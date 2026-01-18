Is the dish green enough? I’m into it. I’ll cook it.

One of the main reasons I love this green juice recipe is that it turns out so green.

I’m not much of a cook. I can throw together a few things for breakfast, sure. I can make a sandwich. Beyond that, I stick with what I know. And that means mostly easy Mexican dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner for a guy on the go.

One thing I do know really well is how to trim, chop and combine greens and fruit to make a banging Mexican-style green juice.

I’ve had a lot of practice: I make a fresh batch about every four days. Though I love a good green juice from a juice spot in any pocket of L.A., I happen to think the jugo verde I make at home is the tastiest in town.

I introduced myself to Food readers a few years with the first iteration of the jugo, an abundant presence during the years I spent writing and living in Mexico City and quite possibly the secret to my success. This year, deputy editor Betty Hallock guided me in codifying the recipe to its final form. Forget the torture of Erewhon smoothies that hurt your tastebuds. This is a tangy, tart, nostril-flaring jugo verde that can be modified infinitely.

Along with it, here’s a cooking run-down of what we informally dubbed Greens Week in our Food team chatter — our first project of the year. Plus a couple other recipes I love because they’re so full of chlorophyll.

My tangy, semi-spicy green juice

Un jugo verde con nopal, por favor. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Though I’ve dropped the spice outright and made the inclusion of serrano pepper an optional ingredient to my jugo verde, it still has a kick. The emphasis on ginger, mint and celery leaves can create a spice effect on the palate. If you make this green juice, and you have a healthy tolerance for the punch of chile, try it with and without the serrano in separate batches. Settle on any formulation you like.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 15 minutes. Makes 4 pints.

You’re-Using-the-Wrong-Kale Salad

Curly kales will do the trick. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Carolynn Carreño had been searching for a good kale salad for years. She finally had a eureka moment when she asked a chef friend what the secret was: curly kale. The rest will fall into place with slow-roasted tomatoes sliced lengthwise, toasted crumbled almonds, red onion, shallot, red wine vinegar and feta.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Easy Sauteed Greens That Go With Everything

Easy Sauteed Greens That Go With Everything, here served with a fried egg. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

I love a fried egg over a bed of sauteed greens. Carreño, ever in search of easy ways to surprise our palates, takes this concept to its formal peak with this one. The method she extols involves first sauteeing the greens’ stems with onions, before folding the leaves in with chicken broth or water. (While you’re here, dive into Carolynn‘s soup inspired by the Mighty Greens Soup at Erewhon, also new this week.)

Advertisement

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour.

My Mexico City-style guacamole

What’s missing in this picture? Tomato and onion — not needed, and not green enough. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

I’m a hopeless aesthete at heart, a sucker for monochromes and mixing monochromes in food and visual design in general. So one of the underpinning reasons I love making my Mexico City-style guacamole for guests, who are always wowed by it, is its unabashedly green tone upon serving. Look at the thing — with diced chile, lime juice and a bit of cilantro. It’s about as green as green can be. Remember, avocado is a fruit.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

The Café 2001 Green Pea and Potato Salad

Café 2001’s Green Pea and Potato Salad. (Betty Hallock )

I couldn’t stop thinking about this fantastic Giles Clark Japanese pea and potato salad after I sampled it at the L.A. Times Test Kitchen last year and tried making it at home that very week. With its jolt of horseradish, this satisfying home and izakaya side staple took me right back to eye-popping moments when I visited Japan in 2024. Best of all, you guessed it: Every ingredient in it is coated in bright green.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 45 minutes, plus 30 minutes cooling. Serves 4 to 8.