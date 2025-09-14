‘From Cart to Kitchen’ makes grocery shopping and cooking more joyful

Newsletter You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Chef Will Coleman grew up loving grocery shopping. He would accompany his mother to big-box stores like Costco, where he’d watch and weigh in as she stacked produce, proteins, starches and sauces in the cart — plus, one fun item for each member of the family.

But after graduating from college and moving to New York City to pursue a professional culinary career, Coleman, like many of us, found grocery shopping to be a chore.

“Grocery shopping has become challenging simply because there’s a lack of foundation for how to fill the cart up with items that are going to be used throughout the household, not going to go to waste and not going to break the bank,” Coleman said.

Motivated to save money and time while making the entire experience more joyful, he found himself returning to the approach his mom used growing up, which he refined and coined as the “6-to-1 Grocery Shopping Method.” The format calls for purchasing six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun item, and is designed to make at least six full meals.

After debuting the method to his social media followers — and outlets like “Good Morning America” and the “Today” show — Coleman has published the technique in his new cookbook “From Cart to Kitchen,” which features 60 recipes that he pairs with 10 grocery lists.

Coleman, who finds inspiration in big flavors and global cuisines, infuses that edge into his cookbook, bringing a sense of whimsy to straightforward recipes meant to fit readers’ fluctuating moods and schedules.

Divided into four parts with chapters dedicated to breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a 10-week grocery list and meal guide, Coleman further categorizes recipes according to whether you’re cooking for yourself, a group, with leftovers, on the go and other variables. He even offers reflections to consider before or after your grocery run. It’s the sort of all-in-one cookbook that would serve one well if they’re resolving to cook more — and with less stress — as a new school year begins.

The recipes also lean on nostalgia, like the sweet chile chicken lettuce wraps based on the version that Coleman would order at P.F. Chang’s growing up.

“It was one of the first things that I made at home for myself and my family as a teenager, when I was diving into cooking,” he said. “It’s simple, and I thought that was something that people can benefit from as they’re thinking about their lunch routine while trying to eat fresh, healthy [and] on a budget.”

The cacio e pepe open-faced breakfast sandwich combines two of Coleman’s favorite dishes. “I love breakfast sandwiches, but I also love a nice big bowl of cacio e pepe. And when you think about the flavors intertwining, they really go together well: peppery Parmesan, eggs, delicious bread. It’s great big flavor on a plate for breakfast, a meal that people often don’t really think about or kind of rush through.”

Keep reading for two recipes from Coleman’s cookbook, along with three more options that balance simplicity with bold flavors.

Sweet Chile Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Easily scalable from a quick snack to a family meal, these lettuce cups are a great way to make use of leftovers. Tofu, mushroom, ground chicken and pork all work great for the filling, and you can mix up the veggies or which greens you use for the lettuce cup depending on what you have on hand.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes Serves 4 to 6.

(Elwood Taylor)

Cacio e Pepe Open-Faced Breakfast Sandwich

The addition of pan-griddled Italian cheese gives this breakfast sandwich a salty, slightly funky edge — chef Will Coleman likes it best with Tillamook Parmesan — and a few twists of black pepper over fried eggs round out the cacio e pepe influence. Add chopped flat-leaf parsley to amp up the peppery, vegetal flavors.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 4.

(Elwood Taylor)

(You Will Love This) Mackerel Tartare With Horseradish and Dill

During a recent appearance in the L.A. Times Kitchen to demonstrate oyster shucking, chef Ari Kolender, the culinary force behind Found Oyster and Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill and author of the cookbook “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea,” cookbook, mentioned that the popular mackerel tartare starter at Queen‘s would soon be rotated for a different seasonal dish. Thank goodness he shared the recipe in his cookbook and with our Cooking team so we can make the deliciously dilly dish year-round.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 40 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Alba’s Spaghetti Limone

I remember how the L.A. Times Kitchen filled with a lemony, garlicky, herbaceous aroma as chef Adam Leonti of Alba in Hollywood cooked the restaurant’s popular spaghetti limone, a simple yet incredibly satisfying pasta for two that comes together in under 30 minutes and is perfect for date night.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 2.

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Salty Angeleno Micheladas

Marine fog almost tricked us into thinking that summer was on its way out, but with another heat wave predicted for this week, these Salty Angeleno Micheladas are the perfect way to cool down. The spice blend is a collaboration between L.A. Times Food and Burlap & Barrel, with a spicy-sweet-sour blend of tomato powder, black lime, hot paprika and panela. Make the ice cubes — with a pinch of the spice blend and 1 to 2 tablespoons of your favorite hot sauce — the night before you plan on drinking the micheladas for maximum enjoyment.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes, plus freezing time for ice cubes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)