What can I bring? These recipes are the answer

Newsletter You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What can I bring?

It’s the first question we ask after an invitation to a gathering. And it’s the question author Casey Elsass devoted an entire cookbook to answering.

“It’s a very loaded question,” says Elsass, author of the new cookbook “What Can I Bring?: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life.” “Bringing something is not a competition, but it also kind of is. And we all want to bring the thing that everybody is talking about at the party.”

Elsass is a recipe developer, writer and consultant who has worked on nearly two dozen cookbooks.

Advertisement

“What Can I Bring?” reads like more of a self-help book with recipes than a traditional cookbook, written from Elsass’ years of experience as an expert party guest and host.

The book starts with a few ground rules that Elsass believes every guest should follow, regardless of the gathering.

First, never expect space in your host’s fridge or oven.

“They are already playing a game of culinary Tetris and you should show up with something room temp or ready to go,” he says.

Author Casey Elsass with his new book “What Can I Bring?” (Taylor Miller)

Second, bring everything you are going to need to serve your dish, including tongs, serving bowls and other odds and ends.

And of course, there are recipes, for everything from quick and easy starters, showstopping salads and mains to cocktails and dessert. He even has a section devoted to host gifts, for when the answer to the “what can I bring” question is “yourself.”

Each recipe is categorized by the level of effort required (“in your sleep,” “roll up your sleeves,” “bragging rights”). And there are “party tricks” for things like easy substitutions and instructions for how to transport and serve a dish at a party.

Advertisement

While all of the recipes in the book are ideal for a gathering, they could just as easily slide into your weekly cooking repertoire.

Below are three recipes from Elsass’ book, plus a few more from the L.A. Times Cooking archives to make the next time you’re a guest at a party.

Eating out this week? Sign up for Tasting Notes to get our restaurant experts’ insights and off-the-cuff takes on where they’re dining right now.

Advertisement

Fried Halloumi Caprese

Since this salad requires so few ingredients, it’s important that the tomatoes are excellent. Elsass asks that readers wait until peak tomato season (now!) to make it. The halloumi is tangier than mozzarella, and the edges crisp up. Flash-fried fresh oregano and toasted sesame seeds add another dimension of flavor and texture to finish the salad.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes. Serves 6.

(Gentl and Hyers)

Salt + Vinegar Salsa Verde

The salsa is named for the salt and vinegar chips Elsass serves with the dip. It’s actually a bright and zesty tomatillo salsa with plenty of lime, garlic and cilantro. You could technically serve the salsa with tortilla chips, or another snack medium of your choosing. But Elsass insists that the salt and vinegar chips are nonnegotiable. The extra punch of salt and acidity is difficult to quit.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 5 minutes. Makes 3 1/2 cups of salsa.

(Gentl and Hyers)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider becoming a Times subscriber.

Easy Apple Cake

This is a cake you can make for any occasion throughout the year, and on repeat in the fall. The batter features plenty of diced apples, cinnamon and sour cream. Chopped walnuts and brown sugar create a crunchy topping.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour and 10 minutes, plus 1 hour of cooling time. Makes a 9-inch cake.

(Gentl and Hyers)

Your Place, Or Mine?

Former cooking columnist Ben Mims described this cocktail as having the flavors of a milk punch, eggnog and Manhattan all in one. I’s a recipe from Amy Koffsky, who was the beverage director at the now-closed Atrium restaurant in Los Feliz. Made with almond milk, whiskey and chocolate bitters, it feels festive enough for any occasion.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 5 minutes. Makes 1 cocktail.

(Dylan + Jeni / For the Times; prop styling by Kate Parisian)

Deviled Eggs With Champagne Vinegar

Chef April Bloomfield adds a splash of Champagne vinegar to her deviled eggs and uses crème fraîche in place of mayonnaise. They’re decadent but not heavy, and the perfect addition to any party spread. You can prep the eggs and filling ahead of time and fill them at the party right before serving.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Makes 24 deviled eggs.

Deviled eggs with Champagne vinegar (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement