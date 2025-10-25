25 Dodgers food and drink specials for the World Series
As the Dodgers head into the 2025 World Series, there might be nothing sweeter than a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays — but a Dodgers-themed concha, cocktail, horchata or tray of mochi seems like a close runner-up.
On the heels of 2024’s city-electrifying World Series win, L.A.’s team is once again in the final stretch, and L.A.’s restaurants, bars and bakeries are feeling the team spirit.
Cheer on the Dodgers in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at bars and restaurants near the stadium.
There are plenty of great places to eat near the stadium, plus a number of spots to watch the game with a viewing party, but if you’re hoping to grab a festive item or stock up for your own home event, here are 25 places offering World Series specials — including some items loved and ordered by the Dodgers themselves, like the party pack of All About the Cinnamon’s freshly baked cinnamon buns or the blue-and-white Colorado Donuts sweet treats, which the stadium has ordered by the hundreds.
33 Taps
All About the Cinnamon
Benny Boy Brewing
Boomtown Brewery
Cofax Coffee
Colorado Donuts
De La Nonna
Du-Par’s
Far Bar
The Shohei-inspired sushi roll, available only during games, features spicy tuna inside — representing Ohtani’s Japanese heritage — and avocado on top, representing California. “That’s the whole idea: the mixing of the cultures,” said owner Don Tahara. Other World Series specials — available all day, even when the game’s not on — include chili cheese fries, cocktail specials and Canadian poutine in a nod to the Blue Jays.
Fugetsu-Do
George’s Burger Stand
Golden Road Brewing
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
Guisados
HomeState
La Sorted's
Lowboy
Mariachi Bakery
Ototo
Pink's Hot Dogs
Much like last year, Pink’s is donating a minimum amount of $2,500 to the charity no matter what. “The Dodgers are part of Los Angeles’ heart and history,” Pink’s co-owner Richard Pink wrote in an email statement to The Times this week. “We’re proud to celebrate their World Series run and give fans another way to show their blue pride, one bite at a time.”