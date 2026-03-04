13 Altadena restaurants to support as the neighborhood rebuilds

Altadena is still recovering, but signs of hope are apparent.

It’s been a year since the Eaton fire — likely sparked by Southern California Edison’s century-old transmission lines — devastated the close-knit hillside community, displacing thousands of residents and destroying countless homes, businesses and other structures.

Local restaurateurs and chefs were also impacted by the blaze, with some losing their homes and suffering damage to their restaurants. Despite those challenges, many prioritized reopening as quickly as possible in an effort to bring some normalcy back to the hillside community.

After opening just a month before the fire, one restaurant relaunched with a new name and a seasonal, wood-fired menu. The first cocktail bar to open in Altadena in 40 years has become an essential gathering space and launchpad for burgeoning food concepts. A popular coffee pop-up debuted a bricks-and-mortar, becoming one of the first newly established storefronts to open in the area post-fire.

Here are 13 spots to visit next time you’re in Altadena:

