whole mollusk, then layers the octopus onto the trompo. The visual effect is striking, with torch flames licking the dark sea creatures as they hungrily consume the spit. Called the Poseidon, Huerta piles the chopped octopus onto a fresh corn tortilla with guacamole, pineapple and purple onions pickled Yucatan-style with citrus. It’s the metal music equivalent of a taco, the volume dialed all the way up, with the jolt of the recado negro mimicking a frenetic tempo and shrieking vocals.
Kang Kang Food Court
Alhambra Chinese $
When friends ask to go on a dumpling crawl, I build an itinerary that involves an array of styles. Hui Tou Xiang for the blintz-shaped pockets of juicy pork and beef. Shanghai Dumpling House for the salted egg xiao long bao so heavy with soup they seem to droop. I always end the crawl at Kang Kang Food Court. The sheng jian bao, listed as small pan-fried bao on the menu, are always everyone’s favorite. Each has a crispy bottom, a soft, fluffy yeasted bun in the middle, a thin, chewy top and a juicy pork filling. This textural paradox creates the sensation of three dumplings in one. For more than two decades, the sheng jian bao at Kang Kang Food Court have been the gold standard, served with sweet vinegar for dipping. It may be tempting to take a big bite as soon as they hit the table, but it’s a mistake you make only once. Co-owner John Chin Yu Yeh created a poem to keep diners from sending hot filling across the table: Take a small bite, “blow up” on the dumpling, then slowly sip the juicy filling from the small hole. It’s posted on the wall in case you forget.
Kismet
Los Feliz Californian Mediterranean $$
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson excel at the sort of vegetable-forward cooking that prompts people to move west, start a love affair with our farmers markets and boast about the spoils of year-round produce. The cabbage steak is a prime example, served as a huge wedge on its side, like a giant wheel of cruciferous. The leaves come away in big petals, their edges frizzled and caramelized. The middle is tender enough to split with your fork. Tucked into each layer are pieces of grilled Jimmy Nardello peppers. You can mark the end of summer by the appearance and frequency of these sweet peppers on Los Angeles menus. The cabbage sits in a pool of red pepper sauce spiked with allspice, star anise and the tang of preserved lemon. But the duo never take themselves too seriously, reeling you in with playful dishes intended for maximum pleasure. Earlier this year, there was a pickle cheesy greens dip that was as pickley and cheesy as advertised. Recently, spinach dip fritters were served as battered and fried orbs of the ubiquitous dip, molten and cheesy in the middle. Count on surprise, delight and at least one plate of vegetables that will have you contemplating becoming a vegetarian.
Mae Malai
Los Feliz Thai $
This slender restaurant is home to my favorite bowl of noodles and my least favorite parking lot in Thai Town. Find solace from the honking and jostling at a counter seat with a cold, cloudy green tea and as many bowls of noodles as you can squeeze into the space before you. Former massage therapist Malai Data’s boat noodles drew crowds when she started popping up in front of Silom Supermarket a few years ago. In late 2023, she found a permanent home in the shopping center at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue. Here, you can nibble on Isaan and Northern-style sausages while you wait for your bowls of noodles. And there will be many, with portions and prices designed to allow diners to toggle between boat, tom yum and wonton to their heart’s content. Data’s boat noodles are the gold standard, with your choice of beef or pork, each protein marinated and stewed. The meat bobs in the ruddy broth alongside bits of pork cracklings, meatballs, green onion and bean sprouts. The flavors ricochet between sour and sweet, spicy and bitter. I like to get at least one bowl dry; the absence of broth accentuates the chew of the rice noodles and the sweetness of the dark soy sauce. You may be tempted to ask for your noodles “Thai spicy,” but you have not seen real tears until you’ve watched them stream down the red, puffy face of someone foolish enough to request it. Go for the medium and treat yourself to cooling bowls of steamed pandan and coconut custard for dessert. It will all cost less than what you paid last night for valet parking.
Mercado La Paloma
Historic South-Central Mexican $
The line at Holbox during the midweek lunch hour has become a cultural sensation, a queue of locals and visitors trailing past the automatic doors and around the parking lot like devotees angling for the latest iPhone series or limited-release sneakers. Believe the lauds, including ours when we named Holbox as The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. Gilberto Cetina’s command of mariscos is unmatched in Southern California – his ceviches, aguachiles and tostadas revolutionary in their freshness and jigsaw-intricate flavors. The smoked kanpachi taco alone — clinched with queso Chihuahua and finished with salsa cruda, avocado and drizzles of peanut salsa macha — is one of the most sophisticated things to eat in Los Angeles.
Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.
Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.
Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.
Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.
The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.
Knife Pleat
Costa Mesa French $$$$
What do we really mean when we talk about fine dining? At Yassmin Sarmadi and Tony Esnault’s Costa Mesa restaurant, it’s a state of mind ingrained in every facet of the experience, from the elegant dining room to the way the components on each plate resemble the finest edible art. Precise, tiny squares of Weiser melon swim in a Champagne foam. Generous hunks of succulent lobster are surrounded by dollops of a sauce made from Brentwood corn, its sweetness all-encompassing, then fleeting. One glance into the open kitchen and the space is as immaculate as the plates before me, a serene calm enveloping the chefs as they work. Knife Pleat can be experienced as a longer or abbreviated tasting menu for dinner, a three-course prix fixe or tasting menu for lunch, as Saturday afternoon tea service or an à la carte menu at the bar. It’s celebratory at any hour, with a variety of caviar on offer and a beverage program updated nearly as often as the menu. Available for both lunch and dinner, Esnault’s Sistine Chapel is his legumes de saison, an elaborate presentation of seasonal vegetables, their varying colors and shapes all huddled together in the center of a stark white plate. The baby corn, squash, asparagus, radish, tomato and half a dozen other vegetables are all prepared to accentuate their individual flavors. Summer is encapsulated in the sweetness of a tomato. The snap of the green bean boasting the vitality of the vegetable at this precise moment. It is maximum pleasure on a plate, at a restaurant that epitomizes whatever your definition may be of fine dining.
Perle
Pasadena French $$$
Is there such a thing as a necessary indulgence? I contemplate this question as I near the end of each meal at Perle. Owners Dean Yasharian and Pauline Zee opened Perle in Old Pasadena in the summer of 2020, naming the restaurant after their eldest daughter. Yasharian cooked for more than a decade at Restaurant Daniel in New York City, and the menu at Perle leans classic French. The pâté campagne will transport you to a chic charcuterie in Montmartre, with its rustic texture and robust porky flavors. The Dover sole meunière is supple and tender, bathed in a heavenly brown butter sauce. And most of Yasharian’s traditional bistro fare, including the escargots, salade lyonnaise and caviar blini, have a vegetarian counterpart on the menu. Even as I finish the last dredges of every dish on the table, Yasharian’s variation on a tarte tatin beckons. The apples soften in the oven, their juices running into an amber caramel beneath. A layer of puff pastry bakes over the top, the buttery dough fusing to the apples and caramel before he flips the tart out of the pan. Each spoonful offers a satisfying crack of lacquered pastry and tender fruit. It’s better than the eight versions I recently ate in Paris, and the definition of a necessary indulgence.
Somerville
View Park-Windsor Hills New American Southern $$$
The sounds of live jazz music float through the dining room from the four-piece band. The clank of ice sloshing around a shaker is audible from the bar. The party at a booth in the back erupts in a chorus of laughter. An evening at Somerville feels like a big, collective sigh, with lighting that looks like an IRL filter and the immaculate vibes of a private music club. South Los Angeles natives Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan opened the restaurant in late 2024 in the same View Park-Windsor Hills retail complex as the original Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen they founded. It’s named for Hotel Somerville, which later became the Dunbar Hotel, a refuge for Black artists who frequented and performed in Central Avenue’s storied bars and clubs. These musicians helped the area flourish in the early to mid-20th century, at a time when Black artists were not welcome in the city’s white-owned nightlife venues. Somerville cocktails like the Dolemite and Trouble Man are homages to icons of Black culture. Your dinner spread will likely be an eclectic mix of fried chicken sliders lavished with Petrossian caviar crème fraîche; lasagna layered with braised collard greens and béchamel; and a crisp-skinned salmon in a coconut and lemongrass curry. Every evening is dinner and a show, and everyone is welcome.
Sora Craft Kitchen
Downtown L.A. Turkish $$
Okay Inak’s cooking career has included fine-dining temples on both coasts — Eleven Madison Park and Per Se in Manhattan, Mélisse in Santa Monica — but his first solo restaurant resides at the edge of downtown’s Fashion District on a fairly desolate, well-lighted block with plenty of parking. Step inside the tiny dining room facing the open kitchen and you’ll feel Turkish ground beneath your feet. Among intricately dressed salads and elegant kebabs, look for two dishes that define Inak’s worldview. The first is kitel, a large oval dumpling filled with spiced beef and set over thickened yogurt with drizzles of dill-scented herb oil, butter sparked with Aleppo pepper and a finishing tablespoon of meat sauce intensified with chile oil. Next is corti taplamasi, a cloudy, red-orange soup made from cabbage fermented for three weeks. The small, soft, hand-rolled balls knocking around in the broth? Leftover bulgur dough from making kitel. These are regional Turkish dishes you can’t find anywhere else in Los Angeles, by a chef who also has a modernist knack and a roaming imagination. His command extends to dessert. In Sora’s first year, he has served a variation on his father’s specialty called kirecte kabak, soaking chunks of butternut squash in limewater overnight so that, when cooked, their exterior retains a thin, crackling shell while the inside melts to cream. Sweetened with simple syrup, splattered with tahini and flecked with crushed pistachios, it was delicious and a little otherworldly.
