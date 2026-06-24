Tokyo is a universe of a city. 17 splendid dining experiences to get lost in while you’re there
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Tokyo isn’t one city. It’s many cities, and each is its own universe.
Occasionally — at a certain subterranean bar big enough for only seven people, or a sushi counter on the fifth floor of a random office building — I feel as if I’m stepping into another time or dimension.
Finding your way to any of the millions of restaurants, cafes, bars and shops (some are micro-businesses in an alley in a village in the city) can be like figuring out a many-layered puzzle. Like Tokyo, each experience is dense.
Use these handy dining guides for all of your summer travel, near and far.
The Japanese word for hospitality is omotenashi. But its meaning goes far beyond just customer service. Even the translations “wholehearted, selfless hospitality” or “flawless care” don’t cover all of the philosophies that make up omotenashi: magokoro (“true heart” or “sincere feeling”), ichigo ichie (“one time, one meeting”) and kuuki wo yomu (“reading the air”). The last refers to the intuitive ability to anticipate guests’ needs before they ask — an idea rooted in tea ceremony, which is rooted in Buddhism. It’s hard to grasp that level of selflessness.
Here are some of our favorite places to lose yourself in Tokyo. — Betty Hallock
The Blind Donkey
1 Chome-7-14 Miyoshi, Koto City, Tokyo
Ebisu Endo
1-Chome-17-2 Ebisuminami, Shibuya City, Tokyo
Pizza Studio Tamaki
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1-Chome-24-6 Higashiazabu, Minato City, Tokyo
Sushi Kanesaka
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Misuzu Building B1F, 8-10-3 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo
Yakumo Saryo
3 Chome-4-7 Yakumo, Meguro City, Tokyo
Glitch Coffee & Roasters
Kamura Building 1F, 3-16 Kanda-Nishikicho, Chiyoda City, Tokyo. Multiple locations.
Leaves Coffee
1 Chome-8-8 Honjo, Sumida City, Tokyo
Teuchi Soba Keyaki
West Walk, Roppongi Hills 5F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo
Bar Radio
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3 Chome-10-34 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo
Tempura Kondo
5-Chome-5-13, Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo
Kiyoken
7 Chome−1−1, JR Ueno Station 1F, Taito City, Tokyo. Multiple locations.
Toritsune Shizendo
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5 Chome-5-2 Sotokanda, Chiyoda City, Tokyo
Orchid Bar at the Okura Tokyo
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Okura Prestige Tower, 2-10-4 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo
Nata de Cristiano
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1 Chome-14-16 Tomigaya, Shibuya City, Tokyo
Gen Yamamoto
1-Chome-6-4 Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo
Higashiya Ginza
1-Chome−7−7, Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo
Kimura
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3 Chome-21-8, Tamagawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo