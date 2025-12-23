The most affordable places from the 2025 101 Best Restaurants guide
-
-
- Share via
The great truth of Los Angeles dining has, and I trust always will be, that $500 omakases and caviar-spackled tasting menus exist alongside tacos stands, noodle parlors, shawarma shops and sandwich specialists — the places, often mirroring the culture of their communities, that give the city its truest from-the-ground-up identity.
This is the second year that columnist Jenn Harris and I have co-written the annual 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles, released earlier this month, and exciting, affordable destinations across the region are always a critical part of our choices. For easy reference, here we’ve pulled out 21 favorites that go easy on the back account. They include suckling pig tacos dressed in a mustard salsa specific to Nayarit, a Koreatown institution that serves biryanis large enough to feed two or three, deeply comforting lamb and rice served in a San Gabriel Valley shopping complex … and the abundant options at Mercado La Paloma in South L.A., which lands the No. 1 on this year’s list.
— Bill Addison, restaurant critic
Azizam
Barbacoa Ramirez
Biriyani Kabob House
Bridgetown Roti
Casa Gish Bac
Delmy’s Pupusas
Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine
El Bacano
Kang Kang Food Court
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Las Segovias
Los Sabrosos Al Horno
Macheen
Mae Malai
Mario’s Butcher Shop
Mercado La Paloma
Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.
Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.
Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.
Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.
The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.