Forget presents. Wrap these dumplings for the holidays instead

Pork dumplings with shiitake mushrooms, green onions and ginger. To fold the dumplings, use your thumb and index finger to create pleats, but leave a sliver of a vent.

Fill, fold, pinch, repeat. Muscle memory kicks in as I envelop the gift in its wrapping.

The gift is not a toy or clothes. It’s not the “Guinness World Records” book that my dad requests year after year and is still surprised by every time.

The gift is ground pork, green onions, ginger, shiitake mushrooms and everything good in the world. Its wrapping paper is a chewy round sheet of dough. If my dad’s dumplings were the only gift I received for the rest of my life, I’d be happy.

The shape of dumplings has long been compared to gold ingots, which symbolize prosperity and wealth in Chinese culture. Gift or gold, I’d choose the real thing every single time.

My memories of my dad’s dumplings go back to what seems like the time I was born, my existence folded into theirs.

I could barely use a microwave, but I knew how to pan-fry and then steam. I was barely 5 feet tall, but I was taking down 20 dumplings in one sitting. Every dumpling (or potsticker) experience since has paled in comparison — and quantity.

The dumpling assembly process is an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing. Though the very first job I had in the assembly line was simple: Wait patiently and hungry.

Now, folding them is my favorite part. Sure, eating the dumplings is great but only because, minutes earlier, we had all sat around the dining table and bickered over whose are the neatest (my eldest sister usually wins this fight).

To anyone else, they might all look the same. But we can tell who made each one, our fingerprints in the folds.

My dad begins cooking and the dumplings disappear faster than the time it takes to pan-fry and steam them. He reemerges with fresh batches and doesn’t slow until they’re all done.

Throughout my life, the word “dumplings” has always been preceded by “my dad’s,” and they rose to fame among my friends. Any time I try new ones, they are immediately compared to this gold standard, always paling. But the reason can’t be narrowed down to the pork or the mushrooms or the seasoning.

It’s something else that can’t be measured out, something built through the trial and error of recipes my dad went through before arriving at this one. And something I can still only seem to find at my dining table.

Holidays are one of the only excuses I can use to fly back home to Hawaii. In between visits, a bowl of instant ramen might ease my homesickness, but it’s only so long before I find myself booking a flight. In the days leading up to my arrival, my dad always calls to ask what meals I’ll want — my answer is always the same.

The homesickness has only increased with time. So have my cooking skills. But when I asked my dad for the recipe, he texted me only a list of ingredients. I’d like to think it was because he knew my muscle memory would kick in.

Eating out this week? Sign up for Tasting Notes to get our restaurant experts’ insights and off-the-cuff takes on where they’re dining right now.

And if your fingers are sore from wrapping actual presents, here's a guide to some of the best dumplings in Los Angeles .

Pork Dumplings

In Chinese culture, dumplings are a sign of wealth, prosperity and family togetherness. Arms cross over one another to grab wrappers and spoon the filling inside, dumplings multiplying by the second. This family recipe that’s not-so-secret-anymore (sorry, Dad) is the perfect way to ring in the new year — the Lunar one, that is. And while they are often served for this celebration, they are far too delicious to only be eaten once a year.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Makes about 25.

(June Hsu / Los Angeles Times)

Cantonese Lunar New Year Dumplings

For Lunar New Year — or any holiday — make these dumplings filled with ground pork and Napa cabbage, ginger, garlic and Chinese chives. These dumplings, with eight folds each for good luck, are boiled (before boiling, you can freeze them for up to a few weeks). They’re a comforting meal meant for sharing, great for a potluck.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour. Makes about 4 dozen dumplings.

(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Vegetable Dumplings

Dumplings are the ultimate ice breaker, writes Regina Schrambling. “Now I’m convinced dumplings are one of those productions — like tamales — that are most fun to tackle in a group, with many hands making tedious tasks go faster. You could assemble them all in advance all by yourself, but division of labor can actually ramp up the festivities.” She makes a vegetarian version with spinach, mushrooms and tofu.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Makes 32 dumplings.

White Lotus Dumplings

White Lotus Dumplings — a recipe adapted from chef Jet Tila — call for a homemade dough using wheat and potato starches. The dumplings, made with water chestnuts, mushrooms and snow pea leaves, are a great excuse to bring out your steamer.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen dumplings.

