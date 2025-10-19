5 feel-good recipes to make in advance for easy meal prep

You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Earlier this week I spent a few days at my mother’s house helping her recover from knee surgery. In addition to assisting with physical therapy and daily tasks, that translated to cleaning up around the house, running errands and, most importantly, cooking her favorite comfort foods.

I started with a batch of pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies that she had first intended to bake prior to her surgery. They came out soft and sugary and tasted even better the next day.

As the time for me to head back home drew closer, I prioritized meal prepping so that my mom and stepdad wouldn’t have to scramble to make dinner or resort to fast food.

Spaghetti, which requires minimal ingredients, prep time and is easy to make in bulk and freeze, felt like the obvious choice. My mother’s spaghetti is legendary, so I deferred to her instructions throughout and the end result was remarkably similar to her version, with a blend of ground turkey and spicy Italian pork sausage, simmering marinara sauce bobbing with green olives and the holy trinity of onions, bell peppers and celery, all tossed in al dente noodles and topped with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, with roasted broccoli and garlic bread served on the side.

There was no mistaking the relief in my stepfather’s face when he saw me in the kitchen. Since my mom’s surgery, he’d come out of retirement to play her nurse (which had been his real-life occupation decades prior) and had been responsible for taking her to appointments and refilling her prescriptions, helping her get around and cooking for the both of them.

“Will there be enough leftovers for dinner tomorrow?” he asked hopefully. I assured him there would be.

There are many reasons why you might also want to meal prep. Like my mom, you or someone in your household might be recovering from a cold or procedure and relying on easy meals to aid in recovery. You might be a busy parent with minimal time to cook during the week, or you use it as a tool to stay on track with health goals.

Whatever your reasons, here are five feel-good recipes to make in advance and savor throughout the week.

Pasta All’Amatriciana

Every Italian has an opinion about what belongs in pasta all’Amatriciana, but “Good Food” host Evan Kleiman invites you to make the dish personal to your preferences, whether that involves substituting guanciale for pancetta or adding onions. It’s typically served with bucatini noodles, but spaghetti or tortiglioni might make for a less messy eating experience.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Little Fish and Chainsaw’s Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

This vitalizing vegan carrot-ginger soup is batch-tested thanks to Little Fish co-owner Anna Sonenshein and Chainsaw owner Karla Subero Pittol, who made the soup in bulk to deliver to hundreds of Angelenos during the devastating January wildfires. White beans give the recipe a boost of protein, while Calabrian chile paste adds a hint of heat.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Serves 6 to 8.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Martin Draluck’s Sweet Potato Chili

This vegetarian chili from Martin Draluck is toddler-tested and can be adapted with ingredients on hand. The secret ingredient is a tablet of Abuelita hot chocolate, which gives the dish an earthy, mole-reminiscent richness.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Kurrypinch’s Coconut Chickpea Curry

This vegan curry from Kurrypinch chef Shaheen Ghazaly can be made with canned chickpeas, coconut milk and other items you probably already have in your pantry. Adjust the cayenne and serrano chiles based on your heat preference, and serve it with roti or string hoppers.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Caldillo Duranguense from Wes Avila’s Dad, Jose

Chef Wes Avila’s dad used to make this Durango-style stew for the two of them after work, with guaranteed leftovers to enjoy later in the week. Feel free to substitute chile pasado with roasted chile poblano. Serve with tortillas or wrap the stew into a hearty burrito.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Serves 6 to 8.

(Wes Avila)