The front dining room at Miya in Altadena.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Food

13 Altadena restaurants to support as the neighborhood rebuilds

By Danielle Dorsey
Bill AddisonJenn HarrisStephanie Breijo and Angela Osorio

Altadena is still recovering, but signs of hope are apparent.

It’s been a year since the Eaton fire — likely sparked by Southern California Edison’s century-old transmission lines — devastated the close-knit hillside community, displacing thousands of residents and destroying countless homes, businesses and other structures.

Local restaurateurs and chefs were also impacted by the blaze, with some losing their homes and suffering damage to their restaurants. Despite those challenges, many prioritized reopening as quickly as possible in an effort to bring some normalcy back to the hillside community.

After opening just a month before the fire, one restaurant relaunched with a new name and a seasonal, wood-fired menu. The first cocktail bar to open in Altadena in 40 years has become an essential gathering space and launchpad for burgeoning food concepts. A popular coffee pop-up debuted a bricks-and-mortar, becoming one of the first newly established storefronts to open in the area post-fire.

Here are 13 spots to visit next time you’re in Altadena:

Altadena Cookie Co.

Altadena Bakery $
A selection of cookies from Altadena Cookie Co. in Altadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Michelle Taylor and Jessica Christopher co-founded their cookie business in 2020. They were set to open their first bricks-and-mortar shop in Altadena in January 2025 when the Eaton fire ravaged the town. After replacing equipment and regrouping, the two held a grand opening for the shop in November. The space is outfitted with big, long communal tables covered in brown paper and cups of crayons. Drawing on the tables is encouraged. A trio of arcade games sits next to the entrance. And behind the counter, more than a dozen varieties of cookies including raspberry brown sugar and banana pudding. Don’t miss the Mayan Mocha, a rich, chewy chocolate cookie spiked with coffee and cinnamon.
Betsy

Altadena American restaurant
Outside a restaurant.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Park along Betsy’s block on a dark winter night, walk past the sobering charred brick shell that housed Altadena Hardware for decades and look for the restaurant’s inviting string of lights hung over the entrance. Inside, light from shaded lamps and sconces glows amber-soft. The playlist is classic soul and ’90s hip-hop, with a few disco tunes thrown in early evening. Tables fill nightly. The din registers as cheering, not deafening. Tyler Wells, previously half of the team that ran All Time in Los Feliz, is a blur of motion in a bow tie or snappy hat, delivering plates or uncorking bottles of wine. Executive chef Paul Downer, who held the same title at All Time, stands at the center edge of the open kitchen framed by the hearth. Their longtime regulars will recognize the succinct, broadly Californian-Italian tenor of Betsy’s menu: sharply-dressed, cheese-boosted salads with lettuces and seasonal produce from local farms; entrees that include usually at least one pasta or plate of fish but lean into handsome hunks of meat with well-seasoned sides. Ricotta gnocchi takes after the Parisian model, finished in a pan until each piece has a deep-brown oval sear, arriving simply sauced in lemon and fragrant black pepper under a blanket of Parmesan. A massive pork chop, roughly in the shape of Australia, lands smoky and sliced and surrounded by market inspirations: succotash in the warmer months, roasted squashes and heartier greens in winter.
Bevel Coffee

Altadena Coffee $
Bevel Coffee was previously located at Prime Pizza's patio
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Bevel Coffee, a beloved neighborhood pop-up from Kevin Mejia, just opened one of the first new storefronts in Altadena since the Eaton fire. The shop, previously located at Prime Pizza’s patio across the street, served as a community hub for Altadena residents displaced by the fire. At the new bricks-and-mortar, Bevel continues to serve a variety of coffee drinks, matcha lattes and loose-leaf teas, including a popular cardamom latte. The shop also serves pastries from Bakers Kneaded, including gooey chocolate walnut cookies and larger-than-your-hand pistachio croissants, with plans to expand the menu to serve bagels from Culver City’s Mustard’s Bagels, as well as other grab-and-go items.
El Patron

Altadena Mexican $
Steak picado from El Patron restaurant
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Maggie Cortez reopened El Patron after a three-month closure last spring following the Eaton fire. The colorful, vibrant dining room is lined with papel picado banners, serapes and big photographs that advertise the restaurant’s many specials. On a recent afternoon, the patio is full and the dining room is buzzing. Servers hoist giant oval plates nearly overflowing with beans under a blanket of melted cheese, rice and chile verde, carnitas and chile colorado. The steak picado is a consistent standout, with tender sliced steak in a savory tomato sauce crowded with onions and peppers. Spoon a heap of the meat and vegetables into a warm flour tortilla, roll it up, dunk it into the sauce and repeat.
Fair Oaks Burger

Altadena American $
A plate of carne asada nachos from Fair Oaks Burger.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Find Fair Oaks Burger on the northern end of the avenue by the same name, marked by a shiny new sign to replace the one burned in the Eaton fire. Somehow, the burger stand that first opened in the .80s was spared from the flames, though many of its neighbors, including Pizza of Venice and Little Red Hen Coffee Shop, were completely destroyed. The drive-thru restaurant with indoor and patio seating bustles throughout the day, with construction workers and locals swinging by for breakfast burritos, burger and fries combos, fish tacos and chow mein. The menu offers comfort staples across American, Mexican and Chinese cuisines — plus unique fusion items like a burrito stuffed with teriyaki beef, fried rice and kimchi slaw — reflecting the diversity of the community where it stands.
Good Neighbor Bar

Altadena Bar/Nightclub $$
Shelves of backlit liquor bottles against a marble-like wall
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
What’s in a name? With Good Neighbor Bar, husband-and-wife team Randy Clement and April Langford — of Everson Royce Bar, Triple Beam Pizza and Silverlake Wine — proved they know how to serve the community through cocktails and compassion. They debuted Good Neighbor Bar the October before the Eaton fire, marking Altadena’s first new cocktail bar in 40 years. As the flames spread through the region, Clement and Langford epitomized what being a “good neighbor” can entail: They helped scout burn areas and reported home statuses to fellow residents, and in the year since, have used the space to host community events, pop-ups and fundraisers. Inside, it’s sleek and moody, with complimentary popcorn. Outside, the sunny patio makes gatherings feel warm and welcoming. The almost scholarly list of classic-minded tipples, original concoctions and nonalcoholic beverages offers something for everyone, and the adjacent bottle shop, West Altadena Wine & Spirits, allows you to bring a taste home.
Lucy's Place

Altadena Mexican Breakfast $
A breakfast burrito with sausage from Lucy's Place in Altadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Juan Orozco has run Lucy’s Place, a small restaurant near the corner of Altadena Drive and Lincoln Avenue, since 1997. His niece Jennifer Orozco is often the smiling face you’ll see behind the counter. The family serves a short, straightforward menu of burgers and sandwiches alongside giant oval plates of rice, beans, and enchiladas or fajitas. The breakfast burrito is a favorite, made with a large flour tortilla brimming with crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage. Whatever filling you choose, remember to ask for extra green salsa.
Miya

Altadena Thai $$
ALTADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Clockwise from upper left: khao soi, fried chicken with papaya salad, special pad Thai with crispy pork, pumpkin red curry and pad kee mow with shrimp at Miya Thai in Altadena, CA on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
At Miya, I most frequently disappear into a plate of garlicky, peppery fried chicken coated in rice-flour batter for airy crispness. It’s a favorite midday meal, especially when I have the time to settle in the sunny two-room space. Owner David Tewasart, who also operates four locations of Sticky Rice plus Moon Rabbit in Grand Central Market, tells us he’s Gen X without telling us he’s Gen X: an ’80s-era Panasonic boombox displayed with a shelf full of Thai pop music cassettes below; a vintage movie poster of Star Wars, its name written in Thai abugida; and, in the newer 30-seat room embellished with black-and-white geometric tiles and colorful stained glass, a blown-up cover of Madonna’s first album hung by the window in view of passersby. Those peering inside will see many customers leaning over bowls of calming khao soi, the thatch of fried noodles slowly sinking and softening in coconut broth tinted orange from spices. The kitchen tends to leave the heat customizable, with bottles of chile sauce close at hand, or splashes of green chile-laced prik nam pla that also add funk to dishes like easy-to-love crab fried rice. Most curries — nutty beef panang, a ruddy meatless variation made with pumpkin — emphasize creaminess and mild aromatic complexity. Among noodles, the staff quickly recommends pad kee mao, crowded with vegetables, for its wok-smoky intensity. With almost anything I order a side of appealingly reedy stir-fried morning glory (water spinach).
Mota's Mexican Restaurant

Altadena Mexican Food $$
A plate of chicken mole with beans and sides of salsa, chips and tortillas on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
With platters of chicken mole, all-day breakfast, bowls brimming with pozole and combination plates slicked with melted, gooey cheese, Mota’s is a comfort-food destination in the community. Founded more than 20 years ago, this Mexican restaurant made its name with decades of generous portions and the house-made specialties, which are listed next to the register. There are tacos, burritos, antojitos, mariscos, machaca and burgers, but look to the specials board for its highlights: chicharrón in salsa verde, caldo de res, chicken in a smoky red mole and more. Order and tuck into a booth featuring scenes of agave fields and harvests in Jalisco, and stop by on weekends for Mota’s most popular specialties: menudo and fresh handmade tortillas.
Nancy's Greek Cafe

Altadena Greek $
Altadena, CA - January 28: Shawn Shakhmalian, owner of Nancy's Greek Cafe and adjacent bakery, chats with business owners inside Code Ninjas on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Altadena, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / For the Times)
(Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Tucked off Lake Boulevard in a Rite Aid shopping center, Nancy’s Greek Cafe barely escaped the Eaton fire unscathed. Most of the surrounding businesses, including the neighboring Bunny Museum, were completely destroyed by the flames. After launching a GoFundMe that raised over $20,000, owner Shawn Shakhmalian reopened the restaurant just a couple months after the fire, serving the same homestyle Greek dishes that have kept customers coming back to its charming dining room for over 30 years, including its signature moussaka, stuffed grape leaves, kebabs and baklava.
Prime Pizza

Altadena Pizza $$
Diners eating pizza at Prime Pizza.
(Wonho Frank Lee)
By Danielle Dorsey
Prime Pizza has locations as far as Woodland Hills and Mission Viejo (with more on the way), but the Altadena outpost holds special significance for owner Zak Fishman, who lived in the neighborhood and lost his home in the Eaton fire. When the restaurant was spared from damage, Fishman and his staff lept into action, offering free meals to displaced residents and first responders. Known for its crowd-pleasing menu of round, square, gluten-free and vegan slices, the pizzeria reopened two months after the fire and its spacious patio — which until recently was home to Bevel Coffee — immediately became an integral gathering space for residents. Garlic knots, buffalo and lemon pepper wings, pasta, hoagies, salads, chocolate chip cookies and churro knots round out the offerings, plus chillable wines made especially for pizza pairing in collaboration with Jumbo Time Wines.
Tacos Ensenada

Altadena Mexican Food $
Fried whole tilapia with rice and beans on a white plate with fish tacos on a black table at Tacos Ensenada in Altadena.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
While the Baja-style fish tacos are far and away the most popular item, this casual local chain specializes in all forms of Ensenada seafood. Whole fried fish, shrimp cocktails, campechanas, fish soups, octopus quesadillas, surf-and-turf burritos and crab tostadas are just a few of Tacos Ensenada’s offerings from within its strip mall along Lincoln Avenue. The dishes are as bright as the decor, which splashes orange and green paint on its walls and hangs fish and palm-tree art alongside woven-basket light fixtures. Staff say that since surviving the Eaton fire, business has been steady, kind and resilient. Customers file in for tacos, ceviches, house-made salsas and hot sauces, and homestyle desserts such as flan and pan de elote. Tacos Ensenada is especially popular on Tuesdays, when it offers two fish tacos for $4.22 — one of the neighborhood’s most affordable meal deals.
Tacos Don Pillo

Altadena Mexican $
An order of shrimp tacos from Tacos don Pillo in Altadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The torta Chingona at Tacos Don Pillo is a beast of a sandwich, a tower of asada steak, jamon asado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado and big slabs of salty, squeaky queso fresco. It’s enough to share, or satiate in a way that requires a nap shortly after. It is the star of the Tacos Don Pillo menu, an expansive list of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, salads, nachos and mulitas. Some days require the heft of the torta Chingona, others lean toward the tacos camarones. The trio of corn tortillas barely contain the plump, grilled shrimp, sweet and smoky grilled onions and slivers of avocado. Expect a perpetual line anywhere near an established meal time, but things move quickly.
