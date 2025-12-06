Coming this week: 2025’s 101 Best Restaurants in L.A.

In early August, Food columnist Jenn Harris and I convened at Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles in Hollywood for a lunch meeting. Our purpose (beyond savoring $8.95 bowls of Malai Data’s signature boat noodles): to begin creating The Times’ annual guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles, our second one together.

The 2025 edition — the work of which kicked off over our summer meal — goes live online on Tuesday evening.

I showed up that August day with a copy of last year’s 101 magazine and black and red markers.

Advertisement

We opened the magazine to the back of the list, and started with the sad job of striking through all the restaurants that had closed over the year: Tokyo Fried Chicken (where Jenn and I stood in line with other fans for a final meal days before), Post & Beam, Cassia, My 2 Cents, Bar Chelou, Yangban and Poncho’s Tlayudas (which rebranded as Lugya’h inside Maydan Market, which opened in West Adams in October, too late for inclusion in this year’s version).

They were all painful to cross out, but reaching No. 15, Here’s Looking At You, was the hardest.

I’m going to forever miss the frog legs crusted with salsa negra, and a late-night dry-aged burger alongside an expertly stirred dry martini after especially long days.

Advertisement

RIP to the incredible dry-aged cheeseburger at Here’s Looking At You (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Then we moved into the phase Jenn likes to call the “red wedding.” Which places did we know we’d be cutting from the list? Out came the red marker.

In the margins, in black ink: Which places had opened in the last year that we’d really loved, that would give some fresh energy to the mix?

Advertisement

Finally, we opened spreadsheets of restaurants we’d been individually tallying — newer places we hadn’t tried yet, institutions that might deserve another look, fixtures on the scene we didn’t necessarily see eye-to-eye on.

We plotted meals for the next week, some we’d share and others we’d split up to report back on.

Lunch at Mae Malai was the first of hundreds of breakfasts, lunches and dinners over the next three months, before final decisions and weeks of writing and occasional reversals (Birdie G’s announced its imminent closing in mid-September; Jenn had already written her 101 capsule) and the specific torture of ranking.

Advertisement

Boat noodles and kanom tuay (steamed coconut milk dessert) at Mae Malai. (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

We’re still catching up on sleep and exercise, but we’re very excited to share this year’s guide. More than 30 new restaurants appear. Does a new No. 1 crown the list? Quite possibly.

I’ll share this: Mae Malai makes it into the Top 50.

Join us for the 101 Best Restaurants event

We’re celebrating the 2025 101 guide at a reveal party Tuesday at the Hollywood Palladium. Scroll the roster of chefs cooking that night for more clues to this year’s victors. Among them: Gilberto Cetina of Holbox, Jihee Kim of Perilla L.A., Ki Kim of Restaurant Ki, chefs Marcus Yaw Johnson and Abdoulaye Balde of Two Hommés, Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Feltham of Sonoratown and, making sushi as fast as his fingers will allow, Morihiro Onodera of Morihiro.

VIP and general admission tickets are available.

You’re reading Tasting Notes Our L.A. Times restaurant experts share insights and off-the-cuff takes on where they’re eating right now. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Also ...

Jenn writes this week about the meat-filled marvels — in the form of steak, smoked bologna and mortadella sandwiches — crafted by Mario Llamas, owner and operator of Mario’s Butcher Shop in Orange County. Is it a coincidence that Llamas is part of the lineup at Tuesday’s 101 event?

Stephanie Breijo details how to get a table at Wilde’s, the hot-hot British-inspired restaurant (that saves most of its dining room for walk-ins) in Los Feliz.

details how to get a table at Wilde’s, the hot-hot British-inspired restaurant (that saves most of its dining room for walk-ins) in Los Feliz. Dulan’s on Crenshaw is the recipient of The Times’ 2025 Gold Award. “We have so many people in the city who have deep roots in the soul food tradition,” says Greg Dulan, as quoted by Laurie Ochoa in her story. “In addition, there are a lot of people who have never experienced soul food. A big city like Los Angeles needs soul food.”

in her story. “In addition, there are a lot of people who have never experienced soul food. A big city like Los Angeles needs soul food.” Danielle Dorsey helps us embrace the holiday spirit with suggestions for 22 of the best holiday pop-up bars in Los Angeles.

Eat your way across L.A. Like what you're reading? Sign up to get it in your inbox every week. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue