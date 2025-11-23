Two recipes that bring Native American traditions to your table

You are reading our Cooking newsletter Sign up to get a taste of Los Angeles — and the world — in your own home and in your inbox every Friday By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

In her new cookbook “Rooted in Fire: A Celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking,” Pyet DeSpain, Season 1 winner of Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” competition series, offers a warm introduction to the culinary traditions that shaped her upbringing in Kansas City, Kan., and on the Osage Reservation in Pawhuska, Okla.

She invites readers to embrace a land-first approach to cooking that emphasizes an intimate understanding of how their food reaches their plates.

“When people think about American cuisine, it’s a hodge-podge of diverse cuisines, but the one thing that’s been missing is the actual food of Americas, Native American cuisine,” DeSpain said.

The cookbook spans recipes from both sides of DeSpain’s family, including the Mexican recipes that her paternal grandmother, Shirley, was an expert in, as well as the Indigenous American traditions passed down from her grandma Barbara on her maternal side.

As she deepened her understanding of these culinary heritages, DeSpain realized that the two cultures had more overlap than she had thought. “I am Indigenous fusion,” she writes in the book, “and it was time to bring that fusion to the plate.”

This Thanksgiving, DeSpain plans on borrowing a few recipes from her book.

“My maple and sage roasted sweet potatoes are a really good holiday dish because those flavors pair so well with everything else you’re going to be seeing on the table.”

For a simple and comforting dish, try DeSpain’s bison and sweet corn soup.

“I highly recommend trying to find a dried sweet corn because it does make all the difference,” she said.

She also cautions that bison is a slightly leaner meat with less fat than beef, so be mindful that it doesn’t dry out when it’s simmering with other ingredients.

DeSpain’s recipe for fry bread pairs perfectly with the soup or can be a substitute for your typical Thanksgiving bread course. It’s also great on its own with honey and cinnamon.

“It’s a really fun family event to do together if you’ve never made it, because it’s one of those sensory experiences where you’re doing something with your hands and you’re doing it with intention. It’s fun to learn along with family and friends,” she said.

Fry Bread

Fry bread doesn’t feature Indigenous ingredients, but to DeSpain, it represents the resilience of Native Americans and their ability to survive difficult times. It’s commonly served at Native American gatherings and sold at powwows.

DeSpain recommends generously flouring your hands as well as cooking surfaces to prevent stickiness. The Potawatomi tribe that she belongs to is known for their smaller, thicker fry bread compared with Navajo versions that are thinner and wider, but you can make them as thick or thin as you want.

Cook time: 20 minutes, plus resting time. Makes 4 pieces.

Bison and Sweet Corn Soup

DeSpain learned this recipe from her grandma Barbara, who typically used beef. But as DeSpain began prioritizing Indigenous American ingredients, she opted to use bison instead. Since bison is a leaner meat, she recommends tender cuts like chuck roast. She also suggests letting the corn soak overnight.

Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes, plus overnight soaking. Serves 4 to 6.