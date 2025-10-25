Don't Miss
World Series: Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 under way. Follow along with live updates
Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Blue-and-white "LA" Dodgers-themed doughnuts in the case at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

25 Dodgers food and drink specials for the World Series

Stephanie Breijo.
By Stephanie Breijo
Staff Writer Follow

As the Dodgers head into the 2025 World Series, there might be nothing sweeter than a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays — but a Dodgers-themed concha, cocktail, horchata or tray of mochi seems like a close runner-up.

On the heels of 2024’s city-electrifying World Series win, L.A.’s team is once again in the final stretch, and L.A.’s restaurants, bars and bakeries are feeling the team spirit.

Interior of 33 Taps Silver Lake location.

Food

Where to watch the World Series near Dodger Stadium

Cheer on the Dodgers in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at bars and restaurants near the stadium.

There are plenty of great places to eat near the stadium, plus a number of spots to watch the game with a viewing party, but if you’re hoping to grab a festive item or stock up for your own home event, here are 25 places offering World Series specials — including some items loved and ordered by the Dodgers themselves, like the party pack of All About the Cinnamon’s freshly baked cinnamon buns or the blue-and-white Colorado Donuts sweet treats, which the stadium has ordered by the hundreds.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

33 Taps

Culver City American $$
All four locations of 33 Taps will offer a Dodgerita cocktail during the World Series games.
(33 Taps / Cara Harman)
By Stephanie Breijo
One of L.A.’s favorite sports bars won’t just be showing the game across dozens of TVs across its four L.A. locations — 33 Taps will also be running a few true-blue specials in honor of the Dodgers this World Series. Look for themed cocktails such as the 33 Dodgerita, a bright blue concoction made with tequila, fresh lime, agave, blue curacao and a salt rim, and the Ohtani Old Fashioned, which utilizes Suntory Toki Japanese whiskey.
Show more Show less
Route Details

All About the Cinnamon

Sherman Oaks Bakery and desserts $
A yellow paper box featuring the Dodgers
(All About the Cinnamon)
By Stephanie Breijo
In celebration of our home team (hopefully) taking home another World Series title, bun-happy sweets shop All About the Cinnamon is offering a special Dodgers-themed variety pack of cinnamon buns — including the same flavors this husband-and-wife team have made for the Dodgers themselves. The hip-hop-inspired cinnamon-roll bakery is offering a nine-pack of its massive, decadent treats for $80 so you can snack like L.A.’s boys in blue. Expect cinnamon-bun options named for fellow L.A. legends like Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, Nipsey Hussle, Ice Cube and Dr Dre. Each box comes illustrated with some of the team’s star players, for an extra festive touch.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Benny Boy Brewing

Lincoln Heights Pub $$
A hand holds a sign and a four pack of beer emblazoned with Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia on the mound
(Benny Boy Brewing)
By Stephanie Breijo
This Lincoln Heights cidery goes hard during Dodgers games, and that’s continuing into the World Series. Find the games projected onto a large screen in the brewery — with the sound on — plus three more TVs in the beer garden. Expect a rotation of food vendors keeping the home-team spirit up with tacos, burgers, mariscos and beyond. While he won’t be fully participating in this year’s World Series, be sure to try the brewery’s official, special collab beer with Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia, the Bullpen Dawg Hazy IPA.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Boomtown Brewery

Downtown L.A. UCLA
Someone wearing a Dodgers jacket holds multiple beers in this hands
(Boomtown Brewery)
By Stephanie Breijo
Head to this Arts District brewery Boomtown for Dodger pride — especially for its hazy IPA named for Chavez Ravine, plus a plethora of Dodgers-inspired brewery merch. Boomtown will also be screening the games at the taproom with food pop-ups, boozy seltzers and more. It’s also a convenient place to celebrate before or after a home game if you’ve been lucky enough to snag tickets: The brewery is just a few walkable blocks from the free stadium shuttle at Union Station.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Cofax Coffee

Culver City Coffee Breakfast $
Blue-iced Dodgers-inspired doughnuts with white sprinkles from Cofax Coffee.
(Cofax Coffee)
By Stephanie Breijo
This long-running cafe is Dodger blue year-round, riffing on the team and its iconography and lettering for the coffee shop’s signage, and even the name (ahem, Sandy Koufax). But in honor of the World Series this year, both the Fairfax outpost and the newer Culver City location of Cofax Coffee are serving a classic blue vanilla doughnut with white sprinkles, plus a doughnut spin on a Japanese cream sando filled with strawberry and yuzu in honor of Ohtani. Both Cofax outposts will also offer a 10% discount for customers who come in wearing Dodgers gear. Our advice? Use that discount on some Dodgers-themed tees, some coffees and matchas, or some of the best breakfast burritos in L.A.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Colorado Donuts

Eagle Rock Donuts $
Blue-and-white "LA" Dodgers-themed doughnuts in the case at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
In both 2024 and now 2025, a representative of the Dodgers chose Colorado Donuts to satisfy sweet tooths at the stadium, and ordered hundreds of blue-and-white special doughnuts each year. You can taste them yourself at the Eagle Rock doughnut shop, where the limited-time offering coats a classic yeast doughnut in bright blue glaze, then adorns it with “L.A.” in white icing. Find them every day through the end of the World Series.
Show more Show less
Route Details

De La Nonna

Downtown L.A. Italian Restaurant
Two pizzas, a bowl of salad and a six-pack of beer, De La Nonna's 2025 World Series Dodgers takeout meal deal.
(De La Nonna)
By Stephanie Breijo
De La Nonna, which specializes in crisp-crusted, seasonally inspired, rectangular pizzas, is putting together a special meal for those watching the games at home. Now through the end of the World Series, for pickup or delivery via DoorDash, find a special to-go deal of any two pizzas and a Caesar salad with a six-pack of locally made Skyduster Italian pilsner for $55.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Du-Par’s

Fairfax American
Los Angeles, CA - May 04: Booths sit empty before a dinner-time rush at Du-Par's in the 3rd and Fairfax Farmer's Market on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Legends recognizing legends: One of L.A.’s oldest establishments — and favorite diners — is celebrating the Dodgers with a handful of blue-tinted specials throughout the World Series, including their own take on a Grand Slam. Du-Par’s, located within the Original Farmers Market, is now serving blue-frosted donuts, blueberry hotcakes, blue lemonade and a $21.95 blue-plate special that includes hotcakes, bacon or turkey sausage, and coffee. Consider this a festive stop after this weekend’s games, because Du-Par’s will be open until midnight Friday and Saturday.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Far Bar

Downtown L.A. Bar
The Shohei Ohtani hot dog on a white rectangular plate from Little Tokyo Far Bar
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
With 23 TVs blasting the game indoors and on the patio, and in the heart of Little Tokyo just beneath the Shohei Ohtani mural, Far Bar is one of the city’s top spots for viewing. Even Robert Vargas, the muralist behind that now-iconic mural, is a regular. Look for a range of specials during World Series games, such as a free sake shot whenever Ohtani hits a home run, or dishes and drinks such as a furikake-topped, bacon-wrapped Little Tokyo Wagyu Dog or the Sho’time cocktail, which contains Haku vodka, Midori, yuzu and pineapple.

The Shohei-inspired sushi roll, available only during games, features spicy tuna inside — representing Ohtani’s Japanese heritage — and avocado on top, representing California. “That’s the whole idea: the mixing of the cultures,” said owner Don Tahara. Other World Series specials — available all day, even when the game’s not on — include chili cheese fries, cocktail specials and Canadian poutine in a nod to the Blue Jays.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Fugetsu-Do

Downtown L.A. Sweets shop
A plastic container of six blue orbs of Shohei Ohtani mochi from Little Tokyo's Fugetsu-Do on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
As a former baseball player himself — and a Dodgers season ticket holder — third-generation Fugetsu-Do owner Brian Kito wanted to represent his blue pride, especially in honor of Ohtani. The legendary Little Tokyo mochi shop sells soft, chewy blue-toned fresh mochi filled with Belgian white chocolate ganache in packs of six for $6.25, calling them Sho-Mochi. Kito first created the confection at the end of 2023’s season, when Ohtani’s move to the Dodgers was in high speculation. The treat was a hit, and Fugetsu-Do began offering it more consistently last year. They’re so popular, they’re now on the menu all year long.
Show more Show less
Route Details

George’s Burger Stand

Boyle Heights
George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights' blue vanilla malkshakes and garlic fries. Behind is a Dodgers hat.
(George’s Burger Stand / Carlos Ponce)
By Stephanie Breijo
The De la Torre family that’s also behind Guisados took over this ’60s-era Boyle Heights mainstay in 2019, and much like at their beloved taco chain, they’re bringing on specials to celebrate the Dodgers. George’s Burger Stand is now offering two festive items: Find bright blue vanilla milkshakes and potent garlic fries — a nod to one of the stadium’s signature items — available on home-game dates (Oct. 27-28 and possibly 29) through the end of the World Series.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Golden Road Brewing

Glendale Brewery
Golden Road Brewing will be serving micheladas with mini Nathan's hot dogs during the World Series games.
(Golden Road Brewing)
By Stephanie Breijo
Wash down the World Series with Golden Road, a stalwart brewery that’s serving plenty of festive specials through the games. At both the Atwater Village brewery and the Grand Central Market outpost, find a blue-hued version of their Brew Heaven blonde ale, plus fully loaded helmet nachos, “Major League Micheladas” adorned with hot dogs and more.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Bar
A blue cocktail garnished with a lime wedge
(The Greyhound Bar & Grill)
By Stephanie Breijo
For the World Series, one of L.A.’s best sports bars is continuing its signature Blue Hour, featuring special prices and items “from the first pitch to the final out” when the Dodgers play. The Greyhound, in Highland Park, is serving Dodgers-inspired options such as garlic fries, a rotation of house Dodger dogs and an Echo Park street dog wrapped, of course, in bacon and smothered with grilled peppers and onions. Expect wings-and-beer combos, deals on pitchers and drink specials such as the Dodger Blue — a tequila highball with Le Bleu Royal Combier, Lime and Topo Chico — while the games will be playing with volume across every TV and on a 120-inch projector.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Guisados

Echo Park Mexican $
Guisados turns its horchata blue
(Guisados / Carlos Ponce)
By Stephanie Breijo
One of L.A.’s top taquerias is continuing its annual tradition of going blue, at least when it comes to its horchata. Guisados’ original Boyle Heights location and the Echo Park location, which is within walking distance of the ballpark, will be dyeing its horchata — or “Dodgerata” — blue on home-game days through the World Series (Oct. 27-28 and possibly 29).
Show more Show less
Route Details

HomeState

Highland Park Tex-Mex Dine In $
HomeState's Emo veggie taco.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
In addition to screening every World Series game on the patio of its Highland Park restaurant, Texas-inspired taqueria chain HomeState is offering discounts across all its L.A. locations for those watching at home. Get $4 off online orders for delivery or pickup on Oct. 24-26 with the code ILOVELA (with a minimum order amount of $15; use HomeState’s app or website to order). For those rooting from San Diego and Orange County, get the discount from the Oceanside location using the code ILOVEBASEBALL.
Show more Show less
Route Details

La Sorted's

Chinatown Pizza Bar Bites $$
An interior wall of LaSorted's pizzeria in Chinatown filled with vintage sports memorabilia.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
It’s no surprise that L.A.’s most Dodgers-crazed pizzeria — the one named in honor of former pitcher and manager Tommy Lasorda and with a restaurant that’s plastered with vintage Dodgers memorabilia — is offering multiple specials for the World Series in addition to viewing parties in the Chinatown restaurant near the stadium. Until the end of the Series, find slices and whole pies of LaSorted’s Triple Dog Dare: a pizza featuring yellow mustard-béchamel, mozzarella, provolone, hot dogs, bacon, cornichons and fried onions; an L.A.-inspired al pastor pizza made in collaboration with Cypress Park’s Taqueria Frontera; and, if you’re cheering on the Blue Jays (booooo), LaSorted’s is reprising its appropriate visitor-series hot dog from earlier in the season: a hot-honey maple bacon dog. Should you want to watch any of the games in the Dodgers-themed Chinatown restaurant, LaSorted’s is hosting viewing parties both indoors and outdoors, with a $50 minimum per person.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Lowboy

Echo Park Bar
A photograph of Lowboy.
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
This Echo Park bar has displayed a banner declaring “Ohtani eats free!” throughout the season, but if you’re not Shohei, Lowboy has a special in store for you regardless. On game days of the World Series, find the bar not only showing the games but also offering a “Triple Play Special,” where a burger, fries and a draft beer run $16.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mariachi Bakery

Whittier Bakery and desserts $
By Stephanie Breijo
This local panadería chain is giving the World Series a sweet edge with a trio of Dodgers specials. Look for a bright blue horchata, plus blue-and-white conchas and their L.A. concha de de muerto, all available across Mariachi Bakery’s locations in Whittier, Downey and Norwalk through the end of the games.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Ototo

Echo Park Japanese Sake Bar $$
Photographs by Mel Melcon  Los Angeles Times Nicole LaChance and Aaron Kohn click glasses of sake at Ototo. The sakes are grouped: fruits and flowers, earth and umami, rice and minerals and “delicious weirdos.”
(Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Conveniently located by Dodger Stadium and always brimming with L.A. pride, Echo Park sake bar Ototo is offering a slew of specials on all game nights of the World Series. Dig into a trio of donburi — or Japanese rice bowls — for the big event, including one topped with crispy prawn patty, another with American Wagyu steak and egg, and a third with chicken and egg. Cheers every home run with a complimentary toast on the house, every time.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Pink's Hot Dogs

Fairfax American
A blue-painted exterior of Pink's Hot Dogs
(Pink’s Hot Dogs)
By Stephanie Breijo
One of L.A.’s most famous hot dog vendors is turning blue for the World Series. Pink’s, normally a pink-hued institution, has been freshly painted bright blue. In a nod to the Dodgers’ eight World Series titles out of 22 appearances, Pink’s is selling its new Blue’s Dog (made with bacon, chili and cheese) for $8.22 through the duration of the Series, and all proceeds from that particular hot dog’s sale go directly to the L.A. Dodgers Foundation, the team’s official charity.

Much like last year, Pink’s is donating a minimum amount of $2,500 to the charity no matter what. “The Dodgers are part of Los Angeles’ heart and history,” Pink’s co-owner Richard Pink wrote in an email statement to The Times this week. “We’re proud to celebrate their World Series run and give fans another way to show their blue pride, one bite at a time.”
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Primo's Donuts

Sawtelle Donuts
By Stephanie Breijo
In accordance with their tradition of the last decade, the Primo family is dressing up their fan-favorite doughnuts for the Dodgers. Every time the team makes it into the playoffs, this Sawtelle stalwart decorates yeast doughnuts with vanilla glaze and chocolate “stitching” to replicate a baseball, then emblazons each with blue “L.A.” frosting. This year, they’ve even begun frosting the names of the players onto the sweets so you can grab your favorite doughnuts now sporting your favorite Dodgers.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Randy's Donuts

Inglewood Breakfast/Lunch
A blue-and-white Dodgers-inspired doughnut with "LA" icing sits on the grass with a baseball mitt.
(Randy’s Donuts)
By Stephanie Breijo
Nothing will taste as sweet as victory over the Blue Jays, but a treat from an L.A. icon might arrive at a close second. Legendary doughnut shop Randy’s is offering a Bavarian cream doughnut in celebration of the Playoffs and the World Series, where each of the special filled doughnuts gets topped with Dodger-blue glaze and iced with an iconic “L.A.” These doughnuts will be available at every L.A.-area location through the World Series, meaning you can find them in Inglewood, Torrance, Culver City, Downey, Pasadena, North Hollywood, El Segundo and beyond.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food

Compton Bakery and desserts
By Stephanie Breijo
The building might be bright yellow, but inside, Ruben’s Bakery is true blue. The Compton panadería is freshly baking tray upon tray of blue and white conchas frosted with “L.A.” in honor of the World Series. Buy them a la carte or by the box, and stock up on other viewing-party mainstays while there, such as fresh chicharrones, tacos and more.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Takoyaki Tanota

Downtown L.A. Japanese restaurant
A hand flips takoyaki in a large black griddle at Little Tokyo's Takoyaki Tanota
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
When the owners of this Little Tokyo takoyaki specialist learned that one of Shohei Ohtani’s favorite dishes is takoyaki — the fluffy fried orbs filled with octopus in breading — they knew they had to offer a Shohei special. This year, they’re reprising a festive 2024 special in honor of the star player: This $17 combo includes four pieces of takoyaki with a Shohei Blue cocktail, a bright blue concoction that’s available for $12 a la carte and involves two shots of sake and two shots of Nankai shochu.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Watch Me! Sports Bar

Long Beach Bar/Nightclub $$
Long Beach, CA - July 26: Patrons fill the bar, ordering food and drinks and watching women's sports during the grand opening of Watch Me! Sports Bar in Long Beach Friday, July 26, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) The grand opening of Watch Me! Sports Bar, the first bar in Southern California dedicated to exclusively broadcasting women's sports. It's part of nationwide surge in similar bars following the success of The Sports Bra in Portland.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Long Beach’s celebrated women-owned sports bar regularly showcases women’s sports, but you’d better believe Watch Me! will be screening the World Series. In addition to hosting viewing parties, owners Jackie “Jax” Diener, Emme Eddy and their team are offering a handful of specials available on game days now through the end of the Series, including $20 pitchers, $10 micheladas and $2 off wings and nachos.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement